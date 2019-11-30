|
Gray's big day helps Tennessee trounce Vandy 28-10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee freshman Eric Gray rushed for 246 yards and three touchdowns - including breakaways of 56 and 94 yards - as the Volunteers trounced Vanderbilt 28-10 on Saturday to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak.
Lightning caused the game to start 28 minutes late. A second lightning delay lasting 39 minutes occurred midway through the fourth quarter with Tennessee leading 28-10.
Gray more than doubled his previous season rushing total and had the fifth-highest single-game rushing total ever by a Tennessee player.
His 56-yard and 94-yard runs were Tennessee's two longest carries of the season. Gray's 94-yarder was the second-longest run from scrimmage in Tennessee history, trailing only Kelsey Finch's 99-yarder in a 27-17 loss to Florida in 1977.
Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) clinched its first winning season since 2016 as it continued its rebound from a 1-4 start. The Volunteers went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 last year.
Vanderbilt (3-9, 1-7) was seeking its fourth straight victory in an annual series that Tennessee has traditionally dominated. Tennessee went 28-1 against Vanderbilt from 1983-2011, but Vanderbilt won five of their seven matchups from 2012-18 and had beaten the Vols by an average margin of 18 points the last three years.
But the Commodores couldn't come close to extending that streak.
Vanderbilt was a three-touchdown underdog and watched its remote hopes for an upset fade when 1,000-yard rusher Ke'Shawn Vaughn appeared to hurt his left shoulder on the Commodores' first play from scrimmage.
Vaughn returned to the game on Vanderbilt's next series but sat out the entire second half and finished with six carries for just 13 yards. Vanderbilt also played the entire game without injured tight end Jared Pinkney.
Gray was the dominant running back in this game instead.
The Tennessee freshman has earned plenty of praise for his big-play potential, but he had just 207 yards rushing and 81 yards receiving through the Vols' first 11 games and hadn't been much of a factor since the first month of the season.
That all changed Saturday. Tennessee was trailing 3-0 until Gray took over the game.
On his first carry of the night, Gray ran through a big hole on the right side, then cut to his left and was untouched on a 56-yard breakaway that put Tennessee ahead for good. Gray's first career touchdown run also was Tennessee's longest carry of the season up to that point.
After Jarrett Guarantano's 6-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Wood-Anderson extended Tennessee's lead to 14-3, Gray would deliver an even bigger highlight.
Tennessee was backed up at its own 6-yard line midway through the second quarter after a 57-yard punt from Harrison Smith when the Vols handed the ball to Gray. The speedy freshman raced through the right side of the line, eluded safety Dashaun Jerkins' diving tackle attempt just beyond the line of scrimmage and wasn't touched the rest of the way.
Gray added a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.
Vanderbilt's lone touchdown came on Riley Neal's 22-yard touchdown pass to Kalija Lipscomb with 11:34 remaining. Neal went 14 of 29 for 139 yards passing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Vanderbilt: This game ended a disappointing season for Vanderbilt, which was expecting bigger things when Vaughn, Pinkney and Lipscomb all returned for their senior years after big performances in 2018. Vanderbilt instead went through a revolving door at the quarterback position and struggled on both sides of the ball. The Commodores now must figure out how to turn things around without Vaughn, Pinkney or Lipscomb. Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, who owns a 27-47 record in six seasons, will get an opportunity to fix this. Athletic director Malcolm Turner already has indicated Mason will be back in 2020.
Tennessee: The Vols overcame a sluggish performance from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano because Gray ran wild and the defense continued its late-season surge. Guarantano went 6-of-17 passing for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw an interception on Tennessee's opening series to set up a Vanderbilt field goal.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt's season is over.
Tennessee awaits its bowl destination.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (4 plays, 44 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 81-A.Pope False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 20(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 25 for 5 yards (28-A.George33-D.Jerkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:38 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - TENN 25(14:35 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by 23-J.Mahoney at TEN 33. 23-J.Mahoney to TEN 31 for 2 yards.
