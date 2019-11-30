|
|
|WYO
|AF
Air Force downs Wyoming 20-6 behind Hammond
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) On a cold, blustery day when defense figured prominently for both Wyoming and Air Force, free safety Jeremy Fejedelem helped swing the game in favor of the Falcons.
Fejedelem led a strong defensive effort with his first two interceptions of the season, Donald Hammond III ran for one touchdown and threw for another, and Air Force rolled to its seventh straight win by beating Wyoming 20-6 on Saturday amid gusting winds and near freezing temperatures.
''It's always good when you can make a big play like that for the team,'' said Fejedelem, who made both interceptions after the ball was deflected. ''But I really didn't have to do much. My teammates tipped them up for me.''
The turnovers thwarted Wyoming drives and produced time-consuming drives ending in two field goals by Jake Koehnke.
''When we get 3-and-outs, that doesn't help our defense, and our defense was spectacular today,'' said Hammond, who was 5 of 6 for 121 yards passing, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters in the closing minutes. ''Granted we didn't do what we needed to do on every possession but the long drives helped us out at the end of the day.''
Hammond also ran 15 times for 35 yards, including a short touchdown run for Air Force (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West). The Falcons' win streak is their longest in a single season since Air Force won eight in a row in 1998, which is also the last time the Falcons finished with 10 or more wins in the regular season.
Levi Williams and Tyler Vander Waal split time at quarterback for Wyoming (7-4, 4-4) with Williams finishing 6 of 11 for 84 yards and Vander Waal going 4 of 7 for 27 yards. Each had an interception in Wyoming's first loss to Air Force in the last four meetings between the teams.
''I thought their defensive front did a great job of being disruptive,'' Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. ''We popped a couple of plays into the red zone. We just couldn't come up with enough movement to stick a couple plays in the end zone.''
Ahead by a touchdown at halftime, the Falcons moved in front 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Koehnke with 5:50 left in the third quarter. The Falcons began the drive near midfield after Fejedelem intercepted a pass by Vander Waal that was tipped by linebacker Grant Theil. Air Force got to the Wyoming 13-yard line before Hammond was stopped short of the first down on a third-down run.
Wyoming got on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal by Cooper Rothe with 13:08 left to play and minutes later, Wyoming was poised for another scoring chance when they started a drive at the Air Force 47 following a shanked punt by Charlie Scott that traveled only 13 yards. But Fejedelem came up with his second interception after it was tipped by linebacker Jake Ksiazek, leading to another field goal by Koehnke, a 27-yarder with 5:31 remaining.
Wyoming answered with a drive that reached the Air Force 6, where the Falcons stopped Williams' third-down scramble short of the first down, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Rothe to pull Wyoming to 13-6 with 2:23 left.
That was as close as the Cowboys would get as the Falcons pulled off the most explosive offensive play in a game dominated on both sides by defense.
With Wyoming defenders bunched up near the line of scrimmage, gearing up to stop a run in hopes of getting the ball back with time dwindling, Hammond hit a wide-open Waters over the middle and he outran the defensive pursuit to the end zone to complete the 75-yard score.
Air Force led 7-0 at halftime behind Hammond's 1-yard dive into the end zone.
AIR FORCE MILESTONE
The win was the 400th in the history of the Air Force Academy, which is 400-329-13 in 64 seasons.
STRONG AT HOME
The Falcons finished the season 6-0 at home, the sixth time in the school's history the Falcons had swept their home schedule and the fourth time in Troy Calhoun's 13 seasons as head coach.
MAKING A POINT
Place-kicker Cooper Rothe accounted for the Cowboys' points with a pair of field goals. The senior is Wyoming's all-time scoring leader with 334 points.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wyoming: The Cowboys struggled to establish a balanced offensive attack that had been their hallmark in recent games. Running back Xazavian Valladay was held to 38 yards rushing after gaining at least 100 in the previous five games. Neither quarterback was effective against the Falcons' sustained pressure.
