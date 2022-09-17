|
|
|NTEXAS
|UNLV
Brumfield, Robbins lead UNLV over North Texas 58-27
LAS VEGAS (AP) Doug Brumfield accounted for four touchdowns, Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores and UNLV defeated North Texas 58-27 on Saturday.
Brumfield was 21-of-27 passing for 211 yards and two scores and he rushed for 100 yards including two more scores for UNLV (2-1).
Robbins a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns - six rushing - through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history. The Rebels had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green 576-467.
UNLV led 23-20 at halftime. Brumfield ran 8 yards for a touchdown that gave the Rebels a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter before UNLV secured the win in the final quarter with Robbins' third touchdown, Brumfield's 9-yard pass to Ricky White that completed a 99-yard drive and Cameron Oliver's 20-yard pick-6.
Austin Aune was 17-of-29 passing for 305 yards, two scores and two interceptions for the Mean Green (2-2). Kaylon Horton had a 99-yard kickoff return for North Texas' first points.
---
|
A. Aune
2 QB
305 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -11 RuYds
|
D. Brumfield
2 QB
211 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 100 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|27
|Rushing
|9
|17
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|474
|576
|Total Plays
|69
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|365
|Rush Attempts
|39
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|305
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|21-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-15.0
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|3
|20
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|305
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|365
|
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|576
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|17/29
|305
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|14
|73
|0
|16
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|11
|73
|0
|15
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|5
|16
|0
|5
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|6
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Jackson 0 WR
|B. Jackson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|2
|-11
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|9
|5
|98
|0
|36
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|6
|4
|90
|0
|41
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|3
|2
|71
|1
|54
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|4
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|2
|2
|7
|1
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 DB
|Z. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robertson 99 DL
|C. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 36 LB
|J. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|2/2
|32
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 19 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|99.0
|99
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|21/27
|211
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|29
|227
|3
|59
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|12
|100
|2
|29
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|7
|37
|0
|9
|
J. Younge-Humphrey 29 RB
|J. Younge-Humphrey
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|8
|7
|76
|1
|22
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|9
|8
|69
|1
|23
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|2
|2
|59
|0
|30
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|5
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ehimare 16 DL
|E. Ehimare
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Muavesi 96 DL
|W. Muavesi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDuffie 38 LB
|M. McDuffie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 17 DB
|K. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|4
|46.0
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Briggs 21 RB
|S. Briggs
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 64 yards from NTX 35 to the UNLV 1. J.Weimer returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Texada at UNLV 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(14:26 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Crosby at UNLV 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 39(14:25 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(13:56 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 50(13:51 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by R.White at NTX 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at NTX 44.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 44(13:07 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by A.Robbins at NTX 44. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 45.
|+22 YD
4 & 5 - UNLV 45(12:21 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by R.White at NTX 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie; S.Faulkner at NTX 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23(11:45 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 23. Catch made by K.Williams at NTX 23. Gain of 23 yards. K.Williams for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:21 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at UNLV 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 30(11:13 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UNLV 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(10:20 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; F.Vailea at UNLV 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(9:37 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to NTX 17 Center-B.Navarro. R.Burns returned punt from the NTX 17. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at NTX 20.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(9:27 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune sacked at NTX 10 for -10 yards (J.Williams)
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - UNLV 10(8:58 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; E.Shelton at NTX 14.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - UNLV 14(8:27 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UNLV 14(8:24 - 1st) NTX punts yards to UNLV 14 Center-C.Brown. S.Briggs blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 1st) B.Rodriguez kicks 51 yards from NTX 20 to the UNLV 29. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Linder at UNLV 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(8:13 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 37 for -6 yards (R.Brown)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - NTEXAS 37(15:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 42 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Nixon at UNLV 42. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 26 - NTEXAS 27(5:16 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UNLV 32. PENALTY on UNLV-C.Reese Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 31 - NTEXAS 22(7:02 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 22. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UNLV 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 26 - NTEXAS 27(6:10 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 27. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UNLV 31.
