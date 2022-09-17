|
|
|FSU
|LVILLE
Rodemaker rallies Florida State to 35-31 win at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Pressed into duty on the road Friday night due to an injury, Tate Rodemaker lifted Florida State to yet another improbable victory.
This time, the Seminoles didn't need a blocked extra point with no time left to win as they did two weeks ago against LSU. Instead, they relied on their backup quarterback to lead the way in a 35-31 come-from-behind victory over Louisville.
The sophomore came in after Jordan Travis suffered a lower left leg injury with a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter and Florida State down 21-14. All the Valdosta, Georgia native did was lead the Seminoles to three, 75-yard second-half scoring drives. The last came with 7:54 left with a sensational 2-yard catch in the end zone by Johnny Wilson that put the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) up for good.
Rodemaker, who finished 6-for-10 passing for 109 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, said his mindset upon entering the game was to treat it like his work during the week.
''The first half I just kind of got thrown out there,'' Rodemaker said. ''The second half was, I just went out there and played my game. I just told myself, `This is like practice and I'd been doing it all week.' I just transferred it over to the game.''
Florida State gained 260 of its 455 yards with Rodemaker taking the snaps. Treshaun Ward added 126 yards rushing on 10 carries for the Seminoles. Wilson finished with seven catches for 149 yards and both touchdowns from Rodemaker.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell said his team ''willed'' itself to the win, and that was due in large part to Rodemaker's performance.
''That was an example of what this team is built on,'' Norvell said. ''It was a special night. That is one that I will remember forever. That was an incredible atmosphere. We'll talk about that heart and that identity.''
The Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) lost despite racking up 495 yards on offense. Malik Cunningham threw for 243 yards on 21-of-34 passing with a touchdown and an interception. The fifth-year senior also added 127 yards rushing and two scores on 17 carries.
Hindering the Cardinals' effort were three turnovers, including a second-quarter fumble by Cunningham on a botched handoff at the Seminoles 12 early in the second quarter. Louisville, which held four leads in the game, also committed 11 penalties for 81 yards.
''It's just very hurtful and disappointing, you know, not being able to win this game,'' Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. ''I felt Florida State is a good football team, but we were right there and going toe to toe and in control of the game until late.''
The Cardinals had a chance to win the game after Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 36-yard field goal with 1:44 left, but Kevin Knowles II picked off a Cunningham pass at the Florida State 38 with 37 seconds left.
TRAVIS INJURY
Friday's game was a battle of attrition, with Travis' injury being the most prominent injury. He left the game with just more than four minutes left in the first half after being sacked by Louisville defensive end Yaya Diaby, who had grabbed Travis by the legs on the play.
Travis walked off the field with trainers and went under the stadium. In the second half, he was on the sideline with crutches and a boot.
Before the injury, Travis, who started his college career at Louisville, had started hot, completing his first 11 passes. He finished with 157 yards, two scores and a pick on 13-of-17 passing.
Norvell said the team will evaluate Travis when the Seminoles return to Tallahassee.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: Losing Travis for any length of time could be a big blow for the Seminoles. However, for at least Friday night, Rodemaker's heroics were enough to lead the comeback.
Louisville: It may be hard to call the third game of the season a must-win, but given the way the Cardinals season started, Friday's game was one they really needed. The defense that showed up in the second half of the win at Central Florida last week failed to show up when needed in the second half on Friday.
UP NEXT
Florida State returns home for a primetime game Saturday night against Boston College.
Louisville hosts South Florida next Saturday afternoon.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Wilson
14 WR
149 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
243 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 127 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|7
|10
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|457
|495
|Total Plays
|64
|78
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|252
|Rush Attempts
|37
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|266
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-39
|11-95
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|5-46.4
|Return Yards
|9
|34
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|266
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|457
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|13/17
|157
|2
|1
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|6/10
|109
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|10
|126
|0
|46
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|10
|70
|0
|37
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|6
|20
|1
|15
|
W. Rector 19 TE
|W. Rector
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|4
|-8
|0
|10
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|8
|7
|149
|2
|69
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|4
|2
|45
|0
|41
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|3
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|3
|2
|24
|1
|21
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|3
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|2
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Dent 27 DB
|A. Dent
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gibbons 75 OL
|D. Gibbons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 6 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 12 DT
|J. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|4
|43.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McCall 11 DB
|S. McCall
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|21/34
|243
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|17
|127
|2
|40
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|17
|91
|0
|14
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|10
|34
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|5
|3
|61
|0
|55
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|8
|5
|50
|0
|14
|
D. Wiggins 2 WR
|D. Wiggins
|2
|2
|41
|0
|21
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|8
|4
|40
|0
|24
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|4
|4
|36
|1
|17
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 CB
|J. Brownlee
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|2-6
|1.0
|1
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan 27 DB
|K. Duncan
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harper 21 LB
|N. Harper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bell 46 LB
|D. Bell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Conner 18 DB
|R. Conner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|5
|46.4
|4
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|4.7
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU 1. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by FSU at LOU 21. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(14:45 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete left intended for B.Smith.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 11(14:41 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed up the middle to LOU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; R.Cooper at LOU 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 16(13:58 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass right complete to LOU 16. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Green at LOU 19.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 19(13:40 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 42 yards to FSU 39 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(13:18 - 1st) J.Travis pass left complete to FSU 39. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 39. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 29 - FSU 20(13:11 - 1st) T.Ward rushed up the middle to LOU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 18.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 18(12:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 18. Catch made by T.Ward at LOU 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 20.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 20(12:04 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by J.Wilson at LOU 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 2.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:01 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by D.Wiggins at LOU 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at LOU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(10:52 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 50(10:18 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 46(9:52 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Dent at FSU 32. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(9:47 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 27.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LVILLE 27(9:02 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(8:54 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 8(8:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU End Zone for 8 yards. M.Cunningham for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. S.McCall returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Jones at FSU 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:22 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at FSU 28.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - FSU 28(7:47 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-T.Benson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 23(7:47 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 23. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at FSU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(7:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; N.Harper at LOU 49.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - FSU 49(6:40 - 1st) D.Williamson rushed to FSU 48 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at FSU 48.
