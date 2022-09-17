|
|
|LIB
|WAKE
No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough's two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday.
The Demon Deacons' ground game was ineffective - 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts - so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards.
Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
The second half turned out to be a shootout, pitting Hartman against elusive Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, a former Tennessee recruit. The winning point was provided on Matthew Dennis' extra point after a 1-yard touchdown run from Justice Ellison with 3:39 left.
The Deacons made three first-half interceptions en route to a 20-8 halftime lead, despite rushing for only one yard and yielding a safety on a blocked punt.
The Flames took their first lead on a 43-yard run Dae Dae Hunter, who escaped the grasp of one defender and raced down the middle of the field. A two-point pass put Liberty in front 23-20 less than five minutes into the second half.
''In a lot of ways, they outplayed us,'' Clawson said. ''We just made so many mistakes.''
Salter ran for 77 yards and one TD and passed for 192 with two TDs, often scrambling to buy extra time to throw.
Hartman said he knows he'll have to be sharper in next Saturday's nationally televised game against Clemson, the program that had won six straight ACC titles prior to the Deacons winning the division last year.
''The past is the past,'' Hartman said. ''We have to move to the future.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Liberty: Liberty was riding momentum with a 23-20 lead in the final minute of the third quarter and had Wake pinned deep after sacking Hartman. But an unnecessary roughness call - the replay didn't show much extra contact on the sack - gave Wake new life. The Deacons converted a fourth-down pass near midfield. Later in the drive, a Liberty interception was negated by a defensive holding call. The drive ended in Dennis' 46-yard, tying field goal.
Wake Forest: The Deacons struggled on offense, especially in the running game, a source for worry with No. 5 Clemson next on the schedule. Wake, which averaged 181 yards rushing in victories over VMI and Vanderbilt, netted a single yard on its 10 first-half carries. Liberty shut down Wake's read-option running attack. The Deacons had only one run of more than six yards, a 13-yard Hartman scramble.
GAMBLING MAN
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, known since his days at Ole Miss for taking chances on fourth down, took one early against Wake and paid a price. A fourth-and-2 gamble was stopped near midfield, setting up Wake's first field goal.
When the Flames took their first lead early in the third quarter, Freeze called for a two-point conversion try that resulted in a successful pass and a 23-20 Liberty lead.
The final gamble, choosing to opt for a two-point play rather than likely overtime, came up empty.
Clawson said he wasn't surprised Freeze decided not to play for overtime: ''You're on the road, you're a road (under)dog, you go for two.''
UP NEXT
Liberty: Hosts Akron next Saturday.
Wake Forest: Hosts No. 5 Clemson in its ACC opener.
---
|
K. Salter
7 QB
258 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 77 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
325 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|435
|350
|Total Plays
|76
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|177
|25
|Rush Attempts
|39
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|258
|325
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|26-44
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|4-26.8
|Return Yards
|9
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-38
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|3-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|258
|PASS YDS
|325
|
|
|177
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|19/34
|258
|2
|2
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|18
|93
|1
|43
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|15
|77
|1
|43
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|6
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|13
|7
|124
|2
|38
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|7
|3
|59
|0
|27
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|3
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|5
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|2/4
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|42.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|4
|27.0
|35
|0
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|2
|8.0
|9
|0
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|26/44
|325
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|9
|15
|0
|13
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|7
|5
|0
|6
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|8
|5
|129
|0
|42
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|3
|68
|0
|41
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|7
|6
|55
|2
|16
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|10
|4
|33
|0
|10
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|7
|4
|21
|0
|8
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|4
|3
|20
|1
|9
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|3/3
|46
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|35.7
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LIB 31(14:15 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - LIB 31(14:08 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-D.Hunter False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LIB 26(14:12 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas. PENALTY on WF-M.Mustapha Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 36(14:04 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead. PENALTY on WF-G.Holmes Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(13:58 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 42(13:21 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Sack
3 & 1 - LIB 42(13:10 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at WF 46 for -4 yards (M.Mustapha)
|Punt
4 & 5 - LIB 46(12:30 - 1st) A.Alves punts yards to WF End Zone Center-LIB. Touchback. PENALTY on WF-WF Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
4 & 1 - LIB 46(12:23 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at WF 49 for -3 yards (J.Johns)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(12:17 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 47(11:42 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 45.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 45(11:22 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Greene at LIB 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:56 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 31(10:51 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LIB 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 28.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(10:37 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by D.Greene at LIB 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(10:00 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 12(9:49 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to LIB 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 13.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 13(9:24 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAKE 23(9:19 - 1st) M.Dennis 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25(9:09 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 25(9:04 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 25(8:52 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to LIB 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 36(8:20 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 36(7:55 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 43(7:06 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 45.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 45(6:36 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(6:09 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(5:28 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to WF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 35(4:55 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to WF 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 35(4:19 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to WF 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|No Good
