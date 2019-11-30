|
|UGA
|GATECH
No. 4 Georgia closes regular season with 52-7 rout of Tech
ATLANTA (AP) This trip to Atlanta was barely an annoyance for No. 4 Georgia.
The Bulldogs are really focused on their return to the A-T-L next weekend.
Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and Georgia cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 52-7 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday - the Bulldogs' biggest win ever against their state rival.
The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites and this one was never in doubt, even as they fumbled the ball away three times, dealt with injury woes, had a key player ejected, and failed to cover an onside kick.
It was Georgia's third straight win in the one-sided series known as ''Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate'' - all of them blowouts. The Bulldogs have outscored Georgia Tech 135-35 during that span.
''This was the next step,'' coach Kirby Smart said. ''We expected to win this game. We expected to dominate this game. We go on to the next one.''
When Tyson Campbell recovered a fumbled punt for Georgia's final touchdown in the closing minutes, it surpassed the Bulldogs' previous biggest margin over the Yellow Jackets, a 51-7 rout in 2002.
The Bulldogs move on to next weekend's SEC title game, which will be held about a mile away at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, to face No. 1 LSU for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
''Anytime we play in Atlanta, we like to play well,'' Fromm said. ''We feel like we're playing at home.''
Yet, some troubling issues emerged for Georgia.
Star running back D'Andre Swift was knocked out by a shoulder injury. Freshman receiver George Pickens didn't play in the first half because of a disciplinary issue, then was ejected in the second half for throwing a punch at a Georgia Tech player - which means he'll miss the first half of the LSU game as well.
Fromm failed to complete half his passes for the fourth week in a row, but it didn't matter. He finished 14 of 29 for 254 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 20 yards to Charlie Woerner, 17 yards to Tyler Simmons, 41 yards to Pickens and 9 yards to Dominick Blaylock.
The TD to Blaylock with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter wrapped up a mixed day for Fromm.
''He's got to play better,'' Smart said. ''But we've got to help around him. We've got to help him in the run game, help him in the passing game, help him play the way he needs to play.''
Things got chippy as the game turned into a blowout.
On Blaylock's score, a scrap broke out between Pickens and Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling on the other side of the end zone, with each player throwing punches. The officials assessed offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but Pickens was ejected.
Swift's injury is another concern going into next weekend's game, though Smart said it was merely a contusion that shouldn't prevent his No. 1 back from playing.
Swift fumbled twice against Georgia Tech, the second of which left him crumpled on the turf holding his left shoulder. After a trip to the medical tent, he watched the rest of the game from the bench with a towel over his head.
Georgia Tech wrapped up its first season under coach Geoff Collins with just 139 yards and seven first downs on offense. The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out 11 times and were forced to punt a school-record 13 times.
James Graham was 5 of 20 for 40 yards passing. Georgia Tech's lone touchdown - Graham's 6-yard pass to Tyler Davis - was set up by a fumbled punt that was recovered at the Georgia 17.
''Our guys kept battling, but it got away from us in the third quarter,'' Collins said. ''We let it slip and couldn't find a way to get it back.''
SHORT-HANDED RECEIVING CORPS
Pickens wasn't the only Georgia receiver missing at the start of the game.
Lawrence Cager's college career appears to be over after he sustained a serious ankle injury in practice during the week. He underwent surgery Friday.
Smart said it's doubtful the graduate transfer will return for either the playoff or a bowl.
''I wish it didn't come to an end like this and if I could go back in time to the beginning and do it again, there isn't another school I would rather choose,'' Cager wrote on his Instagram account.
He had 33 catches for 476 yards and four touchdowns this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia: The Bulldogs look like the most heavily flawed of the playoff contenders, especially on offense. Fromm continues to struggle with his accuracy, Pickens' absence will be a key loss, and the injury to Swift is a concern going into the SEC championship. But a stellar defense gives Georgia a shot in every game.
Georgia Tech: Another harsh demonstration of how much work the Yellow Jackets have to do, especially on offense. Collins needs to put together several strong recruiting classes to fulfill his vision for the program.
UP NEXT
Georgia: Will be making its third straight appearance in the SEC title game. If the Bulldogs come up short against LSU, it appears they'll be headed to the Sugar or Orange Bowl.
Georgia Tech: Collins' debut season is mercifully over with the Yellow Jackets matching their fewest wins since 1994. The 2020 schedule has not been finalized beyond the nonconference opponents, beginning with a Sept. 12 home game against FCS school Gardner-Webb.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 28 for 3 yards (20-J.Reed94-M.Barnett).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(14:20 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown to GT 31 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(13:54 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis.
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 31(13:50 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 34 yards from GT 31 to UGA 35 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 35(13:42 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 35(13:39 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 35(13:35 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
Punt
4 & 10 - UGA 35(13:29 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda punts 52 yards from UGA 35 out of bounds at the GT 13.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(13:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 15 for 2 yards (4-N.Smith).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 15(12:38 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 19 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 19(11:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 19(11:43 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 46 yards from GT 19. 8-D.Blaylock pushed ob at GT 36 for 29 yards (27-P.Harvin).
