Young, No. 2 Alabama roll over Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 63-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. It was a whirlwind start against the 49 1/2-point underdog Warhawks (1-2) a week after a much closer-than-expected victory over Texas cost Alabama the No. 1 ranking.
It wasn't a seamless performance for either the Tide offense or Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
He completed 13 of 18 passes for 236 yards but also threw his first two interceptions of the season. He did run for a 7-yard score, where he spun near the goal line and dove across.
Anderson returned his first career interception 25 yards for a touchdown, one play after Young's initial pick. The national sacks leader a year ago, he also got his second sack of the season.
Malachi Moore got a short scoop-and-score after Ja'Corey Brooks' blocked punt.
Chandler Rogers completed 11 of 21 passes 96 yards for Louisiana-Monroe and was intercepted once. Malik Jackson ran for an 11-yard touchdown.
Jahmyr Gibbs remained the Tide's most versatile weapon. He gained 36 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 65 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown when he juked one defender and shed a couple of downfield tackle attempts.
The Tide outgained Louisiana-Monroe 509-169.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana-Monroe: Managed to keep a horrid start from snowballing even more for awhile and actually was only outgained 132-125 before Alabama's final drive of the second half. Coach Terry Bowden is now 3-7 against the Tide, with the first six meetings as coach of rival Auburn from 1993-98.
Alabama: This one won't mean much in the big picture for Alabama's season, but it started out as a nice, swift rebound from the Texas game. The Tide did have a lull before a pristine Young-directed TD drive in the final two minutes before the half.
LONG RETURNS
Alabama had 262 punt return yards to break a 75-year-old game record set against LSU in 1947. Kool-Aid McKinstry flirted with scores on returns and Brian Branch produced one in the fourth quarter. McKinstry averaged 34 yards on his first four returns. Then Branch returned a punt 68 yards for a TD. Gibbs also had a 57-yard kick return.
TIGHT ENDS
Alabama's receivers, for the most part, are having quiet seasons. The tight ends, however, came up big on the final first-half drive. Cameron Latu had three catches, including a 38-yarder when he reached over a defender downfield. Freshman reserve Amari Niblack then caught his first pass, a 15-yard TD.
UP NEXT
Alabama hosts Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener.
Louisiana-Monroe hosts Louisiana.
---
|
M. Jackson
2 RB
36 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Young
9 QB
236 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|23
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|169
|509
|Total Plays
|64
|58
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|273
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|91
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|2.4
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|12-40.5
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|290
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|8-265
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|509
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|13
|36
|1
|11
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|9
|26
|0
|6
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|10
|6
|0
|13
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
Z. Martin 22 RB
|Z. Martin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Hable 13 QB
|G. Hable
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|6
|4
|39
|0
|16
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Wiley 8 WR
|D. Wiley
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|3
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Martin 22 RB
|Z. Martin
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 8 LB
|J. Bailey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 S
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 33 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Humphries 22 S
|I. Humphries
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mason 94 DE
|S. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Driggers 2 LB
|T. Driggers
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Riley 20 DB
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rule Jr. 24 CB
|M. Rule Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 52 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 18 CB
|C. Mills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ellis 90 DT
|S. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 28 DB
|K. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 21 DB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|9
|44.8
|2
|57
|
B. Guilbeau 52 K
|B. Guilbeau
|2
|41.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Williams 5 RB
|R. Williams
|8
|58
|1
|16
|
J. Miller 26 RB
|J. Miller
|4
|51
|0
|25
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|6
|47
|0
|20
|
J. Milroe 4 QB
|J. Milroe
|2
|42
|0
|25
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|36
|0
|17
|
T. Sanders 6 RB
|T. Sanders
|4
|35
|1
|11
|
J. Bennett 25 RB
|J. Bennett
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|3
|6
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|4
|65
|1
|37
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|3
|3
|60
|1
|33
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|3
|3
|51
|0
|38
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Niblack 84 TE
|A. Niblack
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
K. Law 19 WR
|K. Law
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hellams 2 DB
|D. Hellams
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lawson 32 LB
|D. Lawson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Arnold 3 DB
|T. Arnold
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 15 LB
|D. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blackshire 40 LB
|K. Blackshire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keenan III 96 DL
|T. Keenan III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Payne Jr. 44 DL
|D. Payne Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 35 LB
|J. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oatis 91 DL
|J. Oatis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hastings 99 DL
|I. Hastings
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|2
|42.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|57.0
|57
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|5
|27.8
|44
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|1
|68.0
|68
|1
|
I. Bond 17 WR
|I. Bond
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 30 for yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at BAMA 30. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 20(14:34 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at BAMA 21.
