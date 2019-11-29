|
|
|VATECH
|UVA
Perkins, late FG lift Virginia past No. 23 Hokies, 39-30
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Brian Delaney kicked a 48-yard field with 1:23 to play to put Virginia ahead and the Cavaliers sealed it with a defensive score, beating No. 23 Virginia Tech 39-30 Friday to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn their first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Bryce Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another for the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2), who became the seventh different winner in as many years to claim the Coastal Division. Delaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal for Virginia, and his last kick made up for a missed extra point early.
Hendon Hooker ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies (8-4, 5-3), who came in having won six of seven games to surge into championship contention.
The Cavaliers' winning drive began with Noah Taylor's interception of Hooker's pass at the Virginia 35. Virginia moved steadily downfield, not facing a third down play until it was third-and-15 from the Hokies' 40. Perkins hit Tavares Kelly for nine yards and Delaney converted the kick, setting off a cautious celebration.
On the Hokies ensuing possession, the Cavaliers sacked Hooker on three straight plays. Mandy Alonso had the last one, forcing a fumble that Eli Hanback recovered in the end zone, finally giving the Virginia faithful enough cushion to celebrate the end of the Hokies' decade-and-a-half of domination.
Virginia led 13-6 after a defensive first half, but then the offenses took over.
Hooker ran 34 yards to tie the game at 13. The next three series ended in punts before the Hokies drove 71 yards to take their first lead at 20-13 on Deshawn McClease's 1-yard run. Virginia answered with a 79-yard march, Perkins hitting Joe Reed early in the drive for 42 yards to the Virginia Tech 35 and later connecting with Billy Kemp for the last 30 yards and the tying touchdown.
A 39-yard pass from Hooker to Tre Turner made it 27-20, and three plays into the fourth quarter, Wayne Taulapapa's 2-yard run tied it at 27.
The ensuing possessions produced field goals for each team, making it 30-30 and setting up the finish.
Perkins ripped of touchdown runs of 39 and 67 yards in the first half to make it 13-3. He had 137 rushing yards in the opening quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia Tech: The Hokies had been 6-0 with Hooker as the starter, in part because of a surging defense and Hooker's efficiency. He came into the game having thrown for 10 touchdowns with no interceptions in those starts, and while his streak ended at 124 passes without a pick on a Hail Mary throw to end the first half, the interception by Taylor on a deep ball proved the critical play of the game.
Virginia: Perkins started slowly throwing the ball but used those two huge draw play runs to cause the Hokies to have to adjust. He finally found his rhythm in the passing game and finished 20 of 33 for 311 yards. He also ran for 164 yards with 137 of those coming in the opening quarter.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech will await it 27th consecutive bowl invitation, the longest such streak in the nation.
Virginia will represent the Coastal Division against No. 3 Clemson in the ACC championship next Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
---
Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(14:57 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 21 for -4 yards (5-J.Hewitt36-D.Crawford).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - UVA 21(14:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 40 for 19 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(13:43 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 40(13:38 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 40(13:33 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to VT 44 for 16 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 44(12:59 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 39 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 39(12:25 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(12:14 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(12:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 18 for -7 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 18(11:39 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 32 for 14 yards (91-M.Alonso23-H.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 32(11:02 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 32 for no gain (58-E.Hanback).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 32(10:29 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 53 yards from VT 32. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 24 for 9 yards (97-O.Shadley).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(10:19 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 24 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 24(9:44 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp. Penalty on VT 28-J.Waller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 24. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(9:39 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 43 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 43(9:02 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 47 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
Int
|
3 & 2 - UVA 47(8:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 43. 22-C.Conner to UVA 41 for 16 yards (72-R.Swoboda69-C.Glaser). Team penalty on VT Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 41.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(8:05 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 50 for 6 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - VATECH 50(7:30 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to UVA 27 for 23 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(7:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton pushed ob at UVA 18 for 9 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 18(6:26 - 1st) 25-D.Keene to UVA 15 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 15(5:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton. Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Holding 8 yards enforced at UVA 15. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(5:39 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to UVA 8 for -1 yard (58-E.Hanback).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 8(4:53 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 5 for 3 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 5(4:06 - 1st) 11-T.Turner pushed ob at UVA 3 for 2 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 3(3:29 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:26 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(3:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 33 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+67 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 33(2:43 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:32 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Fumble (8 plays, 34 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:32 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 27 for 2 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(1:59 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 27(1:51 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 25-D.Keene. 25-D.Keene to VT 41 for 14 yards (15-D.Cross56-M.Gahm).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(1:21 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 41 for no gain (91-M.Alonso58-E.Hanback).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 41(0:40 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 47 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(0:03 - 1st) 35-K.King to UVA 47 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 47(15:00 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to UVA 46 for 1 yard (58-E.Hanback).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 46(14:25 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to UVA 39 FUMBLES (4-J.Mack). 91-M.Alonso to UVA 41 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(14:16 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois pushed ob at VT 27 for 32 yards (17-D.Deablo). Penalty on UVA 8-H.Dubois Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on VT 17-D.Deablo Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(14:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to VT 21 for 6 yards (22-C.Conner).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 21(13:41 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to VT 23 for -2 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - UVA 23(13:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois. Penalty on UVA 8-H.Dubois Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - UVA 38(12:36 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to VT 38 for no gain (8-E.Belmar23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - UVA 38(12:14 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 38 yards from VT 38 to VT End Zone. touchback.
