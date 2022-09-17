|
USF botches late FG, No. 18 Florida gets 31-28 win in Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Etienne's 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining helped No. 18 Florida rally to beat South Florida 31-28 on Saturday night.
South Florida's Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal with 23 seconds left that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance at making the kick after Andrew Beardall dropped the snap while trying to get the ball down.
Nonetheless, the back-and-forth game will be remembered for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's miscues and his team's inability to stop the run.
Richardson was off all night for the second straight week. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions. The second one came in the end zone on a head-scratching play call by coach Billy Napier. Instead of potentially taking the lead, Florida trailed 28-24 and desperately needed help.
Tre'Vez Johnson delivered. He intercepted Gerry Bohanon's third-down pass on the ensuing possession and gave Florida the ball back with a short field.
Napier turned to Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Trevor Etienne carried the ball four straight times, the last one into the end zone to put Florida (2-1) back in front.
The Gators still needed a stop to preserve the victory. They got help from the Bulls (1-2), who botched a shotgun snap, lost 14 yards and ended up with a longer field-goal try than expected on their final play.
Montrell Johnson ran for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead Florida. Etienne added 56 yards on the ground. Johnson was the story, though. He looked more like Treon Harris than Cam Newton as a passer, and his first interception led to a quick score for the Bulls.
Florida doesn't have a touchdown pass in three games, a skid for a program accustomed to tossing the ball around with success.
South Florida was a 24 1/2-point underdog and for the 20th time in 24 games under third-year coach Jeff Scott.
Brian Battie led the Bulls with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown. Bohanon chipped in 102 yards and a score on the ground. But his two interceptions were costly for a team than finished with 286 yards rushing.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Florida: The Bulls fell to 0-3 against Florida, but this one was considerably closer than the previous two. It could be a sign USF is closing the gap on the Gators, who remain the only Sunshine State team that hasn't lost to South Florida.
Florida: The Gators failed to score in the third quarter for the third time in as many games this season, an eye-opening trend in Napier's first season. Florida has been outscored 24-0 by Utah, Kentucky and South Florida in the frame.
MISSING STARTERS
Florida played without standout linebacker Ventrell Miller and right tackle Michael Tarquin. Miller was wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Tarquin was wearing a walking boot on his left foot. Both were ruled out Wednesday and are expected to return soon.
UP NEXT
South Florida: Plays at Louisville next Saturday, the Bulls' first trip there since 2012.
Florida: Plays at Tennessee next Saturday, the Gators' first road trip of the season.
---
B. Battie
21 RB
150 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, 2 RECs
M. Johnson Jr.
2 RB
103 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|16
|Rushing
|16
|9
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|402
|328
|Total Plays
|74
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|286
|216
|Rush Attempts
|46
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|116
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|12-28
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-73
|6-53
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-32.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|57
|39
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-37
|2-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|116
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|286
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|12/27
|116
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|17
|150
|1
|51
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|15
|102
|1
|15
|
J. Mangham 0 RB
|J. Mangham
|5
|33
|0
|23
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|7
|12
|1
|5
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|13
|8
|82
|0
|18
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
G. Greenwald 87 TE
|G. Greenwald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Grier 5 LB
|A. Grier
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kelly 16 DE
|E. Kelly
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 33 CB
|T. Simpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Thornton III 18 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cheney 90 DL
|R. Cheney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 DE
|J. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson II 58 LB
|R. Johnson II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Knox 12 CB
|B. Knox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|2/3
|49
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|1
|32.0
|1
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|4
|23.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|10/18
|112
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|6
|103
|1
|62
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|56
|1
|16
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|6
|37
|1
|8
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|7
|24
|0
|16
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|2
|33
|0
|30
|
T. Whittemore 14 WR
|T. Whittemore
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|3
|3
|29
|0
|20
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Helm 24 CB
|A. Helm
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimber 8 CB
|J. Kimber
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 28 CB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 27 S
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/1
|31
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|2
|43.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Young at USF 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(14:55 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at USF 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 27(14:20 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 27(14:15 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 27. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at USF 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(13:34 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to USF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at USF 41.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 41(12:52 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(12:13 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to FLA 44. Catch made by X.Weaver at FLA 44. Gain of 3 yards. X.Weaver FUMBLES forced by A.Helm. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-S.James at FLA 41. Tackled by USF at FLA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(11:56 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at FLA 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 49(11:18 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to USF 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(10:45 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by K.Zipperer at USF 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 39.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 39(10:18 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to USF 39. Catch made by K.Zipperer at USF 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 19.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(9:54 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to USF 19. Catch made by X.Henderson at USF 19. