Drive Chart
WYO
AF

No Text

Air Force downs Wyoming 20-6 behind Hammond

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) On a cold, blustery day when defense figured prominently for both Wyoming and Air Force, free safety Jeremy Fejedelem helped swing the game in favor of the Falcons.

Fejedelem led a strong defensive effort with his first two interceptions of the season, Donald Hammond III ran for one touchdown and threw for another, and Air Force rolled to its seventh straight win by beating Wyoming 20-6 on Saturday amid gusting winds and near freezing temperatures.

''It's always good when you can make a big play like that for the team,'' said Fejedelem, who made both interceptions after the ball was deflected. ''But I really didn't have to do much. My teammates tipped them up for me.''

The turnovers thwarted Wyoming drives and produced time-consuming drives ending in two field goals by Jake Koehnke.

''When we get 3-and-outs, that doesn't help our defense, and our defense was spectacular today,'' said Hammond, who was 5 of 6 for 121 yards passing, including a 75-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters in the closing minutes. ''Granted we didn't do what we needed to do on every possession but the long drives helped us out at the end of the day.''

Hammond also ran 15 times for 35 yards, including a short touchdown run for Air Force (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West). The Falcons' win streak is their longest in a single season since Air Force won eight in a row in 1998, which is also the last time the Falcons finished with 10 or more wins in the regular season.

Levi Williams and Tyler Vander Waal split time at quarterback for Wyoming (7-4, 4-4) with Williams finishing 6 of 11 for 84 yards and Vander Waal going 4 of 7 for 27 yards. Each had an interception in Wyoming's first loss to Air Force in the last four meetings between the teams.

''I thought their defensive front did a great job of being disruptive,'' Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. ''We popped a couple of plays into the red zone. We just couldn't come up with enough movement to stick a couple plays in the end zone.''

Ahead by a touchdown at halftime, the Falcons moved in front 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Koehnke with 5:50 left in the third quarter. The Falcons began the drive near midfield after Fejedelem intercepted a pass by Vander Waal that was tipped by linebacker Grant Theil. Air Force got to the Wyoming 13-yard line before Hammond was stopped short of the first down on a third-down run.

Wyoming got on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal by Cooper Rothe with 13:08 left to play and minutes later, Wyoming was poised for another scoring chance when they started a drive at the Air Force 47 following a shanked punt by Charlie Scott that traveled only 13 yards. But Fejedelem came up with his second interception after it was tipped by linebacker Jake Ksiazek, leading to another field goal by Koehnke, a 27-yarder with 5:31 remaining.

Wyoming answered with a drive that reached the Air Force 6, where the Falcons stopped Williams' third-down scramble short of the first down, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Rothe to pull Wyoming to 13-6 with 2:23 left.

That was as close as the Cowboys would get as the Falcons pulled off the most explosive offensive play in a game dominated on both sides by defense.

With Wyoming defenders bunched up near the line of scrimmage, gearing up to stop a run in hopes of getting the ball back with time dwindling, Hammond hit a wide-open Waters over the middle and he outran the defensive pursuit to the end zone to complete the 75-yard score.

Air Force led 7-0 at halftime behind Hammond's 1-yard dive into the end zone.

AIR FORCE MILESTONE

The win was the 400th in the history of the Air Force Academy, which is 400-329-13 in 64 seasons.

STRONG AT HOME

The Falcons finished the season 6-0 at home, the sixth time in the school's history the Falcons had swept their home schedule and the fourth time in Troy Calhoun's 13 seasons as head coach.

MAKING A POINT

Place-kicker Cooper Rothe accounted for the Cowboys' points with a pair of field goals. The senior is Wyoming's all-time scoring leader with 334 points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: The Cowboys struggled to establish a balanced offensive attack that had been their hallmark in recent games. Running back Xazavian Valladay was held to 38 yards rushing after gaining at least 100 in the previous five games. Neither quarterback was effective against the Falcons' sustained pressure.

Air Force: The Falcons' opportunistic defense kept the Cowboys out the end zone and forced key turnovers, leading to a pair of field goals. Their offense persevered against a determined Wyoming defense that proved vulnerable only at the end when it was focused on trying to hem in the Falcons' running game in a bid to get the ball back for one last offensive possession.