Air Force: The Falcons' opportunistic defense kept the Cowboys out the end zone and forced key turnovers, leading to a pair of field goals. Their offense persevered against a determined Wyoming defense that proved vulnerable only at the end when it was focused on trying to hem in the Falcons' running game in a bid to get the ball back for one last offensive possession.
UP NEXT
Both Air Force and Wyoming are bowl eligible.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 28 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 28(14:26 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 34 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 34(13:53 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 37 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(13:20 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to AF 38 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 38(12:45 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - AF 40(12:10 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 24-K.Remsberg. 24-K.Remsberg to AF 38 for -2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - AF 38(11:38 - 1st) 15-C.Scott punts 38 yards from AF 38 Downed at the WYO 24.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 24(11:25 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 3 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 27(10:48 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 36 for 9 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(10:11 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 13-J.Okwoli. 13-J.Okwoli to WYO 42 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WYO 42(9:34 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WYO 42(9:29 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 18-T.Vander Waal. 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 37 for -5 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - WYO 37(8:50 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 36 yards from WYO 37 Downed at the AF 27.
AF
Falcons
- TD (17 plays, 73 yards, 8:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 27(8:38 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 31 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 31(8:02 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 36 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 36(7:27 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 38 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 38(6:57 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to AF 41 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 41(6:26 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 45 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 45(5:47 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 49 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(5:12 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WYO 39 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(4:38 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 35 for 4 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 35(3:57 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 26 for 9 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 26(3:28 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 19 for 7 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 19(2:48 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 16 for 3 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 16(2:12 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 13 for 3 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 13(1:35 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 6 for 7 yards.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 6 - AF 6(0:56 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 10 for -4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - AF 10(0:13 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WYO 10. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - AF 2(0:09 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 1 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 1(15:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(14:56 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 29(14:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 34 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 34(13:51 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 3 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(13:14 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to AF 47 for 16 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(12:45 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 48 for -1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WYO 48(12:12 - 2nd) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 48 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WYO 48(11:28 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Brenton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WYO 48(11:21 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 19 yards from AF 48 blocked by 41-P.Morgan. Downed at the AF 29.
AF
Falcons
- Fumble (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(11:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 37 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - AF 37(10:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 44 for 7 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(9:50 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to AF 45 for 1 yard.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 45(9:21 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WYO 42 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AF 42(9:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters. Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 42. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 20 - AF 48(8:42 - 2nd) to AF 46 FUMBLES. 5-E.Gandy to AF 46 for no gain.
WYO
Cowboys
- Downs (8 plays, 25 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 46(8:37 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 45 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WYO 45(8:02 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 45 for no gain.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - WYO 45(7:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to AF 30 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 30(6:50 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to AF 30 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 30(6:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 29 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WYO 29(5:29 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to AF 11 for 18 yards. Penalty on WYO 78-A.Velazquez Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 19 - WYO 39(5:04 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 24-B.Brenton. 24-B.Brenton to AF 28 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 8 - WYO 28(4:19 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to AF 21 FUMBLES (48-J.Ksiazek). 22-G.Kauppila to AF 21 for no gain.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(4:10 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 27 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 27(3:33 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 32 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(2:59 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 37 for 5 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 37(2:21 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 48 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(1:52 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 50 for 2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 50(1:08 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond scrambles runs ob at AF 48 for -2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 48(1:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 50 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - AF 50(0:50 - 2nd) 15-C.Scott punts 32 yards from AF 50. 25-A.Conway to WYO 24 for 6 yards.
WYO
Cowboys
- Interception (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for 13 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 18(14:56 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 22 for 4 yards.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 22(14:16 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at AF 40 for 38 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(13:47 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 38 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
2 & 8 - WYO 38(13:20 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Fejedelem at AF 32. 2-J.Fejedelem to AF 47 for 15 yards.
