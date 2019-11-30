|
|
|TXSA
|LATECH
J’Mar Smith leads Louisiana Tech over UTSA 41-27
RUSTON, La. (AP) J'Mar Smith passed for 331 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as Louisiana Tech closed the regular season with a 41-27 win over UTSA on Saturday night.
Kickoff was delayed 2 1/2 hours due to lightning in the area. The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2) finished the season tied with UAB in the Conference USA West Division standings. UAB beat Louisiana Tech 20-14 to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker and will visit Florida Atlantic for the conference championship next Saturday.
The Bulldogs took the lead for good at 21-17 on Smith's 39-yard TD pass to Isaiah Graham with 8:39 left in the second quarter. Bailey Hale kicked a 34-yard field goal before the half and James Jackson returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 31-17 with 7:08 left in the third.
Justin Henderson ran 20 times for 105 yards and Griffin Hebert caught three passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns for Louisiana Tech.
Sincere McCormick had 119 yards rushing and Sheldon Jones had 115 yards receiving for UTSA (4-8, 3-5).
---
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (7 plays, 64 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 40 for 35 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(14:40 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to LT 32 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 32(14:12 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 32(14:08 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 18 for 14 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(13:53 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 12 for 6 yards (2-C.Taylor96-K.Mason).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 12(13:20 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to LT 10 for 2 yards (35-C.Scott2-C.Taylor).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 10(12:45 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 11 for -1 yard (96-K.Mason97-M.Williams).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 11(12:08 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 66 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:02 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 34 for 34 yards (19-B.Moorhead).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(11:55 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UTSA 41 for 25 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 41(11:37 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to UTSA 30 for 11 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 30(11:23 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to UTSA 22 for 8 yards (29-C.Johnson1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 22(11:05 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:59 - 1st) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(10:59 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (35-C.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 28(10:29 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 32 for 4 yards (94-K.Murphy90-C.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 32(10:07 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 32(10:03 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 32 to LT 31 fair catch by 21-A.Robertson.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (10 plays, 24 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(9:58 - 1st) 8-J.Smith to LT 37 for 6 yards (39-R.Wisdom).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 37(9:35 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 47 for 10 yards (95-J.Haynes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(9:17 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 47(9:11 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 48 for 1 yard (59-C.Hicks45-D.Henry).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LATECH 48(8:39 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Henderson. Penalty on UTSA 38-T.Mahnke Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 48. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 47(8:34 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 34 for 13 yards (3-T.Woolen).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 34(8:07 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 32 for 2 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
-15 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 32(7:35 - 1st) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UTSA 47 for -15 yards (25-C.Austin).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 23 - LATECH 47(6:55 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell. Penalty on UTSA 90-E.Banks Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 47. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - LATECH 42(6:49 - 1st) 8-J.Smith sacked at UTSA 45 for -3 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - LATECH 45(6:18 - 1st) 29-B.Farlow punts 33 yards from UTSA 45. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 12 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(6:08 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 16 for 4 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 16(5:29 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 16(5:22 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 16(5:17 - 1st) 35-L.Dean punts 54 yards from UTSA 16. 21-A.Robertson to LT 30 for no gain (42-L.McFarland38-T.Mahnke). Penalty on LT 86-W.Toussant Illegal crackback block by offense 15 yards enforced at LT 30.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(5:04 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 23 for 8 yards (6-S.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LATECH 23(4:45 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to LT 24 for 1 yard (4-A.Parks).
|
+66 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 24(4:20 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 10 for 66 yards (3-T.Woolen6-S.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(3:39 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 5 for 5 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin). Penalty on UTSA 91-J.Carter-McLin Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LATECH 5(3:26 - 1st) 8-J.Smith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) 9-B.Hale kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:21 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (5-M.Sam).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(2:55 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(2:50 - 1st) Penalty on LT 97-M.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at UTSA 29. No Play.