VANDY
Commodores
- FG (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(14:30 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to TEN 36 FUMBLES (2-A.Taylor). to TEN 36 for no gain. Penalty on VAN 5-K.Vaughn Facemask Incidental offsetting. Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Personal Foul offsetting.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(14:09 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 31(14:05 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 23 for 8 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 23(13:28 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 23 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o35-D.Bituli).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - VANDY 23(12:44 - 1st) 98-R.Guay 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:38 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:38 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 27 for 2 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 27(12:03 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Callaway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TENN 27(11:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings. Team penalty on TEN Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TENN 27(11:49 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 27 Downed at the VAN 25.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:36 - 1st) Penalty on VAN 63-G.Miller False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 20(11:36 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 23 for 3 yards (79-K.Garland).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 23(10:51 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 97-D.Middleton Offside 5 yards enforced at VAN 23. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(10:38 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 25 for -3 yards (79-K.Garland).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(9:56 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 5-K.Vaughn. 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 30 for 5 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(9:36 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 30 to TEN 24 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(9:28 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 24(9:23 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 24(9:18 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 24(9:12 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 38 yards from TEN 24 to VAN 38 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(9:12 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 95-K.Bennett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at VAN 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(9:05 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to TEN 47 for no gain (12-S.Shamburger88-L.Bumphus).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:26 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to TEN 43 for 4 yards. Penalty on VAN 77-D.Cochran Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 47. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - VANDY 43(8:02 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 46 for 3 yards (35-D.Bituli12-S.Shamburger).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - VANDY 46(7:15 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 49 for 5 yards (18-N.Warrior12-S.Shamburger).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - VANDY 49(6:34 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 33 yards from TEN 49 out of bounds at the TEN 16.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (7 plays, 84 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(6:26 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 25 for 9 yards (3-T.Daley33-D.Jerkins).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 25(6:00 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 32 for 7 yards (55-D.Davis7-D.Moore).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(5:27 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 31 for -1 yard (33-D.Jerkins10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 31(4:58 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 37 for 6 yards (3-T.Daley7-D.Moore).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 37(4:21 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 43 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(3:44 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 44 for 1 yard (94-R.Reitmaier3-T.Daley).
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 44(3:16 - 1st) 3-E.Gray runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:06 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(3:04 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(2:57 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 31 for 6 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 31(2:28 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 44 for 13 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(1:52 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 44(1:46 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 49 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 49(1:11 - 1st) 6-R.Neal to TEN 45 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler). Penalty on VAN 56-S.Young Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 45.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(0:48 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 38 for -2 yards (99-J.Mincey).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 38(0:06 - 1st) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 36 for -2 yards (27-Q.Crouch13-D.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - VANDY 36(15:00 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 28 for -8 yards (30-R.Harrison).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - VANDY 36(15:00 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal sacked at VAN 28 for -8 yards (30-R.Harrison).
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(13:40 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 38 for 9 yards (7-D.Moore9-C.Peart).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 38(13:08 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 30 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(12:35 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 31 for -1 yard (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 31(12:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 26 for 5 yards (28-A.George).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 26(11:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to VAN 12 for 14 yards (28-A.George).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(11:35 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 3-T.Daley Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at VAN 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - TENN 6(10:56 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to VAN 6 for no gain (10-D.Odeyingbo41-E.McAllister).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 6(10:56 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 24 for 21 yards (41-K.George).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 24(10:02 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 26 for 2 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 26(9:16 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 26 for no gain (94-M.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 26(9:07 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 26(9:07 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 57 yards from VAN 26. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 12 for -5 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith15-E.Hamilton). Penalty on TEN 41-K.George Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at TEN 12.
|
+94 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 6(8:51 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (1 plays, 94 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:36 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 59 yards from TEN 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 20 for 14 yards (41-K.George).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(7:55 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb out of bounds at the VAN 32.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:49 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 32(7:04 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb to VAN 35 for 3 yards (2-A.Taylor90-G.Emerson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 35(6:15 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal scrambles to VAN 43 for 8 yards (12-S.Shamburger41-K.George).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(5:54 - 2nd) Penalty on VAN 86-B.Bresnahan False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 43. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - VANDY 38(5:12 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - VANDY 42(4:36 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 46 for 4 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 46(4:30 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 46(4:30 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 46 yards from VAN 46 to TEN 8 fair catch by 1-M.Callaway.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 8(3:51 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 13 for 5 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 13(3:12 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 16 for 3 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 16(2:34 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 20 for 4 yards (90-C.Tidd91-D.Birchmeier).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(1:54 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 22 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore91-D.Birchmeier).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 22(1:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano scrambles to TEN 32 for 10 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(1:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 32(1:14 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 33 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TENN 33(0:57 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 81-A.Pope False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 33. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 14 - TENN 28(0:57 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for -3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - TENN 25(0:42 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 53 yards from TEN 25. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 19 for -3 yards (2-A.Taylor).
VANDY
Commodores
- Halftime (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(0:16 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 23 for 4 yards (12-S.Shamburger19-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 23(0:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
VANDY
Commodores
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 23(0:10 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 36 for 13 yards (22-J.McCollough11-H.To'o To'o).
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:55 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 34(14:13 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 1 yard (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:38 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:31 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:28 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - VANDY 35(13:23 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 35 out of bounds at the TEN 18.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(13:15 - 3rd) Team penalty on VAN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 18. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - TENN 23(13:15 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 29 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(12:37 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for 16 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(11:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for 2 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 47(11:14 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 47 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TENN 47(10:32 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 47 for no gain (90-C.Tidd41-E.McAllister).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TENN 47(9:47 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 38 yards from VAN 47 Downed at the VAN 9.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (8 plays, 47 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 9(9:36 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal scrambles to VAN 16 for 7 yards (90-G.Emerson18-N.Warrior).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 16(8:53 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 20 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(8:15 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 24 for 4 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 24(7:40 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 46 for 22 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(7:04 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb. Penalty on TEN 20-B.Thompson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VAN 46. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(6:58 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 37 for 2 yards (97-D.Middleton35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 37(6:18 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 37(6:14 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal sacked at TEN 44 for -7 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - VANDY 44(5:26 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 41 yards from TEN 44 Downed at the TEN 3.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (10 plays, 47 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 3(5:17 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 8 for 5 yards (9-C.Peart).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 8(4:41 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 12 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 12(4:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 13 for 1 yard (7-D.Moore).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(3:17 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 38 for 25 yards (3-T.Daley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(2:38 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for 9 yards (90-C.Tidd23-J.Mahoney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TENN 47(2:02 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for no gain (90-C.Tidd7-D.Moore).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 47(1:36 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 49 for 2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(0:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Jordan.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 49(0:49 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 50 for 1 yard (12-B.DeVault-Smith55-D.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 50(0:06 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 50(15:00 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 40 yards from TEN 50 out of bounds at the VAN 10.
