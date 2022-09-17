|
Wells' 2 TD passes lead Hokies past Wofford 27-7
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Virginia Tech to a 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.
Wells completed 26 of 35 passes and the defense for the Hokies (2-1) dominated throughout, handing the Terriers (0-3) their 13th consecutive loss.
Virginia Tech put the game away with 17 second-quarter points, which was more than enough against a Wofford offense that had not scored this season until Nathan Walker's 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the game.
The Hokies' second-quarter touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Jalen Holston and an 11-yard pass from Wells to Jadan Blue. Wells later added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Duke.
Wells, who threw four interceptions in Virginia Tech's season-opening loss to Old Dominion, has not thrown an interception in the Hokies' past two games.
Wofford, which has been outscored 84-7 this season, ventured into Virginia Tech territory once and finished with just 199 yards of offense.
TAKEAWAYS
Wofford: Terriers coach Josh Conklin overhauled his coaching staff after the Terriers went 1-10 in 2021, bringing in 10 new assistants. Yet the results have been the same.
Virginia Tech: As expected, the Hokies put up good numbers in every phase of the game, but they probably didn't learn anything about themselves. The Hokies will face stiffer competition when West Virginia visits for a Thursday showdown between two border neighbors and old Big East Conference rivals.
UP NEXT
Wofford: The Terriers play at Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to West Virginia on Thursday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|7
|20
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|208
|475
|Total Plays
|45
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|133
|Rush Attempts
|25
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|161
|342
|Comp. - Att.
|14-20
|28-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.1
|3-47.3
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|161
|PASS YDS
|342
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|475
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Weirick 5 QB
|J. Weirick
|14/20
|161
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Walker 21 FB
|N. Walker
|12
|26
|1
|8
|
J. Weirick 5 QB
|J. Weirick
|7
|14
|0
|13
|
D. Legette 22 RB
|D. Legette
|5
|7
|0
|6
|
K. Parsons 28 RB
|K. Parsons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Parker 23 WR
|L. Parker
|8
|5
|98
|0
|47
|
J. Davis 9 WR
|J. Davis
|3
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
R. Shaw II 16 WR
|R. Shaw II
|4
|3
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Djete 14 DB
|D. Djete
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
R. Khayo 6 WR
|R. Khayo
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Walker 21 FB
|N. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Marshall 33 LB
|J. Marshall
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
O. Emmanwori 6 CB
|O. Emmanwori
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Morgan 10 LB
|H. Morgan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wadsworth 11 DB
|I. Wadsworth
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DiRoberto 9 S
|J. DiRoberto
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
E. Purcell 8 LB
|E. Purcell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 5 DB
|M. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Annoor 2 CB
|T. Annoor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Powers 37 LB
|D. Powers
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 99 DL
|M. Mason
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Holt 11 WR
|A. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 97 DL
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gray 96 DL
|R. Gray
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mananga 12 LB
|I. Mananga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scroggs 24 LB
|J. Scroggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boyles 4 LB
|J. Boyles
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Roberts 35 K
|A. Roberts
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Roberts 35 K
|A. Roberts
|8
|39.1
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Khayo 6 WR
|R. Khayo
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|16
|66
|1
|11
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|15
|45
|0
|8
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|6
|25
|0
|8
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|6
|4
|61
|1
|29
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|7
|5
|52
|0
|20
|
C. Moss 85 WR
|C. Moss
|6
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|4
|3
|43
|0
|24
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|1
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
J. Jones 88 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
W. Kakavitsas 18 WR
|W. Kakavitsas
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Pene 91 DL
|W. Pene
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 8 DB
|B. Murray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lawson 21 LB
|K. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hawkins 13 DB
|N. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCray 56 DL
|C. McCray
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 7 LB
|K. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Artis 15 LB
|K. Artis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 9 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 22 DL
|M. Kendricks
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 19 LB
|J. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 3 DL
|N. Pollard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 38 LB
|J. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross 92 K
|W. Ross
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|3
|47.3
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harvey 20 DB
|D. Harvey
|3
|3.7