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - FLA 22(9:29 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to USF 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 16(8:55 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to USF 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cheney at USF 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FLA 21(8:16 - 1st) A.Mihalek 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at USF 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(8:07 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at USF 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 24(7:32 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by O.Dollison at USF 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at USF 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(7:00 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for B.Battie.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 31(6:54 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to USF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at USF 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 33(6:11 - 1st) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 46 for yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at USF 46. PENALTY on USF-D.Hall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 18 - SFLA 23(5:45 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 44 for 21 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at USF 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(5:22 - 1st) PENALTY on USF-USF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SFLA 39(5:00 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 39. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at USF 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 48(4:18 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FLA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 49(3:36 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(3:06 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(2:52 - 1st) J.Mangham rushed to FLA 22 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(2:13 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 10 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(1:25 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to FLA End Zone for 10 yards. B.Battie for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:21 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at FLA 34.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - FLA 34(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-A.Barber Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 19(0:54 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 19. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at FLA 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FLA 33(0:14 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 35 for yards. Tackled by A.Grier at FLA 35. PENALTY on USF-R.Cheney Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(15:00 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to USF End Zone for 62 yards. M.Johnson for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:49 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:44 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at USF 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(14:03 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at USF 34.
|+51 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 34(13:11 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 15 for 51 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(12:27 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 4(11:43 - 2nd) J.Mangham rushed to FLA 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at FLA 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 5(10:56 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SFLA 5(10:52 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SFLA 12(10:47 - 2nd) S.Shrader 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bernard Holder-A.Beardall.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-D.Wingo Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(10:45 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 28 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Thornton at FLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(10:16 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 28(10:02 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at FLA 36. PENALTY on FLA-R.Gouraige Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
2 & 20 - FLA 18(9:44 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 18. Catch made by T.Whittemore at FLA 18. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 49(9:12 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to USF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at USF 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 42(8:51 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to USF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at USF 39.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - FLA 39(8:18 - 2nd) FLA steps back to pass. FLA pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter. PENALTY on USF-A.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 24(8:07 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 24(8:03 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by X.Henderson at USF 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at USF 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 21(7:22 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to USF 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(6:39 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to USF 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at USF 14.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - FLA 14(6:02 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to USF 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - FLA 18(5:24 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to USF 18. Catch made by X.Henderson at USF 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 15. PENALTY on USF-M.Hill Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 7(4:55 - 2nd) N.Wright rushed to USF End Zone for 7 yards. N.Wright for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:45 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks onside 65 from FLA 35 to USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Young at USF 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(4:39 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at USF 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 28(3:59 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at USF 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(3:19 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass INTERCEPTED at USF 39. Intercepted by J.Kimber at USF 39. J.Kimber for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:10 - 2nd) J.Mangham rushed to USF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at USF 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(2:33 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at USF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:49 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:44 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:40 - 2nd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(1:00 - 2nd) S.Atkins rushed to FLA 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SFLA 42(0:50 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for C.Carter. PENALTY on USF-USF Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 22 - SFLA 43(0:44 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 43. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 39(0:38 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to FLA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(0:33 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for G.Greenwald.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 35(0:27 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 35(0:22 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to FLA 35. Catch made by B.Battie at FLA 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 32.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SFLA 39(0:15 - 2nd) S.Shrader 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bernard Holder-A.Beardall.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at FLA 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 28(14:33 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hansford at FLA 26.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 26(13:47 - 3rd) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at FLA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 42(13:08 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 42(13:03 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at FLA 44.