UP NEXT

Both Air Force and Wyoming are bowl eligible.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

AF Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(15:00 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 28 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28
(14:26 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 34 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34
(13:53 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 37 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(13:20 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to AF 38 for 1 yard.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AF 38
(12:45 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 40 for 2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - AF 40
(12:10 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 24-K.Remsberg. 24-K.Remsberg to AF 38 for -2 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - AF 38
(11:38 - 1st) 15-C.Scott punts 38 yards from AF 38 Downed at the WYO 24.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(11:25 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 27
(10:48 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 36 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(10:11 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 13-J.Okwoli. 13-J.Okwoli to WYO 42 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - WYO 42
(9:34 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
-5 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 42
(9:29 - 1st) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 18-T.Vander Waal. 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 37 for -5 yards.
Punt
4 & 9 - WYO 37
(8:50 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 36 yards from WYO 37 Downed at the AF 27.

AF Falcons
- TD (17 plays, 73 yards, 8:29 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27
(8:38 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 31 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 31
(8:02 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to AF 36 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 36
(7:27 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 38 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38
(6:57 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to AF 41 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - AF 41
(6:26 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to AF 45 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - AF 45
(5:47 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 49 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(5:12 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WYO 39 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(4:38 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 35 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - AF 35
(3:57 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 26 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 26
(3:28 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 19 for 7 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - AF 19
(2:48 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 16 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 16
(2:12 - 1st) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 13 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - AF 13
(1:35 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 6 for 7 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 6 - AF 6
(0:56 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 10 for -4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 10 - AF 10
(0:13 - 1st) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 7-G.Sanders. Penalty on WYO 20-A.Hearn Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WYO 10. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - AF 2
(0:09 - 1st) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 1 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - AF 1
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(14:56 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 29
(14:27 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 34 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 34
(13:51 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 37 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(13:14 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to AF 47 for 16 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(12:45 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 48 for -1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 11 - WYO 48
(12:12 - 2nd) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 48 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WYO 48
(11:28 - 2nd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Brenton.
Punt
4 & 11 - WYO 48
(11:21 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 19 yards from AF 48 blocked by 41-P.Morgan. Downed at the AF 29.

AF Falcons
- Fumble (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(11:10 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond to AF 37 for 8 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - AF 37
(10:30 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 44 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44
(9:50 - 2nd) 25-C.Mallard to AF 45 for 1 yard.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - AF 45
(9:21 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters to WYO 42 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 42
(9:00 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Waters. Penalty on AF 68-C.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 42. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 20 - AF 48
(8:42 - 2nd) to AF 46 FUMBLES. 5-E.Gandy to AF 46 for no gain.

WYO Cowboys
- Downs (8 plays, 25 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46
(8:37 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 45 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 45
(8:02 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 45 for no gain.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 45
(7:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to AF 30 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 30
(6:50 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to AF 30 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 30
(6:07 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 29 for 1 yard.
Penalty
3 & 9 - WYO 29
(5:29 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to AF 11 for 18 yards. Penalty on WYO 78-A.Velazquez Holding 10 yards enforced at AF 29. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 19 - WYO 39
(5:04 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 24-B.Brenton. 24-B.Brenton to AF 28 for 11 yards.
+7 YD
4 & 8 - WYO 28
(4:19 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to AF 21 FUMBLES (48-J.Ksiazek). 22-G.Kauppila to AF 21 for no gain.

AF Falcons
- Punt (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21
(4:10 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 27 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 27
(3:33 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 32 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32
(2:59 - 2nd) 33-T.Birdow to AF 37 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - AF 37
(2:21 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 48 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(1:52 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 50 for 2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 50
(1:08 - 2nd) 5-D.Hammond scrambles runs ob at AF 48 for -2 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - AF 48
(1:00 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 50 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 8 - AF 50
(0:50 - 2nd) 15-C.Scott punts 32 yards from AF 50. 25-A.Conway to WYO 24 for 6 yards.

WYO Cowboys
- Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24
(0:40 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 3 yards.

WYO Cowboys
- Interception (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 6-X.Valladay to WYO 18 for 13 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 18
(14:56 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 22 for 4 yards.
+38 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 22
(14:16 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams pushed ob at AF 40 for 38 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(13:47 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 38 for 2 yards.
Int
2 & 8 - WYO 38
(13:20 - 3rd) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Fejedelem at AF 32. 2-J.Fejedelem to AF 47 for 15 yards.

