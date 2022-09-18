|
|
|NDST
|ARIZ
Arizona snaps North Dakota St's FBS streak at 6, wins 31-28
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and Arizona rallied to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night.
The Wildcats snapped North Dakota State's FBS win streak at six games, dating to 2010. The Bison have won nine out of the past 11 national championships at the FCS level and boast several NFL alumni - including quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Easton Stick.
Arizona was trailing 28-24 midway through the fourth quarter but got a crucial stop on fourth-and-2 at its own 23 to flip momentum. The Wildcats then drove the field and took a 31-28 lead on de Laura's perfectly placed 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cowing in the corner of the end zone.
Arizona's defense did the rest, holding NDSU's previously prolific running game in check. De Laura finished 20-of-29 passing.
North Dakota State's Hunter Luepke scored three touchdowns - two on the ground and one through the air. He ran for 115 yards, leading the Bison's 283-yard rushing attack.
NDSU came into Saturday's game with six straight wins over FBS programs, knocking off Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State and No. 11 Iowa.
Luepke looked like he was going to be the hero on Saturday, plowing through the line of scrimmage for a 38-yard touchdown to give the Bison a 28-24 lead late in the third quarter. The 236-pound fullback was so excited during the celebration that he even bowled over teammate Jake Lippe during the celebration before helping him up.
But Arizona had one more rally left in the back-and-forth contest.
The Wildcats led 17-14 on Tyler Loop's 36-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer.
Arizona jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on Michael Wiley's 6-yard touchdown run. North Dakota State tied it at 7-all later in the first when Cam Miller found Luepke all alone for a 31-yard touchdown pass.
The Bison looked like they were about to grab the lead in the second quarter, but Hunter Echols strip-sacked Miller at the Arizona 17 and the Wildcats were able to recover the fumble. It was one of many examples of an opportunistic Arizona defense that gave up 407 yards but came up big at crucial moments.
Arizona took advantage of the turnover, driving the field and grabbing a 14-7 lead on de Laura's 7-yard touchdown run. Once again, the Bison responded with Miller's 2-yard run with 50 seconds before halftime tied it at 14.
THE TAKEAWAY
North Dakota St: The Bison are very good at what they do, using a bruising running game and occasional passing to move the ball. But their FBS winning streak is now over because the defense couldn't get enough pressure on de Laura.
Arizona: It's an under-the-radar great win for the Wildcats, who look like they'll be competitive in the Pac-12 just one season after finishing with a 1-11 record.
UP NEXT
North Dakota St: Travel to face South Dakota next Saturday.
Arizona: Travel to face California next Saturday.
---
|
H. Luepke
44 FB
3 TDs, 180 Yds
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, 50 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|407
|394
|Total Plays
|57
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|165
|Rush Attempts
|45
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|124
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|10-12
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|11
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|394
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Miller 7 QB
|C. Miller
|10/12
|124
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Luepke 44 FB
|H. Luepke
|18
|115
|2
|38
|
T. Williams 22 RB
|T. Williams
|4
|53
|0
|34
|
K. Johnson 4 RB
|K. Johnson
|5
|34
|0
|22
|
C. Payton 15 QB
|C. Payton
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
B. Henderson 12 WR
|B. Henderson
|2
|26
|0
|15
|
D. Gonnella 29 RB
|D. Gonnella
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
D. Hart 9 WR
|D. Hart
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Miller 7 QB
|C. Miller
|7
|0
|1
|5
|
J. Bussey 21 RB
|J. Bussey
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Luepke 44 FB
|H. Luepke
|3
|3
|65
|1
|31
|
N. Gindorff 87 TE
|N. Gindorff
|4
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
J. Lippe 19 WR
|J. Lippe
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Nelson 17 WR
|R. Nelson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Henderson 12 WR
|B. Henderson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Johnson 4 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Kaczor 26 LB
|J. Kaczor
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Eubanks 1 CB
|C. Eubanks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tutsie 25 S
|M. Tutsie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Talbert 6 CB
|D. Talbert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Price 23 CB
|J. Price
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Weber 2 S
|D. Weber
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Kubitz 36 LB
|N. Kubitz
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sigle 3 CB
|M. Sigle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Roques 56 DE
|L. Roques
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Benson 42 LB
|O. Benson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Derritt 58 DT
|J. Derritt
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 S
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Waege 99 DE
|S. Waege
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Weerts 47 LB
|L. Weerts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weber 50 LB
|B. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Mostaert 91 DT
|W. Mostaert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pierce 90 DE
|T. Pierce
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wlodarczyk 20 LB
|J. Wlodarczyk
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Crosa 39 K
|G. Crosa
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Cardinal 38 P
|W. Cardinal
|2
|41.5
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 4 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Price 23 CB
|J. Price
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|20/28
|229
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|9
|51
|1
|14
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|10
|50
|1
|12
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|6
|32
|1
|13
|
R. Luke 20 RB
|R. Luke
|2
|32
|0
|28
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|7
|6