UGA
Bulldogs
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(11:29 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to GT 34 for 2 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 34(10:53 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to GT 32 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 32(10:13 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UGA 32(10:06 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
|(10:00 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship kicks 64 yards from UGA 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 26 for 25 yards (29-C.Smith).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 23(8:40 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 41 yards from GT 23 out of bounds at the UGA 36.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (7 plays, 64 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(8:32 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to UGA 40 for 4 yards (41-J.Henderson).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 40(7:53 - 1st) 7-D.Swift to GT 47 for 13 yards (16-M.Sims).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(7:15 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to GT 35 for 12 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(6:35 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to GT 34 for 1 yard (97-B.Glanton).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 34(5:59 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien to GT 27 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+25 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 27(5:18 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons to GT 2 for 25 yards (16-M.Sims).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UGA 2(4:57 - 1st) 35-B.Herrien runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(4:52 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(3:24 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 49 yards from GT 28 to UGA 23 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(3:15 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to UGA 31 for 8 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+18 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 31(2:55 - 1st) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at UGA 49 for 18 yards (14-J.King).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 49(2:39 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 49(2:33 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook pushed ob at GT 32 for 19 yards (14-J.King).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(1:57 - 1st) 87-T.Simmons to GT 20 for 12 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:26 - 1st) 11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:54 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 35 yards from GT 30 out of bounds at the UGA 35.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 35(14:47 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 35(14:41 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 35(14:38 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 17-E.Wolf.
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 35(14:33 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 45 yards from UGA 35 Downed at the GT 20.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 22(13:31 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 45 yards from GT 22. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 17 FUMBLES. 43-T.Cooksey to UGA 17 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(13:19 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to UGA 14 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 14(12:29 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to UGA 10 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 10(11:47 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to UGA 6 for 4 yards (30-T.Crowder).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(11:04 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Fumble (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 8 - UGA 45(9:39 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 45 yards from UGA 45 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Missed FG (7 plays, 32 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:31 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 20 for no gain (10-C.Campbell).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:49 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 26 for 6 yards (86-D.Brooks).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 26(8:07 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm scrambles to UGA 35 for 9 yards (17-D.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(7:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(7:37 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift to UGA 42 FUMBLES (44-Q.Jackson). 52-J.Dingle to UGA 42 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Halftime (11 plays, 55 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 2 - UGA 10(3:39 - 2nd) 37-B.King 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (4 plays, 53 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(3:33 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 21 for 1 yard (98-C.Ryans).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 21(2:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 22 for 1 yard (10-C.Campbell).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 22(2:16 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 35-B.Herrien. 35-B.Herrien to UGA 30 for 8 yards (6-D.Curry).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(2:07 - 2nd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 43 for 13 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(1:35 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to GT 44 for 13 yards (10-C.Campbell).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(1:10 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to GT 47 for -3 yards (6-D.Curry).
+10 YD
2 & 13 - UGA 47(0:32 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at GT 37 for 10 yards (3-T.Swilling).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 37(0:25 - 2nd) 7-D.Swift pushed ob at GT 31 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 31(0:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm sacked at GT 39 for -8 yards (52-J.Dingle).
+14 YD
2 & 18 - UGA 39(0:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to GT 25 for 14 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 25(0:08 - 2nd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
No Good
|
4 & 4 - UGA 25(0:04 - 2nd) 98-R.Blankenship 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-B.King kicks 40 yards from GT 35. 3-Z.White to UGA 47 for 22 yards (39-W.Walker).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(14:53 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to GT 46 for 7 yards (98-C.Ryans).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 46(14:13 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to GT 32 for 14 yards (1-J.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(13:42 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 32. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(13:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 87-T.Simmons. 87-T.Simmons runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(13:32 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Fumble (7 plays, 76 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 10 - UGA 50(11:45 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from UGA 50 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(11:37 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock to UGA 40 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:03 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Landers.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(10:59 - 3rd) 35-B.Herrien to UGA 45 for 5 yards (14-J.King).
+47 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 45(10:13 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 17-E.Wolf. 17-E.Wolf to GT 8 for 47 yards (16-M.Sims).
No Gain
1 & 8 - GATECH 8(9:48 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 16-D.Robertson.
Penalty
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(9:44 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens. Penalty on GT 21-Z.Walton Holding 4 yards enforced at GT 8. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 4 - GATECH 4(9:39 - 3rd) 7-D.Swift to GT 4 FUMBLES (6-D.Curry). 3-T.Swilling to GT 4 for no gain.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 41 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 4(9:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 6 for 2 yards (51-D.Marshall).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 6(9:01 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 6(8:55 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 4 for -2 yards (23-M.Webb).
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 4(8:01 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from GT 4 to the GT 41 downed by 31-T.Rudolph.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 12 - GATECH 8(6:01 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 58 yards from GT 8. 8-D.Blaylock to GT 34 for 32 yards (14-J.King).