|+29 YD
2 & 14 - BAMA 21(14:09 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 21. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 21. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at BAMA 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(13:46 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to ULM 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(13:21 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by T.Holden at ULM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Holden for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:12 - 1st) C.Rogers pass deep right complete to ULM 25. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Arnold at ULM 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:42 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson H.To'oTo'o at ULM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(11:54 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 37(11:52 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 37(11:47 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to BAMA 23 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(11:39 - 1st) B.Young pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 35. Intercepted by T.Driggers at ULM 35. Tackled by BAMA at ULM 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(11:22 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 32 for -3 yards (W.Anderson)
|Int
2 & 13 - BAMA 32(11:01 - 1st) C.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 25. Intercepted by W.Anderson at ULM 25. W.Anderson for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(10:52 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 19 for -6 yards (B.Branch)
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - BAMA 19(10:16 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at ULM 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - BAMA 20(9:39 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 20. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at ULM 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAMA 24(8:58 - 1st) D.McCormick punts yards to ULM 24 Center-ULM. BAMA blocked the kick. M.Moore recovered the blocked kick. M.Moore for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(8:50 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson J.Oatis at ULM 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - BAMA 22(8:13 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 22. Catch made by Z.Jackson at ULM 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at ULM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 26(7:30 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at ULM 26. PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:16 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 41(7:08 - 1st) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ULM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAMA 43(6:27 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAMA 43(6:21 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to BAMA 15 Center-ULM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 15. Tackled by G.Kahmann at ULM 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:06 - 1st) J.Gibbs rushed to ULM 36 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Batton at ULM 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 36(5:42 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ULM 36. Catch made by J.Gibbs at ULM 36. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Drake at ULM 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(5:08 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ULM 23. Catch made by J.Burton at ULM 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 7(4:34 - 1st) B.Young scrambles to ULM End Zone for 7 yards. B.Young for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(4:21 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Battle at ULM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(3:52 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(3:48 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Moore at ULM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(3:12 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(3:02 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at ULM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 40(2:21 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 35 for -5 yards (M.Moore; B.Young)
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAMA 35(1:42 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 57 yards to BAMA 8 Center-ULM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 8. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(1:32 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Burton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 50(1:25 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 46(0:45 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to ULM 46. Catch made by J.Gibbs at ULM 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 43.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BAMA 43(0:01 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Turner J.Moody at ULM 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 47(14:23 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to BAMA 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at BAMA 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(13:50 - 2nd) I.Phillips rushed to BAMA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 42(13:04 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by A.Luke at BAMA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 29(12:25 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to BAMA 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at BAMA 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 23(11:39 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to BAMA 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at BAMA 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 22(10:58 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to BAMA 22. Catch made by D.Wiley at BAMA 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Branch at BAMA 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(10:17 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to BAMA End Zone for 11 yards. M.Jackson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 62 yards from ULM 35 to the BAMA 3. J.Gibbs returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Sutherland at ULM 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(10:04 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULM 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 41(9:38 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 32.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BAMA 32(9:14 - 2nd) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 23 for yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ULM 23. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Steen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 12 - BAMA 42(8:42 - 2nd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at ULM 46 for -4 yards (L.Tillery) PENALTY on BAMA-J.Cohen Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 16 - BAMA 46(8:32 - 2nd) J.Burnip punts 37 yards to ULM 9 Center-BAMA. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 9(8:24 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 22 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.McKinstry at ULM 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 22(7:51 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 22. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at ULM 31.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BAMA 31(7:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-N.Quinlan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 26(6:40 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at ULM 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 31(6:06 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe at ULM 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(5:30 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ULM 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 38(4:48 - 2nd) D.Mortimer rushed to ULM 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hellams at ULM 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 42(4:16 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 42 for 1 yards. C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by BAMA. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-C.Rogers at ULM 42. Tackled by B.Young at ULM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:57 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Rasmussen.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:50 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 43. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ULM 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAMA 49(3:12 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to BAMA 46 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Battle at BAMA 46. PENALTY on ULM-K.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - BAMA 39(2:47 - 2nd) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Anderson at ULM 41.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BAMA 41(2:05 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 52 yards to BAMA 7 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 7(1:57 - 2nd) J.Gibbs rushed to BAMA 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Driggers at BAMA 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:51 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 20. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at BAMA 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - BAMA 25(1:25 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 25. Gain of 14 yards. ULM ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(1:19 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 39. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mayberry at BAMA 47.
|+38 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 47(1:14 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 47. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 47. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at ULM 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(0:58 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by A.Niblack at ULM 15. Gain of 15 yards. A.Niblack for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:52 - 2nd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at ULM 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(0:15 - 2nd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Moody at ULM 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM 4. Fair catch by A.Luke.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Eboigbe; J.Moody at ULM 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:28 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 28(14:19 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 28. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at ULM 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - BAMA 33(13:34 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 43 yards to BAMA 24 Center-ULM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 24. Tackled by D.Grant at BAMA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(13:01 - 3rd) B.Young scrambles to ULM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mason at ULM 40.
|Int
2 & 7 - BAMA 40(12:30 - 3rd) B.Young pass INTERCEPTED at ULM 30. Intercepted by D.Mayberry at ULM 30. Tackled by BAMA at ULM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(12:25 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 30. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ULM 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(11:39 - 3rd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Young at ULM 46.
