Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
C. Smith
13 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
T. McMahon
7 QB
303 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 13 RuYds
Field Goal 7:17
C.VanSickle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
7
plays
33
yds
2:50
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:37
T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 46. Intercepted by C.Anderson at ULL 46. C.Anderson for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
3
Touchdown 5:20
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.McCaffrey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
83
yds
7:56
pos
7
9
Touchdown 1:24
C.Fields pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by T.Williams at RICE 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
1:28
pos
13
10
Field Goal 0:00
C.VanSickle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-T.McMahon.
9
plays
52
yds
1:24
pos
14
13
Touchdown 10:20
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Rozner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
4:40
pos
14
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:20
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 11:25
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 6. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.McCaffrey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
6:07
pos
14
25
Two Point Conversion 11:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 9:17
C.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 22 yards. C.Smith for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:08
pos
20
27
Touchdown 2:59
A.Broussard rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
6:18
pos
21
33
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|26
|Rushing
|2
|10
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|175
|449
|Total Plays
|43
|80
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|61
|146
|Rush Attempts
|15
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|114
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|11-85
|9-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|63
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-63
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|61
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|175
|TOTAL YDS
|449
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|6/14
|76
|0
|0
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|7/14
|38
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|6
|39
|1
|22
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|5
|33
|0
|20
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|-3
|0
|0
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|7
|5
|53
|0
|16
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|6
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wiser 99 DL
|M. Wiser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kibodi 45 LB
|C. Kibodi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Anderson 11 CB
|C. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 19 LB
|A. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. St. Andre 44 LB
|J. St. Andre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Stafford 37 K
|P. Stafford
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|4
|43.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|25/36
|303
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|19
|49
|1
|8
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|2
|26
|0
|23
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|5
|17
|0
|10
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|7
|13
|0
|12
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|6
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|14
|10
|105
|2
|21
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|5
|4
|64
|0
|39
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|5
|4
|48
|1
|22
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|2
|2
|47
|0
|32
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|4
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|2/2
|31
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|2
|24.0
|40
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; J.Pearcy at ULL 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UL 31(14:28 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on ULL-C.Rubio Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - UL 21(14:24 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 21. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at ULL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29(13:46 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29(13:38 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 46 yards to RICE 25 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 25. Tackled by G.Eke; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35(13:23 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; J.Lawson at ULL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 32(12:43 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for D.Connors.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - RICE 32(12:39 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by B.Groen at ULL 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 20. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 37(12:13 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 37(12:09 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 37 yards to ULL End Zone Center-T.Tholen. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(11:59 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at ULL 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UL 26(11:34 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 26. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at ULL 28.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UL 28(10:47 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-J.Harrington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 7 - UL 23(10:23 - 1st) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 37. Intercepted by G.Nyakwol at RICE 37. Tackled by ULL at ULL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(10:07 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to ULL 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(9:33 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Gant at ULL 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 25(9:11 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 11(8:44 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 11(8:39 - 1st) U.West rushed to ULL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 10(8:01 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 10. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at ULL 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - RICE 13(7:19 - 1st) C.VanSickle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:17 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(7:17 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; A.Siano at ULL 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UL 26(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on RICE-Q.Titre Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 31(6:23 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at ULL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 32(5:47 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UL 32(5:39 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 32 yards to RICE 36 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(5:32 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at RICE 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 35(4:49 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at RICE 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 41(4:07 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at RICE 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(3:35 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kibodi at ULL 45.
|Int
2 & 3 - RICE 45(2:52 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 46. Intercepted by C.Anderson at ULL 46. C.Anderson for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(2:47 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at RICE 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(2:18 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at RICE 47.
