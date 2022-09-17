|
|MISSST
|LSU
Daniels, LSU storm back from 13 down to beat Bulldogs, 31-16
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged from the locker room with red, swollen bruises around his left eye - and a smile on his face.
His fearless scrambles frustrated and wore down Mississippi State while helping LSU open its Southeastern Conference slate on a triumphant note.
''I came over to the sideline and it was bleeding,'' Daniels said with a chuckle when asked about his facial cuts and welts. ''It is what it is - a battle scar. It's going to swell up a little bit. But you know, it's football.''
Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
''The one thing I know about this group for certain, and we are still trying to learn more about each other every day, is that they are fighters,'' first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said.
Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 210 yards without an interception, and also rushed for 93 yards, mostly on scrambles.
LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) outscored Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1) 21-0 in the fourth quarter and 31-3 during the game's final 31 minutes.
The Tigers finished it off with Armoni Goodwin's 47-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left and Jay Ward's interception of Bulldogs QB Will Rogers.
The Tigers didn't take their first lead until early in the fourth quarter, when they cashed in on Austin Williams' muffed punt on his own 10.
Daniels' spinning, tackle-slipping scramble up the middle on third and goal from the 3 made it 17-16 on what was also LSU's first third-down conversion of the game.
The Tigers widened the margin with a 14-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that consumed six minutes. Daniels connected with Malik Nabers on three drive-sustaining passes - two on third down, followed by a surprise, 27-yard floater on fourth and 3. Josh Williams powered in from 7 yards out on the next play to make it 24-16.
Nabers finished with six catches for 76 yards.
LSU's defense initially looked like it might struggle with third-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach's ''Air Raid'' offense. The Bulldogs drove 87 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession, capped by Jo'quavious Marks' 37-yard run.
But the Tigers twice stopped MSU runs on fourth-and-short in the first half to keep the game close.
''It is unfortunate because we are explosive; we are just inconsistent,'' Leach said. ''Explosive is fun and explosive means you can get on a run and hit a lot of dingers on somebody. But in the end, that will catch up to you if you are not consistent. We have got to coach consistency in them. That is what we have to do, starting with me.''
The Bulldogs went up 13-0 on Rara Thomas' leaping catch in tight coverage near the left pylon late in the second quarter - a scoring play set up by Dillon Johnson's 35-yard run to the right side.
But LSU's offense suddenly came alive with a 75-yard scoring drive in just 1:28 to make it 13-7 on Jaray Jenkins' 8-yard catch and tackle-breaking surge near the goal line. The drive was fueled by Daniels' scrambles of 13, 15 and 20 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs could not get out of their own way. Three failures on fourth and short were compounded by the muffed punt, a holding call that wiped out an 88-yard kickoff return when MSU was just down by 8, a slew of dropped passes and Rogers' fourth-quarter interception. He finished 24 of 42 for 214 yards and one TD.
LSU: The Tigers' defensive line is regarded as the team's best position group and dominated the line of scrimmage against Mississippi State. LSU sacked Rogers four times and made eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The Tigers hit Rogers many more times as he threw and the QB's performance suffered during the second half, when he completed less than half of his throws (11 for 23).
''We came with a mindset that we were going to do our job as a defense,'' LSU defensive end Ali Gaye said. ''The mentality was to lock them down and bring the energy for (LSU's) offense and let them do their job.''
LINE ITEMS:
LSU had its third different combination of the season along the offensive line with freshmen at both tackle spots.
''It was a really good performance,'' Kelly said. ''All-in-all, to have two true freshmen and the third different starting lineup we have had up front, I'm really pleased with what they did tonight.''
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: Hosts Bowling Green on Sept. 24.
LSU: Hosts New Mexico State on Sept. 24.
