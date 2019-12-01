|
|
|OKLA
|OKLAST
Brooks leads No. 7 Oklahoma past No. 21 Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a one-man show.
Kennedy Brooks proved otherwise. He rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown to help No. 7 Oklahoma beat No. 21 Oklahoma State 34-16 on Saturday night.
''I didn't agree a whole lot with the one-man show thing,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''However we get defined, as long as we're winning and offensively, we're scoring enough points to win - that's all I care.''
In his past four games, Brooks has rushed for 534 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.
''Kennedy is a great ballplayer, and he has done well long before I came here,'' Hurts said. ''I think we've got a lot of good players, and we ride the player who has the hot hand. Ultimately, it's about winning games. I think everyone kind of contributes to that.''
Gundy said the Cowboys focused on Hurts, which left Brooks with room to run.
''He played pretty good,'' Gundy said. ''He was rushing through big holes, not getting touched for six, seven yards.''
Hurts passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 63 yards and a score and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass for the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) in their fifth straight victory in the series.
Oklahoma has won 21 consecutive November games dating to 2014. The Sooners will play Baylor in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday.
Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown for his 10th consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing.
He fell well short of his usual production - he entered the night averaging 166.5 yards rushing per game.
''I thought he had a little room early,'' Riley said. ''We made some adjustments as the game went on. I thought our defensive line was very disruptive cleaning running lanes. The few times he did get loose, I felt we did a good job of bringing him down to the ground, and we didn't let him pop a big one.''
The Cowboys (8-4, 5-4, No. 21 CFP) had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Oklahoma held Oklahoma State to 335 yards. Parnell Motley led the way for the Sooners with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola made a 25-yard field goal at the end of the first half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 20-13.
Oklahoma went ahead 27-16 on a 93-yard drive that Brooks capped with a 3-yard touchdown run.
With Oklahoma still up 27-16, Oklahoma State took a chance by going for it on fourth-and-three at the Oklahoma 27, but Dru Brown's pass fell incomplete. Oklahoma stopped the Cowboys again on fourth down in the fourth quarter.
''We made too many mistakes,'' Hubbard said. ''I'm not taking anything away from Oklahoma. They played a great game, balled out and did everything right, which paid off for them.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners put together another strong defensive performance. The Sooners held the Cowboys to one touchdown and forced them to kick field goals three times, including twice after Oklahoma State drove inside the Oklahoma 10-yard line.
''You can't kick field goals against an offense that can score like they can,'' Gundy said.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still can't get past the Sooners. Gundy fell to 2-13 in his career against Oklahoma.
ALMOST 2,000
Hubbard increased his season yardage total to 1,936 yards, the second-highest total in Oklahoma State history. Barry Sanders ran for 2,850 yards during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1988 season.
RARE COMPANY
Hurts became the second Oklahoma player to rush for a touchdown, pass for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. Tommy McDonald did it against Colorado in 1956.
EJECTED
Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling was ejected early in the fourth quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Oklahoma's Charleston Rambo. By rule, he will miss the first half of Oklahoma State's bowl game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Thanks to Auburn beating Alabama, the Sooners are in position to move up. Oklahoma State might not move much because Cincinnati, Iowa State and Virginia Tech also lost.
STILL PERFECT
Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic made two field goals and four extra points to remain perfect for the season. He has made all 14 of his field goals and all 45 of his extra points this season.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State will play in a bowl game.
Oklahoma will play Baylor in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 22 for 21 yards (10-T.Alexander38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(14:54 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 31 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 31(14:29 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine pushed ob at OKS 46 for 23 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(14:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 28 for 18 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 28(13:24 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:14 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 62 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 24 for 21 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(13:06 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 3 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 27(12:37 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 5 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 32(11:57 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:25 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 35 for -1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell97-M.Overton).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 35(10:57 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKL 43 for 22 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(10:24 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKL 10 for 33 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(9:49 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to OKL 3 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 3(9:09 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 5:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 50 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 26 for 11 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(8:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Willis.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 26(8:50 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 24 for -2 yards (24-J.Bernard95-I.Antwine).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 24(8:07 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 47 for 23 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(7:30 - 1st) 2-C.Lamb to OKS 46 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 46(6:56 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 45 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 45(6:19 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 40 for 5 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(5:48 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 32 for 8 yards (40-B.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 32(5:07 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKS 29 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(4:28 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKS 33 for -4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - OKLA 33(3:50 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 25 for 8 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 25(3:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 25(3:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Fumble (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:00 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 13 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(2:43 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38(2:37 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 38. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(2:30 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKL 42 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 42(1:55 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKL 41 FUMBLES (44-B.Radley-Hiles). 11-P.Motley to OKL 44 for 3 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(1:45 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 47 for 3 yards (89-J.Woods24-J.Bernard).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 47(1:13 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 35 for 18 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(0:42 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to OKS 6 for 29 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLA 6(0:13 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 4 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 4(15:00 - 2nd) 83-N.Basquine complete to 1-J.Hurts. 1-J.Hurts runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (13 plays, 67 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:54 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at OKS 30 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30(14:32 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 6 yards (11-P.Motley90-N.Gallimore).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(14:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 45 for 9 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 45(13:46 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 49 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(13:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Motley at OKL 40. 11-P.Motley to OKS 31 for 29 yards (75-M.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(13:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49(12:59 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKL 36 for 13 yards (23-D.White).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(12:49 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 27 for 9 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 27(12:25 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 30 FUMBLES (44-B.Radley-Hiles). 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 32 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 32(11:49 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 25 for 7 yards (96-L.Stokes44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner 8-B.Johnson to OKL 31 for -2 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLAST 31(10:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 26 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 26(9:51 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 26(9:45 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:40 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(9:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 36 for 7 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(8:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs ob at OKL 45 for 9 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 45(8:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb pushed ob at OKS 32 for 23 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(7:34 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 16 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(7:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 12 for 4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga89-T.Lacy).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 12(6:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 10 for 2 yards (24-J.Bernard11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 10(5:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKS 10 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 10(5:11 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Halftime (13 plays, 77 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 15 for 15 yards (5-W.Washington).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(4:59 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 18 for 3 yards (19-C.Kelly97-M.Overton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 18(4:34 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 19 for 1 yard (10-P.Fields).