|Punt
4 & 22 - NTEXAS 31(6:03 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 54 yards to NTX 15 Center-B.Navarro. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 15(5:16 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NTX 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 18(4:52 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams; K.Beaudry at NTX 18.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 18(4:21 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 18. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NTX 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(4:22 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NTX 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(3:25 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Muavesi at UNLV 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(3:23 - 1st) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 29(3:09 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 24(2:46 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Beaudry at UNLV 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(2:37 - 1st) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 19(2:23 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UNLV 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; E.Shelton at UNLV 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 15(1:59 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 22(1:55 - 1st) E.Mooney 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Brown Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(1:49 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; M.Richards at UNLV 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 32(1:16 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at UNLV 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(0:50 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at UNLV 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(0:41 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Crosby; Z.Jackson at UNLV 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 44(15:00 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at UNLV 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 48(14:29 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(13:55 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 47. Catch made by K.Williams at NTX 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 41(13:21 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 41(13:15 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to NTX 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(12:37 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Crosby; S.Faulkner at NTX 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 29(11:53 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to NTX 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 23(11:38 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 16(10:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by K.Williams at NTX 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; K.Crosby at NTX 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(10:29 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 5(10:05 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; K.Davis at NTX 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 4(9:28 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(8:48 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. A.Robbins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 43 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX 22. Fair catch by X.Kautai.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:43 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NTX 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 30(8:23 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; T.Malakius at NTX 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 32(8:03 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; K.Beaudry at NTX 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(7:36 - 2nd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at NTX 33.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(7:27 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX End Zone for 33 yards. A.Robbins for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:18 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NTX 31.
|+32 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31(6:56 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 31. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(6:42 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UNLV 36 for yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; E.Ehimare at UNLV 36. PENALTY on NTX-J.Duncan Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 42(6:27 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; A.Plant at UNLV 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 36(5:57 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 34(5:24 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by J.Roberts at UNLV 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(5:02 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by O.Adaway at UNLV 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 26.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UNLV 26(4:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UNLV 31(4:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - UNLV 31(4:14 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by R.Burns at UNLV 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 20.
|+13 YD
4 & 4 - UNLV 20(3:43 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 20. Catch made by I.Johnson at UNLV 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 7(3:22 - 2nd) I.Johnson rushed to UNLV 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 7(2:54 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 7. Catch made by O.Adaway at UNLV 7. Gain of 7 yards. O.Adaway for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UNLV 26. PENALTY on UNLV-P.Nichols Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 19 - NTEXAS 16(2:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 16. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(1:57 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 29(1:49 - 2nd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UNLV 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 34(1:30 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 50 yards to NTX 16 Center-B.Navarro. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(1:23 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 16. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NTX 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(1:10 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(1:05 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 31. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(0:45 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UNLV 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Ehimare at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 38(0:40 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+36 YD
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 38(0:38 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 38. Catch made by R.Burns at UNLV 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(0:21 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UNLV 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; W.Muavesi at UNLV 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(0:10 - 2nd) A.Aune spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(0:09 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 9(0:03 - 2nd) E.Mooney 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Brown Holder-B.Rodriguez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius; J.Baldwin at NTX 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 26(14:35 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to NTX 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NTX 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 31(14:02 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 31(13:56 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 30 yards to UNLV 39 Center-C.Brown. Downed by NTX.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(13:43 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to NTX 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(13:13 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(13:09 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; S.Faulkner at NTX 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(12:15 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to NTX 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; F.Vailea at NTX 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 29(11:53 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 29(11:57 - 3rd) D.Brumfield rushed to NTX End Zone for 29 yards. D.Brumfield for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(11:55 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NTX 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(11:40 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 42. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NTX 46.
|+54 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 46(11:20 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 46. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 46. Gain of 54 yards. V.Gumms for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 3rd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(11:09 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; M.Richards at UNLV 33.