4 & 9 - LIB 42(3:30 - 1st) N.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(3:18 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 43(2:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 43.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - WAKE 43(2:30 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAKE 38(2:22 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WAKE 38(2:07 - 1st) I.Mora punts 32 yards to LIB 30 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|Result
|Play
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(1:57 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 22 for -8 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 22.
|Sack
2 & 18 - LIB 22(1:23 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 16 for -6 yards (J.Davis)
|+4 YD
3 & 24 - LIB 16(0:45 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 20.
|Punt
4 & 20 - LIB 20(15:00 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to WF 32 Center-LIB. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 30.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 30(14:46 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at LIB 35 for -5 yards (A.Walker)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - WAKE 35(14:19 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by T.Morin at LIB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 27(13:48 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 27. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(13:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 18(13:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to LIB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 16(13:25 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 16. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Banks for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 61 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 4. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 33(13:12 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 24 for -9 yards (R.Bothroyd)
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - LIB 24(12:38 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 26.
|Int
3 & 17 - LIB 26(12:13 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at WF 38. Intercepted by I.Wingfield at WF 38. Tackled by LIB at WF 38.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(12:06 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at WF 44. Intercepted by Q.Reese at WF 44. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(11:52 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to WF 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LIB 29(11:10 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LIB 29(11:03 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LIB 37(11:00 - 2nd) N.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:55 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 32.
|+42 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(10:29 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 32. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(10:08 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(9:37 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 10(9:00 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WAKE 9(8:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - WAKE 17(8:46 - 2nd) M.Dennis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 7. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 26.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(8:34 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(7:53 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 48(7:14 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 48(7:10 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 47(6:23 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - LIB 43(5:49 - 2nd) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at WF 5. Intercepted by C.Garnes at WF 5. Tackled by LIB at WF 5.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:34 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 5(5:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 2 for -3 yards (K.Charles; S.Sings)
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAKE 2(4:43 - 2nd) I.Mora punts yards to LIB End Zone Center-WF. J.Jolly blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 56 yards from WF 20 to the LIB 24. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(4:32 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LIB 48(3:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-C.Reddy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 47(3:32 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:05 - 2nd) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at WF 38. Intercepted by C.Jones at WF 38. Tackled by LIB at WF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(3:03 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 47.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(2:43 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 12(2:00 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 13 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 13. PENALTY on LIB-D.Osagiede Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 6(1:40 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to LIB 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 8(0:50 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 8. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at LIB 8. Gain of 8 yards. B.Whiteheart for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 56 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 9. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44(0:45 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 44(0:39 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by D.Hunter at LIB 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 46(0:22 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 19 for 27 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 19(0:11 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at WF 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 10.
|Field Goal
2 & 1 - LIB 18(0:03 - 2nd) N.Brown 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(14:38 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:12 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 46 yards to LIB 26 Center-WF. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(14:04 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 26. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(13:27 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 43(12:54 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF End Zone for 43 yards. K.Salter for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:46 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(12:41 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(12:13 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 29 yards to LIB 37 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37(12:05 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 43(11:44 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(11:30 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to WF 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 43.
|+43 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 43(10:30 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF End Zone for 43 yards. D.Hunter for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:08 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Salter steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(10:08 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(9:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 22. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 21.
