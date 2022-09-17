|
|
|AKRON
|TENN
Hyatt's big plays lead No. 15 Tennessee over Akron, 63-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee to a 63-6 victory over Akron on Saturday night.
Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers (3-0) jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips (1-2).
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 251 yards and two scores in the first 30 minutes and finished with 298 yards. Hooker extended his streak of games with a TD pass to 15, three behind school leader Heath Shuler.
In an effort to focus on the run game, the Vols had 165 first-half rushing yards before substituting freely in the second half. Jaylin Wright led the way with 96 yards and two TDs.
Akron's best chance for a TD in the first half came with second-and-goal on the 5 when Daniel George fumbled on an end around.
EARLY EXITS
Two key Tennessee offensive players - running back Jabari Small (right arm) and receiver Cedric Tillman (left knee) - left the game in the first half with injuries. Freshman Dylan Sampson filled in for Small and scored twice. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel didn't think they would be significant injuries. ... Vols receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected in the third quarter when he threw at least five punches at an Akron defender.
FANS BUY IN
For the first time since Oklahoma in 2015, Tennessee sold out a nonconference game. The Vols will have two sellouts in a row when 101,915 will cram Neyland Stadium next Saturday for the Florida game.
TAKEAWAYs
Akron: Zips coach Joe Moorhead is convinced that the team can find positives in the lopsided losses the last two weeks (Michigan State and Tennessee), but they have to be ready to pick on someone their own size for a change.
Tennessee: The efficient victory gave the Vols an opportunity to work through some of the concerns from the win over Pitt before they tangle with Florida next week.
UP NEXT
Akron: The Zips will play their third consecutive road game at Liberty next Saturday night before they start MAC play at home with Bowling Green on Oct. 1.
Tennessee: SEC rival Florida will come to Knoxville next Saturday for a showdown.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
S. Jacques-Louis
18 WR
103 ReYds, 9 RECs, 3 RuYds
|
J. Hyatt
11 WR
166 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|28
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|13
|10
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|276
|676
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|238
|Rush Attempts
|24
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|241
|438
|Comp. - Att.
|32-46
|20-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|16.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-77
|11-118
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.0
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|438
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|238
|
|
|276
|TOTAL YDS
|676
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|32/44
|241
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|5
|7
|0
|5
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|7
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|9
|4
|0
|12
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|9
|9
|103
|0
|22
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|6
|5
|47
|0
|16
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|6
|5
|45
|0
|24
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|8
|8
|23
|0
|9
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|4
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Naim 81 WR
|S. Naim
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 2 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hooks 29 CB
|J. Hooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Golden-Nelson 32 CB
|D. Golden-Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 55 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 99 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sy 11 DL
|N. Sy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DiLauro 52 LB
|Z. DiLauro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 20 LB
|B. McCoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|8
|38.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|31.5
|50
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|14/18
|298
|2
|0
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|4/5
|112
|2
|0
|
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|2/2
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|23
|96
|2
|17
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|8
|57
|2
|27
|
P. Wilk 35 RB
|P. Wilk
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|2
|24
|0
|27
|
J. Williams-Thomas 26 RB
|J. Williams-Thomas
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
T. Jackson 3 QB
|T. Jackson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|5
|5
|166
|2
|57
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
W. Merrill 19 WR
|W. Merrill
|2
|2
|46
|1
|38
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|23
|0
|19
|
J. Jancek 22 WR
|J. Jancek
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Calloway 9 WR
|J. Calloway
|2
|2
|20
|0
|17
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|3
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Salmon 89 TE
|H. Salmon
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 40 LB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrison 29 DB
|C. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Herring 44 LB
|E. Herring
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
J. Josephs 19 DL
|J. Josephs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rucker 28 DB
|D. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turrentine 17 DB
|A. Turrentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearce Jr. 27 DL
|J. Pearce Jr.
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Eason 20 DL
|B. Eason
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brunetti 26 DB
|L. Brunetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|42.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 56 yards from AKR 35 to the TEN 9. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at TEN 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 30(14:55 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at TEN 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(14:42 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 44(14:20 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harper; B.Arslanian at TEN 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 49(14:00 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 50.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 50(13:46 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng; N.Thompson at AKR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 48(13:23 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 48(13:19 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by J.Hyatt at AKR 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lewis at AKR 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 39(13:07 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 35(12:45 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for TEN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 35(12:39 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas at AKR 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TENN 34(12:17 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - TENN 34(12:11 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on AKR-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 4 - TENN 37(12:06 - 1st) C.McGrath 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 29(11:59 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 25(11:56 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; T.McDonald at AKR 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 31(11:32 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at AKR 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 37(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 37(10:43 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 37 yards to TEN 26 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by T.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 26(10:31 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; N.Thompson at TEN 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 35(10:16 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(9:57 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by P.Fant at TEN 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at TEN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TENN 45(9:46 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - TENN 45(9:37 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to AKR 28 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 28.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(9:26 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by P.Fant at AKR 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TENN 9(9:10 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for C.Tillman. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(8:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to AKR End Zone for 2 yards. J.Wright for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:39 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:30 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at AKR 25. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 25(8:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 25(7:53 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 48 yards to TEN 27 Center-K.Bauman. T.Flowers returned punt from the TEN 27. Tackled by AKR at TEN 44. PENALTY on TEN-C.Charles Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(7:41 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by S.White at TEN 21. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at AKR 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:32 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy. PENALTY on AKR-J.Hooks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(7:26 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to AKR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton at AKR 13.
