Abanikanda pushes No. 23 Pitt past Western Michigan 34-13
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the No. 23 Panthers to a 34-13 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.
Pitt (2-1) was without its top two quarterbacks for the nonconference contest, but third-string signal caller Nate Yarnell was efficient under center, going 9-for-12 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Western Michigan (1-2) had its opportunities, with a 31-yard double pass from receiver Anthony Sambucci to receiver A.J. Abbott for a touchdown that cut Pitt's lead to 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pitt responded on its next drive when Yarnell found sophomore receiver Konata Mumpfield for a 6-yard touchdown reception to give the Panthers a two-score cushion. Redshirt junior running back Daniel Carter would ice the game with 3:03 to play in the fourth quarter when he plunged in for a 4-yard touchdown run.
INJURY REPORT
Pitt: USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis did not play after suffering an injury in the Panthers' 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee. His primary backup, redshirt senior Nick Patti, also sat out against the Broncos after injuring his ankle in the second half against the Vols.
Western Michigan: Western Michigan was without starting defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (lower leg) and starting cornerback DaShon Bussell (knee).
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: The Panthers came into Kalamazoo with revenge on their mind. In the first meeting between the schools last season, Western Michigan pulled off a 44-41win, essentially spoiling Pitt's chances of making the College Football Playoff.
Western Michigan: The Broncos kept the game close against a ranked opponent until the final minutes of the contest, but redshirt junior quarterback Jack Salopek struggled in his third career start, throwing three costly interceptions while finishing 6 of 18 passing for 99 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Pitt: The Panthers couldn't afford a loss to a Group of Five opponent if they wanted to remain in the Top 25. Even playing with a third-string quarterback, they earned a comfortable margin of victory.
UP NEXT
Pitt: The Panthers welcome Rhode Island on Sept. 24 for their first-ever meeting.
Western Michigan: The Broncos visit San Jose State on Sept. 24. Western Michigan defeated the Spartans last season, 23-3.
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
133 RuYds, RuTD, -5 ReYds, REC
A. Sambucci
5 WR
44 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|10
|Rushing
|15
|4
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|417
|180
|Total Plays
|64
|48
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|50
|Rush Attempts
|52
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|179
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|7-19
|Yards Per Pass
|13.1
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|17
|12
|Punts - Returns
|3--5
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|179
|PASS YDS
|130
|238
|RUSH YDS
|50
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|180
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Yarnell 19 QB
|N. Yarnell
|9/12
|179
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|31
|133
|1
|23
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|11
|83
|0
|21
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|4
|28
|0
|17
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|2
|6
|1
|3
N. Yarnell 19 QB
|N. Yarnell
|2
|-10
|0
|-1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|4
|3
|94
|0
|39
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|3
|3
|35
|1
|19
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
E. Hallett II 31 DB
|E. Hallett II
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|2-0
|1.0
|0
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jules 90 DL
|D. Jules
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
B. Brima 57 DL
|B. Brima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|2/3
|48
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|2
|38.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|4
|18.8
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|6/18
|99
|0
|3
|
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1/1
|31
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|7
|35
|0
|16
M. Hrabowski 7 QB
|M. Hrabowski
|6
|14
|0
|13
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|9
|13
|0
|5
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|2
|2
|0
|2
J. Salopek 6 QB
|J. Salopek
|5
|-14
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Sambucci 5 WR
|A. Sambucci
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
A. Abbott 1 WR
|A. Abbott
|2
|1
|31
|1
|31
J. Galloway 0 WR
|J. Galloway
|3
|2
|29
|0
|21
C. Crooms 4 WR
|C. Crooms
|6
|3
|26
|0
|18
B. Bosma 86 TE
|B. Bosma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Ware 26 S
|D. Ware
|6-1
|0.0
|0
A. Carter 1 DL
|A. Carter
|6-5
|0.0
|0
Z. Barnes 3 LB
|Z. Barnes
|5-2
|0.0
|0
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|5-3
|0.0
|0
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|4-8
|0.0
|0
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|3-5
|1.0
|0
H. Haji-Badri 8 DL
|H. Haji-Badri
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Romphf 7 DB
|A. Romphf
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Fiske 55 DL
|B. Fiske
|2-4
|0.0
|0
K. Givens 14 DL
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Lovely 18 CB
|K. Lovely
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lee 58 DL
|T. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Dabney 56 DL
|W. Dabney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
G. Iraci 21 S
|G. Iraci
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Nelson 54 DL
|M. Nelson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. Jackson 23 CB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
P. Domschke 37 K
|P. Domschke
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|5
|42.2
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Tyler 9 RB
|S. Tyler
|2
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Abdus-Salaam 10 RB
|Z. Abdus-Salaam
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 63 yards from WMC 35 to the PIT 2. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Roberson at PIT 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(14:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at PIT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:22 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at PIT 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 38(13:46 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; R.Selig at PIT 40.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 40(13:01 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to WMC 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 43(12:24 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-C.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 48(12:04 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; R.Selig at WMC 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 45(11:28 - 1st) N.Yarnell rushed to WMC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 46.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - PITT 46(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-N.Yarnell Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - PITT 49(10:18 - 1st) N.Yarnell pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 49. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 32.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32(9:41 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 35(8:56 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Givens at WMC 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 32(8:11 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lee at WMC 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - PITT 38(7:33 - 1st) B.Sauls 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(7:26 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green at WMC 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(6:52 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 25. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at WMC 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - WMICH 24(6:16 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-H.Baldonado Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WMICH 29(6:16 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Punt