W. Rogers
2 QB
214 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -22 RuYds
J. Daniels
5 QB
210 PaYds, PaTD, 100 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|289
|416
|Total Plays
|64
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|206
|Rush Attempts
|22
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|214
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|7-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|6-44.8
|Return Yards
|47
|20
|Punts - Returns
|3-47
|3-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|214
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|24/42
|214
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|7
|50
|0
|35
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|9
|50
|1
|37
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|5
|-22
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|8
|4
|67
|1
|24
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|8
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|5
|29
|0
|10
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|7
|3
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 92 DE
|J. Banks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DL
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|1/1
|45
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|4
|44.3
|2
|50
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|45.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|32.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|22/37
|210
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|17
|100
|2
|20
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|9
|75
|1
|47
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|11
|32
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|8
|6
|76
|0
|27
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|7
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|3
|23
|1
|12
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|4
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|6
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|6-5
|0.0
|1
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
H. Perkins 10 LB
|H. Perkins
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fields 25 LB
|K. Fields
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|6
|44.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Nicholas 33 WR
|J. Nicholas
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
G. Clayton Jr. 25 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|3
|0.3
|1
|0
|
D. McGhee 26 CB
|D. McGhee
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Johnson at LSU 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Forbes at LSU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 45(14:31 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-C.Turner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 40(14:15 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 47(13:38 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to MSST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at MSST 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 44(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-G.Dellinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LSU 49(12:52 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for A.Goodwin.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LSU 49(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - LSU 49(12:40 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bech.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LSU 49(12:35 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 36 yards to MSST 13 Center-LSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(12:25 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; M.Jones at MSST 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 14(11:55 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at MSST 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 19(11:12 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at MSST 22.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 22(10:26 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MSST 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(10:00 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at MSST 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 30(9:29 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; M.Burns at MSST 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(8:59 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-J.Guillory Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 42(8:44 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at MSST 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 43(8:12 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Richardson at LSU 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(7:39 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to LSU End Zone for 37 yards. J.Marks for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:30 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 63 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU 2. J.Nicholas returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Purvis at LSU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:22 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering; R.Charlton at LSU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 21(6:48 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 21. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Richardson at LSU 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 28(6:09 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LSU 29(5:40 - 1st) PENALTY on LSU-C.Turner False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 25(5:18 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 46 yards to MSST 29 Center-LSU. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 29. Tackled by E.Jones at LSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(5:03 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by R.Harvey at LSU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 49.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(4:26 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 42 for -9 yards (B.Ojulari)
|+18 YD
3 & 19 - MISSST 42(3:43 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 40.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 40(3:09 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 41(3:04 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at LSU 41.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 41(2:30 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 37 for -4 yards (N.Pickering)
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - LSU 37(1:51 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; T.Wheat at LSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LSU 45(1:10 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 55 yards to MSST End Zone Center-LSU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:02 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; S.Ryan at MSST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 29(0:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(0:34 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; G.Brooks at MSST 29.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jones; M.Wingo at MSST 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 29(14:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by J.Williams at MSST 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 29(14:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to MSST 29 for 0 yards. J.Daniels FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-T.Wheat at MSST 29. Tackled by LSU at MSST 29.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(14:16 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 29. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson at MSST 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(13:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Calvin at MSST 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at MSST 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 45(13:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to LSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 49(12:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 49 for -2 yards (S.Jones) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-N.Jones at MSST 49. Tackled by LSU at MSST 49.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISSST 49(11:42 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 48 yards to LSU 3 Center-MSST. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 3. Tackled by MSST at LSU 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 3(11:37 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at LSU 8.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 8(11:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 8(10:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young; T.Wheat at LSU 11.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 11(10:20 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 48 yards to MSST 41 Center-LSU. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(10:11 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at MSST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 44(9:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 44. Gain of 6 yards. C.Ducking ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 50(9:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to LSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at LSU 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(8:28 - 2nd) S.Price rushed to LSU 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; W.Weeks at LSU 50.
|Sack
2 & 13 - MISSST 50(7:44 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 40 for -10 yards (H.Perkins)
|-1 YD
3 & 23 - MISSST 40(6:58 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at MSST 39.