|Sack
2 & 6 - TENN 13(7:17 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at AKR 16 for -3 yards (J.Kelly-Powell)
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TENN 16(6:29 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 16. Catch made by B.McCoy at AKR 16. Gain of yards. B.McCoy for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TEN-B.McCoy Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 19 - TENN 26(6:21 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt. PENALTY on AKR-R.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 19 - TENN 26(6:21 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 26. Catch made by J.Warren at AKR 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; T.Durant at AKR 9.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 9(6:01 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to AKR End Zone for 9 yards. D.Sampson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR 5. Fair catch by S.Jacques-Louis.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(5:52 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at AKR 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(5:26 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - AKRON 36(5:11 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at AKR 36.
|-5 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 36(4:19 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 36. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at AKR 31.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - AKRON 31(4:05 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on TEN-T.Baron Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(3:54 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(3:54 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young; T.Baron at AKR 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 31(3:36 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at AKR 40.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 40(2:28 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at AKR 36.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 36(1:56 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to TEN 20 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by T.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(1:44 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by J.Calloway at TEN 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at TEN 23.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TENN 23(1:27 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 23. Catch made by J.Calloway at TEN 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by AKR at TEN 25. PENALTY on TEN-B.McCoy Offensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 18 - TENN 12(1:15 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 12. Catch made by J.Calloway at TEN 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AKR at TEN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TENN 29(0:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TENN 29(0:30 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; N.Thompson at TEN 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at TEN 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(14:44 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 43. Gain of 57 yards. J.Hyatt for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:40 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:40 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Brooks at AKR 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(14:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Eason; D.Bailey at AKR 24.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 24(13:54 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Page at AKR 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(13:16 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Page at AKR 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 41(12:33 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at AKR 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 47(12:01 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 47.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(11:20 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 47. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at TEN 47. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at TEN 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(10:46 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by A.Adams at TEN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at TEN 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 26(10:27 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 26. Catch made by A.Adams at TEN 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Rucker at TEN 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 22(9:37 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
|No Good
4 & 7 - AKRON 30(9:32 - 2nd) C.Smigel 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 22(9:27 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks; B.McCoy at TEN 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 25(9:03 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 25. Gain of yards. C.Tillman FUMBLES forced by Z.Morton. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-C.Harper at TEN 32. Tackled by TEN at TEN 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at TEN 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(8:52 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 33. Catch made by C.Tillman at TEN 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hooks at TEN 41.
|+27 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 41(8:42 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to AKR 32 for 27 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 32(8:16 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on AKR-K.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 17(8:12 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by J.Hyatt at AKR 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; K.Martin at AKR 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 12(7:51 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to AKR 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 10(7:36 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to AKR 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; A.Fish at AKR 11.
|+11 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 11(6:57 - 2nd) D.Sampson rushed to AKR End Zone for 11 yards. D.Sampson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:47 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(6:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - AKRON 20(6:43 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes. PENALTY on TEN-J.McCollough Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(6:40 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harrison at AKR 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(6:04 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by D.George at AKR 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:40 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:36 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to TEN 32 for 12 yards. D.Irons ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(4:59 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by C.Wiley at TEN 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at TEN 29.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 29(4:18 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 29. Catch made by A.Adams at TEN 29. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harrison at TEN 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 5(3:44 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to TEN 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(3:05 - 2nd) D.George rushed to TEN End Zone for 5 yards. D.George FUMBLES forced by J.Banks. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-L.Bumphus at TEN End Zone. Tackled by AKR at TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(2:54 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at TEN 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 29(2:37 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Behm at TEN 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(2:21 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sy at AKR 45.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - TENN 45(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-R.Keyton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 50(2:00 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 48.
|+48 YD
3 & 4 - TENN 48(1:04 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by J.Hyatt at AKR 48. Gain of 48 yards. J.Hyatt for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:56 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 54 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR 11. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Young at AKR 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(0:51 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 24. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at AKR 28.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 28(0:46 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 28. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Charles at TEN 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(0:36 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to TEN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Josephs at TEN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AKRON 45(0:18 - 2nd) D.Irons spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 45(0:16 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AKRON 45(0:08 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 41 yards to TEN 4 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by B.Arslanian.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hadden at AKR 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AKRON 34(14:42 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at AKR 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(14:08 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by D.George at AKR 36. Gain of 6 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 42(13:37 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 42. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at AKR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:15 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|-12 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:03 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 46. Gain of -12 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at AKR 34.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - AKRON 34(12:16 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|Punt
4 & 22 - AKRON 34(12:08 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 21 yards to TEN 45 Center-K.Bauman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(12:01 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; D.Robinson at TEN 48.