|Int
3 & 8 - FLA 44(12:16 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at USF 45. Intercepted by D.Boyles at USF 45. Tackled by A.Richardson at FLA 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(12:01 - 3rd) USF steps back to pass. USF pass incomplete intended for G.Greenwald.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 18(11:56 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.James at FLA 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 13(11:12 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 6(10:34 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA End Zone for 6 yards. G.Bohanon for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:27 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Atkins steps back to pass. Catch made by X.Weaver at FLA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 3rd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(10:27 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Knox at FLA 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FLA 27(9:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Leonard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - FLA 22(9:30 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 22. Catch made by K.Zipperer at FLA 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at FLA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 26(8:53 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FLA 26(8:46 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 32 yards to USF 42 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by FLA.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(8:35 - 3rd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 42. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Helm at USF 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 48(7:59 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Perkins at FLA 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(7:18 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 38(6:39 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 37(5:54 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 35.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - SFLA 35(5:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on USF-D.Harris False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - SFLA 40(4:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 45(4:33 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 32 yards to FLA 13 Center-B.Bernard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(4:26 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at FLA 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 16(3:52 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to FLA 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at FLA 22.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FLA 22(3:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-K.Zipperer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 17(2:54 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FLA 17(2:48 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 54 yards to USF 29 Center-R.Underwood. X.Weaver returned punt from the USF 29. Tackled by M.Mitchell at USF 49.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(2:35 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Kimber at FLA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SFLA 42(1:52 - 3rd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SFLA 42(1:45 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to FLA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 42.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 42(0:55 - 3rd) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(0:23 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to FLA 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 42(15:00 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to FLA 42. Catch made by X.Weaver at FLA 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(14:20 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to FLA 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at FLA 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 27(13:34 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to FLA 27. Catch made by X.Weaver at FLA 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Kimber at FLA 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(12:54 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to FLA 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 1(12:28 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 1 for yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 1. PENALTY on FLA-J.Marshall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SFLA 1(11:59 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to FLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(11:21 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. M.Dukes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 4th) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(11:14 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for FLA.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(11:05 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45(10:26 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to USF 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at USF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(9:52 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 34(9:07 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to USF 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 28.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 28(8:22 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to USF 10 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at USF 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 10(8:14 - 4th) PENALTY on USF-A.Grier Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 5 - FLA 5(7:56 - 4th) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at USF End Zone. Intercepted by A.Brown at USF End Zone. Tackled by FLA at USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(7:50 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for O.Dollison.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(7:45 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at USF 19.
|Int
3 & 11 - SFLA 19(6:59 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass INTERCEPTED at USF 28. Intercepted by T.Johnson at USF 28. Tackled by USF at USF 28. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28(6:51 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to USF 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at USF 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 25(6:10 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to USF 10 for 15 yards. Tackled by E.Kelly at USF 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 10(5:46 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to USF 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at USF 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 3(5:11 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. T.Etienne for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:05 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks 63 yards from FLA 35 to the USF 2. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Mitchell at USF 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(5:00 - 4th) M.Dukes rushed to USF 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at USF 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 29(4:18 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at USF 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 30(3:30 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at USF 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(2:52 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to FLA 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SFLA 41(2:12 - 4th) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for B.Battie.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 41(2:08 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(1:31 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to FLA 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FLA 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 30(0:55 - 4th) G.Bohanon pass complete to FLA 30. Catch made by X.Weaver at FLA 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(0:50 - 4th) G.Bohanon rushed to FLA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 19.
|-14 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 19(0:44 - 4th) USF rushed to FLA 33 for -14 yards. USF FUMBLES forced by FLA. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-B.Battie at FLA 33. Tackled by FLA at FLA 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - SFLA 33(0:34 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to FLA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Cox at FLA 31.
|No Good
4 & 19 - SFLA 39(0:28 - 4th) S.Shrader 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bernard Holder-A.Beardall.