AF Falcons
- FG (12 plays, 41 yards, 7:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47
(13:00 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 49 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 49
(12:28 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 44 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 44
(11:58 - 3rd) 32-M.Murla to WYO 41 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41
(11:21 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 37 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 37
(10:42 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 34 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AF 34
(10:03 - 3rd) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 29 for 5 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29
(9:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 26 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - AF 26
(8:51 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 20 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 20
(8:14 - 3rd) 25-C.Mallard to WYO 18 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18
(7:40 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 16 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - AF 16
(7:09 - 3rd) 24-K.Remsberg pushed ob at WYO 13 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - AF 13
(6:36 - 3rd) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 12 for 1 yard.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - AF 12
(5:55 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys
- FG (16 plays, 66 yards, 5:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:50 - 3rd) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(5:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 25
(5:42 - 3rd) Penalty on AF 99-M.Fifita Offside 5 yards enforced at WYO 25. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 30
(5:42 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 29 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 29
(5:02 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to WYO 35 for 6 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(4:26 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 50 for 15 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50
(3:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 39 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(3:17 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 35 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - WYO 35
(2:35 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 35
(2:29 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 31 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - WYO 31
(1:50 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 26 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(1:18 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to AF 21 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 21
(0:37 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to AF 19 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 19
(15:00 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 15 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 15
(14:27 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 13 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 13
(13:50 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-X.Valladay.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 13
(13:45 - 4th) 34-J.Burroughs to AF 9 for 4 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - WYO 9
(13:12 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

AF Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(13:08 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to AF 24 for -1 yard.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - AF 24
(12:25 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 32 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 32
(11:50 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to AF 34 for 2 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - AF 34
(11:14 - 4th) 15-C.Scott punts 13 yards from AF 34 out of bounds at the AF 47.

WYO Cowboys
- Interception (3 plays, -13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(11:07 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to AF 45 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 45
(10:30 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 43 for 2 yards.
Int
3 & 6 - WYO 43
(9:48 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway INTERCEPTED by 2-J.Fejedelem at AF 40. 2-J.Fejedelem to AF 40 for no gain.

AF Falcons
- FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40
(9:41 - 4th) 25-C.Mallard to AF 42 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 42
(9:09 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Dalger.
+23 YD
3 & 8 - AF 42
(9:06 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders to WYO 35 for 23 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35
(8:34 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 32 for 3 yards.
+22 YD
2 & 7 - AF 32
(8:04 - 4th) 2-C.Stevenson complete to 5-D.Hammond. 5-D.Hammond to WYO 10 for 22 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 10
(7:29 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to WYO 9 for 1 yard.
No Gain
2 & 9 - AF 9
(6:58 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond to WYO 9 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 9 - AF 9
(6:18 - 4th) 33-T.Birdow to WYO 9 for no gain.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - AF 9
(5:36 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO Cowboys
- FG (5 plays, 35 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:31 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 64 yards from AF 35. 9-T.Hall pushed ob at AF 41 for 58 yards.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(5:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to AF 11 for 30 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 11
(4:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to AF 8 for 3 yards.
Penalty
2 & 7 - WYO 8
(4:09 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to AF 7 for 1 yard. Team penalty on WYO Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at AF 8. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - WYO 13
(3:51 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles to AF 9 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 9
(3:04 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles to AF 6 for 3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WYO 6
(2:27 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe 23 yards Field Goal is Good.

AF Falcons
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:23 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 25
(2:23 - 4th) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 25 for no gain.
+75 YD
2 & 10 - AF 25
(2:15 - 4th) 5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:04 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.

WYO Cowboys
- Downs (5 plays, 51 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:04 - 4th) 92-J.Koehnke kicks 57 yards from AF 35. 9-T.Hall to WYO 29 for 21 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(1:59 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 39 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(1:41 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
-11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(1:41 - 4th) 18-T.Vander Waal to WYO 28 for -11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 21 - WYO 28
(1:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
Sack
4 & 21 - WYO 28
(1:25 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 20 for -8 yards (99-M.Fifita49-C.Herrera).

