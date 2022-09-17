|
|
|COLO
|MINN
Ibrahim, Morgan lead Minnesota rout over Colorado
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Mo Ibrahim ran for three touchdowns, Tanner Morgan threw for three more and the Minnesota Gophers' defense stifled the Colorado Buffaloes in a 49-7 win on Saturday.
The Gophers' offense, ranked first in FBS in total yards and seventh in points scored entering the week, racked up 500 yards, including 349 yards in a 35-point first half. The starters scored touchdowns on six of their eight drives.
Ibrahim scored the team's first three touchdowns, the last an 18-yard run in the second quarter that tied him with Darrell Thompson for Minnesota's career rushing touchdowns record. Ibrahim compiled 202 rushing yards, a school-record fourth time he's run for 200-plus yards.
Morgan completed 11 of his 16 passes for 157 yards. After throwing an interception in the second quarter, Morgan threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter - a 39-yard strike to Chris Autman-Bell and a 16-yard throw to Dylan Wright - and added another in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Colorado's offense was nearly non-existent as it continued to rotate Sophomores J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis at quarterback. Shrout started the game but was replaced by Lewis for the second series after Shrout was striped and sacked on the Buffaloes' first offensive snap. Shrout completed 4-of-11 passes for 24 yards and one touchdown. Lewis completed 2-of-6 passes for 14 yards. Colorado managed 227 yards, 136 of which came in the fourth quarter with most of the Gophers' starters out.
The Buffaloes' fourth quarter touchdown, a 4-yard touchdown throw from Shrout to Aubrey Smith, was the second touchdown the Gophers' defense has allowed all season.
It's the second year in a row that Minnesota has shut out Colorado. The Gophers beat the Buffaloes 30-0 in Boulder, Colo. last season.
It marked the return of Mike Sanford to the Twin Cities, now the offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes. Sanford was fired by Minnesota's P.J. Fleck last November after two seasons as the Gophers' offensive coordinator.
INJURED
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury. Autman-Bell fell to the ground holding the knee after attempting to corral an errant pass from Morgan. He could not put any weight on his right leg as he left the field. Autman-Bell was the Gophers' No. 1 in 2021 and led the team in receiving through two games this season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado's offensive struggles continue. The Buffaloes have averaged 10 points through three games and have yet to score two touchdowns in a game.
Minnesota rolled through non-conference play, outscoring opponents 149-17. The Gophers' three non-conference opponents went 8-27 in 2021 and are winless so far in 2022. Headed to Big Ten play the schedule gets tougher.
UP NEXT
Colorado hosts UCLA in its Pac-12 Conference opener.
Minnesota travels to Michigan State for its first road and Big 10 Conference game of the season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Smith
20 RB
70 RuYds
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
202 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|29
|Rushing
|10
|21
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|13-15
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|227
|500
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|334
|Rush Attempts
|34
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|90
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|10-24
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.8
|1-24.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|334
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|4/7
|52
|0
|0
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|4/11
|24
|1
|0
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|2/6
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|10
|70
|0
|18
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|8
|55
|0
|14
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|4
|2
|0
|5
|
T. Brown 75 T
|T. Brown
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|2
|-23
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|6
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Fauria 18 TE
|C. Fauria
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
A. Smith 82 TE
|A. Smith
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Robinson 80 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 26 CB
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Maddox 56 DL
|M. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 32 LB
|A. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Logan 88 P
|A. Logan
|6
|37.8
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|11/16
|157
|3
|1
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|23
|202
|3
|34
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|4
|58
|1
|22
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|13
|51
|0
|12
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|4
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Nubin 30 RB
|J. Nubin
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
P. Jelen 25 RB
|P. Jelen
|3
|7
|0
|8
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|4
|3
|58
|1
|39
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|4
|3
|34
|0
|13
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|3
|2
|31
|1
|16
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Geary 18 WR
|C. Geary
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Kaliakmanis 80 WR
|D. Kaliakmanis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Surgers 99 DL
|L. Surgers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 12 DB
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker 3 DL
|A. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stapp 22 DB
|R. Stapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryson 16 DB
|C. Bryson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eastern 91 DL
|D. Eastern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeCaptain 35 LB
|D. LeCaptain
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 13 LB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|24.0
|0
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|3
|4.7
|8
|0
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at MIN 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44(14:22 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 44. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(13:44 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by C.Autman-Bell at COL 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 28(13:08 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to COL 24 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mack at COL 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 24(12:30 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to COL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis; Q.Perry at COL 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 21(11:46 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(11:05 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 10(10:22 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at COL 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 5(9:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL End Zone for 5 yards. M.Ibrahim for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:32 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 11 for -14 yards (T.Smith) J.Shrout FUMBLES forced by T.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by MIN-J.Logan-Redding at COL 11.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(9:26 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 2 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 2(8:51 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. M.Ibrahim for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:44 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 26 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rush at COL 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 26(8:07 - 1st) B.Lewis pass complete to COL 26. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; J.Howden at COL 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(7:56 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at COL 44.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLO 44(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-V.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 39(7:05 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at COL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 42(6:43 - 1st) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 42(6:39 - 1st) A.Logan punts 36 yards to MIN 22 Center-D.Bedell. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 22. Tackled by E.Kerry at MIN 22.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(6:29 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at MIN 18.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MINN 18(5:46 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan sacked at MIN 11 for -7 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo)
|+34 YD