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 19(4:04 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKS 34 for 15 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(3:35 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at OKS 37 for 3 yards (11-P.Motley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 37(3:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 3 yards (7-R.Perkins44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+42 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 40(2:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 18 for 42 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(2:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 13 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 13(2:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 9 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 9(1:00 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 8 for 1 yard (19-C.Kelly).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLAST 8(0:26 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 9 for -1 yard (35-N.Bonitto).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9(0:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKL 2 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 2(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 90-B.Cassity False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 2. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 7(0:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 8 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - OKLAST 8(0:03 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(14:37 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 31 FUMBLES (11-P.Motley). 73-T.Jenkins to OKS 31 for no gain (73-T.Jenkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31(14:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 31(14:06 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 46 yards from OKS 31 out of bounds at the OKL 23.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 23(13:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 23(13:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 24 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 24(13:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on OKL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at OKL 24. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 19(12:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 14 for -5 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLA 14(12:04 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 44 yards from OKL 14 to OKS 42 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (5 plays, 49 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(11:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 47 for 11 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(11:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKL 13 for 34 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13(11:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 14 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 14(10:27 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 14(10:21 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKL 9 for 5 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 9(9:45 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 6:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 14 for 13 yards. Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Holding 7 yards enforced at OKL 14.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(9:41 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 22 for 15 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(8:57 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 24 for 2 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 24(8:26 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 29 for 5 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 29(7:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 33 for 4 yards (94-T.Ford4-A.Green).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(6:57 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 39 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 39(6:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKS 31 for 30 yards (16-D.Harper).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(6:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 23 for 8 yards (4-A.Green).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 23(5:38 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 11 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(5:01 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 9 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 9(4:22 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 3 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 3(3:26 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:22 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:22 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKL 32-D.Turner-Yell Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(3:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 13 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(3:09 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKL 34 for 13 yards (11-P.Motley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(2:34 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 30 for 4 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 30(1:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 30(1:51 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 27 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 27(1:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Carter.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(1:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 29 for 2 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 29(0:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 34 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 34(0:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 38 for 4 yards (94-T.Ford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 33 for -5 yards (3-T.Sterling). Penalty on OKS 3-T.Sterling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(14:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 45 for 2 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 45(14:02 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 42 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 42(13:24 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to OKS 33 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(12:55 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine. Penalty on OKS 94-T.Ford Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 33. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLA 28(12:48 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 24 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 24(12:17 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 21 for 3 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(11:42 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 4 for 17 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(10:57 - 4th) 2-C.Lamb to OKS 3 for 1 yard (4-A.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 3(10:26 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:21 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:21 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:21 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(10:02 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 33(9:24 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 1 yard (23-D.White34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34(8:42 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (35-N.Bonitto).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(8:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 32 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel2-T.Wallace). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 32.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 18 - OKLA 42(8:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKS 41 for 1 yard (24-J.Bernard).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 17 - OKLA 41(7:30 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 39 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 39(7:05 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 39. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 20 - OKLA 44(6:49 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 43 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLA 43(6:15 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 31 yards from OKS 43 to OKS 12 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(6:08 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKL 96-L.Stokes Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(6:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(5:54 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 38 for 11 yards (6-T.Brown35-N.Bonitto).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(5:32 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 46 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 46(5:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 48 for 6 yards (11-P.Motley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(4:36 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 43 for 5 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 43(4:16 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKL 48 for -5 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 48(3:33 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Brown.
|
Int
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 48(3:28 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Motley at OKL 31. 11-P.Motley pushed ob at OKL 31 for no gain (17-D.Stoner).
OKLA
Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(3:18 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 24 for 45 yards (8-R.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(2:31 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 24. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 34(2:24 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 39 for -5 yards (40-B.Martin).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 25 - OKLA 39(1:43 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 29 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 15 - OKLA 29(1:02 - 4th) 11-J.Haselwood to OKS 25 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel33-K.Henry).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|441
|335
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|128
|Rush Attempts
|44
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|14-17
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-95
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|45
|36
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-45
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|13/16
|163
|1
|0
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|1/1
|4
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|22
|160
|1
|18
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|16
|61
|1
|28
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|3
|50
|0
|45
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|4
|36
|0
|23
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|2
|32
|0
|23
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|2
|30
|0
|30
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|37.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|3
|15.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|22/32
|207
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|24
|104
|1
|22
|
D. Brown 6 QB
|D. Brown
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|4
|77
|0
|34
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|8
|61
|0
|42
|
J. McCray 12 WR
|J. McCray
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Carter 87 FB
|L. Carter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|9-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|3/3
|43
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
7
24
4th 7:16 ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
16
10
3rd 2:11 ESP2
-
CAL
UCLA
21
10
3rd 5:30 FS1
-
ARMY
HAWAII
10
3
1st 3:31 CBSS
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
TXSA
LATECH
27
41
Final ESPN+
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESPN2
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Final SECN
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
GAST
GAS
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
NAVY
HOU
56
41
Final ESPN2
-
UNC
NCST
41
10
Final ACCN
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
17
27
Final FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
7
50
Final ESPN
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
Final SECN
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
Final ESPU
-
COLO
6UTAH
15
45
Final ABC
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
Final FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
3
13
Final CBSSN