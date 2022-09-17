|
|
|COLOST
|WASHST
Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7.
Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early.
''We started fast,'' Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. ''That's exactly what we needed to do in this football game.''
Dickert said his team has bought into the concept of not looking ahead each week.
''It's important to take these one game at a time,'' he said ''They've bought into the mentality of not looking into the big picture.''
Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once. Donovan Ollie and De'Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes.
Freshman quarterback Clay Millen completed 24 of 34 passes for 211 yards for Colorado State (0-3), which has lost eight consecutive games dating to last season.
Washington State sacked Millen seven times and limited Colorado State to 37 rushing yards on 30 carries.
''He stays in there, takes hits and keeps going,'' Dickert said of Millen.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley finished with 13 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.
''He's out there making plays. He plays hard,'' Dickert said.
The Cougars marched 46 yards in four plays on their first possession, with Ward throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ollie for a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars took over at midfield again on their second series and Ward fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stribling for a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
Cayden Camper missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt for Colorado State and WSU marched 73 yards, with Ward hitting Stribling for a 19-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with more than 3 minutes left in the first quarter.
Ward found Ollie for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap an 82-yard drive that gave WSU to a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Washington State went into the locker room with a 255-82 advantage in yards gained, along with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Colorado State rushed 18 times in the first half, for just 4 net yards.
The Rams did not score until the fourth quarter, on a 14-yard pass from Millen to Justus Ross-Simmons.
The Cougars scored only one touchdown in the second half.
''I'd like in the second half to keep firing and do some things,'' Dickert said.
Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said he was disappointed in his team's play.
''There's just not enough continuity right now. Lots of young players on this team who just aren't doing enough yet, but we'll get there. We're not discouraged,'' Norvell said.
The Rams have given up 23 sacks in three games this year, tops in the nation.
''I hate seeing the quarterback get hit, we're trying everything we can to keep him up,'' Norvell added. ''We haven't found out how to do that to this point. We need to take better care of him.''
HELLO AGAIN
The teams have only played once before, when the Rams staged a huge comeback to defeat Washington State 48-45 in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.
FAST START
Dickert became the first Washington State head coach to start his first full season with three consecutive victories since Mike Price in 1989. Dickert was named interim coach midway through last season when Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars were coming off an impressive 17-14 nonconference win at Wisconsin that knocked the Badgers out of the Top 25. This victory could lift the Cougars into the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.
Colorado State: The Rams, a 16-point underdog, remain winless under new coach Jay Norvell, who was hired from Nevada. The Rams' offense is struggling to score.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: The Rams host Sacramento State next Saturday.
Washington State: The Cougars open Pac-12 play by hosting No. 25 Oregon next Saturday. ''This is going to be a big-time football game,'' Dickert said. ''I want those seats full.''
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|249
|449
|Total Plays
|66
|62
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|148
|Rush Attempts
|31
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.2
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|212
|301
|Comp. - Att.
|25-35
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-77
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.0
|2-47.5
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|301
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|148
|
|
|249
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|25/35
|212
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|8
|28
|0
|9
|
K. Holles 33 RB
|K. Holles
|3
|20
|0
|18
|
T. Williams 33 DB
|T. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
C. Millen 11 QB
|C. Millen
|13
|0
|0
|11
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McCullouch 6 WR
|T. McCullouch
|6
|4
|57
|0
|25
|
J. Thomas 27 RB
|J. Thomas
|6
|5
|51
|0
|27
|
T. Horton 14 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|5
|45
|0
|19
|
M. Stovall 0 WR
|M. Stovall
|7
|5
|31
|0
|22
|
J. Ross-Simmons 85 WR
|J. Ross-Simmons
|4
|2
|19
|1
|14
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|4
|3
|8
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. King 4 DB
|A. King
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Guzman 16 DB
|B. Guzman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howell 17 DB
|J. Howell
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Francis 8 DB
|T. Francis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kelly 90 DL
|G. Kelly
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Laday 10 DB
|G. Laday
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kulick 49 LB
|D. Kulick
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 2 DL
|C. Onyechi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 DB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Floyd 24 DB
|R. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Phillips 40 DL
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 DL
|M. Kamara
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Mitchell 51 LB
|J. Mitchell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wa-Kalonji 92 DL
|M. Wa-Kalonji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Boyle 98 K
|M. Boyle
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Turner 41 P
|P. Turner
|5
|34.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|26/36
|292
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|8
|74
|0
|39
|
K. Katzer 28 RB
|K. Katzer
|6
|54
|1
|24
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|8
|35
|0
|14
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|4
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|12
|8
|82
|2
|18
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|4
|4
|69
|2
|25
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|3
|3
|64
|0
|38
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|3
|43
|0
|27
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Gomness 77 OL
|K. Gomness
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|8-4
|3.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|5-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Wilson 43 LB
|B. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lampkin 29 DB
|C. Lampkin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Shepherd 21 DB
|A. Shepherd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eckert 99 DT
|A. Eckert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Archie 4 DB
|A. Archie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lopez 44 LB
|G. Lopez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stevenson 45 LB
|R. Stevenson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|22
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|2
|47.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 27(14:28 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CSU 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - COLOST 29(13:37 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 20 for -9 yards (D.Henley)
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(13:06 - 1st) P.Turner punts 26 yards to CSU 46 Center-CSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 46(13:02 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 46(12:54 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 23 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(12:37 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 17(12:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 17. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Ollie for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-R.Schramm Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 50 yards from WST 50 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(12:02 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at CSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:33 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:26 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-O.Snively False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - COLOST 20(11:26 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for M.Stovall.
|Punt
4 & 15 - COLOST 20(11:22 - 1st) P.Turner punts 32 yards to WST 48 Center-CSU. Fair catch by R.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(11:14 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for O.Peters.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(11:08 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 48. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 48. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at CSU 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(10:57 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 26. Catch made by O.Peters at CSU 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Laday at CSU 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 25(10:41 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(10:03 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 13. Catch made by D.Stribling at CSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Stribling for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(9:59 - 1st) C.Millen rushed to CSU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(9:28 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at CSU 38.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - COLOST 38(8:52 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 38. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(8:24 - 1st) A.Morrow rushed to WST 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLOST 30(7:41 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for M.Stovall.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - COLOST 30(7:37 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by M.Stovall at WST 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(7:01 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to WST 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at WST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - COLOST 26(6:26 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.Horton.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 26(6:19 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to WST 26. Catch made by J.Thomas at WST 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 27.
|No Good
4 & 12 - COLOST 34(5:41 - 1st) M.Boyle 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CSU Holder-CSU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:30 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at WST 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 30(4:58 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 30. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 42.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(4:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 19 for 39 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(4:09 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CSU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at CSU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 19(3:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 19. Catch made by D.Stribling at CSU 19. Gain of 19 yards. D.Stribling for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(3:24 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 25. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at CSU 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - COLOST 28(2:50 - 1st) PENALTY on CSU-CSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 12 - COLOST 23(2:23 - 1st) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 15 for -8 yards (Q.Roff)
|Penalty
3 & 20 - COLOST 15(1:42 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 15. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 15. Gain of yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CSU 23. PENALTY on CSU-O.Snively Personal Foul / Offense 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 28 - COLOST 8(1:34 - 1st) PENALTY on WST-F.Mauigoa Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 23(1:34 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to CSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at CSU 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 23(1:06 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(0:48 - 1st) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 45(15:00 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to WST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 37(14:26 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by T.McCullouch at WST 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at WST 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 24(13:56 - 2nd) T.McCullouch rushed to WST 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 25(13:18 - 2nd) A.Morrow rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 24.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - COLOST 24(12:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-J.Gardner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-14 YD
3 & 15 - COLOST 29(12:13 - 2nd) CSU rushed to WST 43 for -14 yards. CSU FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-CSU at WST 43. Tackled by WST at WST 43.
