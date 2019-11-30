Drive Chart
Knox has 146 yards, scores in OT, Marshall tops FIU 30-27

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Brenden Knox scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to cap a 146-yard day and Marshall edged Florida International 30-27 on Saturday.

Knox ripped a 24-yard run up the middle on the previous play, his 32nd carry, to set up his winner.

The Panthers had taken the lead on a 35-yard field goal by Jose Borregales on the opening possession of overtime. His 41-yarder with 21 seconds left, which capped a 12-play, 48-yard drive in the final two minutes, sent the game to overtime.

Marshall (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA), had a 17-7 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Jones closed a 75-yard drive with a 9-yard TD run on the first play of the period. On the next snap, Alexy Jean-Baptiste recovered a fumble on the Marshall 22. The next play James Morgan dumped the ball over the middle to Tony Gaiter IV, who took it to the end zone for a 21-17 FIU lead.

Isaiah Green found Xavier Gaines wide open in the end zone for an 18-yard score that gave the Herd a 24-21 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Gaines had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the Thundering Herd, which would play for the Conference USA title if East Division leader Florida Atlantic falls to Southern Mississippi later in the day.

Morgan threw for 236 yards and Gaiter had nine catches for 107 for FIU (6-6, 3-5).

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (8 plays, 7 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 63 yards from FIU 35. 5-S.Evans pushed ob at MSH 47 for 45 yards (35-R.Dames).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(14:51 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 1 yard (47-C.Whittaker3-S.Lewis).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 48
(14:32 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 47 for 5 yards (35-R.Dames).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 47
(13:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to FIU 42 for 5 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(13:22 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 36 for 6 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 36
(12:47 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 36 for no gain (3-S.Lewis94-K.Oliver).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 36
(12:09 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
Penalty
4 & 4 - MRSHL 36
(12:03 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 43-R.LeFevre Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 36. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 9 - MRSHL 41
(12:03 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 5-K.Merrell False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 41. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - MRSHL 46
(12:03 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 36 yards from FIU 46 to FIU 10 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10
(11:55 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 17 for 7 yards (34-S.Gilmore21-M.Abraham).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 17
(11:34 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 26 for 9 yards (21-M.Abraham34-S.Gilmore).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 26
(11:08 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 33 for 7 yards (31-O.Cobb3-C.Jackson).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 33
(10:27 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 45 for 12 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(10:00 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to MSH 49 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 49
(9:24 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 24-D.Price. 24-D.Price to MSH 47 for 2 yards (32-T.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 2 - FIU 47
(8:50 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Palmer. Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSH 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 17 - FIU 38
(8:45 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
Punt
4 & 17 - FIU 38
(8:40 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 38 to MSH 26 fair catch by 88-B.Thompson.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(8:34 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 29 for 3 yards (93-T.Tart70-K.Taylor).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 29
(8:08 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 39 for 10 yards (95-A.Tarver59-J.Gates).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(7:42 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for 1 yard (94-K.Oliver3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 40
(7:12 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
Sack
3 & 9 - MRSHL 40
(7:07 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 36 for -4 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste94-K.Oliver).
Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 36
(6:30 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 55 yards from MSH 36 out of bounds at the FIU 9.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 9
(6:17 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 14 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 14
(5:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 17 for 3 yards (3-C.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 17
(5:00 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete.
Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 17
(4:55 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 34 yards from FIU 17 to MSH 49 fair catch by 88-B.Thompson.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(4:48 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to FIU 43 for 8 yards (40-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 43
(4:12 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to FIU 41 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis40-D.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(3:44 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines to FIU 42 for -1 yard (6-A.Jean-Baptiste3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 42
(3:03 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
+3 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 42
(2:57 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 39 for 3 yards (90-N.Curtis6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
Punt
4 & 8 - MRSHL 39
(2:23 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 28 yards from FIU 39 to FIU 11 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 11
(2:16 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 13 for 2 yards (32-T.Brown4-T.Beckett).
Sack
2 & 8 - FIU 13
(1:43 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan sacked at FIU 5 for -8 yards (33-S.Burton).
No Gain
3 & 16 - FIU 5
(1:03 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
Punt
4 & 16 - FIU 5
(1:00 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 40 yards from FIU 5 to FIU 45 fair catch by 88-B.Thompson.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- FG (6 plays, 24 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(0:53 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 34 for 11 yards (4-I.Brown10-O.Cushion III).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(0:31 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 27 for 7 yards (3-S.Lewis10-O.Cushion III).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 27
(0:12 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to FIU 21 for 6 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to FIU 21 for no gain (35-R.Dames94-K.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(14:39 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to FIU 21 for no gain (93-T.Tart95-A.Tarver).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(14:03 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(13:57 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