|+26 YD
3 & 8 - FSU 48(6:04 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 48. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(5:50 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 26. Catch made by C.McDonald at LOU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 22(5:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 22. Catch made by M.McClain at LOU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FSU 19(4:32 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to LOU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; K.Duncan at LOU 19.
|No Good
4 & 3 - FSU 26(3:45 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(3:40 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 20. Gain of 24 yards. T.Hudson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:24 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(3:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 44. Catch made by D.Wiggins at LOU 44. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:52 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Verse at FSU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(2:30 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ray at FSU 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 18(2:04 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 17 for 1 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 17(1:34 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by T.Cooley at FSU 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Cooley for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(1:23 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at FSU 33.
|+46 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 33(0:51 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to LOU 21 for 46 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 21.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21(0:26 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to LOU 21. Catch made by M.McClain at LOU 21. Gain of 21 yards. M.McClain for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:15 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at LOU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 27(14:53 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at LOU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(14:38 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Verse at LOU 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 38(14:13 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Dent at FSU 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(13:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 48. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at FSU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 42(13:31 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(13:08 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(12:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at FSU 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(12:21 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 11. PENALTY on FSU-A.Dent Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & Goal - LVILLE 6(11:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at FSU 17 for -11 yards (K.DeLoach)
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - LVILLE 17(11:18 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 17. Catch made by B.Smith at FSU 17. Gain of 8 yards. B.Smith FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-LOU at FSU 17. Tackled by G.Vance at FSU 9.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 9(10:39 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 10 for -1 yards. M.Cunningham FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-D.McLendon at FSU 9. Tackled by B.Smith at FSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:30 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; M.Montgomery at FSU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FSU 31(10:05 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - FSU 31(9:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on FSU-J.Turnetine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 9 - FSU 26(9:59 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 45. Intercepted by R.Conner at FSU 45. Tackled by FSU at FSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:51 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LVILLE 46(9:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 46. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at FSU 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Briggs at FSU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 46(8:54 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - LVILLE 46(8:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - LVILLE 49(8:46 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 43 yards to FSU 8 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 8(8:38 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at FSU 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 9(8:05 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for FSU.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FSU 9(7:59 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FSU 9(7:44 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 24 yards to FSU 33 Center-FSU. Out of bounds. PENALTY on LOU-M.Dallas Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(7:44 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by M.Ford at FSU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Green at FSU 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 35(7:23 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at FSU 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(7:07 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Payton at FSU 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 20(6:36 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 6 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Robinson at FSU 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 6(5:59 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(5:30 - 2nd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Cooley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:30 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at FSU 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 36(5:10 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 36. Catch made by L.Toafili at FSU 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at FSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FSU 34(4:04 - 2nd) J.Travis pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 33. Intercepted by Y.Abdullah at FSU 33. Tackled by FSU at FSU 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 24 for -10 yards (Y.Diaby; Y.Abdullah)
|No Gain
3 & 22 - FSU 24(4:09 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 22 - FSU 24(4:01 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 51 yards to LOU 25 Center-FSU. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 25. Tackled by B.Gant at LOU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 17(3:51 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at LOU 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 27(3:34 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Dent at LOU 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 36(3:05 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 43 for 7 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(2:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-B.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 38(2:13 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Green at LOU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LVILLE 48(1:31 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 48 for 0 yards. J.Jordan FUMBLES forced by FSU. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-FSU at LOU 48. Tackled by LOU at LOU 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48(1:37 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to LOU 20 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Perry at LOU 20.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(1:26 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Ward at LOU 20. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; D.Tell at LOU 26.
|Sack
2 & 16 - FSU 26(0:48 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. sacked at LOU 36 for 0 yards (A.Gillotte) PENALTY on FSU-T.Rodemaker Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Int
3 & 26 - FSU 36(0:43 - 2nd) T.Rodemaker pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 22. Intercepted by Y.Abdullah at LOU 22. Tackled by D.Gibbons at LOU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(0:33 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dent at FSU 50.