|+47 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 48(11:36 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 48. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 48. Gain of 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by AKR at AKR 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 5(11:07 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harper; V.Jones at AKR 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 3(10:53 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TENN 1(10:20 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(10:10 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes. PENALTY on TEN-A.Beasley Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(10:09 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 47(9:26 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at TEN 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(9:10 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at TEN 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(8:57 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on TEN-T.Flowers Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 22(8:49 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 22(8:32 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by A.Adams at TEN 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Page at TEN 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - AKRON 17(7:49 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - AKRON 25(7:41 - 3rd) N.Perez 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the TEN End Zone. J.Holiday returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.McCoy at TEN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:29 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at TEN 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 27(7:02 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thomas at TEN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TENN 33(6:43 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; V.Jones at TEN 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TENN 33(6:06 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 36 yards to AKR 31 Center-M.Salansky. Downed by M.Salansky.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(5:55 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at AKR 44.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(5:28 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 39 for -5 yards (E.Herring)
|Sack
2 & 15 - AKRON 39(4:51 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 38 for -1 yards (B.Eason)
|Sack
3 & 16 - AKRON 38(4:05 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 28 for -10 yards (E.Herring)
|Punt
4 & 26 - AKRON 28(3:21 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 34 yards to TEN 38 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by S.White.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(3:14 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to TEN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at TEN 43.
2 & 5 - TENN(2:53 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 43(2:53 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by W.Merrill at TEN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at AKR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 49(2:25 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at AKR 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 49(1:58 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to AKR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Golden-Nelson at AKR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 44(1:39 - 3rd) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - TENN 44(1:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-TEN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TENN 49(1:04 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 49 yards to AKR End Zone Center-M.Salansky. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(1:02 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 20(0:54 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Josephs at AKR 18.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - AKRON 18(0:17 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Punt
4 & 12 - AKRON 18(0:10 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 39 yards to TEN 43 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by S.White.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(0:04 - 3rd) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 43. Gain of 57 yards. R.Keyton for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. T.Grimes returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Slaughter at AKR 19.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(14:53 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 19. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 19. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at AKR 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(14:19 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 32. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at AKR 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 35(13:56 - 4th) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at AKR 39.
|Sack
3 & 3 - AKRON 39(13:19 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 30 for -9 yards (J.Pearce)
|Punt
4 & 12 - AKRON 30(12:46 - 4th) N.Gettman punts 40 yards to TEN 30 Center-K.Bauman. S.White returned punt from the TEN 30. Tackled by B.Adler at AKR 47.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:30 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by H.Salmon at AKR 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 1 - TENN 38(12:26 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by W.Merrill at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Merrill for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR 1. T.Grimes returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at AKR 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(12:09 - 4th) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Turrentine at AKR 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 27(11:34 - 4th) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at AKR 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(11:12 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-A.McNeill Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - AKRON 39(10:55 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 39. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pearce; E.Herring at AKR 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(10:45 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to AKR 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearce; E.Herring at AKR 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 49(10:19 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by J.Norrils at AKR 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(9:47 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to TEN 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brunetti at TEN 40.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - AKRON 40(9:34 - 4th) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TEN-C.Harrison Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(9:09 - 4th) D.Irons rushed to TEN 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 20(8:17 - 4th) C.Price rushed to TEN 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.West at TEN 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 22(7:14 - 4th) D.Irons pass complete to TEN 22. Catch made by A.Williams at TEN 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.West at TEN 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - AKRON 31(6:27 - 4th) N.Perez 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-K.Romenick.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) N.Paxos kicks 64 yards from AKR 35 to the TEN 1. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(6:22 - 4th) J.Williams-Thomas rushed to TEN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at TEN 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TENN 33(6:02 - 4th) J.Williams-Thomas rushed to TEN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; Z.DiLauro at TEN 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 34(5:20 - 4th) J.Williams-Thomas rushed to TEN 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; J.Woods at TEN 41.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(4:57 - 4th) T.Jackson pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by J.Jancek at TEN 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 37(4:34 - 4th) T.Jackson pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by J.Holiday at AKR 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 31(4:12 - 4th) J.Williams-Thomas rushed to AKR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 28(4:02 - 4th) J.Williams-Thomas rushed to AKR 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(3:13 - 4th) P.Wilk rushed to AKR 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 23(2:41 - 4th) P.Wilk rushed to AKR 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 12(2:15 - 4th) P.Wilk rushed to AKR 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 5(1:48 - 4th) P.Wilk rushed to AKR 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(1:00 - 4th) T.Jackson rushed to AKR End Zone for 1 yards. T.Jackson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 4th) T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 4th) T.Wilson kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the AKR End Zone. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at TEN 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(0:46 - 4th) C.Price rushed to TEN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AKRON 46(0:28 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Naim.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 46(0:18 - 4th) C.Price rushed to TEN 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 41.
