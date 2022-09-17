|
|
|BYU
|OREG
Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20
Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon to a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU on Saturday.
The victory extended Oregon's winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games, the third-longest in the nation.
Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix's touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.
Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks, mustering just 61 rushing yards.
The Ducks (2-1) rebounded from a season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 win at home over Eastern Washington last weekend.
Nix ran two yards for a touchdown to give the Ducks an early lead. Camden Lewis added a 28-yard field goal to give Oregon a 10-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Isaac Rex hauled down a pass from Jaren Hall for a 28-yard BYU touchdown early in the second. Oregon answered on the next drive when Nix found Troy Franklin with a 50-yard pass to get close, then ran on another 2-yard keeper to make it 17-7.
Nix fired a 15-yard TD pass to Ferguson in the end zone to give Oregon a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.
Nix added a 6-yard keeper early in the second half and he hit Ferguson with a 9-yard scoring pass to make it 38-7. Ferguson has four TD catches this season.
Ty Thompson replaced Nix late in the third quarter.
BYU closed to within 38-14 on Hall's 18-yard scoring pass to Kody Epps. It was Epps' first touchdown as a Cougar.
BYU intercepted Thompson on the Oregon 30 and then were helped by a pass interference call, leading to Hall's 2-yard scoring pass to Chris Brooks. A 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Nix returned on Oregon's next series and the drive was capped by Lewis' 25-yard field goal to make it 41-20.
Saturday's game was the first between two ranked teams at Autzen Stadium since 2018.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: The Cougars were shorthanded because of key injuries. Starting receivers Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney remained out. Nacua was a game-time decision because of a sore right ankle. The Cougars were also without starting defensive linemen Tyler Batty and Earl Tuioti-Mariner. ... Jake Oldroyd missed a 38-yard field goal in the opening half, his third straight miss. ... BYU was 5-0 against the Pac-12 last season.
Oregon: BYU honored Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who died in an offseason accident, by running out of the tunnel with an Oregon flag with Webb's No. 18.... Oregon now leads the series with BYU 4-3. The previous meeting between the two was in 2006 at the Las Vegas Bowl, a 38-8 victory for the Cougars.
THE LAST TIME
Saturday was the first game at Autzen Stadium between the two teams since a memorable meeting in 1990. The unranked Ducks upset No. 4 BYU 32-16 in a meeting that featured two big-name quarterbacks: Oregon's Bill Musgrave threw three touchdowns and ran for another. BYU's Ty Detmer was sacked five times. It was one of just three losses for the Cougars that season.
UP NEXT
BYU: The Cougars host Wyoming next Saturday.
Oregon: The Ducks visit Washington State next Saturday.
---
|
J. Hall
3 QB
305 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 19 RuYds
|
B. Nix
10 QB
222 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 35 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|366
|439
|Total Plays
|65
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|212
|Rush Attempts
|24
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|305
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|8-48
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|2-34.0
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|305
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|212
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|29/41
|305
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|10
|28
|1
|11
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|8
|19
|0
|6
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberts 27 WR
|C. Roberts
|8
|4
|60
|0
|35
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|6
|4
|45
|0
|17
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|7
|5
|45
|1
|18
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
D. Holker 5 TE
|D. Holker
|6
|5
|38
|0
|13
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|3
|2
|32
|1
|28
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|4
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wake 13 TE
|M. Wake
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 5 DB
|D. Mandell
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Jackson 53 DL
|F. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hannemann 22 DB
|A. Hannemann
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mangelson 93 DL
|B. Mangelson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 45 DL
|P. Tanuvasa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Larsen 57 DL
|J. Larsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lutui 59 DL
|L. Lutui
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|1-6
|0.0
|1
|
T. Gagnier 27 LB
|T. Gagnier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|2
|39.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|2
|23.5
|26
|0
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|13/18
|222
|2
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 QB
|T. Thompson
|1/2
|5
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|14
|97
|0
|36
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|13
|66
|0
|12
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|9
|35
|3
|12
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|6
|33
|0
|11
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. McGee 7 WR
|S. McGee
|1
|-22
|0
|-26
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|5
|3
|84
|0
|50
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|3
|2
|38
|0
|22
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|2
|2
|24
|2
|15
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Herbert 88 TE
|P. Herbert
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. David 12 DB
|D. David
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dickerson 28 DB
|A. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|2/2
|28
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 93 P
|A. Barry
|2
|34.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 25. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40(14:37 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at ORE 44 for -4 yards (J.Riley; B.Dorlus)
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 44(13:53 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at ORE 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 40(13:13 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at ORE 37.
