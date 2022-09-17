|
|
|ARKST
|MEMP
Henigan leads Memphis over Arkansas State 44-32
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Seth Henigan threw for three touchdowns and 360 yards and Memphis survived a wild fourth quarter to edge Arkansas State 44-32 on Saturday night.
The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter, with Memphis (2-1) retaking its final lead after Jevyon Ducker raced up the middle 39 yards for a 37-32 edge with just over two minutes left.
The outcome was sealed after a snap got away from the Red Wolves for a 32-yard loss and a Memphis recovery at the Arkansas State 9 that led to a Brandon Thomas rushing TD. It was the Red Wolves' first turnover this season.
Chris Howard had extended a Memphis lead to 31-25 with a 47-yard field goal with nine minutes left. But Johnnie Lang found found himself wide open coming out of the backfield and James Blackman hit him for a 27-yard score and a 32-31 Red Wolves lead with 4:22 remaining.
Joseph Scates completed a 51-yard pass play by spinning his way through several defenders inside the 10 and scoring to open the fourth quarter, building the Tigers' lead to 28-17. Brian Snead got the Red Wolves (1-2) within three less than two minutes later on a 7-yard run that he helped set up with a 29-yard rush.
Memphis led 21-17 at halftime after Henigan's 8-yard run late in the quarter.
Caden Prieskorn had two TD catches for Memphis, which outgained the Red Wolves 547-370.
Blackmon threw for 275 yards and two TDs for Arkansas State. Seydou Traore had 120 yards receiving with a TD and Snead ran for two scores.
Memphis won their fourth straight over Arkansas State in the teams' 61st meeting.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
275 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|
S. Henigan
5 QB
360 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 18 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|370
|547
|Total Plays
|66
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|187
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|275
|360
|Comp. - Att.
|25-34
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|11.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-44
|5-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.8
|2-57.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|360
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|187
|
|
|370
|TOTAL YDS
|547
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|25/34
|275
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|13
|66
|2
|29
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|10
|41
|0
|13
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|5
|13
|0
|12
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|2
|4
|0
|7
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|7
|6
|120
|1
|51
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|7
|6
|63
|1
|27
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|3
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|3-10
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flowers 18 DE
|D. Flowers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Toll 17 DE
|B. Toll
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 2 CB
|L. Jones
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sugick 7 DL
|T. Sugick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|46
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|4
|41.8
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|19/28
|360
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|10
|76
|1
|39
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|13
|46
|1
|9
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|9
|26
|0
|6
|
S. Smith 15 RB
|S. Smith
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|10
|18
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|5
|5
|86
|0
|56
|
J. Scates 11 WR
|J. Scates
|3
|2
|72
|1
|51
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|7
|5
|69
|2
|21
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|6
|3
|44
|0
|19
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|1
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|3
|2
|40
|0
|30
|
M. Jones 6 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayo 14 LB
|D. Mayo
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 DB
|J. Barnett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hastings 19 DB
|J. Hastings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Paulk 23 DB
|L. Paulk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Whitlow Jr. 94 DL
|W. Whitlow Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Odoms 18 DB
|J. Odoms
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 10 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|1/1
|47
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 17 P
|J. Doyle
|2
|57.0
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Rogers 9 WR
|G. Rogers
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Lewis 18 WR
|E. Lewis
|3
|-2.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Carmouche at MEM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:36 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:23 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:16 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for C.Prieskorn.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MEMP 36(14:11 - 1st) J.Doyle punts 64 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:00 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Jackson at ARKS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 21(13:33 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 21(13:27 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 21. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by L.Paulk at ARKS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:08 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 47(12:40 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; J.Allen at ARKS 49.
