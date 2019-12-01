|
|
|ARIZ
|ARIZST
Arizona State grinds out 24-14 win over rival Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Eno Benjamin ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns, helping Arizona State grind out a 24-14 victory over rival Arizona on Saturday night.
The Sun Devils (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) started a chilly night in the desert slow before turning to their pounding ground game in the second half.
The Sun Devils ran the ball 20 of 21 plays on a pair of third-quarter scoring drives capped by Benjamin TD runs, turning a one-point halftime deficit to a 21-7 lead.
The Wildcats (4-8, 2-7) were hurt by miscues and missed opportunities to end a second straight season with a loss to their biggest rival.
Arizona's Khalil Tate returned as the starter for the first time three games and threw three interceptions - two on miscommunications with receivers and another on a drop. Tate threw for 228 yards and threw two TDs to Jemarye Joiner, who had seven catches for 140 yards.
Arizona State won last year's Territorial Cup game in an epic comeback, rallying from a 19-point deficit to beat Arizona 41-40. The win clinched the Sun Devils' bowl eligibility in their first season under coach Herm Edwards and denied the Wildcats a postseason bid in their first under Kevin Sumlin.
This year's game, the 93rd in the series, had no postseason implications but plenty of vitriol, starting with Arizona's players using their cleats to scuff up the Sun Devils logo at midfield.
The game was a defensive struggle at the start.
Arizona finally found an offensive rhythm midway through the second quarter when Tate found Joiner on a 48-yard TD after a busted coverage by the Sun Devils.
Arizona State's Christian Zendejas kicked his second field goal just before halftime after Frank Darby dropped what would have been a 40-yard touchdown in the end zone.
Once the second half started, the Sun Devils started pounding the ball down the field. The Sun Devils ran 11 straight times for 75 yards on their opening drive, capped by Benjamin's 6-yard run to give Arizona State the lead.
Arizona State got its third interception in the third quarter when a pass by Tate went through the hands of running back Bam Smith. Benjamin capped another run-heavy drive with a 1-yard TD run and the 2-point conversion put the Sun Devils up 21-7.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona's defense, one of the nation's worst, was good in the first half. Once the Sun Devils started running in the second half, the Wildcats had no answer.
A bowl berth already locked up, Arizona State put a nice punctuation on the regular season with a win over its rival.
UP NEXT
Arizona's season is over.
Arizona State awaits word on a bowl game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-K.Macias kicks 59 yards from ASU 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 25 for 19 yards (5-K.Williams). Penalty on ARI 37-X.Bell Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 25.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(14:54 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 23-G.Brightwell. 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 21 for 6 yards (37-D.Butler4-E.Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 21(14:28 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 28 for 7 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(14:15 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 2 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 30(13:58 - 1st) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 35 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 35(13:26 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 35 for no gain (15-C.Phillips).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZ 35(12:51 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 25 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the ASU 40.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(12:44 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for -4 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 36(12:07 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ASU 38 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 38(11:35 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 44 for 6 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 44(10:55 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 56 yards from ASU 44 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Missed FG (10 plays, 51 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(10:48 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 23 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 23(10:32 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel pushed ob at ARI 22 for -1 yard (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 22(9:50 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 40 for 18 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(9:30 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(9:28 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 40(9:22 - 1st) Penalty on ARI 72-E.Burrola False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 40. No Play.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZ 35(9:22 - 1st) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ASU 36 for 29 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(9:02 - 1st) 20-D.Smith to ASU 35 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 35(8:28 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ASU 35 for no gain (44-T.Pesefea).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 35(7:48 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel pushed ob at ASU 29 for 6 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - ARIZ 29(7:14 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(7:08 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler8-A.Pandy).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 32(6:45 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 44 for 12 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(6:28 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams pushed ob at ASU 48 for 4 yards (6-S.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 48(6:00 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for -1 yard (91-F.Connolly7-C.Schooler).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 47(5:18 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 50 for 3 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZST 50(4:32 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 43 yards from ASU 50 to ARI 7 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 7(4:24 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 7(4:17 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 15 for 8 yards (4-E.Fields8-M.Robertson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 15(3:52 - 1st) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 16 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole4-E.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 16(3:28 - 1st) 19-K.Ostendorp punts 39 yards from ARI 16 Downed at the ASU 45.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Downs (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(3:12 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ARI 30 for 25 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(2:52 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 27 for 3 yards (31-T.Cooper1-T.