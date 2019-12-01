Drive Chart
Brooks leads No. 7 Oklahoma past No. 21 Oklahoma State

  • Dec 01, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was a one-man show.

Kennedy Brooks proved otherwise. He rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown to help No. 7 Oklahoma beat No. 21 Oklahoma State 34-16 on Saturday night.

''I didn't agree a whole lot with the one-man show thing,'' Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. ''However we get defined, as long as we're winning and offensively, we're scoring enough points to win - that's all I care.''

In his past four games, Brooks has rushed for 534 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

''Kennedy is a great ballplayer, and he has done well long before I came here,'' Hurts said. ''I think we've got a lot of good players, and we ride the player who has the hot hand. Ultimately, it's about winning games. I think everyone kind of contributes to that.''

Gundy said the Cowboys focused on Hurts, which left Brooks with room to run.

''He played pretty good,'' Gundy said. ''He was rushing through big holes, not getting touched for six, seven yards.''

Hurts passed for 163 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 63 yards and a score and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass for the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) in their fifth straight victory in the series.

Oklahoma has won 21 consecutive November games dating to 2014. The Sooners will play Baylor in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday.

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown for his 10th consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing.

He fell well short of his usual production - he entered the night averaging 166.5 yards rushing per game.

''I thought he had a little room early,'' Riley said. ''We made some adjustments as the game went on. I thought our defensive line was very disruptive cleaning running lanes. The few times he did get loose, I felt we did a good job of bringing him down to the ground, and we didn't let him pop a big one.''

The Cowboys (8-4, 5-4, No. 21 CFP) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Oklahoma held Oklahoma State to 335 yards. Parnell Motley led the way for the Sooners with an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola made a 25-yard field goal at the end of the first half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 20-13.

Oklahoma went ahead 27-16 on a 93-yard drive that Brooks capped with a 3-yard touchdown run.

With Oklahoma still up 27-16, Oklahoma State took a chance by going for it on fourth-and-three at the Oklahoma 27, but Dru Brown's pass fell incomplete. Oklahoma stopped the Cowboys again on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

''We made too many mistakes,'' Hubbard said. ''I'm not taking anything away from Oklahoma. They played a great game, balled out and did everything right, which paid off for them.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners put together another strong defensive performance. The Sooners held the Cowboys to one touchdown and forced them to kick field goals three times, including twice after Oklahoma State drove inside the Oklahoma 10-yard line.

''You can't kick field goals against an offense that can score like they can,'' Gundy said.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys still can't get past the Sooners. Gundy fell to 2-13 in his career against Oklahoma.

ALMOST 2,000

Hubbard increased his season yardage total to 1,936 yards, the second-highest total in Oklahoma State history. Barry Sanders ran for 2,850 yards during his Heisman Trophy-winning 1988 season.

RARE COMPANY

Hurts became the second Oklahoma player to rush for a touchdown, pass for a touchdown and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. Tommy McDonald did it against Colorado in 1956.

EJECTED

Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling was ejected early in the fourth quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Oklahoma's Charleston Rambo. By rule, he will miss the first half of Oklahoma State's bowl game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Thanks to Auburn beating Alabama, the Sooners are in position to move up. Oklahoma State might not move much because Cincinnati, Iowa State and Virginia Tech also lost.

STILL PERFECT

Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic made two field goals and four extra points to remain perfect for the season. He has made all 14 of his field goals and all 45 of his extra points this season.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State will play in a bowl game.