|Punt
4 & 24 - MISSST 39(6:10 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 50 yards to LSU 11 Center-MSST. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(6:01 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Green at LSU 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 14(5:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at LSU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(4:35 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton; J.Banks at LSU 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 25(4:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green at LSU 27.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LSU 27(3:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 25 for -2 yards (T.Wheat)
|Punt
4 & 9 - LSU 25(3:12 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 49 yards to MSST 26 Center-LSU. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 26. Tackled by J.Bramblett at LSU 48.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:08 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 13 for 35 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(2:30 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 13(2:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by R.Thomas at LSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. R.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 33.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(1:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 46 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at LSU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(1:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at LSU 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 49(1:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 36 for 15 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by M.Nabers at MSST 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 28(1:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 8 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at MSST 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 8(0:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 8. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSST 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Jenkins for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse at MSST 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(0:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on LSU-A.Gaye Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - MISSST 46(0:41 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MSST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 49(0:26 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 40 yards to LSU 11 Center-MSST. Downed by S.Price.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at MSST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(14:34 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 36(14:29 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan; H.Perkins at MSST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 44(13:47 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 44(13:43 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 43 yards to LSU 13 Center-MSST. Downed by E.Forbes.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 13(13:29 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by A.Goodwin at LSU 13. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Forbes at LSU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(13:08 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at LSU 30.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 30(12:39 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at LSU 47. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(12:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to MSST 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 29(11:45 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by K.Boutte at MSST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 18(11:12 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 18(11:10 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 18(11:06 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - LSU 25(11:01 - 3rd) D.Ramos 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LSU Holder-LSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 3rd) D.Ramos kicks 64 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST 1. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jenkins; J.Bernard-Converse at MSST 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(10:50 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at MSST 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 40(10:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Thomas.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 40(10:09 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 40. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Brooks at LSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(9:30 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 36(9:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 36(9:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 36. Catch made by L.Griffin at LSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(8:40 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - MISSST 23(8:02 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to LSU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins; M.Baskerville at LSU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 21(7:17 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at LSU 28 for -7 yards (B.Ojulari; H.Perkins)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - MISSST 35(6:36 - 3rd) B.Raybon 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at LSU 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30(6:05 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at LSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 45(5:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|Sack
2 & 10 - LSU 45(5:18 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 39 for -6 yards (N.Watson)
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - LSU 39(4:38 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 50.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LSU 49(3:51 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(3:45 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to LSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MISSST 47(3:16 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 47(3:13 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by J.Walley at LSU 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; K.Fields at LSU 42.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 42(2:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(2:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.Johnson at MSST 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(1:55 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to MSST 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LSU 48(1:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - LSU 48(1:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MSST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; C.Duncan at MSST 45.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LSU 45(0:38 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 35 yards to MSST 10 Center-LSU. A.Williams returned punt from the MSST 10. A.Williams FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-S.Roy at MSST 9.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 14 - LSU 14(0:33 - 3rd) A.Goodwin rushed to MSST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Pickering at MSST 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 10(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 3(14:17 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST End Zone for 3 yards. J.Daniels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 4th) D.Ramos kicks 50 yards from LSU 50 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:11 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at MSST 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(13:49 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MSST 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MISSST 31(13:09 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 31(12:54 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards to LSU 24 Center-MSST. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 24. Tackled by M.Banks; J.Morant at LSU 27. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(12:54 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; C.Duncan at LSU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LSU 19(12:16 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 19(12:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 19. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at LSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 29(11:44 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 29(11:42 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at LSU 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 38(11:05 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at LSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(10:23 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 46(9:30 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to MSST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; J.Banks at MSST 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 45(9:06 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by M.Nabers at MSST 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 41(8:25 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 41(8:16 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 41(8:11 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by J.Williams at MSST 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Preston at MSST 34.
|+27 YD
4 & 3 - LSU 34(7:34 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by M.Nabers at MSST 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(6:57 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to MSST End Zone for 7 yards. J.Daniels for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 4th) D.Ramos kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 11. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ellington Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 17(6:40 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 17(6:36 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for S.Price.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 17(6:32 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 17(6:27 - 4th) A.Trafford punts 42 yards to LSU 41 Center-MSST. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 41. Tackled by MSST at LSU 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 41(6:18 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 41(6:11 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; T.Wheat at LSU 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 43(5:25 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MSST 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; T.Wheat at MSST 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(4:58 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to MSST End Zone for 47 yards. A.Goodwin for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 4th) D.Ramos kicks 52 yards from LSU 35 to the MSST 13. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(4:50 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Burns at LSU 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(4:41 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by D.Johnson at LSU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 43(3:59 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 43. Catch made by D.Johnson at LSU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Ward; M.Baskerville at LSU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(3:39 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by C.Ducking at LSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 27.
|Int
2 & 4 - MISSST 27(3:15 - 4th) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 7. Intercepted by J.Ward at LSU 7. Tackled by L.Griffin at LSU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 26(3:06 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Green; C.Duncan at LSU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 34(2:20 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(1:42 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering; C.Young at LSU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 41(0:57 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at LSU 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 44(0:08 - 4th) J.Emery rushed to LSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at LSU 47.