4 & 6 - WMICH 29(6:11 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 46 yards to PIT 25 Center-B.Bouwens. K.Mumpfield returned punt from the PIT 25. Tackled by B.Bouwens at PIT 23.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(6:02 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PIT 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 25(5:24 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at PIT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 36(4:48 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PIT 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 36(4:06 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; C.Moment at PIT 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 40(3:23 - 1st) V.Davis rushed to PIT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at PIT 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 41(2:53 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 35 yards to WMC 24 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:39 - 1st) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bentley at WMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:06 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for B.Bosma.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:02 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:57 - 1st) N.Mihalic punts 36 yards to PIT 39 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Barden returned punt from the PIT 39. J.Barden FUMBLES forced by D.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-B.Bonnema at PIT 36. Tackled by PIT at PIT 36. PENALTY on PIT-J.Lewis Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 36(1:50 - 1st) J.Salopek pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by J.Galloway at PIT 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 15(1:32 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for S.Tyler.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 15(1:28 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bentley at PIT 14.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WMICH 14(0:43 - 1st) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for A.Abbott.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WMICH 22(0:36 - 1st) P.Domschke 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 27 yards from WMC 35 to the PIT 5. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Nobles at PIT 43. PENALTY on PIT-J.Renda Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WMC-D.Jackson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) P.Domschke kicks 62 yards from WMC 35 to the PIT 3. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bryant at PIT 21.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 21(0:18 - 1st) N.Yarnell pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Lovely at PIT 41.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(15:00 - 2nd) N.Yarnell pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 41. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Romphf at WMC 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(14:23 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; Z.Barnes at WMC 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 13(13:39 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney at WMC 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 8(13:07 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Romphf at WMC 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 4(12:24 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; R.Selig at WMC 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 5(11:41 - 2nd) N.Yarnell steps back to pass. N.Yarnell pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PITT 13(11:36 - 2nd) B.Sauls 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:31 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(11:25 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at WMC 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 41(11:01 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to WMC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at WMC 43.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - WMICH 43(10:26 - 2nd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for J.Galloway. PENALTY on PIT-A.Woods Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 42(10:18 - 2nd) L.Jefferson rushed to PIT 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at PIT 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 37(9:43 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to PIT 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 24.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 24(9:06 - 2nd) M.Hrabowski rushed to PIT 33 for -9 yards. M.Hrabowski FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by WMC-M.Hrabowski at PIT 33. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33.
2 & 19 - WMICH(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-S.Dennis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WMC-A.West Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 19 - WMICH 33(8:49 - 2nd) J.Salopek pass complete to PIT 33. Catch made by J.Galloway at PIT 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Woods; B.Hill at PIT 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - WMICH 25(8:05 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to PIT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - WMICH 30(7:22 - 2nd) P.Domschke 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bouwens Holder-N.Mihalic.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 2nd) P.Domschke kicks 61 yards from WMC 35 to the PIT 4. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Ware at PIT 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 24(7:09 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at PIT 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 32(6:33 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at PIT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(5:53 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; C.Moment at PIT 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 38(5:15 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to WMC 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at WMC 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(4:37 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to WMC 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; B.Fiske at WMC 49.
|+35 YD
2 & 11 - PITT 49(3:43 - 2nd) N.Yarnell pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at WMC 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ware at WMC 14. PENALTY on WMC-D.Ware Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. N.Yarnell pass complete to WMC 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at WMC 49. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ware at WMC 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 14(3:37 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to WMC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 10(2:40 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske; B.Garner at WMC 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 9(2:30 - 2nd) N.Yarnell steps back to pass. N.Yarnell pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Good
4 & 5 - PITT 17(2:23 - 2nd) B.Sauls 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(2:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on WMC-D.Deatherage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WMICH 15(2:19 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at WMC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WMICH 15(1:50 - 2nd) J.Salopek scrambles to WMC 15 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Baldonado at WMC 15.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WMICH 15(1:40 - 2nd) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at WMC 15.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WMICH 15(0:47 - 2nd) N.Mihalic punts 45 yards to PIT 40 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Barden.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.McIntyre at WMC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 12(14:54 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Jefferson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 12(14:49 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at WMC 14.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - WMICH 14(14:12 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 14. Catch made by C.Crooms at WMC 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hallett at WMC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 23(13:36 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to WMC 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at WMC 23.