Oklahoma will play Baylor in the Big 12 championship game next Saturday.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 22 for 21 yards (10-T.Alexander38-P.Redwine-Bryant).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22
(14:54 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 31 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 31
(14:29 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine pushed ob at OKS 46 for 23 yards (8-R.Williams).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46
(14:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 28 for 18 yards (8-R.Williams).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 28
(13:24 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:14 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:14 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 62 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 24 for 21 yards (10-P.Fields).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24
(13:06 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 3 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 27
(12:37 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 32 for 5 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 32
(11:57 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(11:25 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 35 for -1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell97-M.Overton).
+22 YD
2 & 11 - OKLAST 35
(10:57 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKL 43 for 22 yards (10-P.Fields).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43
(10:24 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKL 10 for 33 yards (10-P.Fields).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10
(9:49 - 1st) 7-L.Brown to OKL 3 for 7 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - OKLAST 3
(9:09 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:02 - 1st) 49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners
- FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 5:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:02 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 50 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 26 for 11 yards (25-J.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 26
(8:57 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Willis.
Sack
2 & 10 - OKLA 26
(8:50 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 24 for -2 yards (24-J.Bernard95-I.Antwine).
+23 YD
3 & 12 - OKLA 24
(8:07 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 47 for 23 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47
(7:30 - 1st) 2-C.Lamb to OKS 46 for 7 yards (8-R.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 46
(6:56 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 45 for 1 yard (20-M.Rodriguez).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 45
(6:19 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 40 for 5 yards (4-A.Green).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(5:48 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 32 for 8 yards (40-B.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 32
(5:07 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKS 29 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 29
(4:28 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKS 33 for -4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - OKLA 33
(3:50 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 25 for 8 yards (94-T.Ford).
No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 25
(3:12 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLA 25
(3:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Fumble (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(3:00 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 38 for 13 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(2:43 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(2:37 - 1st) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 38. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(2:30 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKL 42 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 42
(1:55 - 1st) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKL 41 FUMBLES (44-B.Radley-Hiles). 11-P.Motley to OKL 44 for 3 yards.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 56 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44
(1:45 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 47 for 3 yards (89-J.Woods24-J.Bernard).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 47
(1:13 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 35 for 18 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(0:42 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to OKS 6 for 29 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - OKLA 6
(0:13 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 4 for 2 yards (3-T.Sterling31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 4
(15:00 - 2nd) 83-N.Basquine complete to 1-J.Hurts. 1-J.Hurts runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (13 plays, 67 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(14:54 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at OKS 30 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 30
(14:32 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 36 for 6 yards (11-P.Motley90-N.Gallimore).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(14:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 45 for 9 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 45
(13:46 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 49 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
Int
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Motley at OKL 40. 11-P.Motley to OKS 31 for 29 yards (75-M.Keyes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 49
(12:59 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard pushed ob at OKL 36 for 13 yards (23-D.White).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36
(12:49 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 27 for 9 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-5 YD
2 & 1 - OKLAST 27
(12:25 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 30 FUMBLES (44-B.Radley-Hiles). 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 32 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 32
(11:49 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 25 for 7 yards (96-L.Stokes44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(11:08 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner 8-B.Johnson to OKL 31 for -2 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - OKLAST 31
(10:28 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 26 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - OKLAST 26
(9:51 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - OKLAST 26
(9:45 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLA Sooners
- FG (8 plays, 65 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:40 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(9:40 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 29
(9:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 36 for 7 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36
(8:35 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo runs ob at OKL 45 for 9 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 45
(8:09 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb pushed ob at OKS 32 for 23 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32
(7:34 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 16 for 16 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 16
(7:04 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 12 for 4 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga89-T.Lacy).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 12
(6:32 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 10 for 2 yards (24-J.Bernard11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 10
(5:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKS 10 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - OKLA 10
(5:11 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Halftime (13 plays, 77 yards, 5:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 15 for 15 yards (5-W.Washington).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15
(4:59 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 18 for 3 yards (19-C.Kelly97-M.Overton).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 18
(4:34 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 19 for 1 yard (10-P.Fields).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 19
(4:04 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKS 34 for 15 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(3:35 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at OKS 37 for 3 yards (11-P.Motley).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 37
(3:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 40 for 3 yards (7-R.Perkins44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+42 YD
3 & 4 - OKLAST 40
(2:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 18 for 42 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18
(2:07 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 13 for 5 yards (9-K.Murray).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 13
(2:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 9 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 9
(1:00 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 8 for 1 yard (19-C.Kelly).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - OKLAST 8
(0:26 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 9 for -1 yard (35-N.Bonitto).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 9
(0:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKL 2 for 7 yards (9-K.Murray).
Penalty
3 & 2 - OKLAST 2
(0:15 - 2nd) Penalty on OKS 90-B.Cassity False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 2. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 7 - OKLAST 7
(0:15 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 8 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - OKLAST 8
(0:03 - 2nd) 49-M.Ammendola 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 26 for 1 yard (9-K.Murray).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26
(14:37 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 31 FUMBLES (11-P.Motley). 73-T.Jenkins to OKS 31 for no gain (73-T.Jenkins).
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLAST 31
(14:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLAST 31
(14:06 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 46 yards from OKS 31 out of bounds at the OKL 23.