3 & 21 - MINN 11(5:07 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at MIN 45. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(4:16 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at MIN 50.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 50(3:36 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 50. Catch made by D.Wright at MIN 50. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Moore at COL 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(3:08 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 31(2:29 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; C.Main at COL 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 29(1:44 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 20(1:07 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by C.Autman-Bell at COL 20. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 10. PENALTY on MIN-Q.Carroll Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - MINN 25(0:35 - 1st) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at COL 14. Intercepted by I.Lewis at COL 14. Tackled by MIN at COL 14.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 14(0:28 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at COL 20.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - COLO 20(0:08 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-V.Wells False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 15(15:00 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walley; K.Baugh at COL 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 19(14:23 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 19(14:18 - 2nd) A.Logan punts 38 yards to MIN 43 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by B.Russell.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(14:08 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at MIN 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 47(13:32 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(12:58 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 36(11:57 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to COL 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(11:18 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to COL 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 22(10:38 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to COL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 20(9:57 - 2nd) T.Morgan rushed to COL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at COL 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18(9:14 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL End Zone for 18 yards. M.Ibrahim for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(9:08 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 25(9:04 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - COLO 25(8:57 - 2nd) B.Lewis scrambles to COL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at COL 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - COLO 30(8:09 - 2nd) A.Logan punts 34 yards to MIN 36 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by Q.Redding. PENALTY on MIN-J.Glaze Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 26(8:09 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at MIN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MINN 30(7:26 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 30(7:19 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - MINN 30(7:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-T.Nubin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MINN 25(7:12 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 24 yards to MIN 49 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by T.Rush.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(7:02 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to MIN 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver; D.Carter at MIN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - COLO 48(6:27 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 48(6:23 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to MIN 30 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at MIN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 30(5:47 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLO 30(5:40 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at MIN 39 for -9 yards (D.Striggow)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - COLO 39(5:01 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Offerdahl.
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLO 39(4:55 - 2nd) A.Logan punts 30 yards to MIN 9 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 9(4:45 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Main at MIN 7.
|+32 YD
2 & 12 - MINN 7(4:10 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 39 for 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sami at MIN 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 39(3:34 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for T.Potts.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 39(3:28 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at MIN 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 47(2:54 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Main at MIN 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(2:40 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; R.Williams at COL 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 43(2:08 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at COL 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(1:44 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by C.Autman-Bell at COL 39. Gain of 39 yards. C.Autman-Bell for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 62 yards from MIN 35 to the COL 3. M.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Finnessy; D.Willis at COL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 22(1:32 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for D.Arias.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 22(1:29 - 2nd) B.Lewis scrambles to COL 24 for 2 yards. B.Lewis ran out of bounds.
|-9 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 24(1:21 - 2nd) B.Lewis scrambles to COL 15 for -9 yards. B.Lewis FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 18 - COLO 14(1:16 - 2nd) A.Logan punts 47 yards to MIN 39 Center-D.Bedell. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 39. Tackled by I.Hurtado at MIN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47(1:05 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 47. Catch made by C.Autman-Bell at MIN 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MINN 49(0:47 - 2nd) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for C.Autman-Bell.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 49(0:41 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at COL 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 37(0:31 - 2nd) T.Morgan spikes the ball.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 37(0:31 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 37. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at COL 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Lewis at COL 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 28(0:23 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to COL 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 16(0:14 - 2nd) T.Morgan spikes the ball.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 16(0:13 - 2nd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by D.Wright at COL 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.Wright for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Bell rushed to COL 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Oliver at COL 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(14:30 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at COL 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 42(14:13 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at COL 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - COLO 44(13:44 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 44. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at COL 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 50(13:28 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to MIN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow; J.Howden at MIN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 48(13:15 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to MIN 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; T.Rush at MIN 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 44(11:57 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to MIN 44. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at MIN 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(11:45 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to MIN 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 35(10:39 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to MIN 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 36. PENALTY on COL-COL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - COLO 45(11:01 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to MIN 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - COLO 40(10:40 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Bell.
