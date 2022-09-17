|
|
|TOLEDO
|OHIOST
Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio St routs Toledo 77-21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway 77-21 victory over Toledo on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead.
Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards before yielding to backups late in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes' offensive output was the most since they gained 776 yards in a 77-10 win over another Mid-American Conference team, Bowling Green, in 2016.
TreVeyon Henderson, an AP Preseason All-American, scored on a 7-yard run to put Ohio State on the board in the first quarter, but the second-year back didn't play again because of an unspecified injury that briefly sent him to the locker room.
Toledo tied it at 7 early on Dequan Finn's 50-yard TD heave on the run to Thomas Zsiros, but the Buckeyes assumed control and ran away with it.
That wasn't for lack of effort on the part of Finn, who made the Rockets' offense at least look respectable. He passed for 153 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 70 and another score.
Harrison is on a roll for the Buckeyes. The second-year receiver had six catches for 102 yards - all in the first half - including two acrobatic touchdown passes. That followed seven catches for 184 yards and three TDs in last week's win over Arkansas State.
Emeka Egbuka had seven catches for 116yards and a TD and added another score rushing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Toledo: Finn is a talented, dual-threat QB with good instincts who's bound to have more fun when the Rockets start their MAC schedule. But the Toledo defense just couldn't slow down the Buckeyes with Stroud at the helm.
Ohio State: The placement of many of Stroud's passes just couldn't be defensed, and a few of the throws and catches were spectacular. The bit of rust the third-year quarterback might have brought into the season is gone. He showed why he was a Heisman finalist last season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama routing their Saturday opponents, Ohio State is unlikely to move up.
UP NEXT
Toledo: At San Diego State next Saturday.
Ohio State: Hosts Wisconsin next Saturday in Big Ten opener.
---
|
D. Finn
7 QB
153 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Stroud
7 QB
367 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|37
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|7
|22
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|11-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|763
|Total Plays
|56
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|281
|Rush Attempts
|33
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|183
|482
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|27-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|14.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|11
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.1
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|482
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|281
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|763
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|10/19
|153
|2
|1
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|2/4
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|7
|70
|1
|23
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|8
|41
|0
|15
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|8
|12
|0
|9
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|4
|3
|0
|2
|
T. Gleason 4 QB
|T. Gleason
|2
|0
|0
|11
|
W. Shaw III 32 RB
|W. Shaw III
|4
|-2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|2
|1
|50
|1
|50
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|2
|42
|1
|40
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fuller 20 CB
|A. Fuller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 12 CB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 29 CB
|N. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bowers 21 CB
|N. Bowers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mines 26 S
|J. Mines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woliver 85 LB
|A. Woliver
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 LB
|J. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 15 CB
|M. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simon 23 S
|T. Simon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 LB
|T. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|7
|42.1
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hayden 5 RB
|D. Hayden
|17
|108
|1
|45
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|10
|77
|0
|19
|
T. Caffey 28 RB
|T. Caffey
|6
|57
|1
|49
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|4
|19
|1
|8
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Saunders 26 RB
|C. Saunders
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
M. Rossi 34 TE
|M. Rossi
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
D. Brown 15 QB
|D. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|8
|7
|116
|1
|29
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|4
|4
|113
|1
|72
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|6
|6
|102
|2
|42
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|5
|3
|83
|0
|38
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|3
|2
|33
|0
|21
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|3
|3
|23
|2
|11
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Grayes 17 WR
|K. Grayes
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Scott Jr. 88 TE
|G. Scott Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Johnson 10 WR
|X. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Styles 20 S
|S. Styles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ransom 12 S
|L. Ransom
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stokes 37 S
|K. Stokes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 30 LB
|C. Simon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Curry 92 DE
|C. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKenzie 90 DT
|J. McKenzie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 97 DE
|K. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 91 DT
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 21 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams II 2 S
|K. Williams II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|11/11
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Mirco 29 P
|J. Mirco
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU 1. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Delancy at OSU 18.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(14:56 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at OSU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OHIOST 26(14:37 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OSU 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 26(13:57 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; N.Bauer at OSU 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(13:32 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at OSU 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(13:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at OSU 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(12:35 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to TOL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 45.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by C.Stover at TOL 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; C.McDonald at TOL 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 7(11:17 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to TOL End Zone for 7 yards. T.Henderson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(11:11 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at TOL 32.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(10:52 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at TOL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(10:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+50 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(10:33 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by T.Zsiros at TOL 50. Gain of 50 yards. T.Zsiros for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:25 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at OSU 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(10:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(9:37 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Taylor at TOL 46.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 46(9:05 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by C.Stover at TOL 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(8:29 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at TOL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(7:59 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by M.Harrison at TOL 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Harrison for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:52 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at TOL 23.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 23(7:20 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at TOL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(6:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(6:43 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 49 yards to OSU 31 Center-B.Lisk. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 31. Tackled by TOL at OSU 41. PENALTY on TOL-A.Fuller Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on OSU-J.Fleming Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(6:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by M.Harrison at TOL 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(5:20 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Alexander at TOL 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 3(4:40 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(4:33 - 1st) E.Egbuka rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. E.Egbuka for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(4:29 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Sawyer at TOL 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(4:10 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 34 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Ransom at TOL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIOST 34(3:52 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Sawyer at TOL 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIOST 34(3:14 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 37 yards to OSU 29 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(3:08 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by J.Smith-Njigba at OSU 29. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at OSU 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 50(2:40 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 31 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Bauer at TOL 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(2:11 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 21 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 21.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 21(1:38 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 21. Catch made by C.Stover at TOL 21. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(1:04 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at TOL 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 5(0:23 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Njigba.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 5(0:18 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 5. Catch made by J.Fleming at TOL 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Fleming for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:10 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by J.Newton at TOL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at TOL 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 23 for -4 yards (J.Sawyer)