|Int
2 & 10 - WMICH 23(13:03 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at PIT 28. Intercepted by E.Hallett at PIT 28. Tackled by WMC at PIT 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 28(12:53 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at PIT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PITT 31(12:14 - 3rd) N.Yarnell steps back to pass. N.Yarnell pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|Sack
3 & 7 - PITT 31(12:07 - 3rd) N.Yarnell steps back to pass. N.Yarnell sacked at PIT 22 for -9 yards (R.Selig)
|Punt
4 & 16 - PITT 22(11:30 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 42 yards to WMC 36 Center-B.Floyd. Z.Abdus-Salaam returned punt from the WMC 36. Tackled by B.George; J.Lewis at WMC 48.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(11:19 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to PIT 43 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Baldonado; B.Hill at PIT 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - WMICH 43(10:57 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to PIT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.George at PIT 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(10:42 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.George at PIT 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - WMICH 35(10:16 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 36 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.DeShields at PIT 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 36(9:38 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado at PIT 32.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - WMICH 32(8:54 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(8:40 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski rushed to PIT 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brima at PIT 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 29(8:15 - 3rd) M.Hrabowski scrambles to PIT 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at PIT 25.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - WMICH 25(7:31 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at PIT 25. Gain of 18 yards. C.Crooms ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WMICH 7(7:06 - 3rd) L.Jefferson rushed to PIT 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at PIT 7.
|Sack
2 & Goal - WMICH 7(6:29 - 3rd) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at PIT 15 for -8 yards (S.Dennis)
|Int
3 & 15 - WMICH 15(5:46 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass INTERCEPTED at PIT End Zone. Intercepted by E.Hallett at PIT End Zone. Tackled by WMC at PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(5:39 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PIT 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 22(5:04 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at PIT 24.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PITT 24(4:23 - 3rd) N.Yarnell steps back to pass. N.Yarnell pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew. PENALTY on WMC-D.Ware Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(4:18 - 3rd) N.Yarnell pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by B.Means at PIT 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; K.Lovely at PIT 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(3:44 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to WMC 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; C.Moment at WMC 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 43(2:58 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at WMC 41.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(2:15 - 3rd) N.Yarnell pass complete to WMC 41. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at WMC 41. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Ware at WMC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 4(1:33 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC End Zone for 4 yards. I.Abanikanda for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 3rd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(1:30 - 3rd) J.Salopek pass complete to WMC 25. Catch made by A.Sambucci at WMC 25. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(1:03 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to PIT 31 for 0 yards. S.Tyler ran out of bounds.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(0:30 - 3rd) A.Sambucci pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by A.Abbott at PIT 31. Gain of 31 yards. A.Abbott for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 3rd) P.Domschke extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 3rd) P.Domschke kicks 54 yards from WMC 35 to the PIT 11. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Bryant at PIT 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(0:18 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; H.Haji-Badri at PIT 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 31(15:00 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Haji-Badri at PIT 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 35(14:26 - 4th) D.Carter rushed to PIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Garner at PIT 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(13:46 - 4th) N.Yarnell pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Garner at PIT 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 48(13:05 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at WMC 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 46(12:26 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Dabney; M.Nelson at WMC 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 44(11:41 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Barnes at WMC 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(11:05 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; B.Fiske at WMC 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 33(10:25 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; M.Nelson at WMC 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 30(9:44 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Fiske at WMC 27.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 27(9:04 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 6(8:22 - 4th) N.Yarnell pass complete to WMC 6. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at WMC 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Mumpfield for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:16 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for L.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:09 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek pass incomplete intended for C.Crooms.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WMICH 25(8:05 - 4th) J.Salopek steps back to pass. J.Salopek sacked at WMC 17 for -8 yards (S.DeShields)
|Punt
4 & 18 - WMICH 17(7:26 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 50 yards to PIT 33 Center-B.Bouwens. Fair catch by J.Barden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 33(7:17 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PIT 34.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 34(6:39 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Ware at WMC 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(6:01 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to WMC 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Garner; Z.Barnes at WMC 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 32(5:23 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Moment; D.Ware at WMC 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 29(4:50 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 12 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Barnes at WMC 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(4:08 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Moment at WMC 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 7(3:24 - 4th) V.Davis rushed to WMC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Selig at WMC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 3(3:07 - 4th) D.Carter rushed to WMC End Zone for 3 yards. D.Carter for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 64 yards from PIT 35 to the WMC 1. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Battle at WMC 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:57 - 4th) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at WMC 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WMICH 27(2:21 - 4th) Z.Abdus-Salaam rushed to WMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at WMC 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 29(1:45 - 4th) M.Hrabowski rushed to WMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green; B.George at WMC 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WMICH 32(1:15 - 4th) N.Mihalic punts 34 yards to PIT 34 Center-B.Bouwens. J.Barden returned punt from the PIT 34. Pushed out of bounds by C.Moment; R.Kilburg at PIT 34.