AF Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20
(1:17 - 4th) to WYO 21 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - AF 21
(1:15 - 4th) to WYO 22 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - AF 22
(1:14 - 4th) to WYO 23 for -1 yard.
-2 YD
4 & 13 - AF 23
(0:32 - 4th) to WYO 25 for -2 yards.

WYO Cowboys
- End of Game (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(0:30 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 30 for 5 yards.
Penalty
2 & 5 - WYO 30
(0:06 - 4th) Penalty on WYO 33-J.Harshman False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 30. No Play.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
20
Touchdown 2:15
5-D.Hammond complete to 20-B.Waters. 20-B.Waters runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:19
pos
6
19
Field Goal 2:27
40-C.Rothe 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
40
yds
03:04
pos
6
13
Field Goal 5:36
92-J.Koehnke 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
04:05
pos
3
13
Field Goal 13:12
40-C.Rothe 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
61
yds
05:13
pos
3
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:55
92-J.Koehnke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
41
yds
07:05
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:56
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 15:00
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
17
plays
65
yds
08:29
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 18
Rushing 6 12
Passing 6 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-12 7-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 221 305
Total Plays 51 63
Avg Gain 4.3 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 114 162
Rush Attempts 33 56
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 2.9
Net Yards Passing 107 143
Comp. - Att. 10-18 6-7
Yards Per Pass 5.9 20.4
Penalties - Yards 4-28 2-15
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 1-36.0 3-29.3
Return Yards 103 18
Punts - Returns 1-11 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-92 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-18
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 7-5 00066
Air Force 10-2 0731020
Falcon Stadium USAFA, Colorado
 107 PASS YDS 143
114 RUSH YDS 162
221 TOTAL YDS 305
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 84 0 1 100.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 84 0 1 100.5
L. Williams 6/11 84 0 1
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 27 0 1 61.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 27 0 1 61.0
T. Vander Waal 4/7 27 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 79 0
L. Williams 15 79 0 38
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 38 0
X. Valladay 14 38 0 9
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Burroughs 3 8 0 4
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
T. Vander Waal 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
R. Ismail Jr. 3 41 0 16
J. Harshman 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Harshman 1 30 0 30
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
A. Conway 2 22 0 15
B. Brenton 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Brenton 1 11 0 11
J. Okwoli 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Okwoli 1 6 0 6
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Eberhardt 1 6 0 6
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Welch 0 0 0 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
X. Valladay 0 0 0 0
T. Vander Waal 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Vander Waal 1 -5 0 -5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Rothe 2/2 26 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
R. Galovich 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 39.5 58 0
T. Hall 2 39.5 58 0
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
X. Valladay 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Conway 1 11.0 11 0
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 121 1 0 307.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 121 1 0 307.7
D. Hammond III 5/6 121 1 0
C. Stevenson 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Stevenson 1/1 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 63 0
K. Remsberg 14 63 0 11
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
T. Birdow 13 47 0 6
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 35 1
D. Hammond III 15 35 1 8
C. Mallard 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
C. Mallard 8 21 0 6
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Murla 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 100 1
B. Waters 3 100 1 75
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
G. Sanders 1 23 0 23
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
D. Hammond III 1 22 0 22
L. Dalger 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Dalger 0 0 0 0
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Remsberg 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ksiazek 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ksiazek 1-0 1.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Fifita 0-1 0.5 0
J. Fejedelem 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Fejedelem 0-0 0.0 2
C. Herrera 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Herrera 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
J. Koehnke 2/2 31 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 29.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 29.3 0
C. Scott 3 29.3 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 WYO 24 2:35 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 WYO 25 3:35 7 27 Punt
8:37 AF 46 4:18 8 25 Downs
0:40 WYO 24 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 18 1:40 4 29 INT
5:50 WYO 25 5:13 16 66 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 AF 47 1:19 3 -13 INT
5:31 AF 41 3:04 5 35 FG
2:04 WYO 29 0:39 5 51 Downs
0:30 WYO 25 0:24 2 0 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 25 3:22 6 13 Punt
8:38 AF 27 8:29 17 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 AF 29 2:28 6 17 Fumble
4:10 AF 21 3:20 7 29 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 AF 47 7:05 12 41 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 AF 25 1:54 3 9 Punt
9:41 AF 40 4:05 8 51 FG
2:23 AF 25 0:19 2 75 TD
1:17 WYO 20 0:45 4 -5 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores