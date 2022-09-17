|
|
Donaldson, Mathis piled up rushing TDs, WVU whips Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) On a day when West Virginia held a ceremony to honor some of its greatest offensive players, the Mountaineers put together their best showing in a year.
Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, CJ Donaldson ran for 101 yards and three scores, and West Virginia breezed to a 65-7 victory over Towson on Saturday.
Although it didn't quite make up for opening the season with close losses to No. 23 Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia piled up 624 yards of offense, scored touchdowns on six of its seven first-half possessions and led its Championship Subdivision opponent 45-7 at halftime before pulling back with a short week before its next game.
''Fun day,'' said West Virginia coach Neal Brown. ''These types of games are important. For the morale of your football team, they're really important.''
Johnson, a freshman, had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season and pushed his TD total to six. He had just nine carries, an average of 11.2-yards per attempt. He also blocked a punt in the opener against Pitt. Most of his yards Saturday came on an 82-yard scoring run.
Playing mostly on defense growing up, Donaldson came to West Virginia as a tight end but was quickly converted to running back and is still getting accustomed to his new role.
''That's my third game ever playing running back,'' Donaldson said. ''Today I kind of surprised myself with that long run.''
Mathis exceeded his career total for touchdowns. He had one TD in 23 previous games.
West Virginia (1-2) had 316 rushing yards. Its six rushing touchdowns were the most since it had seven both against Connecticut and Western Michigan in 2007.
And yet Mathis felt it wasn't a perfect game from the backfield.
''Still a lot left. You can always get better every game,'' he said.
West Virginia's JT Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 174 yards in the first half, including a 2-yard TD pass to Kaden Prather. Daniels was replaced by Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol in the second half.
Numerous other players saw their first significant action on both sides of the ball for West Virginia, including wide receivers Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron. Braham had five catches for 60 yards and Aaron caught four passes for 29 yards, including his first career TD catch, a 5-yarder from Crowder in the fourth quarter. Redshirt freshman Preston Fox caught a 26-yard TD from Marchiol to close the scoring.
HAPPY RETURNS
The only scoring for Towson (2-1) came on D'Ago Hunter's 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter. It was Hunter's second career kickoff return for a TD. Hunter had 246 all-purpose yards.
''Really disappointed in our kickoff,'' Brown said. ''We worked kickoff more than any special teams unit all week.''
HALL OF FAME RECOGNITION
Ex-WVU quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey were inducted into West Virginia's Sports Hall of Fame before the game. Bailey was recognized along with inductees from other sports at the end of the first quarter. Smith, now the Seattle Seahawks' starting quarterback, and Austin, a member of the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, did not attend. The three were members of the 2011 team that beat Clemson 70-33 in the Orange Bowl and all three set multiple school offensive records in 2012.
In the second quarter, basketball coach Bob Huggins received a lengthy ovation after being introduced. Huggins was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame a week ago.
THE TAKEAWAY
Towson: The Tigers, who have 50 new players on their roster, were limited to 180 yards of offense and held the ball for just 19 minutes. Towson had averaged 193 rushing yards over its first two games.
''Hats off to West Virginia and coach Brown. The mistakes that they made in the previous two weeks, they did not at all make today,'' Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. ''Didn't turn the ball over either. We never got in a rhythm offensively, and while it's great to return the opening kickoff, it actually kinda bit us in the foot. Very, very impressed with West Virginia's offense. I think they'll do quite well moving forward.''
West Virginia: The Mountaineers' defense showed significant improvement statistically after the team's first 0-2 start since 1979. Entering Saturday, West Virginia's 401.5 yards and 46.5 points allowed per game had ranked toward the bottom of the Bowl Subdivision.
UP NEXT
Towson hosts New Hampshire next Saturday.
West Virginia plays at Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|33
|Rushing
|7
|16
|Passing
|4
|14
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|5-5
|Total Net Yards
|180
|624
|Total Plays
|55
|85
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|316
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|7.0
|Yards Passing
|98
|308
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|27-40
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|5-34
|Touchdowns
|0
|9
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|308
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|316
|
|
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|624
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 4 QB
|T. Pigrome
|7/14
|59
|0
|0
|
N. Kent 15 QB
|N. Kent
|3/5
|39
|0
|0
|
S. Smith III 16 QB
|S. Smith III
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Matthews 35 RB
|D. Matthews
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
S. Smith III 16 QB
|S. Smith III
|5
|16
|0
|10
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
N. Kent 15 QB
|N. Kent
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Murray 22 RB
|C. Murray
|5
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Bangda 23 RB
|J. Bangda
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
S. Reynolds 12 WR
|S. Reynolds
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Pigrome 4 QB
|T. Pigrome
|5
|-7
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. James 13 WR
|D. James
|8
|5
|44
|0
|19
|
M. Jackson 81 TE
|M. Jackson
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
L. Londono 14 WR
|L. Londono
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Thompson IV 11 WR
|D. Thompson IV
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Akuchie 7 WR
|M. Akuchie
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. McElhaney 82 WR
|B. McElhaney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Perkins 19 WR
|I. Perkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Reynolds 12 WR
|S. Reynolds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Street 9 WR
|D. Street
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jordan DL
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Vaughan 30 K
|K. Vaughan
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Williams 97 P
|R. Williams
|6
|40.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|8
|28.4
|96
|1
|
S. Alsheimer 43 LB
|S. Alsheimer
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/24
|174
|1
|0
|
W. Crowder 7 QB
|W. Crowder
|6/6
|57
|1
|0
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|3/6
|45
|0
|0
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|2/4
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|17
|104
|2
|25
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|9
|101
|3
|82
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|3
|59
|1
|39
|
J. Anderson 28 RB
|J. Anderson
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|8
|21
|0
|7
|
W. Crowder 7 QB
|W. Crowder
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|6
|5
|60
|0
|30
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|2
|53
|0
|51
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|10
|6
|51
|1
|20
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|9
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|3
|35
|0
|30
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|2
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|4
|4
|29
|1
|10
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Williams 10 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|26
|6/6
|9
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Cupitt kicks 65 yards from TWN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 50 for 25 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 50.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(14:41 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(14:33 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 32(13:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(13:20 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 28. Catch made by R.Smith at TWN 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 25.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WVU 25(12:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TWN-T.Reece Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 20(12:36 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 16(12:21 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 16(12:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 16. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 16. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 2(12:02 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 2(11:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 2. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Prather for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 4. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. D.Hunter for 96 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) K.Vaughan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) J.Cupitt kicks 65 yards from TWN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 25(11:14 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TWST 28(10:44 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 28. Gain of 10 yards. J.Aaron ran out of bounds. Towson challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by TWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 38(10:20 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TWST 41(9:49 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TWST 47(9:30 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 47.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - TWST 47(8:57 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 48(8:24 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TWST 48(8:19 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 46 for yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 46. PENALTY on TWN-D.Faison Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 33(7:49 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 33. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 21.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TWST 21(7:19 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TWN 27 for -6 yards (J.Jordan) PENALTY on WVU-Z.Frazier Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - TWST 27(7:10 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 23.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - TWST 23(6:41 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 23. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 3(5:46 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN End Zone for 3 yards. T.Mathis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 6. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 28.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(5:32 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to TWN 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 27(4:58 - 1st) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 27(4:54 - 1st) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 27. Catch made by D.Hunter at TWN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 35.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - WVU 35(4:05 - 1st) PENALTY on TWN-TWN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 30(4:05 - 1st) R.Williams punts 51 yards to WVU 19 Center-TWN. R.Smith returned punt from the WVU 19. Tackled by TWN at WVU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 4. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:35 - 1st) S.Reynolds rushed to TWN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 20(3:01 - 1st) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 20(2:56 - 1st) T.Pigrome scrambles to TWN 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 19.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 19(2:07 - 1st) R.Williams punts 27 yards to TWN 46 Center-TWN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 46(2:01 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TWST 40(1:46 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 33(1:29 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 33(1:22 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - TWST 34(0:47 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 34. Catch made by S.James at TWN 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 32.
|+13 YD
4 & 9 - TWST 32(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 19(14:35 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TWST 17(13:59 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - TWST 17(13:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 17. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TWST 3(12:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 3. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 3. Gain of yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 3(13:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TWST 3(13:05 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Donaldson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(12:52 - 2nd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 23.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WVU 23(12:07 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 13 for -10 yards (D.Mallinger)
|Penalty
3 & 18 - WVU 13(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TWN-TWN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - WVU 8(11:26 - 2nd) T.Pigrome rushed to TWN 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 19.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 19(10:44 - 2nd) R.Williams punts 38 yards to WVU 43 Center-TWN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 43(10:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by M.O'Laughlin at WVU 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TWST 44(9:58 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TWST 48(9:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 45(8:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 45. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TWST 37(8:01 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 26(7:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 26. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 19.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TWST 19(6:44 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 2(6:01 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN End Zone for 2 yards. T.Mathis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 63 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 2. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:54 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for S.Reynolds.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(5:49 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 25. Catch made by D.James at TWN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at TWN 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - WVU 29(5:12 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 26 for -3 yards (J.Jefferson)
|Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 26(4:25 - 2nd) R.Williams punts 34 yards to WVU 40 Center-TWN. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 40(4:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by S.James at WVU 40. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TWST 9(3:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.O'Laughlin.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 9(3:38 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TWST 9(2:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TWST 16(2:48 - 2nd) C.Legg 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(2:42 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 25. Catch made by D.Thompson at TWN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(2:17 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by D.James at TWN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(1:58 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(1:55 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 37. Catch made by D.James at TWN 37. Gain of 6 yards. D.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 43(1:52 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 43. Catch made by D.James at TWN 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(1:52 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for B.McElhaney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 47(1:26 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.Street.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WVU 47(1:23 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 49 for -4 yards (D.Stills)
|No Gain
4 & 14 - WVU 49(1:17 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 49(1:11 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 49(1:08 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to TWN 49. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 43.