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 34(2:50 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 15 for 51 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 15(2:26 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 11 for 4 yards (43-T.Allen97-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 11(1:52 - 1st) 23-S.McCormick to LT 8 for 3 yards (97-M.Williams35-C.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSA 8(1:19 - 1st) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 6 for 2 yards (30-A.Roberson).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 6(0:52 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to LT 5 for 1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - TXSA 5(0:39 - 1st) 22-B.Brady to LT 2 for 3 yards (35-C.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 2(0:21 - 1st) 22-B.Brady runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:16 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 1st) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 43 for 43 yards (29-C.Johnson37-M.Benning).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(0:06 - 1st) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 43(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 46 for 3 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 46(14:27 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 46(14:23 - 2nd) Team penalty on LT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LT 46. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LATECH 41(14:23 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 33 yards from LT 41. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 26 FUMBLES. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 27 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(14:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 19-B.Moorhead. 19-B.Moorhead to UTSA 38 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(13:50 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 19-B.Moorhead. 19-B.Moorhead to UTSA 42 for 4 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 42(13:31 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 46 for 4 yards (43-T.Allen).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - TXSA 46(13:06 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to LT 48 for 6 yards (4-D.Lewis2-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:59 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:54 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to LT 46 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 46(12:20 - 2nd) 22-B.Brady to LT 44 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams35-C.Scott).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 44(11:48 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 38 yards from LT 44. 21-A.Robertson to LT 6 FUMBLES. 19-B.Moorhead runs no gain for a touchdown.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:48 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(11:35 - 2nd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 55 yards from UTSA 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 24 for 14 yards (33-B.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(11:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Powell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 24(11:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 18 for -6 yards. Penalty on UTSA 3-T.Woolen Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 24. No Play. (45-D.Henry).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(11:07 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 42 for 3 yards (98-L.Dantzler50-B.Matterson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 42(10:47 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 50 for 8 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 50(10:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on LT False start 5 yards enforced at LT 50. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 45(10:25 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 42 for 13 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 42(9:59 - 2nd) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 41 for 1 yard (99-B.Baker).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 41(9:13 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to UTSA 39 for 2 yards (99-B.Baker76-K.Nelson).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(8:48 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:39 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:39 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale kicks 40 yards from LT 35 to UTSA 25 fair catch by 33-B.Daniels.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 32 for 7 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 32(8:10 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 36 for 4 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(7:49 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 40(7:17 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 40(7:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Cephus.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 40(7:04 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 30 yards from UTSA 40 out of bounds at the LT 30.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(6:56 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 1 yard (39-R.Wisdom).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 31(6:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 28 for -3 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSA 28(5:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith to LT 29 for 1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXSA 29(5:16 - 2nd) 29-B.Farlow punts 36 yards from LT 29 to UTSA 35 fair catch by 2-S.Jones. Team penalty on UTSA Holding 10 yards enforced at UTSA 35.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Halftime (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(5:07 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(4:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 83-D.Clark. 83-D.Clark to UTSA 34 for 5 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 34(4:02 - 2nd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 34 for no gain (90-C.Wallace46-E.Barnett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LATECH 34(3:22 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 56 yards from UTSA 34 to the LT 10 downed by 19-B.Moorhead.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(3:08 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 13 for 3 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
+54 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 13(2:31 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 33 for 54 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(2:07 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 28 for 5 yards (59-C.Hicks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 28(1:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UTSA 23 for 5 yards (12-A.Martel59-C.Hicks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 23(1:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 23(1:26 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 11 for 12 yards (13-J.Sam).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 11(1:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UTSA 12 for -1 yard (46-T.Harmanson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 12(0:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at UTSA 15 for -3 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - LATECH 15(0:22 - 2nd) 8-J.Smith sacked at UTSA 16 for -1 yard (91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LATECH 16(0:03 - 2nd) 9-B.Hale 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 49 yards from UTSA 35. 13-I.Graham to LT 34 for 18 yards (19-B.Moorhead).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(14:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Harris.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 34(14:47 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to LT 38 for 4 yards (90-E.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 38(14:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 38(14:23 - 3rd) 29-B.Farlow punts 57 yards from LT 38 Downed at the UTSA 5.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 5(14:09 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 74-S.Burford False start 2 yards enforced at UTSA 5. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 12 - LATECH 3(14:09 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 9 for 6 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 9(13:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks to UTSA 8 for -1 yard (97-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 8(12:58 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 8(12:53 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 35 yards from UTSA 8 to UTSA 43 fair catch by 21-A.Robertson.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (5 plays, 92 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(12:48 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 42 for 1 yard (46-T.Harmanson99-B.Baker).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 42(12:24 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 12 for 30 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 12(12:16 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith to UTSA 13 for -1 yard (46-T.Harmanson91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 13(11:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham. Team penalty on UTSA Holding 7 yards enforced at UTSA 13. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(11:18 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 4 for 2 yards (95-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 4(10:42 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith to UTSA 1 for 3 yards (12-A.Martel90-E.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 1(10:20 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 1 for no gain (95-J.Haynes).
|
-5 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 1(9:39 - 3rd) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 6 for -5 yards (12-A.Martel).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 6(9:31 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 14 for 8 yards (35-C.Scott).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 14(9:11 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 16 for 2 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 16(8:39 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks to UTSA 16 for no gain (43-T.Allen97-M.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 16(7:59 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 15 for -1 yard (2-C.Taylor).