|No Gain
4 & 16 - COLO 40(10:21 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(10:15 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at MIN 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 45(9:33 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rodman at MIN 48.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 48(8:56 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to COL 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; C.Main at COL 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 37(8:17 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to COL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 31(7:33 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to COL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 28(6:53 - 3rd) T.Morgan rushed to COL 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 24.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24(6:11 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by D.Jackson at COL 24. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Woods; J.Mack at COL 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 6(5:24 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to COL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 5.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(4:42 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to COL 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 8(3:56 - 3rd) T.Morgan pass complete to COL 8. Catch made by C.Geary at COL 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.Geary for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 3rd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(3:46 - 3rd) J.Stacks rushed to COL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at COL 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(3:14 - 3rd) B.Lewis rushed to COL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Richter; C.Lindenberg at COL 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 29(2:36 - 3rd) B.Lewis pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by J.Stacks at COL 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop; D.Willis at COL 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - COLO 31(1:58 - 3rd) A.Logan punts 42 yards to MIN 27 Center-D.Bedell. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 27. Tackled by E.Kerry; R.Barnes at MIN 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(1:44 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to MIN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at MIN 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 40(1:09 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to COL 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47(1:02 - 3rd) B.Williams rushed to COL 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at COL 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(15:00 - 4th) C.Kramer pass complete to COL 31. Catch made by L.Brockington at COL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 22(14:25 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to COL End Zone for 22 yards. B.Williams for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:14 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(14:09 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Aune at COL 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(13:35 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at COL 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(12:55 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to MIN 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - COLO 42(12:14 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.LeCaptain; D.Williams at MIN 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 40(11:32 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to MIN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Surgers at MIN 35.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - COLO 35(10:53 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to MIN 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Green at MIN 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 22(10:22 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to MIN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Eastern at MIN 21.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 21(9:43 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to MIN 4 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Stapp at MIN 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 4(9:02 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to MIN 4. Catch made by A.Smith at MIN 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:55 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 34 for 9 yards. A.Kaliakmanis ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MINN 34(8:24 - 4th) P.Jelen rushed to MIN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at MIN 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 34(7:57 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Maddox at MIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 36(7:29 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Kaliakmanis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 36(7:18 - 4th) P.Jelen rushed to MIN 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at MIN 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 44(15:00 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at MIN 47. PENALTY on COL-T.Woods Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(6:27 - 4th) P.Jelen rushed to COL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 39(5:46 - 4th) J.Nubin rushed to COL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at COL 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - MINN 35(5:04 - 4th) J.Nubin rushed to COL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at COL 32.
|Sack
4 & 4 - MINN 32(4:20 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at COL 36 for -4 yards (A.Smith)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - COLO 36(4:05 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown sacked at COL 35 for -1 yards (L.Surgers)
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - COLO 35(3:23 - 4th) O.McCown rushed to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Surgers; D.LeCaptain at COL 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - COLO 37(2:43 - 4th) O.McCown rushed to COL 45 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop at COL 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 45(2:18 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.LeCaptain at COL 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 46(1:50 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 46. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MIN at COL 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 49(1:22 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by E.Olsen at COL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 45.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 45(1:03 - 4th) C.Offerdahl rushed to MIN 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at MIN 46.
|+15 YD
4 & 2 - COLO 46(0:33 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by C.Fauria at MIN 46. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bryson at MIN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 31(0:21 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for C.Offerdahl.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 31(0:16 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 31(0:11 - 4th) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+28 YD
4 & 10 - COLO 31(0:04 - 4th) O.McCown pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at MIN 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by D.Green at MIN 3.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 13:17 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 13:20 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:14 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:19 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 10:57 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
28
1st 1:10 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 14:30 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:14 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
6
1st 2:35 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 6:21
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 12:13 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 9:29 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 10:48 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 9:32 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-