2 & 10 - LAMON(10:58 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight. PENALTY on BAMA-B.Branch Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was overturned. C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LAMON 46(10:58 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 37 for -9 yards (H.To'oTo'o)
|Punt
4 & 19 - LAMON 37(10:17 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 45 yards to BAMA 18 Center-ULM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 18. Tackled by K.Snyder at BAMA 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(10:04 - 3rd) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(10:01 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; C.Vigers at ULM 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 49(9:21 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to ULM 49. Catch made by J.Gibbs at ULM 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by F.Gardner at ULM 37.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(8:58 - 3rd) B.Young pass complete to ULM 37. Catch made by J.Gibbs at ULM 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Gibbs for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 3rd) W.Reichard kicks 64 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM 1. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at ULM 47. PENALTY on ULM-ULM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 12(8:33 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at ULM 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 10(7:53 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Oatis; D.Payne at ULM 12.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 12(7:15 - 3rd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ULM 19.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 19(6:33 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 36 yards to BAMA 45 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(6:26 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - BAMA 46(5:58 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(5:43 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Odom at ULM 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 23(5:01 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ULM 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 10(4:32 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM End Zone for 10 yards. R.Williams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 3rd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 3rd) J.Martin kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:30 - 3rd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams at ULM 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 30(3:52 - 3rd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ULM 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 33(3:00 - 3rd) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hellams J.Burroughs at ULM 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAMON 34(2:33 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 48 yards to BAMA 18 Center-ULM. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 18. Tackled by K.Snyder at BAMA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(2:23 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at BAMA 30.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(2:02 - 3rd) J.McClellan rushed to ULM 50 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Rule at ULM 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(1:39 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey; S.Ellis at ULM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 47(1:09 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Humphries at ULM 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 44(0:35 - 3rd) R.Williams rushed to ULM 47 for -3 yards. R.Williams FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-R.Williams at ULM 47. Tackled by ULM at ULM 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BAMA 47(15:00 - 4th) J.Burnip punts 47 yards to ULM End Zone Center-BAMA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(14:53 - 4th) G.Hable rushed to ULM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ULM 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 23(14:14 - 4th) I.Phillips rushed to ULM 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Moore; K.Blackshire at ULM 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 29(13:37 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Payne; T.Keenan at ULM 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMON 28(12:52 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 40 yards to BAMA 32 Center-ULM. B.Branch returned punt from the BAMA 32. B.Branch for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) J.Martin kicks 52 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM 13. A.Alce returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Murphy at ULM 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(12:31 - 4th) G.Hable rushed to ULM 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Arnold at ULM 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - LAMON 34(11:37 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lawson at ULM 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAMON 36(11:10 - 4th) G.Hable steps back to pass. G.Hable pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAMON 36(11:05 - 4th) B.Guilbeau punts 47 yards to BAMA 17 Center-ULM. I.Bond returned punt from the BAMA 17. Tackled by B.Guilbeau at ULM 49.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(10:53 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to ULM 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.Gardner at ULM 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 41(10:24 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to ULM 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Webb M.Rule at ULM 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(10:14 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to ULM 20 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas K.Jones at ULM 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(9:35 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to ULM 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Sanders Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 25 - BAMA 35(9:35 - 4th) J.Milroe rushed to ULM End Zone for 25 yards. J.Milroe for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BAMA-T.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(9:17 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for I.Bond.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(9:13 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to ULM 8 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 8.
|-10 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(8:36 - 4th) BAMA rushed to ULM 18 for -10 yards. BAMA FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by BAMA-J.Milroe at ULM 18. Tackled by ULM at ULM 18.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - BAMA 18(8:10 - 4th) J.Milroe steps back to pass. J.Milroe pass incomplete intended for K.Law.
|+17 YD
3 & 18 - BAMA 18(8:04 - 4th) J.Milroe rushed to ULM 1 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at ULM 1.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - BAMA 1(7:40 - 4th) PENALTY on BAMA-BAMA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
4 & Goal - BAMA 6(7:40 - 4th) T.Sanders rushed to ULM End Zone for 6 yards. T.Sanders for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 4th) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 4th) J.Martin kicks 47 yards from BAMA 35 to the ULM 18. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Moore at ULM 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(7:31 - 4th) Z.Martin rushed to ULM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Alexander; I.Hastings at ULM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAMON 29(6:46 - 4th) G.Hable steps back to pass. G.Hable pass incomplete intended for D.Mortimer.
|-5 YD
3 & 8 - LAMON 29(6:36 - 4th) G.Hable pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by Z.Martin at ULM 29. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Blackshire at ULM 24.
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAMON 24(5:53 - 4th) B.Guilbeau punts 36 yards to BAMA 40 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(5:45 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to ULM 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Webb at ULM 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(5:35 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to ULM 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; J.Bailey at ULM 46.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - BAMA 46(4:52 - 4th) J.Miller rushed to ULM 21 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at ULM 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(4:06 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to ULM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at ULM 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BAMA 19(3:26 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to ULM 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Batton C.Mills at ULM 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BAMA 9(2:38 - 4th) BAMA kneels at the ULM 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 10(1:51 - 4th) BAMA kneels at the ULM 11.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - BAMA 11(1:12 - 4th) BAMA kneels at the ULM 12.
|-1 YD
4 & 12 - BAMA 12(0:27 - 4th) BAMA kneels at the ULM 13.