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 15(7:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-J.Jackson at UTSA 17. 10-J.Jackson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (4 plays, -16 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 60 yards from LT 35. 33-B.Daniels to UTSA 49 for 44 yards (13-I.Graham).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:00 - 3rd) 23-S.McCormick to LT 47 for 4 yards (48-A.Zayed).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 47(6:25 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to LT 23 for 24 yards (1-L.Sneed).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 23(6:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to LT 11 for 12 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(5:51 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 11(5:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Brady to LT 9 for 2 yards (90-C.Wallace97-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXSA 9(5:03 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 89-L.Watson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TXSA 9(4:56 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:52 - 3rd) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(4:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to LT 46 for 21 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(4:15 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 41 for -5 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - LATECH 41(3:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to UTSA 40 for 19 yards (55-L.Garnett).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 40(3:23 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 50-B.Matterson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 40. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:07 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 15 for 10 yards (13-J.Sam25-C.Austin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(2:33 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Holly.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 15(2:25 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 15-M.Stanley. 15-M.Stanley to UTSA 15 for no gain (12-A.Martel25-C.Austin).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 15(1:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Smith complete to 81-C.Powell. 81-C.Powell to UTSA 8 for 7 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 8(1:22 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:17 - 3rd) 9-B.Hale kicks 51 yards from LT 35. 13-J.Sam to UTSA 36 for 22 yards (32-T.Spencer36-K.Morrison).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(1:12 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to UTSA 35 for -1 yard (10-J.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 35(0:30 - 3rd) Penalty on UTSA 67-A.Maka False start 5 yards enforced at UTSA 35. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 16 - TXSA 30(0:17 - 3rd) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to LT 46 for 24 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin INTERCEPTED by 1-L.Sneed at LT End Zone. 1-L.Sneed touchback. Team penalty on UTSA Holding declined.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(14:51 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 19 for -1 yard (99-B.Baker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - LATECH 19(14:13 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Toussant.
|
+46 YD
|
3 & 11 - LATECH 19(14:08 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert to UTSA 35 for 46 yards (29-C.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(13:47 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 31 for 4 yards (91-J.Carter-McLin98-L.Dantzler).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 31(13:11 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 19-S.Harris. 19-S.Harris to UTSA 24 for 7 yards.
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 24(12:51 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:46 - 4th) 9-B.Hale extra point is good.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) 9-B.Hale kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(12:46 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to UTSA 36 for 11 yards (10-J.Jackson5-M.Sam).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(12:22 - 4th) 22-B.Brady to UTSA 44 for 8 yards (96-K.Mason).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSA 44(11:53 - 4th) to UTSA 44 FUMBLES. 22-B.Brady recovers at the UTSA 42. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 42 for no gain (96-K.Mason).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 42(11:17 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 22-B.Brady. 22-B.Brady to UTSA 41 for -1 yard (21-A.Robertson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TXSA 41(10:42 - 4th) 35-L.Dean punts 31 yards from UTSA 41 out of bounds at the LT 28.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(10:33 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 31 for 3 yards (39-R.Wisdom46-T.Harmanson). Team penalty on LT Holding 10 yards enforced at LT 28. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 20 - LATECH 18(10:17 - 4th) 8-J.Smith sacked at LT 14 for -4 yards. Penalty on UTSA 98-L.Dantzler Offside 5 yards enforced at LT 18. No Play. (98-L.Dantzler).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - LATECH 23(9:54 - 4th) 8-J.Smith complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to LT 39 for 16 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 39(9:26 - 4th) 8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Stanley.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 39(9:22 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to LT 35 for -4 yards (45-D.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - LATECH 35(8:38 - 4th) 8-J.Smith scrambles to LT 35 for no gain (39-R.Wisdom).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - LATECH 35(7:54 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 34 yards from LT 35. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 32 for 1 yard (48-A.Zayed).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Downs (8 plays, -19 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(7:46 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 32 for 36 yards (2-C.Taylor).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 32(7:25 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 85-C.Strickland. 85-C.Strickland to LT 6 for 26 yards (4-D.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(7:17 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:59 - 4th) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 4th) 43-M.Cluck kicks 65 yards from UTSA 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(6:59 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 29 for 4 yards (13-J.Sam1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(6:13 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 32 for 3 yards (59-C.Hicks).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 32(5:25 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to LT 43 for 11 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 43(4:48 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 45 for 2 yards (59-C.Hicks1-K.Nwachuku).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 45(4:05 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 43 FUMBLES. 39-R.Wisdom to LT 43 for no gain.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- End of Game (5 plays, 46 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 43(3:58 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 43(3:50 - 4th) 23-S.McCormick to LT 37 for 6 yards (93-D.Hall2-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 37(3:29 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Strickland.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 37(3:23 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to LT 25 for 12 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:04 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 23-S.McCormick. 23-S.McCormick to LT 22 for 3 yards (21-A.Robertson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 22(2:43 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks scrambles to LT 13 for 9 yards (35-C.Scott). Penalty on LT 35-C.Scott Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at LT 13.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - TXSA 6(2:21 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
-13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSA 6(2:21 - 4th) to LT 10 FUMBLES. 9-J.Weeks to LT 19 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 19 - TXSA 19(2:14 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete. Intended for 23-S.McCormick.