|+51 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 49(11:47 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 49. Gain of 51 yards. S.Traore for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:39 - 1st) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:39 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(11:39 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at MEM 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(11:09 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey at MEM 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(10:40 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jones; T.Doss at MEM 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(10:21 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 42. Catch made by E.Lewis at MEM 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(9:51 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 13(9:23 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ARKS 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MEMP 6(8:45 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MEMP 6(8:13 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 6. Catch made by M.Jones at ARKS 6. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1. PENALTY on MEM-J.Gambill Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 16 - MEMP 16(7:39 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 16. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Prieskorn for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hastings; B.Warner at ARKS 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(7:26 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at ARKS 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 20(7:00 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 23(6:38 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson; T.Murray at ARKS 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(6:12 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Murray; D.Ross at ARKS 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 30(5:39 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 33.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 33(5:05 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 33.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 33(4:12 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to MEM 25 Center-ARKS. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 25. Tackled by J.Parks at MEM 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(4:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Carmouche at MEM 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 26(3:27 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 26.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 26(2:50 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 26. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(2:34 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(2:01 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MEMP 39(1:33 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MEMP 39(1:23 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Hassler at ARKS 36.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MEMP 36(0:43 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(0:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARKST 31(0:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Evans at ARKS 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARKST 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 39(14:25 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings; D.Mayo at MEM 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(13:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett; D.Mayo at MEM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(13:13 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to MEM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo; T.Murray at MEM 37.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 37(12:37 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 37. Catch made by J.Foreman at MEM 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett at MEM 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(12:14 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to MEM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at MEM 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 16(11:39 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 16. Catch made by J.Lang at MEM 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 13(10:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 13. Catch made by M.Murray at MEM 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at MEM 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 1(10:12 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to MEM End Zone for 1 yards. B.Snead for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 3. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Thomas at MEM 21.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(10:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 21. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 21. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(9:38 - 2nd) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; D.Motley at ARKS 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 19(9:11 - 2nd) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; M.Straker at ARKS 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 21(8:28 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. C.Prieskorn for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 2nd) N.Grant kicks 56 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 9. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Evans; J.Barnett at ARKS 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:15 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ross; J.Odoms at ARKS 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 36(7:47 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ARKS 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(7:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at ARKS 49.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 49(6:35 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to MEM 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at MEM 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(6:09 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to MEM 26 for 12 yards. J.Blackman ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(5:40 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 26(5:27 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to MEM 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; C.Hamilton at MEM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARKST 29(4:41 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARKST 36(4:33 - 2nd) D.Zvada 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 10. G.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Willekes; C.Jeffery at MEM 34. PENALTY on MEM-R.Owens Low Block 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(4:22 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at MEM 21.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MEMP 21(4:03 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MEMP 21(3:57 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to MEM 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 26.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(3:33 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 26. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 26. Gain of 21 yards. J.Scates FUMBLES forced by M.Straker. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-J.Scates at MEM 47. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:03 - 2nd) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 49(2:31 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by J.Ivory at ARKS 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 34. PENALTY on ARKS-L.Jones Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(2:21 - 2nd) S.Henigan scrambles to ARKS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 25(2:01 - 2nd) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; D.Motley at ARKS 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(1:44 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 19. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at ARKS 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 8(1:36 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS End Zone for 8 yards. S.Henigan for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) N.Grant kicks 58 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 7. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(1:30 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton at ARKS 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 36(0:54 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mayo at ARKS 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(0:26 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at MEM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(0:15 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 44(0:08 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by J.Lang at MEM 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at MEM 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Grant kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rubin at ARKS 30. PENALTY on ARKS-V.Richardson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(14:54 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 18(14:48 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 18. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(14:30 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 36.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 36(13:56 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 36. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at ARKS 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - ARKST 33(13:11 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by B.Snead at ARKS 33. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Ross; J.Allen at ARKS 35.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - ARKST 35(12:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARKS-M.Straker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARKST 30(12:13 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to MEM 26 Center-ARKS. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 26. Tackled by T.Doss at MEM 19. PENALTY on MEM-R.Owens Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:13 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Toll; J.Carmouche at MEM 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 34(11:46 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(11:12 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 45. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MEMP 47(10:44 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 47(10:35 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; M.Straker at ARKS 46.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 46(10:11 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 47 for -1 yards. S.Henigan FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-S.Henigan at ARKS 47. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(9:59 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to MEM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton at MEM 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 49(9:19 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to MEM 48 for 1 yards. J.Lang FUMBLES forced by C.Hamilton. