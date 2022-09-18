|
|MIAMI
|TXAM
Johnson steps in, No. 24 Texas A&M beats No. 13 Miami 17-9
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Looking for a way to get his team back on track after an upset last week, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies down the Miami on Saturday night.
Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start for No. 24 Texas A&M and the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9.
Johnson replaced King after his subpar performance in Texas A&M's stunning loss to Appalachian State last week.
''We've still got to get a heck of a lot better on offense,'' Fisher said. ''But I thought that was what was best for us to win the game and that's what we did.''
Fisher was asked if the victory Saturday could be a boost to his team as it opens SEC play next week.
''It was a shot we needed,'' he said. ''We didn't need another shot the other way.''
Miami (2-1) was down by 8 and had to punt after two holding calls stalled a drive with about three minutes left. The Hurricanes had a shot to get the ball back when Ainias Smith fumbled the punt on the 12. But he pounced on the ball before Miami could get to it to allow A&M to keep the ball.
The Hurricanes got the ball back again after that, but Brashard Smith dropped a pass on fourth-and-4 with about 30 seconds left to allow the Aggies (2-1) to run out the clock for the victory.
''We showed a lot of guts, a lot of heart,'' Fisher said, adding blocking out the outside noise was the key to being able to rebound this week.
Dropped passes were a theme of the night for Miami as the team struggled without star receiver Xavier Restrepo, who missed the game with a foot injury. Tyler Van Dyke had 217 yards passing, but couldn't get the Hurricanes in the end zone.
Devon Achane had 88 yards rushing and extended the lead to 17-3 with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter when he grabbed a short pass and shed four defenders en route to a 25-yard score.
A 22-yard field goal by Andres Borregales cut the lead to 17-6 with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Borregales got Miami within 8 with a 34-yard field goal with 8 1/2 minutes to play.
The Hurricanes, who scored 100 points combined in their first two games, moved the ball well at times, but could not convert in the red zone, settling for field goals again and again as they lost for the first time under new coach Mario Cristobal.
''We've got to get better,'' Cristobal said. ''We showed that we can compete in a difficult environment, but competing in itself is just not enough. You've got to execute. You've got prevent shooting yourself in the foot on some things.''
Cristobal said after the game that Restrepo will miss at least six weeks with his foot injury.
Johnson, who was the starter at LSU last season before transferring to A&M, wasn't great, completing just 10 of 20 passes. But he seemed to give the Aggies a shot in the arm after last week's loss sent them tumbling from No. 6 to No. 24 in the AP Top 25.
''The players around me made a lot of great plays... I think it was just an overall great team win,'' Johnson said.
Smith had four receptions for 74 yards to help the Aggies to the win in front of a crowd of 107,245, which was the third-largest crowd in Kyle Field history and the largest for a non-conference game.
The Aggies lost two players in the secondary in the first quarter because of targeting penalties. Cornerback Brian George was ejected with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the period for a hit on Henry Parrish.
Safety Demani Richardson was kicked out for a hit on Michael Redding III after a catch just before the end of the quarter.
Borregales, who missed a 49-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, had one from blocked from 36 yards with about 11 1/2 minutes left in the second.
It was tied after the teams exchanged early field goals Tyrique Stevenson muffed a punt and it was recovered by Chris Russell on the Miami 25.
Texas A&M cashed in on the mistake three plays later when L.J. Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 10-3. Achane set up that score with a 22-yard run on the previous play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Johnson looked much more confident and comfortable leading the offense than King has this season and should improve with more time as the starter.
The Hurricanes must find a way to finish off drives after failing to score a touchdown Saturday night.
SUSPENDED
Texas A&M receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris missed the game after being suspended for violating team rules.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Aggies could move up a couple of spots after rebounding against the Hurricanes. Miami will certainly drop in the rankings after its first loss of the season.
UP NEXT
Miami: Hosts Middle Tennessee State next Saturday.
Texas A&M: Meets No. 10 Arkansas next Saturday night in Arlington, Texas in the first of four straight games away from home.
