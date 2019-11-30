|
|
|NMEXST
|LIB
Hickson, Liberty run past New Mexico State 49-28
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Frankie Hickson made it a Senior Day to remember for Liberty, rushing for a career-high 196 yards and a career-best four touchdowns to power the Flames to a 49-28 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.
Hickson's effort vaulted him past Chip Smith (1974-76) and Lawrence Worthington (1994-96) and into fourth place on Liberty's all-time rushing list with 2,787 yards.
Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert completed 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, breaking his own school passing record set in 2017 by 29 yards with 3,392. He has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions as the Flames (7-5) qualified for an FBS bowl game in their first season of eligibility.
Wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden will have to wait until the bowl game to try and set a record for most receiving yards in a season for the Flames. Gandy-Golden came into the game second in the nation with 1,304 yards receiving but was held to four catches and 29 yards. He needs 47 yards to set the Flames' record.
Liberty beat the Aggies (2-10) for the second time this season after a 20-13 victory in October.
The Flames led 20-14 at halftime and quickly pushed their lead to 29-14 midway through the third quarter on Hickson's second TD run - a 2-yarder - and Alex Probert's 21-yard field goal.
Josh Adkins hit Robert Downs III for a 27-yard score to pull the NMSU within 29-21, but Joshua Mack had a 2-yard TD run late in the third quarter and Hickson added a pair of 9-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter as Liberty pulled away. Mack finished with a season-high 118 yards on 16 carries.
Adkins completed 18 of 35 passes for 173 yards and three TDs with an interception for the Aggies, who lost nine straight to open the season before winning back-to-back games. Jason Huntley ran for 105 yards on 17 carries.
---
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 56 yards from LIB 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 30 for 21 yards (7-T.Land).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(14:53 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 37 for 7 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEXST 37(14:26 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 38 for 1 yard (14-S.Ajayi99-R.Rusins).
|
-8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEXST 38(14:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 30 FUMBLES. 35-T.Dupree to NMS 30 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(13:52 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 22 for 8 yards (19-A.Perkins17-J.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 22(13:22 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 21 for 1 yard (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 21(13:08 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 17 for 4 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(13:01 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson pushed ob at NMS 5 for 12 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LIB 5(12:32 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 5(12:26 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:55 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:55 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:49 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to NMS 29 for 4 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29(11:18 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEXST 29(11:13 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 41 yards from NMS 29. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 27 for -3 yards (23-R.Hodge).
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(11:03 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 25 for -2 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LIB 25(10:28 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - LIB 25(10:23 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 30 for 5 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - LIB 30(9:53 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 43 yards from LIB 30 to NMS 27 fair catch by 13-T.Nicholson.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(9:43 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley pushed ob at NMS 37 for 10 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(9:17 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for 3 yards (96-T.Clark).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 40(8:54 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 44 for 4 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 44(8:19 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 47 for 3 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(7:51 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 49 for 2 yards (99-R.Rusins94-V.Elefante).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 49(7:27 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 49 for no gain (14-S.Ajayi35-T.Dupree).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 49(7:17 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 14-S.Ajayi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NMS 49. No Play.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(7:12 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to LIB 1 for 35 yards (31-E.Benton8-J.Faulks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1(6:48 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- FG (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 53 yards from NMS 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 35 for 23 yards (28-S.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(6:38 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LIB 35(6:33 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 34-J.Mack False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 35. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 15 - LIB 30(6:31 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to NMS 48 for 22 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(6:09 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 48(6:02 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to NMS 39 for 9 yards (41-B.Davis17-J.Simmons).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 39(5:43 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to NMS 32 for 7 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(5:26 - 1st) 34-J.Mack pushed ob at NMS 32 for no gain (23-R.Hodge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 32(4:49 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 28 for 4 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LIB 28(4:13 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 23 for 5 yards (44-M.Young).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LIB 23(3:53 - 1st) Penalty on LIB 81-N.Frith False start 5 yards enforced at NMS 23. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LIB 28(3:23 - 1st) 10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:18 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:13 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison to NMS 30 for 5 yards (15-J.Sanders31-E.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(2:42 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(2:38 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 35 yards from NMS 30. 1-S.Louis to LIB 35 FUMBLES. 23-K.Clark to LIB 29 for no gain.
