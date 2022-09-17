|
|
|TROY
|APLST
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28
BOONE, N.C. (AP) Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.
Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.
Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice's game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.
Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.
Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.
Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.
Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.
---
|
G. Watson
18 QB
298 PaYds, INT, -12 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
C. Brice
7 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|16
|14
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|359
|451
|Total Plays
|65
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|155
|Rush Attempts
|29
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|298
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|23-36
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|298
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|359
|TOTAL YDS
|451
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|23/36
|298
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|6
|38
|1
|19
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|11
|29
|1
|13
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|9
|-12
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|11
|6
|70
|0
|22
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|6
|4
|69
|0
|36
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|3
|2
|57
|0
|48
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|7
|6
|42
|0
|12
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|3
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Ross 7 WR
|D. Ross
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 36 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ransaw 14 CB
|C. Ransaw
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pogue 30 CB
|N. Pogue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showers 3 DE
|A. Showers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chatman 0 DE
|J. Chatman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|2
|50.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|2
|33.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|17
|84
|0
|14
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|7
|58
|1
|19
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5
|3
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|6
|5
|98
|1
|53
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|7
|4
|68
|0
|42
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|1
|1
|53
|1
|53
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|2
|40
|0
|29
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|9
|5
|19
|0
|14
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Ross 4 DB
|N. Ross
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawson Jr. 5 DB
|D. Lawson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 19 DB
|E. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 9 LB
|N. Hampton
|2-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Clarke 27 DB
|R. Clarke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Verwayne 97 DL
|K. Abrams-Verwayne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bird 51 LB
|T. Bird
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. White 93 DL
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 1 DB
|K. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McKnight 48 DL
|D. McKnight
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 25 DB
|J. Greene
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|3
|41.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tucker 0 DB
|M. Tucker
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(14:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by M.Gibbs at TRY 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27(14:27 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 17 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17(13:55 - 1st) D.Davis pass complete to TRY 17. Catch made by C.Wells at TRY 17. Gain of 17 yards. C.Wells for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:48 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:48 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(13:48 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 25. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TRY 31.
|Sack
2 & 4 - TROY 31(13:10 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 24 for -7 yards (T.Bird)
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 24(12:25 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Clarke at TRY 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(11:54 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TRY 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 40(11:16 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 40. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by APP at TRY 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48(10:52 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Doublin at TRY 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 48(10:18 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 48(9:37 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to APP 48. Catch made by J.Barber at APP 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40(9:00 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to APP 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton; K.White at APP 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 38(8:17 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to APP 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at APP 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at APP 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 28(7:44 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 28(7:35 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by R.Johnson at APP 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; S.Jones at APP 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 19(6:56 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to APP End Zone for 19 yards. D.Billingsley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the APP End Zone. M.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Butler; C.Slocum at APP 20.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(6:44 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by TRY at APP 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 34(6:19 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 34(6:08 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 34. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 34. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.McDonald at APP 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - APLST 27(5:22 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 27. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; T.Jackson at APP 34.
|Punt
4 & 10 - APLST 34(4:36 - 1st) C.Howell punts 40 yards to TRY 26 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26(4:29 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 26. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.McKnight at TRY 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 35(3:45 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to TRY 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at TRY 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38(3:17 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; A.Parker at TRY 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 41(2:45 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to APP 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at APP 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 49(2:07 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 43 for -8 yards (K.Brown)
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - TROY 43(1:21 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Hampton at TRY 44.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TROY 44(0:41 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 35 for -9 yards (N.Hampton; H.Paillant)
|Punt
4 & 26 - TROY 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 52 yards to APP 13 Center-Q.Skinner. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 13(14:53 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; L.Medina at APP 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 19(14:14 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 19. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at APP 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33(14:05 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus; J.Solomon at APP 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44(13:58 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at APP 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 48(13:24 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to APP 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at APP 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 48(12:46 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - APLST 48(12:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on APP-M.Tucker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - APLST 43(12:40 - 2nd) C.Howell punts 38 yards to TRY 19 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 19(12:34 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Hampton at TRY 21.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 21(11:45 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 21. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at TRY 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 36(11:10 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson. PENALTY on APP-S.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(11:01 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to APP 49. Catch made by M.Rogers at APP 49. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24(10:39 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to APP 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McKnight; N.Hampton at APP 23.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 23(9:51 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to APP 23. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at APP 23. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1(9:41 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to APP 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; R.Clarke at APP 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 1(8:48 - 2nd) G.Watson rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. G.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 2nd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:43 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; J.Chatman at APP 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 34(8:12 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at APP 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - APLST 36(7:38 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at APP 31 for -5 yards (W.Choloh)
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - APLST 31(6:46 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; A.Showers at APP 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 38(6:20 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at APP 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47(5:43 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 47. Catch made by D.Stroman at TRY 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 45(5:15 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 42(4:35 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by K.Robinson at TRY 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29(4:25 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 29. Catch made by K.Robinson at TRY 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 21.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - APLST 21(3:38 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 21(3:35 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Showers; C.Slocum at TRY 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 18(3:02 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 9 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - APLST 9(2:38 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 7 for yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 5. PENALTY on APP-T.Everett Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 19(2:29 - 2nd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at TRY 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 18(1:27 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by A.Castle at TRY 18. Gain of 18 yards. A.Castle for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:22 - 2nd) G.Watson rushed to TRY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Verwayne at TRY 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(1:16 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Ross at TRY 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 38(1:08 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for K.Vidal.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 38(1:02 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 48(0:54 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 48(0:43 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 48(0:38 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to APP 48. Catch made by T.Johnson at APP 48. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12(0:29 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to APP 12. Catch made by D.Ross at APP 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at APP 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 5(0:23 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to APP 5. Catch made by J.Barber at APP 5. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Hampton at APP 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2(0:16 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers. PENALTY on APP-D.Lawson Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1(0:13 - 2nd) W.Choloh rushed to APP 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Earle at APP 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 1(0:06 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 1(0:03 - 2nd) G.Watson rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. G.Watson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; J.McDonald at APP 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 32(14:32 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 32. Gain of 10 yards. C.Horn ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 42(14:13 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 42(14:00 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; J.McDonald at APP 48.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 48(13:34 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 48. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 48. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; R.Steward at TRY 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30(13:15 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to TRY 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; A.Showers at TRY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 26(12:57 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Horn.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 26(12:18 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to TRY 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; D.Pettus at TRY 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(11:43 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to TRY End Zone for 19 yards. D.Harrington for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the TRY 5. J.Barber returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Heilig; T.Bird at TRY 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(11:26 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; A.Parker at TRY 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 43(10:34 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 43. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; A.Parker at TRY 47.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 47(10:00 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - TROY 47(9:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-J.Barber False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 42(9:52 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 48 yards to APP 10 Center-Q.Skinner. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 10(9:45 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; T.Thomas at APP 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 13(9:10 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 13. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 13. Gain of 0 yards. Lateral to C.Wells to APP 18 for yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; J.Solomon at APP 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 18(8:55 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; C.Slocum at APP 19.
|Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 19(8:11 - 3rd) C.Howell punts 45 yards to TRY 36 Center-J.Mann. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(8:01 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 36. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16(7:15 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to APP 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; J.Greene at APP 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 13(6:38 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to APP 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker; N.Ross at APP 10.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TROY 10(5:51 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at APP 20 for yards (J.McLeod) PENALTY on APP-J.McLeod Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 5(5:28 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to APP End Zone for yards. K.Vidal for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TRY-C.Ollendieck Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TROY 15(5:23 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Rogers.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TROY 15(5:20 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TROY 15(5:18 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|No Good
4 & 15 - TROY 22(5:18 - 3rd) B.Buce 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 20(5:06 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 20(5:02 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 20. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at APP 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31(4:40 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; R.Steward at APP 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 34(3:50 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to APP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; C.Ransaw at APP 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 36(3:15 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 36. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; D.Pettus at APP 44.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44(2:47 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 44. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 14.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14(2:17 - 3rd) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 19 for -5 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh at TRY 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - APLST 19(1:36 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 19. Catch made by C.Peoples at TRY 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 13(1:09 - 3rd) C.Brice rushed to TRY 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - APLST 13(0:31 - 3rd) M.Hughes 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Mann Holder-C.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the TRY 4. J.Barber returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at TRY 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36(0:24 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 36(0:20 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 36. Catch made by J.Woods at TRY 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Greene; L.Doublin at TRY 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(15:00 - 4th) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; S.Jones at TRY 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 48(14:16 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 48(14:10 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 48. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at APP 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40(13:53 - 4th) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40(13:47 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by T.Johnson at APP 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(12:47 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to APP 29. Catch made by M.Rogers at APP 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at APP 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13(12:27 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to APP 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Ross; D.Dingle-Prince at APP 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 10(11:50 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to APP 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; L.Doublin at APP 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 6(10:59 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to APP 6. Catch made by K.Vidal at APP 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Greene; L.Doublin at APP 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 1(10:14 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:10 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:10 - 4th) PENALTY on APP-N.Ross Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 44 yards from TRY 50 to the APP 6. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:10 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Choloh; B.Jones at APP 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25(9:43 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to APP 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; T.Harris at APP 30.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 30(9:01 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 41(8:52 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 41(8:00 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for C.Peoples.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 41(7:49 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to TRY 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at TRY 34.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - APLST 34(7:03 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 34. Catch made by M.Gibbs at TRY 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; N.Pogue at TRY 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 27(6:35 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 27. Catch made by C.Horn at TRY 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 21(5:50 - 4th) D.Harrington rushed to TRY 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; O.Fletcher at TRY 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 16(5:04 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; B.Jones at TRY 13.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - APLST 13(4:46 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 13(4:44 - 4th) C.Peoples rushed to TRY 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; O.Fletcher at TRY 9.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - APLST 9(3:45 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 9. Catch made by A.Marshall at TRY 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 5(3:37 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to TRY 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; T.Thomas at TRY 4.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 4(2:40 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to TRY 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; K.Robertson at TRY 7.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - APLST 7(2:00 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to TRY 7. Catch made by K.Robinson at TRY 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - APLST 2(1:15 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 2(1:13 - 4th) G.Watson rushed to TRY 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at TRY 5.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 5(1:11 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bird; K.Dawson at TRY 6.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 6(1:09 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Jones; A.Parker at TRY 11.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TROY 0(0:20 - 4th) TRY rushed to TRY End Zone for 0 yards. TRY ran out of bounds. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 4th) Z.Long kicks 46 yards from TRY 20 to the APP 34. A.Marshall returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Harris; C.Slocum at APP 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 47(0:15 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - APLST 47(0:11 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - APLST 47(0:07 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Stroman.
|+53 YD
4 & 10 - APLST 47(0:02 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 47. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 47. Gain of 53 yards. C.Horn for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