FIU Panthers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:52 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 23-N.Maxwell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 25 for no gain (13-N.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(13:17 - 2nd) 22-A.Bautista to FIU 31 for 6 yards (31-O.Cobb46-O.Porter).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 31
(12:38 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 40 for 9 yards.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(12:08 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to MSH 1 for 59 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - FIU 1
(11:32 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:29 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:29 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(11:29 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(11:22 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 49 for 24 yards (10-O.Cushion III95-A.Tarver).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(10:43 - 2nd) Penalty on FIU 98-J.Woods Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 49. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - MRSHL 46
(10:18 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
+13 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 46
(10:12 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 33 for 13 yards (59-J.Gates3-S.Lewis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(9:50 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 29 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis10-O.Cushion III).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(9:17 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to FIU 25 for 4 yards (59-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 25
(8:51 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 22 for 3 yards (97-D.Moore10-O.Cushion III).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(8:08 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 20 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver).
+20 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 20
(7:30 - 2nd) 11-X.Gaines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:21 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:21 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 23-N.Maxwell.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(7:21 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 40 for 15 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(6:42 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to MSH 45 for 15 yards (34-S.Gilmore13-N.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(6:17 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to MSH 44 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett6-M.Couch).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FIU 44
(5:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 44
(5:46 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
Punt
4 & 9 - FIU 44
(5:41 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 30 yards from MSH 44 out of bounds at the MSH 14.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14
(5:33 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 19 for 5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 19
(5:06 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 25 for 6 yards (97-D.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(4:38 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(4:03 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(3:58 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 35 for 5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste94-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(3:34 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 36 for 1 yard (47-C.Whittaker93-T.Tart).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 36
(3:02 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to MSH 39 for 3 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 39
(2:29 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 39
(2:22 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 50 yards from MSH 39 to the FIU 11 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 11
(2:13 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 12 for 1 yard (33-S.Burton44-D.Hodge).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 12
(2:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 10 for -2 yards (44-D.Hodge).
+19 YD
3 & 11 - FIU 10
(2:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 29 for 19 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29
(1:53 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton to FIU 32 for 3 yards (3-C.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 32
(1:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 32
(1:29 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 32
(1:24 - 2nd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 43 yards from FIU 32 to MSH 25 fair catch by 88-B.Thompson.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Halftime (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(1:17 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 27 for 2 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver59-J.Gates).
Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 27
(1:07 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 16 for -11 yards (97-D.Moore47-C.Whittaker).
+18 YD
3 & 19 - MRSHL 16
(0:18 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to MSH 34 for 18 yards (3-S.Lewis21-S.Thomas-Oliver).