LIB
Flames
- FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 29(2:28 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 34 for 5 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 34(1:52 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson pushed ob at NMS 44 for 22 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(1:35 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 38 for 6 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LIB 38(1:18 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 38(1:11 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 34 for 4 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 34(0:45 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 23-F.Hickson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 34(0:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas pushed ob at NMS 22 for 12 yards (1-R.Buford).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(0:14 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to NMS 14 for 8 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 14(15:00 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 6 for 8 yards (88-X.Yarberough).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(14:37 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LIB 6(14:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LIB 6(14:27 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LIB 6(14:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 44 yards from LIB 35. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 41 for 20 yards (19-C.Megginson4-A.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(14:08 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 43 for 2 yards (33-W.Cozad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 43(13:42 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 43 for no gain (11-J.Lemonier). Team penalty on NMS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 43(13:18 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NMEXST 43(13:13 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 52 yards from NMS 43 Downed at the LIB 5.
LIB
Flames
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 5(13:00 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 8 for 3 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 8(12:33 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 6 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LIB 14(12:00 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on NMS 10-C.Wilcots Offside declined. Penalty on NMS 19-A.Perkins Pass interference 16 yards enforced at LIB 14. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(11:53 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 31 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+32 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 31(11:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith pushed ob at NMS 37 for 32 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 37(10:37 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 39 for -2 yards (47-J.Graves).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 39(10:01 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 22 for 17 yards (26-D.King).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(9:42 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 15 for 7 yards (41-B.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - LIB 15(9:28 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 12 for 3 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(9:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at NMS 7 for 5 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 7(8:41 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:37 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:37 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 28 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(8:13 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 30 for 2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(7:41 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to LIB 49 for 21 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(7:13 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson. Penalty on LIB 23-K.Clark Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 49. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(7:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 26 for 8 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEXST 26(6:41 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 1 for 25 yards (31-E.Benton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - NMEXST 1(6:11 - 2nd) 13-T.Nicholson to LIB 1 FUMBLES (35-T.Dupree). 13-T.Nicholson to LIB 1 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 1(6:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 1 for no gain (99-R.Rusins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NMEXST 1(5:10 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 1 for no gain (35-T.Dupree).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NMEXST 1(4:34 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 6-A.Bodison. 6-A.Bodison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 62 yards from NMS 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 36 for 33 yards (22-S.Lomax4-J.Ferguson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 36(4:17 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas runs ob at LIB 46 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(3:53 - 2nd) Penalty on LIB 68-T.Schultz False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LIB 41(3:38 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LIB 41(3:32 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Yarbrough.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - LIB 41(3:28 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - LIB 41(3:20 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 38 yards from LIB 41. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 25 for 4 yards (31-E.Benton).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Halftime (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:10 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 28 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(2:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 28(2:34 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 12-C.Mills. 12-C.Mills to NMS 35 for 7 yards (6-C.Espinoza).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(2:04 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Bodison.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35(1:59 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to NMS 47 for 12 yards (33-W.Cozad).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(1:37 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 47(1:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 43 for 10 yards (20-B.Wilson).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(1:05 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to LIB 20 for 23 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(0:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 22 for -2 yards (1-J.Scruggs6-C.Espinoza). Penalty on NMS 2-O.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NMEXST 30(0:44 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - NMEXST 30(0:38 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Wyatt.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 20 - NMEXST 30(0:33 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to LIB 22 for 8 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
LIB
Flames
- TD (8 plays, 69 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 12 - LIB 22(0:02 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown 40 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 23-K.Clark. 35-T.Dupree pushed ob at NMS 39 for 51 yards (26-D.King).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 62 yards from NMS 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 31 for 28 yards (22-S.Lomax32-J.Price).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 31(14:52 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 29 for -2 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 29(14:12 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to LIB 40 for 11 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 40(13:46 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 44 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson41-B.Davis).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(13:29 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 35 for 21 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(13:13 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 33 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 33(12:48 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 26 for 7 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 1 - LIB 26(12:27 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson pushed ob at NMS 2 for 24 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LIB 2(12:10 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(12:05 - 3rd) Penalty on LIB 12-S.Calvert Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NMS 2. No Play.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:05 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert extra point is no good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:05 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(12:05 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 43 for 18 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(11:38 - 3rd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 42 for -1 yard (94-V.Elefante).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NMEXST 42(11:18 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEXST 42(11:13 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 40 for -2 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NMEXST 40(10:27 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 45 yards from NMS 40 out of bounds at the LIB 15.