|+1 YD
4 & 7 - BYU 37(12:29 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 37. Catch made by K.Epps at ORE 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa; B.Williams at ORE 36.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(12:23 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 36. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BYU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 38(11:51 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 43(11:25 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to BYU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell at BYU 38.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 38(10:54 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to BYU 2 for 36 yards. Tackled by K.Pili; K.Hayes at BYU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 2(10:25 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Nix for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:21 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(10:21 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; N.Sewell at BYU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 28(9:39 - 1st) C.Roberts rushed to BYU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; D.Johnson at BYU 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 30(8:59 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for D.Holker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 30(8:53 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 34 yards to ORE 36 Center-BYU. Fair catch by S.McGee. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(8:44 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at BYU 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 43(8:21 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by C.McCormick at BYU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Hannemann at BYU 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 29(8:04 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; K.Hayes at BYU 20.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - OREG 20(7:27 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for N.Whittington. PENALTY on BYU-G.Jeudy-Lally Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 11(7:21 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 14.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - OREG 14(6:35 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 14. Catch made by C.Cota at BYU 14. Gain of yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; T.Gagnier at BYU 6. PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - OREG 19(6:08 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 19. Catch made by T.Ferguson at BYU 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 9. PENALTY on BYU-L.Fauatea Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson. PENALTY on BYU-L.Fauatea Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - OREG 14(6:08 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 14. Catch made by N.Whittington at BYU 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 11.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 11(5:29 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 11. Catch made by J.James at BYU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 5.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - OREG 5(4:36 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-ORE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OREG 18(4:30 - 1st) C.Lewis 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(4:26 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at BYU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 26(3:41 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at BYU 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 32(3:00 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; J.LaDuke at BYU 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(2:20 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at BYU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BYU 45(1:54 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at BYU 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 45(1:34 - 1st) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; D.Johnson at BYU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48(0:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; B.Dorlus at ORE 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 43(0:28 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; M.Funa at ORE 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32(0:09 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at ORE 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by I.Rex at ORE 28. Gain of 28 yards. I.Rex for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(14:53 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at ORE 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 28(14:33 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 34 for 6 yards. B.Nix ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 34(14:15 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(13:50 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lutui at ORE 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OREG 42(13:32 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; L.Lutui at ORE 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 45(12:52 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ORE 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at ORE 48.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(12:12 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 48. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 48. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & 56 - OREG 2(11:49 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Nix for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:44 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:44 - 2nd) A.Bales kicks 52 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU 13. T.Gunther returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at BYU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(11:40 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 27. Catch made by M.Wake at BYU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at BYU 31.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BYU 31(11:04 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 31. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Sewell at BYU 45. PENALTY on BYU-I.Rex Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - BYU 21(10:35 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 21. Catch made by C.Roberts at BYU 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at BYU 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 33(9:47 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 33. Gain of 16 yards. K.Epps ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 49(9:07 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus; K.Brown at BYU 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 49(8:20 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 49. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BYU 42(8:01 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 35 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bridges at ORE 35. PENALTY on BYU-C.Barrington Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 48(7:33 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 48. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 48. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 35.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(7:09 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 35. Catch made by B.Cosper at ORE 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 23(6:57 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 23(6:49 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by C.Roberts at ORE 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Dickerson; M.Funa at ORE 21.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BYU 21(6:10 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|No Good
4 & 8 - BYU 28(6:02 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BYU Holder-BYU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 21(5:57 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; M.Tooley at ORE 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 25(5:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by C.McCormick at ORE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREG 30(4:54 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; G.Summers at ORE 30.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 30(4:11 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ORE 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at ORE 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32(3:42 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lutui; B.Mangelson at ORE 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 36(3:23 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lutui; P.Tanuvasa at ORE 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(2:41 - 2nd) J.James rushed to BYU 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Tofa at BYU 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(2:18 - 2nd) J.James rushed to BYU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Tofa; D.Mandell at BYU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 42(1:38 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for ORE.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 42(1:24 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to BYU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at BYU 39.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - OREG 39(0:51 - 2nd) J.James rushed to BYU 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at BYU 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31(0:39 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by C.Cota at BYU 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(0:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 15. Catch made by T.Ferguson at BYU 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Ferguson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell; J.Robinson at ORE 36.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 36(14:37 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Mandell at BYU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 40(14:24 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to BYU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; G.Summers at BYU 40.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 40(13:53 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 40. Catch made by M.Matavao at BYU 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 18(13:33 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 18(13:24 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley; T.Alfrey at BYU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 7(12:46 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper; C.Haws at BYU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREG 6(12:06 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for P.Herbert.