---
T. Van Dyke
9 QB
217 PaYds, 14 RuYds
|
D. Achane
6 RB
88 RuYds, 42 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|392
|264
|Total Plays
|77
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|175
|124
|Rush Attempts
|36
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|217
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|21-41
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.0
|6-44.3
|Return Yards
|-3
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|217
|PASS YDS
|140
|175
|RUSH YDS
|124
|392
|TOTAL YDS
|264
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|21/41
|217
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|16
|85
|0
|20
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|14
|77
|0
|13
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|5
|14
|0
|5
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|7
|6
|56
|0
|21
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|8
|3
|42
|0
|16
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|5
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|7
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
E. Arroyo 80 TE
|E. Arroyo
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|3
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|3/5
|34
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|49.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|10/20
|140
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|18
|88
|0
|22
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|7
|23
|0
|11
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
L. Johnson Jr. 34 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|3
|4
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|7
|4
|74
|0
|25
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|6
|4
|42
|1
|25
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Y. Brown 8 WR
|Y. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Price 3 WR
|D. Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|6
|44.3
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|27.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|3
|4.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 36.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(14:51 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(14:15 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 41(13:47 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 28.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(13:15 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by A.Smith at MFL 28. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(12:20 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 9(11:45 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 9(11:40 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 16(11:36 - 1st) R.Bond 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:32 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(11:05 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(10:38 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(10:11 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(10:03 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50(9:57 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 30 for 20 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(9:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for E.Arroyo.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 30(9:22 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 21(8:50 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(8:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 16(7:47 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-J.Oluwaseun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIAMI 21(7:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - MIAMI 21(7:14 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 18(6:38 - 1st) A.Borregales 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(6:29 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 13 for -5 yards (K.Smith; D.Jackson)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXAM 13(5:46 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 21.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 21(5:02 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 21(4:44 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 48 yards to MFL 31 Center-TXAM. T.Stevenson returned punt from the MFL 31. T.Stevenson FUMBLES forced by D.Richardson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-C.Russell at MFL 28. Tackled by MFL at MFL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(4:44 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 25(4:20 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 3 for 22 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 2 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 1(3:40 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:02 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 26. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 26. PENALTY on TXAM-B.George Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(2:40 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(2:23 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by K.Smith at TXAM 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:30 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:27 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by B.Smith at TXAM 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 31(1:21 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|No Good
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39(1:16 - 1st) A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(1:11 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:37 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:32 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:26 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 57 yards to MFL 9 Center-TXAM. Downed by E.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:17 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:14 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on MFL-J.Oluwaseun Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:04 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on TXAM-D.Richardson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(0:04 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 32(15:00 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:35 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(14:18 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 45(13:50 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(13:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by E.Arroyo at TXAM 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(12:32 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on MFL-Z.Nelson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAMI 17(12:25 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 17(12:20 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 18.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAMI 18(11:37 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
4 & 16 - MIAMI 25(11:29 - 2nd) A.Borregales 36 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MFL Holder-MFL. A.Regis blocked the kick. TXAM recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(11:26 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 19 for -1 yards (M.Agude; D.Jackson)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 19(10:53 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 19(10:47 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 19. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(10:13 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 30(9:38 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(8:55 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(8:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:40 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:34 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:28 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 34 yards to MFL 8 Center-TXAM. Downed by C.Choate.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(7:19 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 15(6:43 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(6:15 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(5:42 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 29(5:13 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 29(5:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 33.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAMI 33(4:19 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 50 yards to TXAM 17 Center-MFL. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 17. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 20.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(4:07 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(3:29 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 29(2:55 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to TXAM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(2:22 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 32(1:49 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 35.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 35(1:15 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(0:53 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(0:48 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 49.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXAM 49(0:43 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 44 for -5 yards (J.Harvey)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:34 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:07 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 36(13:28 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 37(12:44 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 37(12:38 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to TXAM 15 Center-MFL. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 15. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 24.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(12:27 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 35.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:55 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:17 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:40 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by D.Achane at MFL 25. Gain of 25 yards. D.Achane for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:29 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:55 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(9:24 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(9:16 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 42.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIAMI 42(8:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:41 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(8:04 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by R.Brinson at TXAM 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(7:19 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 34.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 34(6:37 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by J.George at TXAM 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(6:04 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 8(5:34 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke rushed to TXAM 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 6.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(4:48 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 12(4:10 - 3rd) A.Borregales 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(4:04 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 30(3:28 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(2:51 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 31. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(2:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-R.Fatheree False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 47(1:42 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MFL 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 43(1:24 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - TXAM 40(0:47 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TXAM 41(15:00 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to MFL 1 Center-TXAM. Downed by J.Preston.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 1(14:40 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 8.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 8(14:16 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 17 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:45 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(13:36 - 4th) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 24.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 24(13:10 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 24. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(12:35 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 35(12:28 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 35(12:24 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 35. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(12:16 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 41(11:34 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:53 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for E.Arroyo.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:47 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 33. Catch made by J.George at TXAM 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(10:20 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 22. Catch made by W.Mallory at TXAM 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 19(9:49 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 19. Catch made by W.Mallory at TXAM 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 18(9:05 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 18. Catch made by B.Smith at TXAM 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 24(8:32 - 4th) A.Borregales 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:32 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(7:56 - 4th) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 25. Catch made by C.Lane at TXAM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXAM 31(7:19 - 4th) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for Y.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXAM 31(7:15 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 47 yards to MFL 22 Center-TXAM. Fair catch by T.Stevenson.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(7:06 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by K.Smith at MFL 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(6:44 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 41(6:14 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(5:46 - 4th) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 47 for yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 42. PENALTY on MFL-W.Mallory Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIAMI 43(5:22 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - MIAMI 43(5:19 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47. PENALTY on MFL-Z.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 30 - MIAMI 33(4:47 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by J.George at MFL 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - MIAMI 39(4:14 - 4th) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 44.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MIAMI 44(3:29 - 4th) L.Hedley punts yards to TXAM 1 Center-MFL. Downed by X.Restrepo. PENALTY on MFL-MFL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - MIAMI 39(3:09 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 49 yards to TXAM 12 Center-MFL. A.Smith MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-A.Smith at TXAM 7. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 7.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 7(3:09 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(2:22 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 20.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - TXAM 20(1:33 - 4th) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - TXAM 16(1:28 - 4th) L.Johnson rushed to TXAM 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 17.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 17(1:25 - 4th) N.Constantinou punts 40 yards to MFL 43 Center-TXAM. T.Stevenson returned punt from the MFL 43. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 43.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(1:16 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 43. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:09 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:02 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 46(0:58 - 4th) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 46. Catch made by J.Knighton at TXAM 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 40.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MIAMI 40(0:35 - 4th) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