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 27(2:29 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 86-C.Hodges Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 27.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 22 - ARIZST 42(2:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 32 for 10 yards (92-K.Barrs6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 32(2:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 12 - ARIZST 32(1:40 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(1:40 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Wolma.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 32(1:34 - 1st) 20-D.Smith to ARI 38 for 6 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 38(0:54 - 1st) 14-K.Tate scrambles pushed ob at ARI 40 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 40(0:14 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Dixon.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(0:14 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 40 FUMBLES (8-A.Pandy). out of bounds at the ARI 40.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 40(13:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ARI 15 for 25 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(13:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ARI 21 for -6 yards (86-J.Belknap).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ARIZST 21(13:50 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - ARIZST 21(13:12 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ARI 15 for 6 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARIZST 15(13:12 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 44-K.Macias kicks 62 yards from ASU 35. 2-B.Curry to ARI 25 for 22 yards (30-E.Juarez).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(12:44 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 29 for 4 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(12:15 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 32 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole98-D.Davidson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 32(11:49 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham pushed ob at ARI 41 for 9 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(11:22 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 42 for 1 yard (15-C.Phillips).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 42(10:54 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 44 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 44(10:45 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZ 44(10:45 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 56 yards from ARI 44 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(10:03 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 26 for 6 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 26(9:28 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for 2 yards (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 28(9:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 28(9:28 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 55 yards from ASU 28 to the ARI 17 downed by 6-T.Davis.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 83 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(9:08 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 17(9:08 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 21 for 4 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 21(8:26 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson to ARI 41 for 20 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(8:12 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 49 for 8 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 49(7:40 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ASU 48 for 3 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(7:14 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:04 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at ASU 29 for 4 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(6:33 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 36 for 7 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(6:11 - 2nd) to ASU 31 FUMBLES. 5-J.Daniels to ASU 31 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 31(5:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 31(5:25 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZST 31(5:21 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 39 yards from ASU 31. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 36 for 6 yards (6-T.Davis).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (10 plays, -11 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(5:11 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate scrambles pushed ob at ARI 37 for 1 yard (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 37(4:31 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 34 for -3 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ARIZ 34(3:57 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel. Penalty on ASU 16-A.Crosswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(3:51 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(3:43 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 49(3:39 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ASU 37 for 14 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(3:26 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ASU 32 for 5 yards (95-R.Wilkins).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 32(2:52 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor pushed ob at ASU 29 for 3 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 29(2:22 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate to ASU 24 for 5 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(1:56 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Jones at ASU 14. 21-J.Jones to ASU 25 for 11 yards (2-B.Curry5-B.Casteel).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (8 plays, 70 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:50 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 29 for 4 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST(1:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 35 for 6 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(1:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 34 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(1:14 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 35 for 1 yard (90-T.Mason).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(1:03 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at ARI 40 for 25 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(0:53 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby. Penalty on ARI 6-S.Young Pass interference 10 yards enforced at ARI 40. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(0:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 28 for 2 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 28(0:35 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ARI 21 for 7 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 21(0:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk. Penalty on ARI 2-L.Burns Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 21. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 6 - ARIZST 6(0:05 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 40 yards from ARI 35 to ASU 25 fair catch by 19-R.Pearsall.