VANDY
Commodores
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(14:53 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 36 for 26 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(14:19 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 44 for 20 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 44(11:40 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 34 for 10 yards (94-M.Butler). Team penalty on TEN 12 players declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:37 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:26 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 34(13:19 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to TEN 29 for 5 yards (95-K.Bennett19-D.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - VANDY 29(13:01 - 4th) 6-R.Neal scrambles to TEN 20 for 9 yards (26-T.Jackson48-J.Blakely).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:29 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 17 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 17(11:46 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 17(11:40 - 4th) Team penalty on VAN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEN 17. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 12 - VANDY 22(11:40 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 90 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(11:34 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 5 yards (91-D.Birchmeier90-C.Tidd).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 30(10:59 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 1-M.Callaway. 1-M.Callaway to TEN 49 for 19 yards (16-B.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(10:17 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 58-J.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 44(10:06 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 47 for 3 yards (90-C.Tidd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TENN 47(9:27 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Wood-Anderson.
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 12 - TENN 47(9:19 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to VAN 3 for 50 yards (28-A.George).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - TENN 3(8:29 - 4th) 27-Q.Crouch to VAN 4 FUMBLES. 2-J.Guarantano to VAN 4 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 4(7:43 - 4th) 3-E.Gray runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:38 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(7:38 - 4th) Team penalty on VAN Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
VANDY
Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:38 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 50 yards from TEN 50 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(7:38 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 30 for 5 yards (35-D.Bituli94-M.Butler).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 30(7:25 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 37 for 7 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 37(7:11 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 37(6:48 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 50 for 13 yards. Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - VANDY 27(6:48 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - VANDY 27(6:12 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 38 for 11 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 38(5:31 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 22 yards from VAN 38 out of bounds at the TEN 40.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(5:22 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 56-R.Locklear False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 35(5:22 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 38 for 3 yards (90-C.Tidd7-D.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TENN 38(4:44 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 81-A.Pope False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 17 - TENN 33(4:44 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 37 for 4 yards (7-D.Moore10-D.Odeyingbo).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 13 - TENN 37(4:00 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 43 for 6 yards (7-D.Moore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - TENN 43(3:19 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 36 yards from TEN 43. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 39 for 18 yards (15-J.Jennings).
VANDY
Commodores
- Downs (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(3:06 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to TEN 46 for 15 yards (38-S.Page).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(2:38 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace to TEN 39 for 7 yards (38-S.Page).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - VANDY 39(2:11 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to TEN 35 for 4 yards (6-J.Peterson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(1:50 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 35(1:45 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace to TEN 29 for 6 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 29(1:20 - 4th) to TEN 31 FUMBLES. 63-G.Miller to TEN 31 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 31(0:50 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
TENN
Volunteers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 31(0:43 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 30 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|260
|417
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|297
|Rush Attempts
|30
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|150
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|17-36
|6-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-76
|9-66
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.7
|6-42.2
|Return Yards
|52
|-5
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|150
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|297
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|14/29
|139
|1
|0
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|3/7
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|13
|70
|0
|20
|
R. Neal 6 QB
|R. Neal
|8
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Wallace 2 QB
|D. Wallace
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|6
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
|K. Lipscomb
|4
|43
|1
|22
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|35
|0
|13
|
K. Brooks 21 RB
|K. Brooks
|5
|34
|0
|15
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
C. Pierce 19 WR
|C. Pierce
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Vaughn 5 RB
|K. Vaughn
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Tidd 90 DT
|C. Tidd
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 7 LB
|D. Moore
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Daley 3 S
|T. Daley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
|D. Birchmeier
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 16 CB
|B. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 55 DT
|D. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peart 9 LB
|C. Peart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
|R. Reitmaier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 41 LB
|E. McAllister
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Guay 98 K
|R. Guay
|1/1
|41
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|7
|41.7
|5
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|2
|17.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
|J. Shelton-Mosley
|2
|7.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|6/17
|120
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|25
|246
|3
|94
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|11
|40
|0
|9
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|2
|56
|0
|50
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|3
|45
|1
|25
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 6 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Fils-Aime 27 RB
|C. Fils-Aime
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 41 DB
|K. George Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|6
|42.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|-5.0
|0
|0