|88
|0
|30
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|7
|5
|55
|1
|22
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|6
|4
|50
|0
|24
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rutherford 2 CB
|I. Rutherford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cage 11 LB
|K. Cage
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/2
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|54.5
|0
|57
|
J. Forbes 49 P
|J. Forbes
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Crosa kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor; O.Benson at ARI 25.
|-16 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:22 - 1st) ARI rushed to ARI 25 for -16 yards. FUMBLES forced by NDS. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.De Laura at ARI 25. Tackled by NDS at ARI 9.
|+14 YD
3 & 26 - ARIZ 9(13:42 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 23 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at ARI 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARIZ 23(12:58 - 1st) K.Ostendorp punts 57 yards to NDS 20 Center-S.MacKellar. J.Price returned punt from the NDS 20. Tackled by D.Warnell at NDS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 31(12:52 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at NDS 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 36(12:18 - 1st) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 36. Catch made by J.Lippe at NDS 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 47(11:45 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to ARI 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NDST 44(11:08 - 1st) C.Miller scrambles to ARI 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NDST 39(10:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NDS-J.Sundell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - NDST 44(9:57 - 1st) C.Miller scrambles to ARI 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 41.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - NDST 41(9:09 - 1st) C.Miller steps back to pass. C.Miller pass incomplete intended for N.Gindorff.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(9:03 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to NDS 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(8:16 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 47. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NDS at NDS 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 44(7:56 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to NDS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pierce; J.Kaczor at NDS 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZ 41(7:27 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 41. Catch made by M.Wiley at NDS 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at NDS 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(7:04 - 1st) J.De Laura rushed to NDS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 34.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 34(6:32 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 34. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at NDS 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(5:58 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to NDS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Kubitz at NDS 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 6(5:21 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to NDS End Zone for 6 yards. M.Wiley for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:18 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NDS-NDS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 41 yards from ARI 50 to the NDS 9. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis at NDS 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 20(5:11 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Roberts at NDS 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - NDST 26(4:36 - 1st) B.Henderson rushed to NDS 41 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at NDS 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 41(4:00 - 1st) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 41. Catch made by R.Nelson at NDS 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at NDS 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NDST 50(3:21 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at ARI 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 43(3:03 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NDST 36(2:45 - 1st) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NDST 34(2:06 - 1st) C.Miller rushed to ARI 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at ARI 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 32(1:44 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to ARI 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Roberts at ARI 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 31(1:07 - 1st) C.Miller pass complete to ARI 31. Catch made by H.Luepke at ARI 31. Gain of 31 yards. H.Luepke for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) G.Crosa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) W.Cardinal kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:59 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at ARI 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARIZ 33(0:31 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 33. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Price at ARI 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZ 33(15:00 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 33(14:56 - 2nd) J.Joiner rushed to ARI 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Mostaert; J.Wlodarczyk at ARI 34.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 34(14:52 - 2nd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cage; C.Young at ARI 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 30(14:13 - 2nd) C.Miller pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by N.Gindorff at ARI 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Cage at ARI 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NDST 23(13:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on NDS-N.Gindorff False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - NDST 28(13:18 - 2nd) C.Payton rushed to ARI 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NDST 18(12:38 - 2nd) D.Gonnella rushed to ARI 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NDST 15(11:57 - 2nd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Roberts at ARI 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 10(11:21 - 2nd) C.Payton rushed to ARI 5 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 5.