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for 3 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(14:27 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 34 for 6 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(13:47 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 2 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(13:18 - 3rd) 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 42 for 6 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 42(12:48 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 49 for 9 yards (1-T.Fields92-K.Barrs).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(12:25 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 27 for 22 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(11:57 - 3rd) 25-A.Carter to ARI 22 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields8-A.Pandy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 22(11:28 - 3rd) 25-A.Carter to ARI 22 for no gain (60-M.Irving).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 22(10:57 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles runs ob at ARI 8 for 14 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZST 8(10:27 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 1 for 7 yards (7-C.Schooler1-T.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 1(9:51 - 3rd) Penalty on ASU 73-C.Cabral False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 1. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 6(9:35 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 62 yards from ASU 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 21 for 18 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:24 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 21(9:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 21 for no gain (37-D.Butler).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 21(8:36 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Jones at ASU 43. 21-J.Jones to ASU 47 for 4 yards (5-B.Casteel). Penalty on ASU 8-M.Robertson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at ASU 47.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(8:24 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(8:20 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 39 for 2 yards (17-J.Whittaker90-T.Mason).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 39(7:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 35 for -4 yards (91-F.Connolly49-J.Harris).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARIZST 35(7:00 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 53 yards from ASU 35 to the ARI 12 downed by 6-T.Davis.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(6:48 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 19 for 7 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 19(6:29 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 25 for 6 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(6:15 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 28 for 3 yards (8-M.Robertson5-K.Williams).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(6:00 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 41 for 13 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(5:31 - 3rd) 23-G.Brightwell to ARI 44 for 3 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 44(4:57 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 42 for -2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 42(4:13 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Smith INTERCEPTED by 8-M.Robertson at ASU 48. 8-M.Robertson to ARI 49 for 3 yards (20-D.Smith).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:05 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 44 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 44(3:32 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 34 for 10 yards (1-T.Fields8-A.Pandy).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(3:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ARI 21 for 13 yards (60-M.Irving17-J.Whittaker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(2:46 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 21 for no gain (31-T.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(2:03 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby. Penalty on ARI 2-L.Burns Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 21. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARIZST 6(1:58 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 1 for 5 yards (6-S.Young2-L.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 1(1:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 1(1:36 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 1 for no gain (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 1(1:24 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 67 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:20 - 3rd) 44-K.Macias kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 11 yards (44-T.Pesefea4-E.Fields).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(1:08 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 46 for 10 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(0:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 47 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 47(0:22 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner pushed ob at ASU 20 for 33 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(0:05 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ASU 13 for 7 yards (6-T.Davis34-K.Soelle).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 13(15:00 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ASU 9 for 4 yards (37-D.Butler21-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZ 9(14:48 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ASU 8 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(14:07 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ASU 8 for no gain (90-J.Lole5-K.Williams). Team penalty on ARI Illegal motion declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 8(13:54 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Peterson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - ARIZ 8(13:49 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- FG (11 plays, 57 yards, 6:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(13:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.Hudson. 87-T.Hudson to ASU 30 for 10 yards (6-S.Young31-T.Cooper).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(13:12 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 36 for 6 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 36(12:32 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ASU 48 for 12 yards (6-S.Young).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(12:01 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 6-S.Young Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 48.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(12:01 - 4th) 10-K.Williams to ARI 35 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris6-S.Young).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 35(12:01 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at ARI 34 for 1 yard (7-C.Schooler). Penalty on ARI 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARI 34.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(11:23 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 16 for 3 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 16(10:57 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ARI 21 for -5 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 21(10:13 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 8 for 13 yards (2-L.Burns6-S.Young).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZST 8(9:30 - 4th) 25-A.Carter to ARI 9 for -1 yard (7-C.Schooler).