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 6(11:58 - 3rd) B.Nix rushed to BYU End Zone for 6 yards. B.Nix for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 64 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU 1. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Barkins at BYU 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(11:48 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by ORE at BYU 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 29(11:11 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at BYU 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 31(10:43 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at BYU 36.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - BYU 36(10:18 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at BYU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(10:14 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by C.Cota at BYU 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; A.Hannemann at BYU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(9:41 - 3rd) B.Nix scrambles to BYU 12 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mandell at BYU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 12(9:07 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; B.Bywater at BYU 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 9(8:26 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by T.Ferguson at BYU 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Ferguson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 58 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU 7. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Barkins at BYU 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 28(8:14 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 28. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 28. Gain of 14 yards. K.Hill ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 42(7:35 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 42. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 40(6:59 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 40(6:52 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 40(6:49 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+5 YD
4 & 10 - BYU 40(6:45 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to ORE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Hill at ORE 35.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(6:38 - 3rd) J.James rushed to ORE 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at ORE 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREG 39(6:03 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREG 39(5:55 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 39(5:42 - 3rd) A.Barry punts 39 yards to BYU 22 Center-ORE. Downed by J.Hill. PENALTY on BYU-M.Tooley Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12(5:39 - 3rd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at BYU 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 14(5:08 - 3rd) J.Hall scrambles to BYU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at BYU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 17(4:20 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for L.Katoa.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 17(4:13 - 3rd) R.Rehkow punts 45 yards to ORE 38 Center-BYU. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 38. K.Hutson FUMBLES forced by BYU. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-K.Hutson at ORE 31. Tackled by E. Slade at ORE 31.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 31(4:03 - 3rd) S.McGee rushed to ORE 9 for -26 yards. S.McGee FUMBLES forced by BYU. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-M.Irving at ORE 9. Tackled by D.Mandell; J.Robinson at ORE 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 36 - OREG 5(3:23 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Mangelson at ORE 16.
|Penalty
3 & 25 - OREG 16(3:05 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson. PENALTY on BYU-G.Summers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - OREG 21(2:42 - 3rd) T.Thompson pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by P.Herbert at ORE 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally at ORE 26.
|Punt
4 & 15 - OREG 26(1:57 - 3rd) A.Barry punts 29 yards to BYU 45 Center-ORE. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45(1:49 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by D.Holker at BYU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.David at ORE 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 48(1:18 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to ORE 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 46(0:55 - 3rd) J.Hall rushed to ORE 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(0:28 - 3rd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(0:21 - 3rd) C.Brooks rushed to ORE 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson; K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 45.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - BYU 45(15:00 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by K.Hill at ORE 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 28(14:19 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bridges Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 18(14:12 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 18. Catch made by K.Epps at ORE 18. Gain of 18 yards. K.Epps for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 4th) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 51 yards from BYU 35 to the ORE 14. S.Dollars returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ebunoha at ORE 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 32(14:00 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-ORE Offensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 27(14:00 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at ORE 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 30(13:20 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Larsen at ORE 26.
|Int
3 & 16 - OREG 26(12:41 - 4th) T.Thompson pass INTERCEPTED at ORE 30. Intercepted by B.Bywater at ORE 30. Tackled by D.Thornton at ORE 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:31 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by M.Wake at ORE 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bassa at ORE 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BYU 21(11:52 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by K.Hill at ORE 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke at ORE 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 21(11:09 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 21. Catch made by C.Roberts at ORE 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Manning; M.Funa at ORE 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 10(10:46 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts. PENALTY on ORE-D.Manning Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 2(10:43 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. C.Brooks for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
|(10:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 4th) J.Oldroyd kicks 49 yards from BYU 35 to the ORE 16. Fair catch by M.Matavao.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:39 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; A.Hannemann at ORE 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(9:57 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at ORE 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 45(9:14 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to BYU 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 46(8:33 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Gagnier at BYU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 35(7:47 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson at BYU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 35(7:05 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 40(6:43 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; L.Fauatea at BYU 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 38(5:21 - 4th) B.Nix scrambles to BYU 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 25. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Nix scrambles to BYU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Tanuvasa at BYU 26.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 26(5:01 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Hannemann at BYU 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 14(4:21 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to BYU 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at BYU 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 16(3:40 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to BYU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Jackson at BYU 12.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OREG 12(2:51 - 4th) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 17(2:51 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by T.Franklin at BYU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OREG 15(2:19 - 4th) C.Lewis 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 4th) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(2:16 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by C.Brooks at BYU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jackson at BYU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 33(2:11 - 4th) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae; K.Brown at BYU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37(1:38 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 37. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.David at BYU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BYU 41(1:24 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for C.Roberts.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 41(1:18 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 41. Catch made by D.Holker at BYU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; J.Greenfield at BYU 47.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(1:02 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(0:43 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 39. Catch made by D.Holker at ORE 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ORE 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 32(0:34 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 32. Catch made by D.Holker at ORE 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield at ORE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 19(0:16 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 19(0:16 - 4th) J.Hall pass complete to ORE 19. Catch made by D.Holker at ORE 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.David at ORE 14.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 14(0:10 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BYU 14(0:05 - 4th) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