|Sack
2 & Goal - NDST 5(10:46 - 2nd) C.Miller steps back to pass. C.Miller sacked at ARI 17 for -12 yards (H.Echols) C.Miller FUMBLES forced by H.Echols. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-J.Roberts at ARI 17.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(10:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by NDS at ARI 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 26(10:01 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Roques at ARI 29.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 29(9:41 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Weber at NDS 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(9:04 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 49. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at NDS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZ 42(8:39 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 42. Catch made by M.Wiley at NDS 42. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Talbert at NDS 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 42(8:01 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to NDS 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Tutsie at NDS 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(7:24 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 37. Catch made by J.Coleman at NDS 37. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Benson at NDS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(6:51 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to NDS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Weerts at NDS 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 23(6:22 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 23. Catch made by T.McLachlan at NDS 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Weber at NDS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 7(5:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura rushed to NDS End Zone for 7 yards. J.De Laura for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the NDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25(5:45 - 2nd) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at NDS 35. PENALTY on ARI-E.Branch-Haynes Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NDST 50(5:20 - 2nd) C.Miller steps back to pass. C.Miller sacked at NDS 49 for -1 yards (D.Wilson)
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - NDST 49(4:49 - 2nd) C.Payton rushed to ARI 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 39(4:11 - 2nd) C.Miller scrambles to ARI 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; D.Wilson at ARI 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NDST 38(3:35 - 2nd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 29 for yards. Tackled by J.Harris; J.Manu at ARI 29. PENALTY on ARI-C.Roland-Wallace Defensive Chop Block 15 yards offset. PENALTY on NDS-G.Zabel Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 38(3:11 - 2nd) C.Miller pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by N.Gindorff at ARI 38. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Cage at ARI 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NDST 24(2:36 - 2nd) PENALTY on NDS-M.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - NDST 29(2:21 - 2nd) D.Hart rushed to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at ARI 27.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - NDST 27(1:35 - 2nd) C.Miller pass complete to ARI 27. Catch made by H.Luepke at ARI 27. Gain of 25 yards. H.Luepke ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NDST 2(1:28 - 2nd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NDST 2(0:56 - 2nd) C.Miller rushed to ARI End Zone for 2 yards. C.Miller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) G.Crosa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) W.Cardinal kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:44 - 2nd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by NDS at ARI 36.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(0:24 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 36. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NDS at NDS 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(0:08 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 34. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on NDS-J.Price Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(0:04 - 2nd) T.Loop 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the NDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Cage; K.Barrs at NDS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NDST 26(14:23 - 3rd) C.Miller steps back to pass. C.Miller pass incomplete intended for J.Lippe.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - NDST 26(14:16 - 3rd) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 26. Catch made by K.Johnson at NDS 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Manu; J.Roberts at NDS 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NDST 27(13:37 - 3rd) W.Cardinal punts 53 yards to ARI 20 Center-NDS. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(13:29 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 20(13:23 - 3rd) R.Luke rushed to ARI 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor; J.Price at ARI 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(12:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZ 24(12:37 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 52 yards to NDS 24 Center-ARI. Downed by J.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 24(12:25 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NDS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at NDS 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - NDST 30(11:46 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Turner at NDS 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 40(11:37 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at NDS 41.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 41(10:56 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARI 25 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at ARI 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25(10:18 - 3rd) D.Gonnella rushed to ARI 6 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at ARI 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NDST 6(9:45 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI End Zone for 6 yards. H.Luepke for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 3rd) G.Crosa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 3rd) W.Cardinal kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(9:40 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to ARI 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NDS at ARI 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(9:06 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Roques; N.Kubitz at ARI 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARIZ 30(8:22 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. PENALTY on NDS-W.Mostaert Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(8:11 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 45(8:04 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by A.Simpson at ARI 45. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at ARI 42.