|Punt
4 & 29 - COLOST 43(11:32 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 25 yards to WST 18 Center-CSU. Downed by P.Montini.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(11:19 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 18. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 18. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at WST 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 18(10:53 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by CSU at WST 27. PENALTY on WST-B.Riviere Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 17(10:33 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 17. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at WST 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 25(10:06 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(9:19 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at WST 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 31(8:24 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|+25 YD
3 & 8 - WASHST 31(8:22 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 31. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(7:34 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:30 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(7:27 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson. PENALTY on CSU-B.Guzman Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(7:20 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to CSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at CSU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 11(6:50 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WASHST 11(6:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on CSU-D.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 6(6:32 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to CSU 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick at CSU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:22 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 2. Catch made by D.Ollie at CSU 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Ollie for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(6:10 - 2nd) K.Holles rushed to CSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CSU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 27(5:34 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at CSU 23 for -4 yards (B.Jackson; F.Mauigoa)
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - COLOST 23(4:58 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 23. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CSU 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLOST 25(4:24 - 2nd) P.Turner punts 53 yards to WST 22 Center-CSU. Downed by T.Francis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(4:09 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at WST 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 25(3:45 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(3:20 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at WST 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 37(2:21 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at WST 38.
|-3 YD
3 & 7 - WASHST 38(1:54 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to WST 35 for -3 yards. C.Ward FUMBLES forced by C.Onyechi. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-C.Carter at WST 35. Tackled by WST at WST 35.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(1:23 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 35. Catch made by M.Stovall at WST 35. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; F.Mauigoa at WST 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - COLOST 42(1:00 - 2nd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by A.Morrow at WST 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 36.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - COLOST 36(0:30 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to WST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 28.
|Sack
4 & 3 - COLOST 28(0:10 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 30 for -2 yards (D.Henley) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by D.Henley. Fumble RECOVERED by WST-F.Mauigoa at WST 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by A.King; C.Carter at WST 50.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(14:22 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 50. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 50. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 32.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(13:58 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 32. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CSU at CSU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:24 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie (B.Guzman).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:15 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASHST 5(13:15 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WASHST 12(13:10 - 3rd) D.Janikowski 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WST Holder-WST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(13:04 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CSU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 31(12:35 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 31. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; F.Mauigoa at CSU 36.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 36(12:09 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 36. Catch made by M.Stovall at CSU 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Marsh at WST 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 42(11:36 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by A.Morrow at WST 42. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - COLOST 43(11:03 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to WST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; D.Henley at WST 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 42(10:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by T.Horton at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 37.
|Int
4 & 5 - COLOST 37(9:50 - 3rd) C.Millen pass INTERCEPTED at WST 3. Intercepted by J.Hicks at WST 3. Tackled by CSU at WST 3.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 3(9:44 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips at WST 6.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 6(9:18 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 6(9:11 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly at WST 6.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 6(8:26 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 61 yards to CSU 33 Center-WST. Downed by A.Archie.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 33(8:16 - 3rd) A.Morrow rushed to CSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; A.Shepherd at CSU 47. PENALTY on CSU-M.Stovall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(7:42 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 32. Catch made by A.Morrow at CSU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at CSU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLOST 35(7:16 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLOST 35(7:08 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for A.Morrow.
|Punt
4 & 8 - COLOST 35(7:00 - 3rd) P.Turner punts 34 yards to WST 31 Center-CSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(7:00 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 31. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 31. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.King; B.Guzman at CSU 31.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(6:28 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at CSU 40 for -9 yards (M.Kamara)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - WASHST 40(4:41 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at CSU 44 for -4 yards (G.Kelly; M.Kamara)
|+16 YD
3 & 23 - WASHST 44(5:10 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; J.Howell at CSU 28.
|No Gain
4 & 7 - WASHST 28(4:40 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by L.Victor at CSU 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.King at CSU 28.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 28(4:25 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 28. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:55 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:52 - 3rd) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for J.Ross-Simmons.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 47(3:48 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 47. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at CSU 48.