AF
Falcons
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 7:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 47(13:00 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 49 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 49(12:28 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 44 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 44(11:58 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to WYO 41 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 41(11:21 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 37 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 37(10:42 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 34 for 3 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 34(10:03 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 29 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 29(9:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 26 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 26(8:51 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 20 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AF 20(8:14 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 18 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(7:40 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 16 for 2 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 16(7:09 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at WYO 13 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 13(6:36 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 12 for 1 yard.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - AF 12(5:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (16 plays, 66 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:50 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(5:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(5:42 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 99-M.Fifita Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 30(5:42 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 29 for -1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 29(5:02 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 35 for 6 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(4:26 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 50 for 15 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(3:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 39 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 39(3:17 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 35 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WYO 35(2:35 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 35(2:29 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 31 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - WYO 31(1:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 26 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(1:18 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 21 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 21(0:37 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 19 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 19(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 15 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 15(14:27 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 13 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 13(13:50 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 13(13:45 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 9 for 4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WYO 9(13:12 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(13:08 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 24 for -1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - AF 24(12:25 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 32 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 32(11:50 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 34 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - AF 34(11:14 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 13 yards from AF 34 out of bounds at the AF 47.
WYO
Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(11:07 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to AF 45 for 2 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 45(10:30 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 43 for 2 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - WYO 43(9:48 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Fejedelem at AF 40. 2-J.Fejedelem to AF 40 for no gain.
AF
Falcons
- FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 40(9:41 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to AF 42 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AF 42(9:09 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Dalger.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 42(9:06 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to WYO 35 for 23 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 35(8:34 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 32 for 3 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - AF 32(8:04 - 4th) 2-C.Stevenson complete to 5-D.Hammond. 5-D.Hammond to WYO 10 for 22 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 10(7:29 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 9 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AF 9(6:58 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 9 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - AF 9(6:18 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 9 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - AF 9(5:36 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- FG (5 plays, 35 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 64 yards from AF 35. 9-T.Hall pushed ob at AF 41 for 58 yards.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 41(5:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to AF 11 for 30 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 11(4:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to AF 8 for 3 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - WYO 8(4:09 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 7 for 1 yard. Team penalty on WYO Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AF 8. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - WYO 13(3:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles to AF 9 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - WYO 9(3:04 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles to AF 6 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WYO 6(2:27 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
AF
Falcons
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:23 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(2:23 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 25 for no gain.
|
+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - AF 25(2:15 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Downs (5 plays, 51 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 57 yards from AF 35. 9-T.Hall to WYO 29 for 21 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 29(1:59 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 39 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 39(1:41 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
|
-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 39(1:41 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 28 for -11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - WYO 28(1:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
|
Sack
|
4 & 21 - WYO 28(1:25 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 20 for -8 yards (99-M.Fifita49-C.Herrera).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|221
|305
|Total Plays
|51
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|162
|Rush Attempts
|33
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|107
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|6-7
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|20.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|3-29.3
|Return Yards
|103
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-92
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|6/11
|84
|0
|1
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|4/7
|27
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|15
|79
|0
|38
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|14
|38
|0
|9
|
J. Burroughs 34 FB
|J. Burroughs
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|3
|41
|0
|16
|
J. Harshman 33 TE
|J. Harshman
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
B. Brenton 24 RB
|B. Brenton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Okwoli 13 WR
|J. Okwoli
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
|T. Vander Waal
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|2/2
|26
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|2
|39.5
|58
|0
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|5/6
|121
|1
|0
|
C. Stevenson 2 RB
|C. Stevenson
|1/1
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|14
|63
|0
|11
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|13
|47
|0
|6
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|15
|35
|1
|8
|
C. Mallard 25 RB
|C. Mallard
|8
|21
|0
|6
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|3
|100
|1
|75
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
L. Dalger 81 WR
|L. Dalger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ksiazek 48 DE
|J. Ksiazek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Fejedelem 2 S
|J. Fejedelem
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
C. Herrera 49 DT
|C. Herrera
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|2/2
|31
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|3
|29.3
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