OKLA Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, -9 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 23
(13:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 23
(13:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 24 for 1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
Penalty
3 & 9 - OKLA 24
(13:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on OKL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at OKL 24. No Play.
Sack
3 & 14 - OKLA 19
(12:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts sacked at OKL 14 for -5 yards (94-T.Ford).
Punt
4 & 19 - OKLA 14
(12:04 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 44 yards from OKL 14 to OKS 42 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys
- FG (5 plays, 49 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42
(11:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown to OKL 47 for 11 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(11:38 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKL 13 for 34 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 13
(11:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 14 for -1 yard (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
2 & 11 - OKLAST 14
(10:27 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - OKLAST 14
(10:21 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 87-L.Carter. 87-L.Carter pushed ob at OKL 9 for 5 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - OKLAST 9
(9:45 - 3rd) 49-M.Ammendola 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (11 plays, 93 yards, 6:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:41 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 6-T.Brown to OKL 14 for 13 yards. Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Holding 7 yards enforced at OKL 14.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7
(9:41 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 22 for 15 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22
(8:57 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 24 for 2 yards (24-J.Bernard).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 24
(8:26 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 29 for 5 yards (89-T.Lacy).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 29
(7:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 33 for 4 yards (94-T.Ford4-A.Green).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33
(6:57 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKL 39 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+30 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 39
(6:33 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to OKS 31 for 30 yards (16-D.Harper).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31
(6:10 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 23 for 8 yards (4-A.Green).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 23
(5:38 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 11 for 12 yards (3-T.Sterling).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11
(5:01 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 9 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez31-K.Harvell-Peel).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 9
(4:22 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 3 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 3
(3:26 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:22 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Downs (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:22 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(3:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKL 32-D.Turner-Yell Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at OKS 25. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40
(3:14 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 12-J.McCray. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 13 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47
(3:09 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown complete to 12-J.McCray. 12-J.McCray to OKL 34 for 13 yards (11-P.Motley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34
(2:34 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 30 for 4 yards (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 30
(1:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 30
(1:51 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 27 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
No Gain
4 & 3 - OKLAST 27
(1:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Carter.

OKLA Sooners
- TD (13 plays, 73 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27
(1:06 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to OKL 29 for 2 yards (95-I.Antwine).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 29
(0:35 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 34 for 5 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - OKLA 34
(0:04 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 38 for 4 yards (94-T.Ford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 33 for -5 yards (3-T.Sterling). Penalty on OKS 3-T.Sterling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 38. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47
(14:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 45 for 2 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 45
(14:02 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKS 42 for 3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 42
(13:24 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to OKS 33 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 33
(12:55 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine. Penalty on OKS 94-T.Ford Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 33. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - OKLA 28
(12:48 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 24 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 24
(12:17 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 21 for 3 yards (11-A.Ogbongbemiga).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 21
(11:42 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKS 4 for 17 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - OKLA 4
(10:57 - 4th) 2-C.Lamb to OKS 3 for 1 yard (4-A.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 3
(10:26 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:21 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:21 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25
(10:21 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 30-C.Hubbard. 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 27 for 2 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27
(10:02 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for 6 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 33
(9:24 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 1 yard (23-D.White34-D.Ugwoegbu).
No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLAST 34
(8:42 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (35-N.Bonitto).

OKLA Sooners
- Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(8:36 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 32 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel2-T.Wallace). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 32.
+1 YD
1 & 18 - OKLA 42
(8:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKS 41 for 1 yard (24-J.Bernard).
+2 YD
2 & 17 - OKLA 41
(7:30 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to OKS 39 for 2 yards.
Penalty
3 & 15 - OKLA 39
(7:05 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 39. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 20 - OKLA 44
(6:49 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to OKS 43 for 1 yard (11-A.Ogbongbemiga). Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 19 - OKLA 43
(6:15 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 31 yards from OKS 43 to OKS 12 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.

OKLAST Cowboys
- Interception (9 plays, 19 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12
(6:08 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner. Penalty on OKL 96-L.Stokes Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at OKS 12. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27
(6:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27
(5:54 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 38 for 11 yards (6-T.Brown35-N.Bonitto).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38
(5:32 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 46 for 8 yards (23-D.White).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - OKLAST 46
(5:01 - 4th) 6-D.Brown complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKL 48 for 6 yards (11-P.Motley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(4:36 - 4th) 30-C.Hubbard to OKL 43 for 5 yards (7-R.Perkins).
Sack
2 & 5 - OKLAST 43
(4:16 - 4th) 6-D.Brown sacked at OKL 48 for -5 yards (34-D.Ugwoegbu).
No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(3:33 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. Intended for 7-L.Brown.
Int
4 & 10 - OKLAST 48
(3:28 - 4th) 6-D.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Motley at OKL 31. 11-P.Motley pushed ob at OKL 31 for no gain (17-D.Stoner).