|+39 YD
3 & 4 - TWST 43(0:49 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to TWN 4 for 39 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 4(0:55 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 2(0:16 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TWST 2(0:13 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TWST 1(0:09 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 51 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 14. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 27. PENALTY on WVU-J.Aaron Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 42(0:00 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 42. Catch made by D.James at TWN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.King kicks 54 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 11. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(14:53 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to TWN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 33(14:25 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TWN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 33(13:47 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 33(13:42 - 3rd) R.Williams punts 51 yards to WVU 16 Center-TWN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 16(13:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TWST 20(13:03 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TWST 25(12:42 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 25.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TWST 25(12:05 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 27(11:28 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TWST 36(11:08 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TWST 36(11:01 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 39(10:22 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at WVU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TWST 48(9:49 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 49. PENALTY on TWN-D.Faison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TWST 36(9:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - TWST 41(9:06 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to TWN 41. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 11(8:26 - 3rd) G.Greene scrambles to TWN End Zone for 11 yards. G.Greene for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(8:21 - 3rd) P.Grothaus extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) D.King kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(8:14 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31(7:43 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 32(7:16 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 32(7:06 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TWN 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 40.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 40(6:34 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(6:02 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WVU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 43(5:28 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 38(4:57 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 38(4:51 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 30(4:17 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 27(3:45 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 27(3:41 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to WVU 32 for -5 yards. S.Smith FUMBLES forced by T.Alston. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-C.Biser at WVU 32. Tackled by TWN at WVU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 32(3:35 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TWST 37(3:07 - 3rd) W.Crowder pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 37. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at WVU 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - TWST 39(2:25 - 3rd) W.Crowder pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 44.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 44(1:51 - 3rd) W.Crowder pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 44. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 46(1:15 - 3rd) W.Crowder pass complete to TWN 46. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TWST 41(0:37 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TWST 41(0:01 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 37.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - TWST 37(15:00 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 34(14:28 - 4th) W.Crowder rushed to TWN 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TWST 30(13:57 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 26.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - TWST 26(13:14 - 4th) W.Crowder pass complete to TWN 26. Catch made by R.Smith at TWN 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 13. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - TWST 31(12:56 - 4th) W.Crowder pass complete to TWN 31. Catch made by R.Smith at TWN 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TWST 1(12:17 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 1.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TWST 1(11:37 - 4th) PENALTY on WVU-N.Malone False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TWST 5(11:17 - 4th) W.Crowder pass complete to TWN 5. Catch made by J.Aaron at TWN 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Aaron for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:12 - 4th) P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:12 - 4th) PENALTY on TWN-M.Smith Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 4th) D.King kicks 50 yards from WVU 50 to the TWN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:12 - 4th) C.Murray rushed to TWN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(10:46 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to TWN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 30(10:08 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to TWN 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(9:41 - 4th) C.Murray rushed to TWN 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 39(8:59 - 4th) J.Bangda rushed to TWN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 41(8:22 - 4th) J.Bangda rushed to TWN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 44(7:36 - 4th) R.Williams punts 41 yards to WVU 15 Center-TWN. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 15. Tackled by TWN at WVU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 42(7:22 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by P.Fox at WVU 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 48.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - TWST 48(6:49 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 38(6:12 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 38(6:06 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TWST 29(5:33 - 4th) J.Anderson rushed to TWN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 26(4:51 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 26(4:48 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to TWN 26. Catch made by P.Fox at TWN 26. Gain of 26 yards. P.Fox for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:42 - 4th) P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 4th) D.King kicks 26 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 39. S.Alsheimer returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 39(4:41 - 4th) C.Murray rushed to TWN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 42(4:15 - 4th) N.Kent rushed to TWN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 42(3:32 - 4th) N.Kent pass complete to TWN 42. Catch made by M.Akuchie at TWN 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 48(2:49 - 4th) C.Murray rushed to TWN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 50(2:14 - 4th) C.Murray rushed to TWN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 50(1:41 - 4th) N.Kent steps back to pass. N.Kent pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 50(1:34 - 4th) N.Kent pass complete to TWN 50. Catch made by L.Londono at TWN 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 42.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 42(1:29 - 4th) N.Kent rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 39.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 39(1:02 - 4th) N.Kent pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by M.Jackson at WVU 39. Gain of 25 yards. M.Jackson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 14(0:55 - 4th) N.Kent steps back to pass. N.Kent pass incomplete intended for S.Reynolds.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 14(0:51 - 4th) J.Bangda rushed to WVU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 13(0:13 - 4th) N.Kent scrambles to WVU 10 for yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 10. PENALTY on TWN-TWN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - WVU 18(0:01 - 4th) N.Kent scrambles to WVU 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 12.