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Roberts kicks 63 yards from WOF 35 to the VT 2. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hazel; G.Vernon at VT 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(14:54 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 22. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 27(14:32 - 1st) C.Black rushed to VT 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Powers at VT 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(14:03 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Gray; J.DiRoberto at VT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 35(13:36 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 35(13:30 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by C.Moss at VT 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori at WOF 47. PENALTY on VT-VT Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(13:12 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by C.Moss at VT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Purcell at VT 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(12:40 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Boyles; C.Tillman at VT 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 48(12:11 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 48. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Holt at WOF 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(11:37 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 47. Catch made by C.Blumrick at WOF 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Richardson at WOF 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(11:07 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 31. Catch made by J.Holston at WOF 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by H.Morgan at WOF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - VATECH 26(10:30 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Black.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 26(10:23 - 1st) C.Black rushed to WOF 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Morgan at WOF 22.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - VATECH 22(9:50 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to WOF 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Purcell at WOF 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 23(9:45 - 1st) N.Walker rushed to WOF 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at WOF 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WOFF 24(9:14 - 1st) N.Walker rushed to WOF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.McDonald at WOF 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WOFF 27(8:33 - 1st) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 27. Catch made by R.Shaw at WOF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 34(8:00 - 1st) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 34. Catch made by J.Davis at WOF 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at WOF 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WOFF 38(7:23 - 1st) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 38. Catch made by R.Shaw at WOF 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Strong; J.Stroman at WOF 42.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WOFF 42(6:44 - 1st) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for L.Parker.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WOFF 42(6:39 - 1st) A.Roberts punts 34 yards to VT 24 Center-WOF. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 24. Tackled by G.Vernon at VT 27.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(6:34 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 27. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.DiRoberto at VT 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(6:21 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to WOF 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.DiRoberto at WOF 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(5:39 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 43. Catch made by N.Gallo at WOF 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(5:10 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at WOF 33 for -10 yards (M.Mason)
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - VATECH 33(4:29 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 33. Catch made by C.Moss at WOF 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by H.Morgan at WOF 29.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - VATECH 29(3:56 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - VATECH 36(3:51 - 1st) W.Ross 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(3:46 - 1st) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 25. Catch made by D.Djete at WOF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Chatman at WOF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WOFF 30(3:18 - 1st) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for L.Parker.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WOFF 30(3:13 - 1st) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for N.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WOFF 30(3:09 - 1st) A.Roberts punts 50 yards to VT 20 Center-WOF. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 20. Tackled by N.Walker at VT 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(2:57 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to VT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori; J.Marshall at VT 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 27(2:25 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 27. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori at VT 35.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:01 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Wadsworth at WOF 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(1:41 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to WOF 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Gray at WOF 46.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 46(1:09 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 46. Catch made by C.Moss at WOF 46. Gain of 17 yards. C.Moss ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 29(0:40 - 1st) C.Black rushed to WOF 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; H.Morgan at WOF 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 23(0:01 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to WOF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at WOF 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VATECH 24(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - VATECH 31(14:57 - 2nd) W.Ross 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Pollock Holder-P.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(14:51 - 2nd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Walker; C.Conner at WOF 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WOFF 30(14:17 - 2nd) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 30. Catch made by R.Khayo at WOF 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Artis at WOF 37.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 37(13:45 - 2nd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 31 for -6 yards. Tackled by M.Kendricks; J.Walker at WOF 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - WOFF 31(13:02 - 2nd) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 31. Catch made by J.Davis at WOF 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Hawkins at WOF 45.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WOFF 45(12:20 - 2nd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.Conner at WOF 46.