|+1 YD
4 & 9 - COLOST 48(2:48 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 48. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin at CSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:58 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to CSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis; J.Howell at CSU 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 46(2:26 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 46. Catch made by B.Riviere at CSU 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Francis at CSU 49.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WASHST 49(1:51 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to CSU 49. Catch made by K.Gomness at CSU 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Carter at CSU 49. PENALTY on WST-K.Gomness Illegal Forward Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WASHST 49(0:00 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 34 yards to CSU 15 Center-WST. D.Bailey returned punt from the CSU 15. Tackled by C.Ward; C.Smith-Wade at CSU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(0:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST Fair Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(0:43 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 30. Catch made by T.Horton at CSU 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; A.Archie at CSU 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 33(0:15 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 33. Catch made by T.McCullouch at CSU 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at CSU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44(0:01 - 3rd) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at CSU 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WST at CSU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - COLOST 45(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-G.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - COLOST 40(15:00 - 4th) C.Millen scrambles to CSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at CSU 44.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - COLOST 44(14:18 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to CSU 44. Catch made by J.Thomas at CSU 44. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Lampkin; D.Henley at WST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(13:50 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to WST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; D.Henley at WST 29.
|Sack
2 & 10 - COLOST 29(13:13 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 32 for -3 yards (F.Mauigoa) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by F.Mauigoa. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-G.Davis at WST 32. Tackled by WST at WST 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - COLOST 32(12:15 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by T.McCullouch at WST 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Stevenson; A.Marsh at WST 24.
|+15 YD
4 & 5 - COLOST 24(12:16 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by T.Horton at WST 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at WST 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - COLOST 9(11:15 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen pass incomplete intended for T.McCullouch.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - COLOST 9(11:13 - 4th) PENALTY on CSU-CSU False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - COLOST 14(11:13 - 4th) C.Millen pass complete to WST 14. Catch made by J.Ross-Simmons at WST 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Ross-Simmons for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 4th) M.Boyle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) H.Katleman kicks 65 yards from CSU 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(11:07 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Guzman at WST 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 29(10:34 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Floyd at WST 31. PENALTY on WST-D.Ollie Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted.
|Int
3 & 6 - WASHST 29(9:53 - 4th) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at WST 40. Intercepted by J.Howell at WST 40. Tackled by D.Stribling at WST 21.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 21(9:33 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to WST 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at WST 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - COLOST 18(9:19 - 4th) C.Millen rushed to WST 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff at WST 13.
|Sack
3 & 2 - COLOST 13(8:37 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 16 for -3 yards (D.Henley) C.Millen FUMBLES forced by D.Henley. Fumble RECOVERED by CSU-J.Ross-Simmons at WST 16. Tackled by WST at WST 16.
|Sack
4 & 5 - COLOST 16(7:54 - 4th) C.Millen steps back to pass. C.Millen sacked at WST 26 for -10 yards (A.Edson)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(7:28 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howell at WST 33.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 33(6:55 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Onyechi at WST 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 31(6:27 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.King at WST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(5:49 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to WST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; M.Wa-Kalonji at WST 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 45(5:09 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to CSU 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.Anusiem at CSU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(4:32 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to CSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Kelly; M.Wa-Kalonji at CSU 30.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 30(3:35 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to CSU 8 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.King at CSU 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 8(2:50 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to CSU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Howell; T.Francis at CSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 1(2:04 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to CSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Kulick; J.Howell at CSU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 1(1:16 - 4th) K.Katzer rushed to CSU End Zone for 1 yards. K.Katzer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 4th) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 4th) C.Theaker kicks 61 yards from WST 35 to the CSU 4. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35(1:04 - 4th) K.Holles rushed to WST 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Shepherd at WST 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 47(0:50 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to WST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Lopez; A.Eckert at WST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - COLOST 44(0:18 - 4th) K.Holles rushed to WST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by WST at WST 44.