|+23 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZ 42(7:20 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 42. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Talbert at NDS 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(6:48 - 3rd) J.De Laura scrambles to NDS 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NDS at NDS 30.
|+28 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(6:22 - 3rd) R.Luke rushed to NDS 2 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Sigle at NDS 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 2(5:44 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to NDS End Zone for 2 yards. J.Coleman for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the NDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25(5:41 - 3rd) C.Payton rushed to NDS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at NDS 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NDST 29(5:01 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NDS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; D.Wilson at NDS 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - NDST 31(4:20 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; H.Echols at NDS 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 35(4:02 - 3rd) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 35. Catch made by N.Gindorff at NDS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford at NDS 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NDST 44(3:23 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARI 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 49(2:49 - 3rd) B.Henderson rushed to ARI 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 38(2:15 - 3rd) H.Luepke rushed to ARI End Zone for 38 yards. H.Luepke for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 3rd) G.Crosa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 3rd) W.Cardinal kicks 65 yards from NDS 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:07 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks; O.Benson at ARI 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(1:30 - 3rd) D.Williams rushed to ARI 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at ARI 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(1:04 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(0:55 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 40. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Kaczor at NDS 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(0:25 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 38. Catch made by D.Singer at NDS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Price at NDS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 29(15:00 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to NDS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Tutsie at NDS 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(14:26 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at NDS 32 for -8 yards (J.Derritt)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - ARIZ 32(13:48 - 4th) J.De Laura scrambles to NDS 26 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Price at NDS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZ 26(13:13 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Good
4 & 12 - ARIZ 33(13:02 - 4th) T.Loop 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ARI Holder-ARI.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 26(12:56 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to NDS 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford at NDS 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 48(12:20 - 4th) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - NDST 45(11:44 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to ARI 31 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARI at ARI 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 31(11:07 - 4th) J.Bussey rushed to ARI 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Echols at ARI 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - NDST 32(10:31 - 4th) C.Miller pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by H.Luepke at ARI 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 23.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NDST 23(9:51 - 4th) H.Luepke rushed to ARI 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 23.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NDST 23(9:04 - 4th) C.Payton rushed to ARI 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Harris at ARI 22.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(8:59 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Waege at ARI 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 28(8:27 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Eubanks at ARI 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(8:01 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Talbert; J.Wlodarczyk at ARI 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 42(7:31 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Tutsie at ARI 45.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 45(7:08 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Talbert at NDS 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(6:49 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to NDS 28 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NDS at NDS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARIZ 28(6:15 - 4th) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McLachlan.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 28(6:05 - 4th) D.Williams rushed to NDS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tutsie at NDS 27.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZ 27(5:21 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 27. Catch made by J.Cowing at NDS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Weber at NDS 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(5:00 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to NDS 22. Catch made by J.Cowing at NDS 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Cowing for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NDS-O.Benson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(4:53 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:53 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the NDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NDST 25(4:53 - 4th) H.Luepke rushed to NDS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Manu at NDS 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - NDST 27(4:19 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to NDS 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at NDS 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - NDST 25(3:42 - 4th) C.Miller pass complete to NDS 25. Catch made by B.Henderson at NDS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; H.Echols at NDS 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NDST 27(2:55 - 4th) W.Cardinal punts 30 yards to ARI 43 Center-NDS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(2:48 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Kubitz at ARI 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 46(2:05 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 46. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Talbert; D.Weber at ARI 50.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZ 50(1:58 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to NDS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Kubitz; T.Pierce at NDS 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(1:52 - 4th) J.De Laura kneels at the NDS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZ 42(1:10 - 4th) J.De Laura kneels at the NDS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZ 43(0:37 - 4th) J.De Laura kneels at the NDS 44.