|+29 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 33(10:45 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 33. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(10:23 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 38. Catch made by R.White at NTX 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; L.Wilson at NTX 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(10:12 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; M.Richards at NTX 24.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 24(9:20 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to NTX 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(8:42 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 11(7:59 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb; M.Richards at NTX 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(7:18 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to NTX End Zone for 8 yards. D.Brumfield for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(7:08 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NTX 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(6:46 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to NTX 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at NTX 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(6:31 - 3rd) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at UNLV 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(6:23 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38(6:09 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(5:52 - 3rd) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; A.Ajiake at UNLV 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 23(5:32 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to UNLV 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 18.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNLV 18(5:12 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to UNLV 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 18.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UNLV 18(4:29 - 3rd) I.Johnson rushed to UNLV 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant; A.Ajiake at UNLV 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(4:25 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(4:18 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UNLV 23. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 13(3:52 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at UNLV 18.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(3:14 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at UNLV 32.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(2:50 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; S.Faulkner at UNLV 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(2:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on UNLV-K.Ballungay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 41(2:22 - 3rd) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 48 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Davis at UNLV 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 48(1:25 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 50.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 50(0:33 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by N.Williams at NTX 50. Gain of yards. N.Williams FUMBLES forced by S.Faulkner. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-S.Leota at NTX 34. Tackled by UNLV at NTX 34. PENALTY on NTX-S.Faulkner Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by K.Williams at NTX 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(0:32 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Robertson at NTX 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 30(15:00 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by K.Williams at NTX 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 25(14:25 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by R.White at NTX 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock; L.Wilson at NTX 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(14:12 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to NTX 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 16.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 16(13:54 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to NTX 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 11.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 11(13:32 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; K.Johnson at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 1(12:49 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. A.Robbins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:42 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:42 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:42 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(12:34 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by J.Shorter at NTX 25. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; J.Morgan at UNLV 34.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(12:00 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(11:48 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by D.Ward at UNLV 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 10(11:10 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake; W.Muavesi at UNLV 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 8(11:04 - 4th) A.Adeyi rushed to UNLV 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 5(10:50 - 4th) A.Aune rushed to UNLV 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 6(10:49 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Plant; A.Ajiake at UNLV 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UNLV 1(10:27 - 4th) O.Adaway rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; T.Malakius at UNLV 1.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(10:09 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at UNLV 9.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 9(9:30 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at UNLV 7.
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 7(8:58 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 7. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 7. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UNLV 37.
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(8:26 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NTX 4 for 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Faulkner at NTX 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 4(8:01 - 4th) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(8:01 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to NTX 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(7:09 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to NTX 9. Catch made by R.White at NTX 9. Gain of 9 yards. R.White for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 35 yards from UNLV 35 to the NTX 30. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(7:01 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; T.Malakius at NTX 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 33(6:43 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 33. Catch made by D.Ward at NTX 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; A.Ajiake at NTX 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 42(6:25 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Int
2 & 10 - UNLV 42(6:12 - 4th) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 15. Intercepted by J.Morgan at UNLV 15. Tackled by NTX at UNLV 15.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(6:03 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at UNLV 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 24(5:51 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at UNLV 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(4:26 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon; J.Brown at UNLV 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 36(4:00 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to UNLV 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at UNLV 42. PENALTY on NTX-M.Richards Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(3:24 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to NTX 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson; S.Leota at NTX 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 41(3:12 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to NTX 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; J.Smith at NTX 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 40(2:00 - 4th) J.Younge-Humphrey rushed to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Smith; C.Robertson at NTX 40.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NTEXAS 40(1:38 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 31 yards to NTX 9 Center-B.Navarro. Downed by UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 9(1:15 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins; M.McDuffie at NTX 13.
|Int
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 13(0:54 - 4th) A.Aune pass INTERCEPTED at NTX 20. Intercepted by C.Oliver at NTX 20. C.Oliver for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
