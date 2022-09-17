|
|
|GAS
|UAB
McBride's career-best 4 TDs help UAB beat Georgia Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) DeWayne McBride set career highs with 223 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead UAB past Georgia Southern 35-21 on Saturday.
McBride's scoring runs of 1 and 31 yards in the first half helped build a 21-0 lead. He added a 27-yard score in the fourth to make it 28-14 and a 4-yarder with 4:46 left to cap the scoring.
Dylan Hopkins passed for 125 yards and a touchdown for UAB (2-1). The UAB defense intercepted Kyle Vantrease three times - with one apiece from Jaylen Key, Tyler Taylor and Keondre Swoopes. Key returned his interception 45 yards.
Vantrease finished 24-of-50 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (2-1). Jalen White rushed for two touchdowns, including a career-high 71-yarder.
---
|
J. White
25 RB
116 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 40 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
D. McBride
22 RB
223 RuYds, 4 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|21
|Rushing
|8
|13
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|11-20
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|418
|413
|Total Plays
|83
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|288
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|204
|125
|Comp. - Att.
|24-50
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-43
|7-68
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.3
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|11
|111
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|2-50
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-61
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|125
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|288
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|24/50
|204
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|14
|116
|2
|71
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|9
|46
|0
|22
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|6
|28
|0
|9
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|4
|24
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|8
|4
|48
|1
|16
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|2
|40
|0
|22
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|10
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|9
|4
|35
|0
|17
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|4
|4
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thompson 24 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|47.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|3
|3.7
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|12/19
|125
|1
|0
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McBride 22 RB
|D. McBride
|28
|223
|4
|47
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|11
|42
|0
|10
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
L. Witherspoon 5 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 6 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
T. Palmer 19 WR
|T. Palmer
|5
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
T. Jones 3 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
D. Boykin 8 WR
|D. Boykin
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
T. McDonald 10 TE
|T. McDonald
|2
|2
|6
|1
|5
|
S. Rudolph 7 WR
|S. Rudolph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Damous 48 TE
|B. Damous
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hopkins 9 QB
|D. Hopkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Taylor 7 LB
|T. Taylor
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Key 1 S
|J. Key
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Swoopes 0 S
|K. Swoopes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Quinn 19 K
|M. Quinn
|0/2
|0
|3/3
|3
|
R. Burkhardt 43 K
|R. Burkhardt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Greenwell 98 P
|K. Greenwell
|4
|47.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown Jr. 1 RB
|J. Brown Jr.
|2
|29.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McWilliams 5 CB
|M. McWilliams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
S. Thomas V 4 CB
|S. Thomas V
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 32(14:35 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 32(14:30 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by O.Arnold at GSO 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 37(14:01 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 37(13:22 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 37(13:17 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 37(13:13 - 1st) A.Beck punts 40 yards to UAB 23 Center-GSO. Fair catch by S.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23(13:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 26(12:32 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(11:54 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by D.Boykin at GSO 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UAB 49(11:18 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to GSO 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 47(10:42 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to GSO 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(10:06 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GSO 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 41(9:29 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 33. Catch made by D.Boykin at GSO 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 33(9:06 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 33(8:49 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GSO 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UAB 24(8:07 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to GSO 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 19(7:52 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by T.McDonald at GSO 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UAB 18(7:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UAB 18(6:51 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 9(6:47 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to GSO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 6(6:06 - 1st) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for B.Damous.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UAB 6(6:04 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 1. Catch made by T.Jones at GSO 1. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UAB 1(5:25 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to GSO End Zone for 1 yards. D.McBride for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:21 - 1st) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(5:19 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 29(4:53 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 43(4:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 43(4:21 - 1st) J.White rushed to UAB 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 49.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 49(4:11 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 49. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(3:56 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 43. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 43(3:24 - 1st) J.White rushed to UAB 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GAS 39(2:39 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - GAS 39(2:33 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 39(2:29 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 39(1:50 - 1st) D.McBride rushed to UAB 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Free at UAB 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UAB 40(1:20 - 1st) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 40. Catch made by J.Brown at UAB 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at UAB 45.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UAB 45(0:40 - 1st) K.Greenwell punts 55 yards to GSO End Zone Center-UAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(0:27 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GAS 18(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-3 YD
3 & 12 - GAS 18(14:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by O.Arnold at GSO 18. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 15.