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - WAKE 21(9:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 34 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at WF 34.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(8:46 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 34(8:40 - 3rd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 34(8:34 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 33(7:54 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|No Good
4 & 11 - LIB 43(7:17 - 3rd) N.Brown 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(7:11 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 39(6:47 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to LIB 44 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44. PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - WAKE 29(6:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 21 - WAKE 24(6:13 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 35. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 35. Tackled by WF at LIB 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(6:05 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 40(5:29 - 3rd) K.Salter rushed to LIB 44 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at LIB 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 44(4:54 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(4:12 - 3rd) K.Salter pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by D.Hunter at WF 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LIB 50(3:34 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WF 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - LIB 50(2:52 - 3rd) K.Salter scrambles to WF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 47(2:11 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 36 yards to WF 11 Center-LIB. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(2:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 11. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 11. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 13(1:42 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 20(1:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman rushed to WF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(0:55 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 21 for -2 yards (A.Walker) PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(0:37 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(0:14 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 49(14:55 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 49(14:51 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 49. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 44(14:23 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Morin at LIB 44. Gain of 7 yards. T.Morin ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(14:04 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to LIB 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 38.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - WAKE 38(13:27 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 10. Intercepted by K.Singleton at LIB 10. Tackled by WF at LIB 38. PENALTY on LIB-R.Rahimi Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(12:57 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(12:55 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 16 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 16. PENALTY on WF-M.Jurgens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:53 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:50 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - WAKE 28(12:49 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - WAKE 36(12:44 - 4th) M.Dennis 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the LIB End Zone. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 21(12:33 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 28(11:49 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(11:06 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by WF at LIB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LIB 30(10:35 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|Sack
3 & 12 - LIB 30(10:29 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 22 for -8 yards (M.Mustapha) K.Salter FUMBLES forced by M.Mustapha. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-R.Smenda at LIB 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 4(10:18 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to LIB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 4(9:43 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to LIB 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 3(9:19 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 3. Catch made by J.Banks at LIB 3. Gain of 3 yards. J.Banks for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 51 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 14. M.Caper returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 23.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(9:08 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 23. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 23. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at LIB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(8:39 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 47. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 48(8:08 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 44(7:28 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to WF 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(6:50 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to WF 42. Catch made by D.Hunter at WF 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 38(6:11 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 38(6:06 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+38 YD
4 & 6 - LIB 38(6:00 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Douglas for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 4th) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:50 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to WF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(5:15 - 4th) S.Hartman rushed to WF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at WF 44. PENALTY on WF-D.Greene Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+41 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 24(4:55 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 24. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 24. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(4:39 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to LIB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 35.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 35(4:21 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by K.Williams at LIB 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(3:45 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to LIB End Zone for 1 yards. J.Ellison for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 4th) I.Mora kicks 42 yards from WF 35 to the LIB 23. M.Caper returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at LIB 30.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(3:36 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 47(3:16 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 47(3:08 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to WF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 46.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 46(2:37 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 46. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24(2:19 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 24(2:16 - 4th) D.Hunter rushed to WF 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 21(1:37 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to WF 21. Catch made by D.Hunter at WF 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18.
|+18 YD
4 & 4 - LIB 18(1:20 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by D.Douglas at WF 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Douglas for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:11 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Yarbrough rushed to WF 3 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 2. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks onside 13 from LIB 35 to LIB 48. WF returns the kickoff. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(1:10 - 4th) S.Hartman kneels at the LIB 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - WAKE 49(1:08 - 4th) S.Hartman kneels at the LIB 50.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - WAKE 50(0:32 - 4th) S.Hartman kneels at the WF 49.