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - OHIOST 23(14:27 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 46 for 23 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom; J.Tuimoloau at TOL 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(14:11 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OSU at OSU 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(13:42 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to OSU 44. Catch made by D.Maddox at OSU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Simon at OSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIOST 39(13:04 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for T.Zsiros.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIOST 39(12:59 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for TOL.
|+12 YD
4 & 5 - OHIOST 39(12:50 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at OSU 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Simon at OSU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(12:19 - 2nd) P.Boone rushed to OSU 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OSU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIOST 23(11:33 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to OSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at OSU 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 23(10:51 - 2nd) D.Finn rushed to OSU End Zone for 23 yards. D.Finn for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 2nd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:41 - 2nd) T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU 3. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:41 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by J.Smith-Njigba at OSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TOL at OSU 37.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(10:11 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 37. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 37. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hook at TOL 35. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(9:47 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to TOL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 33(9:05 - 2nd) C.Stroud scrambles to TOL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 28(8:30 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to TOL 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at TOL 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(7:59 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to TOL 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gant; C.Butler at TOL 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 7(7:21 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 7. Catch made by M.Harrison at TOL 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Harrison for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL 25. Fair catch by J.Stuart.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:16 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by OSU at TOL 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(6:53 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at TOL 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 37(6:14 - 2nd) D.Finn scrambles to TOL 42 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hickman at TOL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 42(5:35 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 42(5:31 - 2nd) J.Batzke punts 47 yards to OSU 11 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 11(5:24 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at OSU 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - OHIOST 20(4:54 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at OSU 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 29(4:28 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 29. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Fuller at OSU 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 36(4:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud rushed to OSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer; J.Culpepper at OSU 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(3:29 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(2:45 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hines at TOL 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:13 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Taylor at TOL 23.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OHIOST 23(1:33 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 23. Catch made by D.Hayden at TOL 23. Gain of yards. D.Hayden ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TOL-D.Johnson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(1:24 - 2nd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Gant at TOL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 11(0:52 - 2nd) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 11. Catch made by J.Fleming at TOL 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Fleming for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(0:47 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at TOL 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(0:16 - 2nd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at TOL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom; R.Hickman at TOL 40.
|Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(14:44 - 3rd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at OSU 44. Intercepted by R.Hickman at OSU 44. Tackled by J.Newton at TOL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(14:32 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 3 for 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at TOL 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(14:17 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Gant at TOL 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 2(13:44 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; M.Hook at TOL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 1(13:12 - 3rd) M.Rossi rushed to TOL End Zone for 1 yards. M.Rossi for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:08 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:08 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by OSU at TOL 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(12:32 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom at TOL 50.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 50(11:48 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to OSU 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at OSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(11:17 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to OSU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at OSU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(10:41 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|+40 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(10:33 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by J.Newton at OSU 40. Gain of 40 yards. J.Newton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) T.Cluckey kicks 40 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU 25. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:23 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at OSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OHIOST 32(10:03 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - OHIOST 32(9:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on OSU-L.Wypler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 27(9:59 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 27. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 27. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Fuller at TOL 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(9:32 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(8:59 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - OHIOST 42(8:54 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - OHIOST 39(8:15 - 3rd) J.Mirco punts 37 yards to TOL 2 Center-B.Robinson. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(8:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on TOL-J.Newton False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 11 - TOLEDO 1(8:07 - 3rd) P.Boone rushed to TOL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sawyer at TOL 2.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(7:27 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(7:23 - 3rd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 2. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 2. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez; T.Williams at TOL 3.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TOLEDO 3(6:43 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 36 yards to TOL 39 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(6:36 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 39. Catch made by E.Egbuka at TOL 39. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Hook at TOL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 10(6:00 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; C.Butler at TOL 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 7(5:22 - 3rd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 7(5:10 - 3rd) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 7. Catch made by E.Egbuka at TOL 7. Gain of 7 yards. E.Egbuka for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 3rd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 3rd) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(5:06 - 3rd) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Curry at TOL 34.