LIB
Flames
- FG (6 plays, 83 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+63 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 15(10:16 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 22 for 63 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 22(9:50 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 14 for 8 yards (26-D.King).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - LIB 14(9:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NMS 18-M.Buckley Offside 5 yards enforced at NMS 14. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - LIB 9(9:08 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to NMS 7 for 2 yards (19-A.Perkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 7(8:39 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 2 for 5 yards (41-B.Davis7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LIB 2(8:15 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LIB 2(8:11 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 17 for 15 yards (19-C.Megginson).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(8:00 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson pushed ob at NMS 50 for 33 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(7:46 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to LIB 49 for 1 yard (2-E.Dabney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 49(7:17 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills. Penalty on LIB 2-E.Dabney Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 49. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(7:01 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to LIB 37 for 2 yards (6-C.Espinoza35-T.Dupree).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 37(6:25 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to LIB 25 for 12 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:00 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to LIB 27 for -2 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - NMEXST 27(5:33 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:27 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- TD (11 plays, 67 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) 18-D.Brown kicks 52 yards from NMS 35. 1-S.Louis to LIB 33 for 20 yards (4-J.Ferguson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(5:19 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 39 for 6 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LIB 39(4:41 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on NMS 1-R.Buford Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 39. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 46(4:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 47 for -1 yard (44-M.Young).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - LIB 47(3:55 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Gandy-Golden. Penalty on NMS 1-R.Buford Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NMS 47. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 32(3:47 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 30 for 2 yards (41-B.Davis18-M.Buckley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LIB 30(3:04 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 30 for no gain (7-J.Fergurson11-C.Cook).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - LIB 30(2:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to NMS 20 for 10 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 20(2:12 - 3rd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to NMS 12 for 8 yards (7-J.Fergurson23-R.Hodge).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 12(1:43 - 3rd) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 6 for 6 yards (44-M.Young7-J.Fergurson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(1:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack to NMS 2 for 4 yards (99-M.Vigne).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 2(0:40 - 3rd) 34-J.Mack runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(0:35 - 3rd) 41-A.Peart to NMS 2 for no gain.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Interception (5 plays, 74 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 3rd) 10-A.Probert kicks 57 yards from LIB 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 17 for 9 yards (3-R.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 17(0:27 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 22 for 5 yards (99-R.Rusins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 22(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for no gain (6-C.Espinoza43-B.Alexander). Penalty on NMS 2-O.Clark Holding offsetting. Team penalty on LIB Illegal use of hands offsetting.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 22(14:52 - 4th) Penalty on NMS 12-C.Mills Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at NMS 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NMEXST 11(14:52 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
Int
|
3 & 16 - NMEXST 11(14:40 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-M.Wolk at NMS 12. 92-M.Wolk to NMS 9 for 3 yards (76-S.Doxtater78-B.Trujillo).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (13 plays, 16 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:25 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 7-T.Warner. 7-T.Warner to NMS 31 for 6 yards (47-R.Green43-B.Alexander).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 31(14:04 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 32 for 1 yard (31-E.Benton).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32(13:29 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 37 for 5 yards (23-K.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(13:01 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 37(12:56 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 40 for 3 yards (43-B.Alexander).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEXST 40(12:21 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to LIB 44 for 16 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(11:55 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 35 for 9 yards (15-J.Sanders).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NMEXST 35(11:36 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 31 for 4 yards (3-R.Davis34-D.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(11:11 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 31(11:02 - 4th) Penalty on NMS 65-T.Bello False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 31. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - NMEXST 36(11:02 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to LIB 32 for 4 yards (99-R.Rusins43-B.Alexander).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - NMEXST 32(10:30 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to LIB 24 for 8 yards (43-B.Alexander7-T.Land).
|
Sack
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 24(9:44 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins sacked at LIB 41 for -17 yards (31-E.Benton).