OKLA Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 44 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+45 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 31
(3:18 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 24 for 45 yards (8-R.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 24
(2:31 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OKL 54-M.Hayes Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 24. No Play.
-5 YD
1 & 20 - OKLA 34
(2:24 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 39 for -5 yards (40-B.Martin).
+10 YD
2 & 25 - OKLA 39
(1:43 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKS 29 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
+4 YD
3 & 15 - OKLA 29
(1:02 - 4th) 11-J.Haselwood to OKS 25 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel33-K.Henry).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:21
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
16
Touchdown 10:26
1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
53
yds
01:02
pos
33
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:22
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
16
Touchdown 3:26
26-K.Brooks runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
93
yds
06:19
pos
26
16
Field Goal 9:45
49-M.Ammendola 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
49
yds
02:12
pos
20
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
49-M.Ammendola 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
82
yds
05:03
pos
20
13
Field Goal 5:11
47-G.Brkic 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
65
yds
04:29
pos
20
10
Field Goal 9:45
49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
67
yds
05:09
pos
17
10
Point After TD 14:54
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 15:00
83-N.Basquine complete to 1-J.Hurts. 1-J.Hurts runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
01:32
pos
16
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:04
47-G.Brkic 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
49
yds
05:58
pos
10
7
Point After TD 9:02
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:09
30-C.Hubbard runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
04:12
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:14
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:24
1-J.Hurts runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
78
yds
01:46
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 20
Rushing 15 8
Passing 6 8
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 6-11 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-3
Total Net Yards 441 335
Total Plays 61 61
Avg Gain 7.2 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 283 128
Rush Attempts 44 29
Avg Rush Yards 6.4 4.4
Net Yards Passing 158 207
Comp. - Att. 14-17 22-32
Yards Per Pass 9.3 6.5
Penalties - Yards 9-95 3-25
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 1-46.0
Return Yards 45 36
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-45 2-36
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Oklahoma 11-1 10107734
21 Oklahoma State 8-4 763016
Boone Pickens Stadium Stillwater, Oklahoma
 158 PASS YDS 207
283 RUSH YDS 128
441 TOTAL YDS 335
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 163 1 0 187.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 163 1 0 187.5
J. Hurts 13/16 163 1 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 4 1 0 463.6
N. Basquine 1/1 4 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 160 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 160 1
K. Brooks 22 160 1 18
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 61 1
J. Hurts 16 61 1 28
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 50 0
R. Stevenson 3 50 0 45
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Lamb 2 8 0 7
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Motley 1 4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
C. Lamb 4 36 0 23
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
N. Basquine 2 32 0 23
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
J. Hall 2 30 0 30
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
L. Morris 1 29 0 29
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
R. Stevenson 1 23 0 23
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Rambo 2 10 0 9
J. Hurts 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
J. Hurts 1 4 1 4
B. Willis 81 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
B. Willis 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 8-2 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 6-0 0.0 1
K. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Murray 6-0 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 5-0 0.0 0
N. Bonitto 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Bonitto 4-1 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Ugwoegbu 4-1 1.0 0
D. White 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. White 3-0 0.0 0
P. Fields 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Fields 3-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 3-0 0.0 0
C. Kelly 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
L. Stokes 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sermon 1-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Gallimore 1-1 0.0 0
J. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Overton 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
G. Brkic 2/2 42 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 1
R. Mundschau 2 37.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 21 0
T. Brown 3 15.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 207 0 1 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 207 0 1 116.8
D. Brown 22/32 207 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 104 1
C. Hubbard 24 104 1 22
D. Brown 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
D. Brown 4 17 0 11
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Brown 1 7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
B. Johnson 4 77 0 34
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
D. Stoner 8 61 0 42
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
J. McCray 3 35 0 15
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Hubbard 3 13 0 6
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Woods 1 8 0 8
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Wolf 2 8 0 5
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Carter 1 5 0 5
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.5
M. Rodriguez 9-2 0.5 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.5
A. Ogbongbemiga 5-3 0.5 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Sterling 5-1 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 5-2 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
T. Ford 4-0 1.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
J. Bernard 4-2 0.5 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Green 3-1 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
I. Antwine 2-1 0.5 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harper 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Lacy 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Lacy 1-1 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
M. Ammendola 3/3 43 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
T. Hutton 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
B. Johnson 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 22 1:46 4 78 TD
9:02 OKLA 26 5:58 11 49 FG
1:45 OKLA 44 1:32 5 56 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 OKLA 25 4:29 8 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 OKLA 23 1:53 4 -9 Punt
9:41 OKLA 7 6:19 11 93 TD
1:06 OKLA 27 1:02 13 73 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:36 OKLAST 34 2:21 5 -9 Punt
3:18 OKLA 31 2:16 5 44 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 OKLAST 24 4:12 8 76 TD
3:00 OKLAST 25 1:05 5 34 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 OKLAST 25 5:09 13 67 FG
5:06 OKLAST 15 5:03 13 77 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 25 0:54 3 6 Punt
11:57 OKLAST 42 2:12 5 49 FG
3:22 OKLAST 25 2:12 7 48 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:21 OKLAST 25 1:39 4 9 Downs
6:08 OKLAST 12 2:40 9 19 INT