FIU Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 27 for 2 yards (32-T.Brown92-R.Croom).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(14:29 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 30 for 3 yards (9-F.Silva92-R.Croom).
-11 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(13:43 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 19 FUMBLES. 58-D.Taylor to FIU 19 for no gain.
Penalty
4 & 16 - FIU 19
(13:05 - 3rd) Penalty on FIU 53-T.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 19. No Play.
Punt
4 & 21 - FIU 14
(12:54 - 3rd) 39-T.Heatherly punts 36 yards from FIU 14 to MSH 50 fair catch by 88-B.Thompson.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (14 plays, 50 yards, 5:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(12:48 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 47 for 3 yards (3-S.Lewis93-T.Tart).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47
(12:14 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to FIU 40 for 7 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(12:00 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 33 for 7 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 33
(11:26 - 3rd) 11-X.Gaines pushed ob at FIU 29 for 4 yards (47-C.Whittaker).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(11:02 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on FIU 93-T.Tart Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 29. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 5 - MRSHL 24
(10:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 25 for -1 yard (93-T.Tart).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 25
(10:23 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to FIU 19 for 6 yards (4-I.Brown).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 19
(9:43 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 21 for -2 yards (97-D.Moore47-C.Whittaker).
+8 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 21
(9:02 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to FIU 13 for 8 yards (4-I.Brown35-R.Dames).
Penalty
3 & 4 - MRSHL 13
(8:34 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on FIU 97-D.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 13. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - MRSHL 8
(8:23 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 5 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 5
(7:58 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 2 for 3 yards (3-S.Lewis10-O.Cushion III).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 2
(7:37 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to FIU 1 for 1 yard (47-C.Whittaker3-S.Lewis).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(7:05 - 3rd) 17-I.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- TD (14 plays, 91 yards, 6:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:00 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(7:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 25 for no gain (31-O.Cobb56-K.Cumberlander).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(6:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (56-K.Cumberlander6-M.Couch).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 28
(5:46 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 39 for 11 yards (21-M.Abraham92-R.Croom).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(5:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 40 for 1 yard (6-M.Couch). Penalty on MSH 6-M.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 40.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(5:08 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan to FIU 40 for 1 yard (6-M.Couch). Penalty on MSH 6-M.Couch Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FIU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 45
(4:50 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to MSH 45 for no gain (31-O.Cobb92-R.Croom).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 45
(4:18 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to MSH 44 for 1 yard (31-O.Cobb34-S.Gilmore).
+3 YD
3 & 9 - FIU 44
(3:35 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MSH 41 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb56-K.Cumberlander).
+14 YD
4 & 6 - FIU 41
(2:48 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to MSH 27 for 14 yards (31-O.Cobb).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 27
(2:20 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to MSH 20 for 7 yards (31-O.Cobb44-D.Hodge).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 20
(1:45 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to MSH 19 for 1 yard (4-T.Beckett32-T.Brown).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 19
(1:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones to MSH 15 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15
(0:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Wiggins to MSH 9 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson31-O.Cobb).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 9
(15:00 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:54 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Fumble (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(14:54 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 22 FUMBLES. 6-A.Jean-Baptiste to MSH 22 for no gain (17-I.Green).

FIU Panthers
- TD (1 plays, 22 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22
(14:51 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:42 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:42 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(14:42 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(14:38 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 23 for -2 yards (35-R.Dames3-S.Lewis).
+14 YD
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(14:01 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson runs ob at MSH 37 for 14 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(13:35 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 48 for 11 yards (10-O.Cushion III59-J.Gates).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(13:13 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 49 for 3 yards (35-R.Dames59-J.Gates).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 49
(12:42 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 50 for -1 yard (93-T.Tart).
Sack
3 & 8 - MRSHL 50
(12:04 - 4th) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 42 for -8 yards (92-J.Mercier).
Punt
4 & 16 - MRSHL 42
(11:25 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 58 yards from MSH 42 to FIU End Zone. touchback.