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (13 plays, 90 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(5:50 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook to GT 19 for 15 yards (16-M.Sims).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 19(5:27 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 19(5:22 - 3rd) 87-T.Simmons pushed ob at GT 9 for 10 yards (14-J.King).
No Gain
1 & 9 - UGA 9(4:43 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UGA 9(4:39 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Woerner.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 9(4:35 - 3rd) 11-J.Fromm complete to 8-D.Blaylock. 8-D.Blaylock runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(4:28 - 3rd) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 33(3:08 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 33 to UGA 10 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(2:59 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 19 for 9 yards (85-H.Fowler).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 19(2:26 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 10 yards (6-D.Curry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 29(1:50 - 3rd) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 29(1:42 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 43 for 14 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(1:03 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 48 for 5 yards (16-M.Sims).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 48(0:19 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to GT 45 for 7 yards (98-C.Ryans).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(15:00 - 4th) 4-J.Cook to GT 41 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell).
No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 41(14:20 - 4th) 3-Z.White to GT 41 for no gain (6-D.Curry).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 41(13:36 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 5-M.Landers. 5-M.Landers to GT 15 for 26 yards (21-Z.Walton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(12:50 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to GT 9 for 6 yards (41-J.Henderson).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 9(12:12 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett to GT 12 for -3 yards (86-D.Brooks).
Penalty
3 & 7 - UGA 12(11:29 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Blaylock. Penalty on GT 10-C.Campbell Pass interference 10 yards enforced at GT 12. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - UGA 2(11:24 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
|(11:19 - 4th) 98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 & 18 - GATECH 17(9:48 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 38 yards from GT 17 to UGA 45 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
UGA
Bulldogs
- TD (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(9:40 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 49 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 49(8:53 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to GT 47 for 4 yards (86-D.Brooks).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 47(8:15 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett complete to 12-T.Bush. 12-T.Bush to GT 46 for 1 yard (10-C.Campbell).
Punt
|
4 & 1 - UGA 46(7:25 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 44 yards from GT 46 to the GT 2 downed by 3-T.Campbell.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- End of Game (6 plays, 40 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(7:16 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to GT 1 for -1 yard (45-B.Norton).
No Gain
2 & 11 - GATECH 1(6:36 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Blancato.
+2 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 1(6:31 - 4th) 13-J.Yates pushed ob at GT 3 for 2 yards (16-D.Robertson).
Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 3(5:50 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 52 yards from GT 3 to UGA 45 fair catch by 8-D.Blaylock.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(5:41 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 44 for -1 yard (14-J.King).
+5 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 44(4:54 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 49 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 49(4:04 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett to UGA 49 for no gain.
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 49(3:16 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda punts 44 yards from UGA 49 to GT 7 FUMBLES (10-A.Brown). 3-T.Campbell recovers at the GT End Zone. 3-T.Campbell runs no gain for a touchdown.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
Kickoff
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 37(0:24 - 4th) 24-C.Malloy to UGA 35 for 2 yards (22-N.McBride).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|7
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|10
|1
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|3-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|492
|127
|Total Plays
|72
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|99
|Rush Attempts
|40
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|273
|28
|Comp. - Att.
|16-32
|5-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|13-45.2
|Return Yards
|67
|27
|Punts - Returns
|3-45
|1--7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|2-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|273
|PASS YDS
|28
|219
|RUSH YDS
|99
|492
|TOTAL YDS
|127
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|14/29
|254
|4
|0
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2/3
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|10
|73
|0
|18
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|8
|46
|1
|13
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|6
|30
|0
|13
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|4
|30
|0
|14
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|2
|22
|0
|12
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|20
|1
|6
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|2
|1
|0
|9
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|3
|52
|1
|25
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|47
|0
|47
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1
|41
|1
|41
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|34
|0
|19
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|29
|1
|20
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|26
|0
|26
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|2
|22
|0
|14
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|1
|20
|1
|20
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|2
|9
|0
|8
T. Bush 12 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|8-0
|0.0
|0
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|2-1
|0.0
|0
N. Johnson 72 DL
|N. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
B. Norton 45 DL
|B. Norton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
O. Reese 6 DB
|O. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Marshall 51 DE
|D. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Poole 31 DB
|W. Poole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|1/2
|49
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|4
|46.3
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|3
|15.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|16
|37
|0
|11
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|6
|33
|0
|16
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|10
|12
|0
|5
C. Malloy 24 RB
|C. Malloy
|3
|11
|0
|5
N. Cottrell 31 RB
|N. Cottrell
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Yates 13 QB
|J. Yates
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|23
|0
|23
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|2
|8
|1
|6
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|1
|6
|0
|6
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|3
|0
|3
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Henderson 41 DL
|J. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
H. Fowler 85 DL
|H. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Dingle 52 DL
|J. Dingle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|13
|45.2
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0