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 9(8:53 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 7 for 2 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 7(8:12 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 8 for -1 yard (7-C.Schooler). Penalty on ASU 63-R.Hemsley Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 8(7:20 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) 44-K.Macias kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 21-J.Taylor pushed ob at ARI 34 for 30 yards (23-T.Whiley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(7:08 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 34(7:02 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel pushed ob at ARI 37 for 3 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 37(6:37 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ASU 40 for 23 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(6:22 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(6:15 - 4th) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ASU 21 for 19 yards (23-T.Whiley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(5:57 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ASU 16 for 5 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 16(5:35 - 4th) 23-G.Brightwell to ASU 6 for 10 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARIZ 6(5:24 - 4th) 14-K.Tate to ASU 2 for 4 yards (8-M.Robertson97-S.Forman).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 2(4:54 - 4th) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:48 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- End of Game (10 plays, 38 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 13 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the ARI 48.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(4:44 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 44 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 44(4:02 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 39 for 5 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 39(3:22 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 38 for 1 yard (7-C.Schooler1-T.Fields).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(2:56 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 35 for 3 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 35(2:51 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 31 for 4 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 31(2:45 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 19 for 12 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(2:07 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ARI 7 for 12 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - ARIZST 7(1:28 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ARI 8 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZST 8(0:47 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ARI 9 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 9(0:26 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels kneels at ARI 10 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|8
|15
|Passing
|10
|3
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|381
|328
|Total Plays
|70
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|234
|Rush Attempts
|32
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|226
|94
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|5-49.2
|Return Yards
|95
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-89
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|226
|PASS YDS
|94
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|22/38
|228
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|11
|78
|0
|29
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|14
|48
|0
|11
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|2
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|7
|140
|2
|48
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|19
|0
|18
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|6
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
|G. Brightwell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Da. Smith 20 RB
|Da. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Irving 60 DL
|M. Irving
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Ulloa 13 S
|C. Ulloa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belknap 86 DE
|J. Belknap
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Connolly 91 DT
|F. Connolly
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|32.0
|0
|39
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12/19
|104
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|34
|168
|2
|22
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|62
|0
|25
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|5
|67
|0
|25
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Hudson 87 TE
|T. Hudson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|5-1
|0.0
|2
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilkins 95 DL
|R. Wilkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whiley 23 LB
|T. Whiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|3/3
|33
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|5
|49.2
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARMY
HAWAII
17
24
3rd 13:43 CBSS
-
OHIO
AKRON
52
3
Final ESPN+
-
WMICH
NILL
14
17
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
MISSST
20
21
Final ESPN
-
KENTST
EMICH
34
26
Final ESPN+
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
24
49
Final FOX
-
24VATECH
UVA
30
39
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
BALLST
27
41
Final CBSSN
-
BGREEN
BUFF
7
49
Final ESPN+
-
TOLEDO
CMICH
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
17IOWA
NEB
27
24
Final BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK
24
14
Final CBS
-
19CINCY
18MEMP
24
34
Final ABC
-
20BOISE
COLOST
31
24
Final CBSSN
-
WASHST
WASH
13
31
Final FOX
-
WVU
TCU
20
17
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
SALA
30
34
Final ESPN+
-
25APLST
TROY
48
13
Final ESPN+
-
SFLA
UCF
7
34
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
CSTCAR
21
24
Final ESPN+
-
NWEST
ILL
29
10
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
44
41
Final/2OT ESPN2
-
3CLEM
SC
38
3
Final ESPN
-
1OHIOST
13MICH
56
27
Final FOX
-
4UGA
GATECH
52
7
Final ABC
-
LVILLE
UK
13
45
Final SECN
-
FIU
MRSHL
27
30
Final/OT CBSSN
-
TULSA
ECU
49
24
Final ESPNU
-
WAKE
CUSE
30
39
Final/OT FSN
-
WYO
AF
6
20
Final
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
49
Final ESPN+
-
MTSU
WKY
26
31
Final ESPN+
-
CHARLO
ODU
38
22
Final ESPN+
-
UNLV
NEVADA
33
30
Final/OT ATSN
-
RICE
UTEP
30
16
Final ESP3
-
9BAYLOR
KANSAS
61
6
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
LATECH
27
41
Final ESPN+
-
12WISC
8MINN
38
17
Final ABC
-
5BAMA
15AUBURN
45
48
Final CBS
-
UCONN
TEMPLE
17
49
Final CBSSN
-
MIAMI
DUKE
17
27
Final ESPN2
-
MD
MICHST
16
19
Final FS1
-
USM
FAU
17
34
Final NFLN
-
RUT
10PSU
6
27
Final BTN
-
BC
PITT
26
19
Final ACCN
-
16ND
STNFRD
45
24
Final FOX
-
OREGST
14OREG
10
24
Final PACN
-
UTAHST
NMEX
38
25
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS
26
21
Final
-
TULANE
SMU
20
37
Final ESPNU
-
VANDY
TENN
10
28
Final SECN
-
GAST
GAS
10
38
Final ESPN+
-
23IOWAST
KSTATE
17
27
Final FS1
-
TXAM
2LSU
7
50
Final ESPN
-
UNC
NCST
41
10
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
HOU
56
41
Final ESPN2
-
COLO
6UTAH
15
45
Final ABC
-
LAMON
LALAF
30
31
Final ESPU
-
FSU
11FLA
17
40
Final SECN
-
7OKLA
21OKLAST
34
16
Final FOX
-
BYU
SDGST
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
14
24
Final ESPN
-
FRESNO
SJST
16
17
Final ESPN2
-
CAL
UCLA
28
18
Final FS1