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WOFF 46(11:30 - 2nd) A.Roberts punts 36 yards to VT 18 Center-WOF. Fair catch by W.Kakavitsas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(11:24 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.DiRoberto at VT 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 23(10:57 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Boyles; J.DiRoberto at VT 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(10:32 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.DiRoberto; I.Mananga at VT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - VATECH 43(10:01 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on WOF-A.Annoor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(9:53 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to WOF 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at WOF 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 41(9:21 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - VATECH 41(9:13 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 41. Catch made by C.Moss at WOF 41. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at WOF 34. PENALTY on VT-P.Clements Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 19 - VATECH 49(8:56 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 49. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(8:34 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to WOF 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Purcell; H.Morgan at WOF 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 17(8:04 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 17. Catch made by J.Blue at WOF 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 11(7:36 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to WOF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at WOF 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - VATECH 9(7:09 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to WOF 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Boyles; J.Scroggs at WOF 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - VATECH 6(6:33 - 2nd) G.Wells scrambles to WOF 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; D.Powers at WOF 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - VATECH 1(5:53 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to WOF End Zone for 1 yards. J.Holston for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(5:48 - 2nd) D.Legette rushed to WOF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lawson at WOF 31. PENALTY on VT-B.Murray Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 46(5:24 - 2nd) K.Parsons rushed to WOF 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at WOF 46.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WOFF 46(4:46 - 2nd) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick sacked at WOF 39 for -7 yards (C.Nelson)
|Sack
3 & 17 - WOFF 39(4:04 - 2nd) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick sacked at WOF 33 for -6 yards (B.Murray)
|Punt
4 & 23 - WOFF 33(3:25 - 2nd) A.Roberts punts 31 yards to VT 36 Center-WOF. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(3:17 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori; J.Marshall at VT 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 41(2:39 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 41. Catch made by C.Moss at VT 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori at VT 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(2:16 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 47. Gain of 15 yards. J.Blue ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(1:53 - 2nd) C.Black rushed to WOF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; R.Gray at WOF 35.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 35(1:23 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 35. Catch made by S.Gosnell at WOF 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Wadsworth at WOF 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(1:03 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 24. Catch made by D.Lofton at WOF 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Wadsworth at WOF 15.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - VATECH 15(0:53 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for S.Gosnell.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 15(0:49 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to WOF 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Purcell at WOF 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(0:38 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 13. Catch made by J.Holston at WOF 13. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Emmanwori at WOF 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 11(0:32 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 11. Catch made by J.Blue at WOF 11. Gain of 11 yards. J.Blue for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(0:25 - 2nd) J.Weirick rushed to WOF 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at WOF 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WOFF 38(0:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on WOF-WOF Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Weirick rushed to WOF 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield at WOF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WOFF 25(14:25 - 3rd) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for R.Shaw.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - WOFF 25(14:19 - 3rd) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 25. Catch made by L.Parker at WOF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WOFF 31(13:39 - 3rd) A.Roberts punts 32 yards to VT 37 Center-WOF. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(13:32 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to VT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Annoor at VT 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 40(13:02 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Emmanwori; J.DiRoberto at VT 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(12:37 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Wadsworth; J.Boyles at VT 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 50(12:02 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VT 50.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VATECH 50(11:24 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Punt
4 & 8 - VATECH 50(11:14 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 36 yards to WOF 14 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 14(11:07 - 3rd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Pollard; N.Hawkins at WOF 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WOFF 16(10:30 - 3rd) D.Legette rushed to WOF 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McCray; N.Pollard at WOF 16. PENALTY on VT-J.Griffin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WOFF 21(10:10 - 3rd) J.Weirick rushed to WOF 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at WOF 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 29(9:24 - 3rd) D.Legette rushed to WOF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at WOF 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WOFF 29(8:43 - 3rd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conner at WOF 30.