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(12:06 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Keene.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(12:03 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 20(11:58 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at VT 29 for 9 yards (56-M.Gahm). Penalty on VT 61-B.Hudson Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 20. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 20 - VATECH 10(11:31 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 24 for 14 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 24(10:58 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 43 yards from VT 24. 80-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 39 for 6 yards (17-D.Deablo).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(10:48 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 32 for -7 yards (36-D.Crawford).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UVA 32(10:09 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 17 - UVA 32(10:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 42 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield23-R.Ashby).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 42(9:23 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 39 yards from UVA 42. 83-T.Robinson to VT 47 for 28 yards (81-N.Griffin).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(9:10 - 2nd) 25-D.Keene to VT 50 for 3 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 50(8:36 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 39 for -11 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 18 - VATECH 39(7:47 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease to VT 46 for 7 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 46(7:14 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 48 yards from VT 46. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 10 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner26-J.Quillen).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(7:04 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 13 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo45-T.Garbutt).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 13(6:28 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp pushed ob at UVA 18 for 5 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 18(5:53 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 19 for 1 yard (27-A.Chatman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UVA 19(5:10 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 19. 83-T.Robinson to UVA 28 for 35 yards (44-T.Cowley).
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(4:55 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 27 for 1 yard (14-N.Taylor91-M.Alonso).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 27(4:34 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner pushed ob at UVA 13 for 14 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(3:59 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 12 for 1 yard (42-N.Jackson). Penalty on UVA 42-N.Jackson Facemasking 6 yards enforced at UVA 12.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - VATECH 6(3:28 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 14-D.Hazelton False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 6. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 11 - VATECH 11(3:05 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker scrambles to UVA 10 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 10(2:27 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to UVA 8 for 2 yards (58-E.Hanback4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VATECH 8(2:15 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 8(2:10 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:06 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana. Team penalty on UVA Illegal formation declined.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(2:01 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 30 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner17-D.Deablo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 30(1:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 30(1:47 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 50 yards from UVA 30 to VT 20 fair catch by 83-T.Robinson.
VATECH
Hokies
- Halftime (6 plays, -13 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:40 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 21 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier94-A.Faumui).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 21(0:57 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 29 for 8 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 29(0:34 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 52-A.Cannon False start 5 yards enforced at VT 29. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 24(0:15 - 2nd) 33-D.McClease pushed ob at VT 46 for 22 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(0:08 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 46(0:03 - 2nd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Taylor at UVA 7. 14-N.Taylor to UVA 7 for no gain.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton pushed ob at UVA 45 for 30 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:37 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to UVA 42 for 3 yards (94-A.Faumui).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 42(14:06 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to UVA 36 for 6 yards (29-J.Blount11-C.Snowden).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 36(13:35 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to UVA 34 for 2 yards (15-D.Cross33-Z.Zandier).
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(13:01 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:52 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:52 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:52 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(12:50 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at UVA 27 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UVA 27(12:32 - 3rd) Penalty on UVA 80-B.Kemp Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UVA 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - UVA 14(12:32 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - UVA 14(12:32 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 54 yards from UVA 14. 83-T.Robinson to VT 31 for -1 yard (96-S.Milledge87-D.Wicks).