FIU Panthers
- Interception (3 plays, 51 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 20
(11:16 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 24 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson4-T.Beckett).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 24
(10:35 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 25 for 1 yard (32-T.Brown33-S.Burton).
Int
3 & 5 - FIU 25
(9:51 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Jones INTERCEPTED by 4-T.Beckett at FIU 29. 4-T.Beckett to FIU 29 for no gain (2-A.Jones).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Missed FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(9:45 - 4th) 17-I.Green to FIU 28 for 1 yard (3-S.Lewis94-K.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 28
(9:09 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 28
(9:04 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo.
No Good
4 & 9 - MRSHL 28
(8:59 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FIU Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(8:53 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 35 for 7 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 35
(8:10 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 39 for 4 yards (33-S.Burton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 39
(7:30 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 39
(7:25 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 42 for 3 yards (33-S.Burton56-K.Cumberlander).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 42
(6:39 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
Penalty
4 & 7 - FIU 42
(6:33 - 4th) Penalty on FIU 39-T.Heatherly Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FIU 42. No Play.
Punt
4 & 12 - FIU 37
(6:33 - 4th) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 37. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 25 for 10 yards (48-J.Powell).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(6:23 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Obialo. Penalty on FIU 10-O.Cushion III Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(6:17 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on FIU 93-T.Tart Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 40. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 5 - MRSHL 45
(6:10 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 44 for 11 yards (10-O.Cushion III59-J.Gates).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(5:43 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 43 for 1 yard (47-C.Whittaker95-A.Tarver).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43
(5:06 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson. Penalty on FIU 4-I.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 43. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(4:58 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to FIU 26 for 2 yards (93-T.Tart94-K.Oliver).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 26
(4:25 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 7-O.Obialo. 7-O.Obialo to FIU 20 for 6 yards (59-J.Gates94-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 20
(4:02 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 19 for 1 yard (94-K.Oliver35-R.Dames).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 19
(3:22 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to FIU 18 for 1 yard (93-T.Tart47-C.Whittaker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(2:58 - 4th) 17-I.Green to FIU 18 for no gain (59-J.Gates3-S.Lewis).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 18
(2:23 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(2:16 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good. Penalty on MSH 12-G.Morrell Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 7. No Play.
PAT Good
(2:16 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

FIU Panthers
- FG (12 plays, 50 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:16 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 64 yards from MSH 35. 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 28 for 27 yards (40-D.Murphy44-D.Hodge).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(2:08 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 36 for 8 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 36
(1:46 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 38 for 2 yards (21-M.Abraham).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 36
(1:38 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to FIU 37 for 1 yard (21-M.Abraham).
No Gain
3 & 1 - FIU 37
(1:44 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - FIU 37
(1:37 - 4th) 2-A.Jones to FIU 41 for 4 yards (32-T.Brown94-C.Hames).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41
(1:19 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 41
(1:15 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 41
(1:10 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter pushed ob at MSH 48 for 11 yards (13-N.Johnson).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(1:03 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to MSH 25 for 23 yards (4-T.Beckett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:55 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25
(0:51 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 14-D.Scott. 14-D.Scott to MSH 24 for 1 yard (34-S.Gilmore).
No Gain
3 & 9 - FIU 24
(0:29 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - FIU 24
(0:26 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 41 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:21 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(0:21 - 4th) 20-B.Knox pushed ob at MSH 30 for 5 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 30
(0:16 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at MSH 28 for -2 yards.