|
Sack
|
4 & 19 - TXSA 19(2:10 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks sacked at LT 25 for -6 yards (90-C.Wallace).
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(2:04 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Nwachuku).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 30(1:20 - 4th) 33-J.Henderson to LT 30 for no gain (90-E.Banks91-J.Carter-McLin).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(1:11 - 4th) 8-J.Smith to LT 26 for -4 yards (12-A.Martel).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LATECH 26(1:06 - 4th) 29-B.Farlow punts 45 yards from LT 26. 2-S.Jones pushed ob at UTSA 28 for -1 yard (25-B.Williamson).
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(0:56 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 45 for 17 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(0:37 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to UTSA 49 for 4 yards (46-E.Barnett).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 49(0:19 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks incomplete.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 49(0:10 - 4th) Team penalty on UTSA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTSA 49. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 21 - LATECH 34(0:10 - 4th) 9-J.Weeks complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 49 for 15 yards (10-J.Jackson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|12
|16
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|402
|484
|Total Plays
|75
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|128
|168
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|316
|Comp. - Att.
|26-44
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|11-89
|6-47
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.1
|6-39.7
|Return Yards
|67
|120
|Punts - Returns
|4-1
|2--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-66
|4-109
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|316
|
|
|128
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|26/44
|280
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|17
|119
|0
|51
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|8
|22
|1
|8
|
J. Weeks 9 QB
|J. Weeks
|4
|2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|8
|115
|0
|36
|
C. Strickland II 85 TE
|C. Strickland II
|4
|70
|0
|26
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|5
|60
|0
|24
|
B. Moorhead 19 WR
|B. Moorhead
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
S. McCormick 23 RB
|S. McCormick
|4
|12
|1
|6
|
D. Clark 83 WR
|D. Clark
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Watson 89 TE
|L. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cephus 80 WR
|J. Cephus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brady 22 RB
|B. Brady
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Martel 12 LB
|A. Martel
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 1 S
|K. Nwachuku
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 59 DE
|C. Hicks
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 46 LB
|T. Harmanson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter-McLin 91 DE
|J. Carter-McLin
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 29 CB
|C. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DE
|L. Dantzler
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wisdom 39 S
|R. Wisdom
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Baker 99 DT
|B. Baker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henry 45 DE
|D. Henry
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Banks 90 DE
|E. Banks
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 95 DT
|J. Haynes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 3 WR
|T. Woolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 6 S
|S. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Austin III 25 S
|C. Austin III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garnett 55 LB
|L. Garnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 76 DT
|K. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 50 DT
|B. Matterson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell II 49 DE
|T. Bell II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 P
|H. Duplessis
|2/2
|28
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|7
|40.1
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|1
|44.0
|44
|0
|
J. Sam 13 S
|J. Sam
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|0.3
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|25/35
|331
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|20
|105
|0
|66
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|59
|0
|54
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|15
|4
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|3
|92
|2
|46
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|3
|62
|1
|39
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|2
|43
|0
|30
|
M. Stanley 15 WR
|M. Stanley
|4
|40
|0
|21
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
S. Harris 19 WR
|S. Harris
|5
|21
|0
|25
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Holly 41 FB
|B. Holly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Sneed 1 S
|L. Sneed
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 35 LB
|C. Scott
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 S
|J. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mason 96 DT
|K. Mason
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 90 DT
|C. Wallace
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 4 S
|D. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 DE
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murphy 94 DL
|K. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sam 5 CB
|M. Sam
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Zayed 48 LB
|A. Zayed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberson 30 CB
|A. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 93 LB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 9 K
|B. Hale
|2/2
|34
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Farlow 29 K
|B. Farlow
|6
|39.7
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|2
|16.0
|18
|0
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|2
|38.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|2
|-3.0
|0
|0