VATECH
Hokies
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(12:20 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 33 for 2 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 33(11:59 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to VT 34 for 1 yard (33-Z.Zandier23-H.Smith).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 34(11:22 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 50 for 16 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 34(11:22 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 34(11:19 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 39 yards from VT 34 to UVA 27 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(11:13 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 28 for 1 yard (5-J.Hewitt36-D.Crawford).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 28(10:36 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 30 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - UVA 30(9:56 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at UVA 36 for 6 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UVA 36(9:13 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 35 yards from UVA 36 out of bounds at the VT 29.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(9:04 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to VT 49 for 20 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(8:29 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease to UVA 43 for 8 yards (94-A.Faumui23-H.Smith).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 43(7:47 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 38 for 5 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(7:14 - 3rd) 35-K.King to UVA 28 for 10 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(6:44 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 24 for 4 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 24(6:02 - 3rd) 11-T.Turner to UVA 17 for 7 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 17(5:25 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to UVA 1 for 16 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - VATECH 1(4:46 - 3rd) 33-D.McClease runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:42 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:42 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 21 for 21 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 21(4:35 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 23 for 2 yards (4-D.Hollifield23-R.Ashby).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 23(4:10 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed pushed ob at VT 35 for 42 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(3:43 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 30 for 5 yards (17-D.Deablo1-R.Floyd).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 30(3:13 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to VT 25 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby22-C.Conner).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:40 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(2:36 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 25(2:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:24 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:24 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(2:24 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at VT 32 for 7 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(1:55 - 3rd) 35-K.King pushed ob at VT 33 for 1 yard (56-M.Gahm).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(1:27 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker to VT 39 for 6 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|
+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(0:57 - 3rd) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:48 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:48 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana pushed ob at VT 38 for 37 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(0:11 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois pushed ob at VT 8 for 30 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to VT 4 for 4 yards (27-A.Chatman4-D.Hollifield).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 4(14:17 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to VT 2 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 2(13:33 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:30 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
VATECH
Hokies
- FG (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 35-K.King runs ob at VT 44 for 43 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(13:22 - 4th) 11-T.Turner pushed ob at UVA 40 for 16 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(12:53 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs ob at UVA 27 for 13 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(12:23 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to UVA 29 for -2 yards (94-A.Faumui).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 29(11:49 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 29(11:42 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 29 for no gain (56-M.Gahm).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - VATECH 29(11:05 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (5 plays, 67 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:58 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to VT 8 for 67 yards (1-R.Floyd).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(10:07 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins to VT 5 for 3 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UVA 5(9:24 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 3 for 2 yards (1-R.Floyd). Penalty on UVA 8-H.Dubois Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at VT 5. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 10(8:53 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles pushed ob at VT 7 for 3 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - UVA 7(8:13 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at VT 8 for -1 yard (4-D.Hollifield).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UVA 8(7:40 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- Interception (8 plays, 15 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:35 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 35-K.King to VT 20 for 19 yards (5-L.Atkins).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(7:29 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to VT 29 for 9 yards (15-D.Cross14-N.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 29(6:59 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for 6 yards (94-A.Faumui11-C.Snowden).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(6:31 - 4th) 33-D.McClease pushed ob at UVA 44 for 21 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(6:02 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(5:55 - 4th) Penalty on VT 52-A.Cannon False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 44. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 49(5:53 - 4th) 33-D.McClease to UVA 48 for 1 yard (23-H.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - VATECH 48(5:17 - 4th) Penalty on VT 61-B.Hudson False start 6 yards enforced at UVA 48. No Play.
|
Int
|
3 & 20 - VATECH 46(4:54 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Taylor at UVA 35. 14-N.Taylor to UVA 35 for no gain.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (8 plays, 34 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(4:47 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 44 for 9 yards (17-D.Deablo22-C.Conner).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 44(4:20 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to VT 46 for 10 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(3:51 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at VT 45 for 1 yard (17-D.Deablo).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 45(3:06 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins pushed ob at VT 35 for 10 yards (28-J.Waller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(2:30 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to VT 33 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby). Penalty on UVA 55-O.Oluwatimi Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 33.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UVA 43(2:20 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - UVA 43(2:13 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to VT 40 for 3 yards (8-E.Belmar).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 15 - UVA 40(1:35 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly pushed ob at VT 31 for 9 yards (28-J.Waller4-D.Hollifield).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - UVA 31(1:29 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
VATECH
Hokies
- TD (3 plays, 80 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:23 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 49 yards from UVA 35. 33-D.McClease to VT 18 for 2 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(1:22 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 16 for -2 yards (33-Z.Zandier94-A.Faumui).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 16(1:12 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 7 for -9 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|
Sack
|
3 & 21 - VATECH 7(1:07 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT End Zone for -7 yards FUMBLES (91-M.Alonso). 58-E.Hanback runs no gain for a touchdown.
VATECH
Hokies
- End of Game (7 plays, 58 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 36 yards from UVA 35 Downed at the VT 29.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(1:01 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs ob at VT 44 for 15 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(0:57 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 35 for -9 yards (94-A.Faumui).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 19 - VATECH 35(0:48 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to UVA 43 for 22 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:37 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to UVA 7 for 36 yards (23-H.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - VATECH 7(0:25 - 4th) Penalty on VT 2-H.Hooker Illegal Forward Pass 6 yards enforced at UVA 7.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 13(0:09 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 13(0:04 - 4th) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|446
|484
|Total Plays
|75
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|181
|Rush Attempts
|45
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Passing
|274
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-141
|7-62
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.8
|6-43.3
|Return Yards
|142
|40
|Punts - Returns
|3-62
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-64
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-16
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|181
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|484
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|18/30
|311
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|16
|86
|1
|22
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|21
|44
|1
|34
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|3
|11
|0
|10
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|2
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|7
|134
|1
|61
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|7
|118
|0
|30
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 8 DL
|E. Belmar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waller 28 DB
|J. Waller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 1 DB
|R. Floyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|3/3
|47
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|45.8
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. King 35 RB
|K. King
|2
|31.0
|43
|0
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|3
|20.7
|35
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|20/33
|311
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|19
|164
|2
|67
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|6
|17
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|4
|139
|0
|67
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|66
|0
|42
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|4
|56
|0
|37
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|32
|1
|25
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|5-1
|1.0
|2
|
H. Smith 23 CB
|H. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|5-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 42 LB
|N. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|2/2
|48
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|6
|43.3
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|6.3
|9
|0