|Sack
2 & 1 - RICE 47(1:38 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 42 for -5 yards (S.Hazard)
|Int
3 & 6 - RICE 42(0:54 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 46. Intercepted by A.Jones at RICE 46. Tackled by RICE at RICE 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 46(0:47 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; B.Boenisch at RICE 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 46(0:08 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 46.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - UL 46(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 26 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fresch at RICE 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26(14:38 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UL 20(14:07 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 17(13:28 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UL 17(13:21 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 17(13:16 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at RICE 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 19(12:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at RICE 20.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 20(11:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at RICE 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(11:14 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; B.Bishop at RICE 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 49(10:40 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; C.Anderson at ULL 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 49(10:00 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; B.Trahan at ULL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(9:25 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; B.Bishop at ULL 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 38(8:49 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22(8:12 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Guidry at ULL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at ULL 23 for -3 yards (Z.Hill-Green; J.Lawson)
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 23(6:44 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Ossai at ULL 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(6:09 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to ULL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; E.Garror at ULL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 8(5:28 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.McCaffrey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(5:20 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Dunbar at ULL 29.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UL 29(4:51 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson. PENALTY on RICE-Q.Titre Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 44(4:47 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 36 for -8 yards (M.Morrison; J.Pearcy)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - UL 36(4:06 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at ULL 36.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UL 36(3:30 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - UL 36(3:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 23 - UL 31(3:14 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 55 yards to RICE 14 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 14. Tackled by P.Mensah; T.Lewis at RICE 22.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 17(2:52 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to RICE 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd at RICE 20.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - UL 20(2:10 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by M.Jefferson at RICE 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - UL 11(1:31 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by T.Williams at RICE 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 2nd) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE 3. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at RICE 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28(1:19 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at RICE 30.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 30(1:08 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; B.Trahan at ULL 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(0:57 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Trahan at ULL 38. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 38(0:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 43(0:51 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by D.Connors at ULL 43. Gain of 3 yards. D.Connors ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - RICE 40(0:46 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+15 YD
3 & 12 - RICE 40(0:38 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by K.Campbell at ULL 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; C.Flowers at ULL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:32 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 25(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 25 for yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 25. PENALTY on ULL-K.Moncrief Horse Collar Tackle 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 12(0:20 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 12(0:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 12. Gain of yards. L.McCaffrey for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RICE-L.McCaffrey Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
3 & 10 - RICE 21(0:05 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-T.McMahon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror; B.Trahan at RICE 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 32(14:35 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wiser at RICE 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(14:03 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at RICE 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 41(13:21 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at RICE 45. PENALTY on ULL-M.Wiser Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45(12:50 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to ULL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 43.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 43(12:10 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at ULL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 31(11:40 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 31(11:32 - 3rd) L.McCaffrey rushed to ULL 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at ULL 8.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 8(10:33 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 5. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. A.Broussard rushed to ULL 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 12(10:25 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Rozner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:20 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(10:20 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; G.Taylor at ULL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 29(9:49 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29(9:45 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29(9:40 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 40 yards to RICE 26 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 26. Tackled by J.Lawson at RICE 31. PENALTY on ULL-J.Peterson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46(9:29 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at RICE 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46(8:49 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 47(8:16 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; C.Anderson at ULL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43(7:38 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Jones at ULL 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 39(6:44 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 38(6:13 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 36.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - RICE 36(5:27 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(4:58 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; J.Pearcy at ULL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 35(4:46 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - UL 35(4:39 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 49(4:27 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson. PENALTY on RICE-J.Pearcy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 34(4:20 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; Q.Titre at RICE 26.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 26(3:49 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UL 26(3:44 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart; C.Conti at RICE 25.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UL 25(3:06 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 10 for yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 10. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lumpkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 11 - UL 42(2:35 - 3rd) P.Stafford 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 35(2:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 30 for -5 yards (T.Skipper)
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - RICE 30(1:48 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at RICE 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 42(1:05 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 42 for yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 49. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
3 & 13 - RICE 32(0:39 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 32. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 29(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-L.McCaffrey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 34(15:00 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; K.Ossai at ULL 33.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - RICE 33(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - RICE 38(13:56 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 23(13:19 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15(12:37 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 11.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - RICE 11(12:27 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-J.Quibodeaux Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 6(12:11 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; B.Trahan at ULL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6(11:33 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 6. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.McCaffrey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-A.Jones Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - RICE 2(11:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(11:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at ULL 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - UL 29(10:58 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by RICE at ULL 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(10:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35(10:03 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35(9:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by P.Migl at RICE 35. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at RICE 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 22(9:33 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UL 22(9:26 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 22 yards. C.Smith for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 60 yards from ULL 30 to the RICE 10. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Mensah; K.Ossai at RICE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30(9:13 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; K.Gant at RICE 30.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30(8:45 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 30. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(8:08 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by J.Bradley at ULL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Gant at ULL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 28(7:29 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 28(6:46 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 20.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 20(6:06 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 21.
4 & 3 - RICE(5:29 - 4th) C.VanSickle yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes. PENALTY on ULL-E.Garror Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16(5:24 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 6(4:40 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Lawson at ULL 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6(3:55 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Nelson at ULL 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2(3:05 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:59 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(2:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 25(2:52 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UL 25(2:48 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at ULL 32.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 32(2:13 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32(2:10 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 28(2:05 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; K.Moncrief at ULL 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 27(1:19 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Riley; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 23.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 23(0:31 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; J.St.Andre at ULL 18.
-
LATECH
5CLEM
20
48
4th 4:09 ACCN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
20
41
4th 4:59
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
6
17
3rd 1:42 ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
7
2nd 2:54 ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
14
1st 0:00 FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
3
0
1st 7:11 PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
7
1st 5:18 FS1
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
17
Delay BTN
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
48
30
Final ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
38
Final PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
36
37
Final ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
31
34
Final/OT NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
49
Final ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
16
31
Final ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
20
49
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
6
63
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
32
44
Final ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
7
63
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
42
41
Final ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
17
54
Final ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
27
38
Final ESP+
-
NWST
USM
10
64
Final ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
6
49
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
21
77
Final FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
14
27
Final ESP2
-
ME
BC
17
38
Final
-
11MICHST
WASH
28
39
Final ABC
-
23PITT
WMICH
34
13
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
28
31
Final SECN
-
SMU
MD
27
34
Final FS1
-
UCF
FAU
40
14
Final CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
21
33
Final ESP+
-
MTST
OREGST
28
68
Final PACN
-
UTEP
NMEX
10
27
Final MWN