|Sack
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(4:44 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 32 for -2 yards (J.Jean-Baptiste)
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(4:08 - 3rd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(4:01 - 3rd) J.Batzke punts 50 yards to OSU 18 Center-B.Lisk. J.Ballard returned punt from the OSU 18. Tackled by M.Hook; A.Fuller at OSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 32(3:48 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Butler at OSU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 36(3:14 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to OSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at OSU 39.
|+19 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 39(2:36 - 3rd) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by J.Ballard at OSU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Smith at TOL 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(1:56 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simon; R.Freeburg at TOL 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 35(1:20 - 3rd) K.McCord pass complete to TOL 35. Catch made by J.Ballard at TOL 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Turner at TOL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(0:32 - 3rd) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for G.Scott.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 26(0:28 - 3rd) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at TOL 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 12 - OHIOST 28(15:00 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to TOL 28. Catch made by J.Ballard at TOL 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Smith at TOL 15. PENALTY on TOL-A.Woliver Roughing the Passer 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 7(14:41 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 2 for yards. Tackled by D.Ragin at TOL 2. PENALTY on TOL-TOL Defensive Illegal Shift 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(14:24 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to TOL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Rogers; A.Woliver at TOL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 1(14:16 - 4th) K.McCord steps back to pass. K.McCord pass incomplete intended for X.Johnson.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 1(13:52 - 4th) D.Hayden rushed to TOL End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hayden for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:49 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:49 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(13:49 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ransom; J.Jean-Baptiste at TOL 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(13:18 - 4th) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Curry at TOL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(12:42 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 30(12:35 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 44 yards to OSU 26 Center-B.Lisk. Fair catch by J.Ballard.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(12:28 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by K.Grayes at OSU 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at OSU 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 28(11:56 - 4th) K.McCord pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by J.Ballard at OSU 28. Gain of 72 yards. J.Ballard for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(11:45 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.McKenzie at TOL 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 24(11:16 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 24. Catch made by A.Beale at TOL 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; S.Styles at TOL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:43 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.McKenzie; P.Gaoteote at TOL 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 49(10:07 - 4th) J.Stuart rushed to TOL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at TOL 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 50(9:26 - 4th) T.Gleason pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by A.Beale at TOL 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Styles at OSU 44.
|Sack
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(8:53 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason sacked at TOL 45 for -11 yards (J.Jean-Baptiste) T.Gleason FUMBLES forced by J.Jean-Baptiste. Fumble RECOVERED by OSU-P.Gaoteote at TOL 45. Tackled by TOL at TOL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(8:43 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to TOL 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver at TOL 44.
|-5 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 44(8:05 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to TOL 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Freeburg at TOL 49.
|+49 YD
3 & 14 - OHIOST 49(7:23 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to TOL End Zone for 49 yards. T.Caffey for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 4th) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 4th) J.Fielding kicks 40 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL 25. Fair catch by J.Vandeross.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:08 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to TOL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at TOL 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 26(6:30 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to TOL 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson at TOL 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(5:50 - 4th) T.Gleason rushed to TOL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Stokes at TOL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(5:09 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to TOL 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McKenzie; C.Simon at TOL 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(4:30 - 4th) W.Shaw rushed to TOL 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Styles at TOL 34.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TOLEDO 34(3:53 - 4th) T.Gleason steps back to pass. T.Gleason pass incomplete intended for M.Barkley.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 34(3:47 - 4th) J.Batzke punts 32 yards to OSU 34 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by Z.Ford.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(3:38 - 4th) C.Saunders rushed to OSU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Bowers at OSU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - OHIOST 35(2:59 - 4th) C.Saunders rushed to OSU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Freeburg at OSU 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 40(2:14 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Woliver; C.Butler at OSU 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OHIOST 43(1:28 - 4th) D.Brown rushed to OSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Turner at OSU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(0:48 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to OSU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mines at OSU 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 48(0:14 - 4th) T.Caffey rushed to TOL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bowers; C.Butler at TOL 47.