|Sack
3 & 9 - WOFF 30(8:02 - 3rd) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick sacked at WOF 30 for 0 yards (C.McCray) J.Weirick FUMBLES forced by C.McCray. Fumble RECOVERED by WOF-N.Walker at WOF 30.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WOFF 30(7:25 - 3rd) A.Roberts punts 40 yards to VT 30 Center-WOF. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(7:14 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 30. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Richardson at VT 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 34(6:41 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Powers at VT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(6:15 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(6:08 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Powers; H.Morgan at VT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - VATECH 45(5:35 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|Punt
4 & 9 - VATECH 45(5:26 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 49 yards to WOF 6 Center-J.Pollock. Fair catch by R.Khayo.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 6(5:15 - 3rd) J.Weirick rushed to WOF 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at WOF 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WOFF 12(4:45 - 3rd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Pene at WOF 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WOFF 15(4:02 - 3rd) N.Walker rushed to WOF 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Pene at WOF 20. PENALTY on VT-K.Moyston Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 35(3:40 - 3rd) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 35. Catch made by J.Davis at WOF 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at WOF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 45(2:57 - 3rd) D.Legette rushed to WOF 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins; J.Griffin at WOF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WOFF 45(2:20 - 3rd) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for R.Khayo.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WOFF 45(2:09 - 3rd) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 45. Catch made by D.Djete at WOF 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; M.Kendricks at WOF 50.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WOFF 50(1:26 - 3rd) A.Roberts punts 50 yards to VT End Zone Center-WOF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(1:17 - 3rd) C.Black rushed to VT 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at VT 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 24(0:39 - 3rd) B.Duke rushed to VT 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at VT 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(0:20 - 3rd) B.Duke rushed to VT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at VT 34.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 34(15:00 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 34. Catch made by S.Gosnell at VT 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Annoor at WOF 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 42(14:38 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to WOF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall; D.Powers at WOF 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 39(14:13 - 4th) C.Black rushed to WOF 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Annoor; E.Purcell at WOF 40.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 40(13:45 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 40. Catch made by N.Gallo at WOF 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(13:07 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to WOF 27. Catch made by B.Duke at WOF 27. Gain of 27 yards. B.Duke for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 4th) W.Ross extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:57 - 4th) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WOF End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 25(12:57 - 4th) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 25. Catch made by L.Parker at WOF 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 39.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 39(12:22 - 4th) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 39. Catch made by L.Parker at WOF 39. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 14(11:34 - 4th) N.Walker rushed to VT 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WOFF 6(10:58 - 4th) N.Walker rushed to VT End Zone for yards. N.Walker for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WOF-WOF Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WOFF 11(10:52 - 4th) D.Legette rushed to VT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WOFF 10(10:14 - 4th) J.Weirick pass complete to VT 10. Catch made by L.Parker at VT 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 3. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WOFF 3(9:43 - 4th) N.Walker rushed to VT End Zone for 3 yards. N.Walker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:34 - 4th) A.Roberts extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 4th) B.Jones kicks 65 yards from WOF 35 to the VT End Zone. C.Black returns the kickoff. Tackled by WOF at VT 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(9:27 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 25(8:54 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 30(8:23 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 31.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 31(7:41 - 4th) P.Moore punts 57 yards to WOF 12 Center-J.Pollock. R.Khayo returned punt from the WOF 12. Tackled by VT at WOF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WOFF 12(7:31 - 4th) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 12. Catch made by L.Parker at WOF 12. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WOFF 36(6:57 - 4th) J.Weirick steps back to pass. J.Weirick pass incomplete intended for L.Parker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WOFF 36(6:51 - 4th) N.Walker rushed to WOF 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WOFF 36(6:15 - 4th) J.Weirick pass complete to WOF 36. Catch made by R.Shaw at WOF 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VT at WOF 43.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WOFF 43(5:48 - 4th) A.Roberts punts 40 yards to VT 17 Center-WOF. D.Harvey returned punt from the VT 17. Tackled by WOF at VT 21.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(5:39 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 23.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 23(5:08 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by W.Kakavitsas at VT 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(4:26 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by WOF at VT 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 32(3:42 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for W.Kakavitsas.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 32(3:35 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by J.Jones at VT 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(2:49 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to WOF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - VATECH 45(2:05 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to WOF 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 40(1:18 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to WOF 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(0:31 - 4th) C.Black rushed to WOF 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by WOF at WOF 28.