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Lang at MEM 48. Tackled by C.Hamilton at MEM 48.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 48(8:34 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARKST 48(8:25 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to MEM 11 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 11(8:18 - 3rd) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(7:49 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at MEM 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 28(7:26 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Harris at MEM 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(7:02 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; B.Toll at MEM 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MEMP 44(6:25 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to MEM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at MEM 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 49(5:47 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 46(5:15 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers; T.Thomas at ARKS 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 44(4:51 - 3rd) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ARKS 42.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 42(4:08 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(3:23 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 37.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MEMP 37(2:44 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at ARKS 42 for -5 yards (D.Flowers)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MEMP 42(1:58 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at ARKS 50 for -8 yards (D.Motley; K.Bennett)
|Punt
4 & 23 - MEMP 50(1:15 - 3rd) J.Doyle punts 50 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:03 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Murray at ARKS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 22(0:27 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Lang.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 22(0:19 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 22(0:14 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 44 yards to MEM 34 Center-ARKS. E.Lewis returned punt from the MEM 34. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:07 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:02 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory. PENALTY on ARKS-L.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(0:00 - 3rd) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Harris at MEM 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 49(15:00 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 49. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 49. Gain of 51 yards. J.Scates for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) N.Grant kicks 58 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 7. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jackson at ARKS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(14:41 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 34.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 34(14:14 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to MEM 37 for 29 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 37. PENALTY on MEM-C.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(13:45 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on MEM-G.Rubin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 7(13:38 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to MEM End Zone for 7 yards. B.Snead for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:31 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Blackman steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Lang at MEM 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:31 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Martin.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(13:27 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 45.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(13:08 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - MEMP 48(12:36 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by R.Taylor at ARKS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jones; J.Harris at ARKS 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MEMP 38(11:56 - 4th) A.Martin rushed to ARKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MEMP 36(11:18 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(10:52 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Harris at ARKS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MEMP 35(10:22 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to ARKS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at ARKS 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 30(9:47 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MEMP 37(9:08 - 4th) C.Howard 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:55 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 34(8:24 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Johnson at ARKS 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(7:59 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton at ARKS 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 42(7:18 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; D.Ross at ARKS 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 49(6:43 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to MEM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at MEM 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(6:12 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by S.Traore at MEM 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hastings at MEM 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(5:32 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to MEM 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; X.Cullens at MEM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARKST 27(5:08 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to MEM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens at MEM 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 27(4:33 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to MEM 27. Catch made by J.Lang at MEM 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Lang for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(4:22 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(3:55 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 29. Catch made by G.Rogers at MEM 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jones; T.Thomas at MEM 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 29(3:30 - 4th) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at MEM 29.
|+17 YD
4 & 6 - MEMP 29(3:03 - 4th) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 29. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; E.Smith at MEM 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(2:49 - 4th) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Hardiman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 5 - MEMP 49(2:42 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(2:17 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS End Zone for 39 yards. J.Ducker for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for MEM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 52 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 13. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Gillis at ARKS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(2:02 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Allen at ARKS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 46(1:58 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by T.Hunt at ARKS 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at MEM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARKST 49(1:26 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - ARKST 49(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-N.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - ARKST 46(1:20 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-M.Butler False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-32 YD
4 & 15 - ARKST 41(1:20 - 4th) ARKS rushed to ARKS 9 for -32 yards. ARKS FUMBLES forced by MEM. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-J.Allen at ARKS 9. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 9.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 9(1:12 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 6.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 6(1:05 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 8(1:00 - 4th) B.Thomas rushed to ARKS End Zone for 8 yards. B.Thomas for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 4th) C.Howard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 4th) T.Gillis kicks 62 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 3. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Gillis at ARKS 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(0:50 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 31 for -7 yards (W.Whitlow)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - ARKST 31(0:32 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at ARKS 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - ARKST 37(0:21 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Barnett at ARKS 45.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - ARKST 45(0:05 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Cullens; J.Allen at MEM 49.
-
LATECH
5CLEM
20
48
4th 4:53 ACCN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
20
38
4th 5:59
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
6
17
3rd 3:28 ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
7
2nd 2:54 ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
14
1st 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
3
0
1st 8:55 PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
7
1st 5:18 FS1
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
17
Delay BTN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
48
30
Final ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
38
Final PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
36
37
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
31
34
Final/OT NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
49
Final ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
16
31
Final ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
20
49
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
6
63
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
32
44
Final ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
7
63
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
42
41
Final ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
17
54
Final ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
27
38
Final ESP+
-
NWST
USM
10
64
Final ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
6
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
21
77
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
14
27
Final ESP2
-
ME
BC
17
38
Final
-
11MICHST
WASH
28
39
Final ABC
-
23PITT
WMICH
34
13
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
28
31
Final SECN
-
SMU
MD
27
34
Final FS1
-
UCF
FAU
40
14
Final CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
21
33
Final ESP+
-
MTST
OREGST
28
68
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEX
10
27
Final MWN