|Sack
2 & 2 - LVILLE 50(0:28 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 45 for -5 yards (D.McLendon)
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LVILLE 45(0:22 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LVILLE 45(0:20 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 51 yards to FSU 4 Center-LOU. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 4. Tackled by M.Dallas at FSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; D.Tell at FSU 28.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - FSU 28(14:26 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 28. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 28. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(14:01 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to LOU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; M.Montgomery at LOU 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 46(13:22 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to LOU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 41(12:46 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to LOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dawson; K.Cloyd at LOU 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 38(12:11 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to LOU 38. Catch made by O.Wilson at LOU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 26.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 26(11:36 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to LOU 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger; N.Harper at LOU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - FSU 30(10:55 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to LOU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - FSU 30(10:10 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker pass complete to LOU 30. Catch made by J.Wilson at LOU 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 27. PENALTY on LOU-Y.Abdullah Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 25(9:53 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker scrambles to LOU 15 for 10 yards. T.Rodemaker ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(9:05 - 3rd) L.Toafili rushed to LOU End Zone for 15 yards. L.Toafili for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant at LOU 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(8:51 - 3rd) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 21 for 8 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 21(8:18 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; T.Bethune at LOU 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 22(7:55 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at LOU 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:30 - 3rd) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; A.Dent at LOU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 32(6:55 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Ray; K.DeLoach at LOU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LVILLE 33(6:14 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 33(6:07 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 55 yards to FSU 12 Center-LOU. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 12. Pushed out of bounds by N.Harper at FSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(5:55 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; K.Duncan at FSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FSU 25(5:25 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear; B.Perry at FSU 25.
|Sack
3 & 2 - FSU 25(4:39 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 21 for -4 yards (D.Tell)
|Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 21(3:57 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 46 yards to LOU 33 Center-FSU. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 33. B.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:44 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:39 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Dent; R.Green at FSU 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LVILLE 49(3:02 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by T.Hudson at FSU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 46.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - LVILLE 46(2:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on LOU-T.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LVILLE 49(2:15 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to FSU 10 Center-LOU. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 10(1:58 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan; M.Sanogo at FSU 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 10(1:23 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at FSU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FSU 11(0:43 - 3rd) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FSU 11(0:36 - 3rd) A.Mastromanno punts 52 yards to LOU 37 Center-FSU. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 37. Tackled by B.Gant at LOU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(0:24 - 3rd) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 23 for 40 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(15:00 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to FSU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 18(14:34 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU End Zone for 18 yards. M.Cunningham for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:25 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 21 for -4 yards (Y.Abdullah; Y.Diaby)
|+69 YD
2 & 14 - FSU 21(14:11 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to FSU 21. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 21. Gain of 69 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Duncan at LOU 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 10(13:36 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to LOU 10. Catch made by J.Wilson at LOU 10. Gain of 10 yards. J.Wilson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(13:24 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:09 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to FSU 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 22(12:40 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to FSU 22. Catch made by M.Ford at FSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bethune at FSU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 18(11:56 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LVILLE 25(11:51 - 4th) J.Turner 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LOU Holder-LOU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(11:45 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan; Y.Diaby at FSU 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 27(11:11 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on LOU-J.Brownlee Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 42(11:02 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to FSU 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dawson at FSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FSU 49(10:30 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for M.McClain.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 49(10:22 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to LOU 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at LOU 39.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 39(10:08 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to LOU 2 for 37 yards. Tackled by N.Harper at LOU 2. PENALTY on LOU-M.Montgomery Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 1(9:28 - 4th) W.Rector rushed to LOU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; Y.Diaby at LOU 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FSU 1(8:56 - 4th) M.Pittman rushed to LOU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear; D.Jones at LOU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 2(8:02 - 4th) T.Rodemaker pass complete to LOU 2. Catch made by J.Wilson at LOU 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Wilson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:54 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at LOU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 32(7:25 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at LOU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(6:59 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(6:54 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at LOU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(6:23 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 47. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 50(5:51 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ray at FSU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LVILLE 48(5:15 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to FSU 45 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at FSU 45.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - LVILLE 45(5:13 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(4:42 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to FSU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; K.Duncan at FSU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 47(4:00 - 4th) T.Rodemaker steps back to pass. T.Rodemaker pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Roughing the Passer 15 yards declined. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 38(3:52 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to LOU 38 for yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 25. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 20 - FSU 48(3:30 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to LOU 23 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 23(2:44 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to LOU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 23(2:00 - 4th) L.Toafili rushed to LOU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at LOU 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - FSU 21(1:54 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to LOU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; D.Tell at LOU 18.
|No Good
4 & 5 - FSU 25(1:47 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(1:44 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; A.Dent at LOU 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(1:29 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 23. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 23. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.DeLoach at LOU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:18 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:12 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:07 - 4th) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 42 for 7 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 42(0:59 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; D.Briggs at LOU 46.
|Int
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(0:48 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 38. Intercepted by K.Knowles at FSU 38. Tackled by LOU at FSU 38. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
-