FIU Panthers
- FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
( - 5) 2-A.Jones to MSH 23 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett92-R.Croom).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 23
( - 5) 2-A.Jones to MSH 18 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett44-D.Hodge).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 18
( - 5) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - FIU 18
( - 5) 30-J.Borregales 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- End of Game (2 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
( - 5) 20-B.Knox to FIU 1 for 24 yards (36-D.Hall).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1
( - 5) 20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
20-B.Knox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
25
yds
pos
27
30
Field Goal
30-J.Borregales 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
7
yds
pos
27
24
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:26
30-J.Borregales 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
50
yds
01:50
pos
24
24
Point After TD 2:16
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 2:23
17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
40
yds
04:07
pos
21
23
Point After TD 14:42
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 14:51
12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
22
yds
00:09
pos
20
17
Point After TD 14:54
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 15:00
2-A.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
76
yds
06:28
pos
13
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:00
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 7:05
17-I.Green runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
40
yds
05:48
pos
7
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:21
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 7:30
11-X.Gaines runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:08
pos
7
9
Point After TD 11:29
30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 11:32
23-N.Maxwell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:23
pos
6
3
Field Goal 13:57
16-J.Rohrwasser 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
24
yds
00:41
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 5 14
Passing 11 6
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 5-17 4-14
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 314 275
Total Plays 68 77
Avg Gain 4.6 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 82 200
Rush Attempts 30 57
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.5
Net Yards Passing 232 75
Comp. - Att. 22-38 9-20
Yards Per Pass 6.1 3.8
Penalties - Yards 9-75 4-35
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.1 5-45.4
Return Yards 27 55
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 1-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
FIU 6-6 07017327
Marshall 8-4 01077630
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, West Virginia
 232 PASS YDS 75
82 RUSH YDS 200
314 TOTAL YDS 275
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 236 1 1 113.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 236 1 1 113.8
J. Morgan 21/37 236 1 1
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 0 0 133.6
K. Wiggins 1/1 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 52 1
A. Jones 17 52 1 9
K. Wiggins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Wiggins 3 27 0 14
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 1
N. Maxwell 5 20 1 12
A. Bautista 22 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Bautista 1 6 0 6
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Price 2 1 0 1
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -18 0
J. Morgan 3 -18 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 107 1
T. Gaiter IV 9 107 1 23
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 83 0
A. Maloney 3 83 0 59
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Palmer 2 22 0 15
S. Thornton 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
S. Thornton 3 15 0 9
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Maxwell 2 6 0 6
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Jones 1 4 0 4
D. Price 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Price 1 2 0 2
D. Scott 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Scott 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-7 0 0.0
S. Lewis 10-7 0.0 0
T. Tart 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Tart 6-2 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
C. Whittaker 5-3 0.5 0
O. Cushion III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
O. Cushion III 5-5 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 5-2 0.0 0
J. Gates 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Gates 4-5 0.0 0
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
A. Jean-Baptiste 4-2 0.5 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 4-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
D. Moore 3-1 0.5 0
I. Brown 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-8 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-8 0 0.5
K. Oliver 3-8 0.5 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Tarver 1-3 0.0 0
D. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mercier 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Mercier 1-0 1.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Borregales 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
J. Borregales 2/2 41 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.1 1
T. Heatherly 7 38.1 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
N. Maxwell 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 90 1 0 99.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 90 1 0 99.3
I. Green 9/20 90 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 146 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 146 1
B. Knox 33 146 1 24
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
X. Gaines 5 33 1 20
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
S. Evans 6 26 0 18
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -3 1
I. Green 12 -3 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Obialo 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
O. Obialo 5 31 0 10
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
A. Levias 1 24 0 24
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 1
X. Gaines 1 18 1 18
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Thompson 1 14 0 14
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Knox 1 3 0 3
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Johnson 0 0 0 0
D. Miller 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Miller 0 0 0 0
D. Pitts 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Pitts 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
O. Cobb 9-1 0.0 0
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 6-2 0.0 0
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
T. Beckett 6-2 0.0 1
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 5-1 0.0 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
N. Johnson 5-1 0.0 0
M. Abraham 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Abraham 4-1 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
S. Burton 4-1 1.0 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-3 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Couch 1-2 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Silva 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Hodge 1-3 0.0 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-5 0 0.0
R. Croom 0-5 0.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hames 0-1 0.0 0
B. Hayward 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Hayward 0-1 0.0 0
O. Porter 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Porter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 3/3
J. Rohrwasser 1/2 38 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 4
R. LeFevre 5 45.4 4 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
S. Evans 1 45.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
B. Thompson 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 FIU 10 3:15 8 28 Punt
6:17 FIU 9 1:22 3 8 Punt
2:16 FIU 11 1:16 3 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 FIU 25 2:23 5 75 TD
7:21 FIU 25 1:40 5 31 Punt
2:13 FIU 11 0:49 6 21 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 2:06 4 -11 Punt
7:00 FIU 25 6:28 14 91 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 MRSHL 22 0:09 1 22 TD
11:16 FIU 20 1:25 3 51 INT
8:53 FIU 28 2:20 6 9 Punt
2:16 FIU 28 1:50 12 50 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 MRSHL 25 0:00 3 7 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 47 2:57 8 7 Punt
8:34 MRSHL 26 2:04 5 10 Punt
4:48 MRSHL 49 2:25 5 12 Punt
0:53 FIU 45 0:41 6 24 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 MRSHL 25 4:08 10 75 TD
5:33 MRSHL 14 3:11 8 25 Punt
1:17 MRSHL 25 0:59 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 MRSHL 50 5:48 14 50 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 MRSHL 25 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
14:42 MRSHL 25 3:17 7 17 Punt
9:45 FIU 29 0:46 3 1 FG Miss
6:23 MRSHL 25 4:07 11 75 TD
0:21 MRSHL 25 0:05 2 3
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 FIU 25 0:00 2 25 Game