|Punt
4 & 15 - GAS 15(14:18 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 45 yards to UAB 40 Center-GSO. M.McWilliams returned punt from the UAB 40. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 39(13:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 3. Catch made by R.Davis at GSO 3. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 3.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 3(13:38 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 5(13:00 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 5. Catch made by T.McDonald at GSO 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.McDonald for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 30 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 35. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:51 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(12:40 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GAS 33(12:30 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 33(12:05 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 53 yards to UAB 14 Center-GSO. S.Thomas returned punt from the UAB 14. Tackled by GSO at UAB 43. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 28(10:51 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 30. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 45(10:25 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 31.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 31(10:03 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to GSO End Zone for 31 yards. D.McBride for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 2nd) M.Quinn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 2nd) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at GSO 22.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(9:51 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by O.Arnold at GSO 22. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41(9:31 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 49(9:05 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to UAB 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(8:28 - 2nd) O.Arnold rushed to UAB 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GAS 40(8:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 39(7:51 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to UAB 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(7:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 34. Catch made by J.Singleton at UAB 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 31(6:36 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to UAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 28(6:18 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to UAB 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 13. PENALTY on UAB-D.Tuazama Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 6(6:06 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 6. Gain of 6 yards. D.Burgess for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 25(5:43 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 43(5:28 - 2nd) L.Witherspoon rushed to UAB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 46. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 17 - UAB 36(4:49 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - UAB 40(3:37 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to UAB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UAB 43(3:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UAB 43(3:18 - 2nd) K.Greenwell punts 34 yards to GSO 23 Center-UAB. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 23. Tackled by UAB at GSO 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(3:11 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31(2:47 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 34.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 34(2:24 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.White at GSO 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 48(2:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 48(2:01 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 48. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 40(1:36 - 2nd) J.White rushed to UAB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 37(1:24 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 37(1:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 37(1:16 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 10 - GAS 44(0:56 - 2nd) A.Raynor 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 37(0:50 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 41(0:28 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 50(0:18 - 2nd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 50. Catch made by T.Palmer at UAB 50. Gain of yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 50. PENALTY on UAB-Q.McGee Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - UAB 40(0:04 - 2nd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 43.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at UAB 30.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 30(14:54 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 23 for 47 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 23(14:10 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 17(15:00 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - UAB 17(13:27 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 17. Catch made by J.Brown at GSO 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UAB 6(13:08 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for UAB.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UAB 6(13:05 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UAB 7(12:52 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Good
4 & 7 - UAB 14(12:50 - 3rd) M.Quinn 24 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(11:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 31(11:22 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 31(11:08 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 31(11:06 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 47(10:17 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 47(10:16 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 49(9:48 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 49(9:46 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 51 yards to UAB End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 20(9:27 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UAB 18(8:47 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UAB 23(8:07 - 3rd) D.Hopkins rushed to UAB 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 27(7:22 - 3rd) K.Greenwell punts 48 yards to GSO 25 Center-UAB. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 25. Tackled by UAB at GSO 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.McAfee at GSO 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 32(6:49 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 36(6:42 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|Int
2 & 10 - GAS 36(6:41 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 45. Intercepted by J.Key at UAB 45. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 10(5:54 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UAB 9(5:12 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 9 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9. PENALTY on UAB-T.McDonald Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UAB 19(4:09 - 3rd) R.Davis steps back to pass. R.Davis pass incomplete intended for D.Hopkins. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Illegal Motion 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
3 & 19 - UAB 19(4:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by T.Palmer at GSO 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|No Good
4 & 4 - UAB 11(3:58 - 3rd) M.Quinn 21 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UAB Holder-UAB.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 20(3:55 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 20(3:54 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 29(3:40 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|+71 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 29(3:37 - 3rd) J.White rushed to UAB End Zone for 71 yards. J.White for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB 1. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at UAB 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 29(3:06 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 44(3:01 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UAB 48(2:35 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to UAB 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UAB 50(1:56 - 3rd) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for R.Davis. PENALTY on GSO-T.Bride Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 47(1:54 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to GSO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - UAB 45(1:40 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 32(1:16 - 3rd) D.McBride rushed to GSO 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UAB 22(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 15 - UAB 27(15:00 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to GSO End Zone for 27 yards. D.McBride for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 4th) R.Burkhardt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 61 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO 4. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by UAB at GSO 25.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(14:48 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(14:07 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 48(13:34 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 46(12:58 - 4th) G.Green rushed to UAB 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40(12:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 40(12:26 - 4th) G.Green rushed to UAB 18 for 22 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 18(11:55 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 18(11:45 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 18. Catch made by K.Hood at UAB 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 14(11:16 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 14. Catch made by O.Arnold at UAB 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 6.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 6(10:39 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 6. Catch made by D.Lewis at UAB 6. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4(10:11 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 1(9:59 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB End Zone for 1 yards. J.White for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) A.Raynor kicks 38 yards from GSO 35 to the UAB 27. Fair catch by B.Damous.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 27(9:54 - 4th) D.Hopkins steps back to pass. D.Hopkins pass incomplete intended for S.Rudolph.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UAB 27(9:30 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to UAB 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - UAB 24(9:00 - 4th) D.Hopkins pass complete to UAB 24. Catch made by T.Jones at UAB 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 34.
4 & 3 - UAB(0:00 - 4th) PENALTY on UAB-UAB Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UAB 34(8:45 - 4th) K.Greenwell punts 51 yards to GSO 15 Center-UAB. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 15. Tackled by UAB at GSO 22.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(8:35 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(8:02 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 41(7:38 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 39.
|Int
3 & 10 - GAS 39(6:52 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at GSO 49. Intercepted by T.Taylor at GSO 49. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 33(6:50 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to GSO 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UAB 24(6:13 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to GSO 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 21.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 21(5:32 - 4th) D.Hopkins rushed to GSO 4 for 17 yards. D.Hopkins ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UAB 4(4:52 - 4th) D.McBride rushed to GSO End Zone for 4 yards. D.McBride for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 4th) R.Burkhardt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 4th) R.Burkhardt kicks 65 yards from UAB 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:46 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25(4:43 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 25(4:42 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - GAS 25(4:41 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on UAB-UAB Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(4:39 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 39(4:18 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by UAB at GSO 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 44(3:56 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(3:40 - 4th) J.White rushed to UAB 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 42(3:19 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at UAB 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 35(2:52 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to UAB 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 29.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 29(2:27 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to UAB 29. Catch made by D.Burgess at UAB 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 17(2:14 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to UAB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by UAB at UAB 16.
|Int
2 & 9 - GAS 16(2:02 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at UAB 8. Intercepted by K.Swoopes at UAB 8. Tackled by GSO at UAB 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UAB 8(1:57 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UAB 11(1:51 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 14.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - UAB 14(0:52 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to UAB 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at UAB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UAB 24(0:05 - 4th) D.Hopkins kneels at the UAB 23.