LIB
Flames
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 41(9:31 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at LIB 49 for 8 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 49(8:50 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 44 for 7 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(8:26 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert scrambles to NMS 42 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 42(7:42 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden to NMS 37 for 5 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - LIB 37(7:12 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough pushed ob at NMS 6 for 31 yards (29-J.Phipps). Team penalty on NMS Offside declined.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - LIB 6(7:12 - 4th) Penalty on NMS 44-M.Young Roughing the passer 3 yards enforced at NMS 6. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - LIB 3(7:05 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson to NMS 4 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LIB 4(6:06 - 4th) Penalty on LIB 12-S.Calvert Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NMS 4. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LIB 9(5:53 - 4th) 23-F.Hickson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:46 - 4th) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:46 - 4th) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:46 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:41 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 25 for no gain (34-D.Pearson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:13 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEXST 25(5:07 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 35 yards from NMS 25 out of bounds at the LIB 40.
LIB
Flames
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 2:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(4:56 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 39 for -1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 39(3:52 - 4th) 34-J.Mack to LIB 37 for -2 yards (4-J.Ferguson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - LIB 37(3:16 - 4th) 24-T.Henderson to LIB 41 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LIB 41(2:30 - 4th) punts 0 yards from LIB 41 blocked by 22-S.Lomax. 25-C.Gibson to LIB 4 for 7 yards (92-M.Wolk).
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - NMEXST 4(2:16 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to LIB 4 for no gain (50-H.Chibueze47-R.Green).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 4(1:47 - 4th) 25-C.Gibson to LIB 6 for -2 yards (47-R.Green).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 6(1:16 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to LIB 3 for 3 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 3(1:04 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:00 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
LIB
Flames
- End of Game (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:00 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 16 yards from NMS 35. 81-N.Frith to LIB 49 for no gain.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(0:58 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert kneels at LIB 47 for -2 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 47(0:35 - 4th) 12-S.Calvert kneels at LIB 46 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|311
|486
|Total Plays
|72
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|317
|Rush Attempts
|37
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|18-35
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-80
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.6
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|106
|98
|Punts - Returns
|2-41
|2--9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-65
|4-104
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|317
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|18/35
|173
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|17
|105
|0
|25
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|11
|49
|1
|33
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|8
|1
|0
|21
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|3
|66
|1
|35
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|4
|30
|1
|16
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Wyatt 16 WR
|J. Wyatt
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Bodison 6 WR
|A. Bodison
|2
|6
|1
|5
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 41 LB
|B. Davis
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 26 DL
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|R. Buford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 4 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buckley 18 DL
|M. Buckley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|5
|41.6
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|2
|20.5
|21
|0
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|1
|30.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|16/29
|169
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|29
|196
|4
|24
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|16
|118
|1
|63
|
T. Henderson 20 RB
|T. Henderson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Calvert 12 QB
|S. Calvert
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|41
|0
|31
|
N. Frith 81 WR
|N. Frith
|2
|37
|1
|32
|
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
|A. Gandy-Golden
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|3
|25
|0
|22
|
D. Douglas 9 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
J. Huntley 3 TE
|J. Huntley
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
J. Mack 34 RB
|J. Mack
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
F. Hickson 23 RB
|F. Hickson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Clark 23 CB
|K. Clark
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Benton 31 S
|E. Benton
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DL
|R. Rusins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 43 S
|B. Alexander
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lemonier 11 DL
|J. Lemonier
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Espinoza Jr. 6 S
|C. Espinoza Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ajayi 14 LB
|S. Ajayi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Cozad 33 LB
|W. Cozad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 15 DL
|J. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 47 LB
|R. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 3 S
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 CB
|J. Scruggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 20 CB
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 50 OL
|H. Chibueze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pearson 34 DL
|D. Pearson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Elefante 94 DL
|V. Elefante
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 96 DL
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Faulks 8 CB
|J. Faulks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Land 7 CB
|T. Land
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wolk 92 DL
|M. Wolk
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Probert 10 K
|A. Probert
|3/3
|46
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 13 P
|A. Alves
|2
|40.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 WR
|S. Louis
|4
|26.0
|33
|0
-
TXSA
LATECH
20
31
3rd 4:52 ESPN+
-
GAST
GAS
10
31
4th 13:37 ESPN+
-
NAVY
HOU
28
30
2nd 2:49 ESPN2
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
7
14
2nd 4:36 FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
0
31
2nd 5:15 ESPN
-
UNC
NCST
6
3
2nd 2:11 ACCN
-
LAMON
LALAF
7
14
2nd 10:41 ESPU
-
COLO
6UTAH
7
0
2nd 15:00 ABC
-
FSU
11FLA
7
13
2nd 13:46 SECN
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
7
7
1st 8:57 FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Delay SECN
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-