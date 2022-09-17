Drive Chart
Key Players
C. Smith 13 RB
39 RuYds, RuTD, 11 ReYds, 2 RECs
T. McMahon 7 QB
303 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 3 INTs, 13 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 7:17
C.VanSickle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
7
plays
33
yds
2:50
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:37
T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 46. Intercepted by C.Anderson at ULL 46. C.Anderson for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
3
Point After TD 2:47
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 5:20
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.McCaffrey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
83
yds
7:56
pos
7
9
Point After TD 5:20
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:24
C.Fields pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by T.Williams at RICE 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
17
yds
1:28
pos
13
10
Point After TD 1:24
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Field Goal 0:00
C.VanSickle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-T.McMahon.
9
plays
52
yds
1:24
pos
14
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:20
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Rozner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
4:40
pos
14
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:20
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:25
T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 6. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.McCaffrey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
6:07
pos
14
25
Two Point Conversion 11:25
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 9:17
C.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 22 yards. C.Smith for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:08
pos
20
27
Point After TD 9:17
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 2:59
A.Broussard rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
6:18
pos
21
33
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:59
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
33
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 26
Rushing 2 10
Passing 5 12
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 3-11 9-15
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 175 449
Total Plays 43 80
Avg Gain 4.1 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 61 146
Rush Attempts 15 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.3
Yards Passing 114 303
Comp. - Att. 13-28 25-36
Yards Per Pass 3.7 7.4
Penalties - Yards 11-85 9-65
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 1-37.0
Return Yards 63 73
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-48
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 3-63 1-25
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 2-1 770721
Rice 2-1 31061433
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 114 PASS YDS 303
61 RUSH YDS 146
175 TOTAL YDS 449
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 76 0 0 88.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 237 2 0 189.6
B. Wooldridge 6/14 76 0 0
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 38 1 1 82.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 314 5 0 160.7
C. Fields 7/14 38 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 74 1
C. Smith 6 39 1 22
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 63 0
J. Kibodi 5 33 0 20
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 91 0
T. Williams 3 -3 0 0
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
C. Fields 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 1
M. Jefferson 7 5 53 0 16
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 1
N. Johnson 3 1 20 0 20
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
B. Wooldridge 1 1 16 0 16
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
P. Migl 1 1 13 0 13
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Williams 1 1 11 1 11
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
C. Smith 6 2 11 0 7
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 3
J. Lumpkin 1 1 4 0 4
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 3 1 2 0 2
J. Bernard  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
J. Bernard 1 0 0 0 0
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Washington 1 1 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 103 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
P. LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-8 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 5-8 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
B. Trahan 4-6 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 3-5 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-8 0 0.0
K. Ossai 2-8 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 2-2 0.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Hazard 1-0 1.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
K. Moncrief 1-6 0.0 0
M. Wiser  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wiser 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kibodi  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kibodi 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
J. Lawson 1-4 0.5 0
C. Anderson  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
C. Anderson 1-2 0.0 1
K. Gant  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Gant 1-3 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Flowers 1-1 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 1-4 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
Z. Hill-Green 1-3 0.5 0
T. Skipper  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Skipper 1-0 1.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
J. Nelson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Guidry  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Guidry 0-1 0.0 0
A. Riley  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Riley 0-1 0.0 0
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. McDaniel 0-2 0.0 0
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
A. Jones 0-2 0.0 1
J. St. Andre  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. St. Andre 0-1 0.0 0
N. McGriff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
N. McGriff 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Stafford  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/10
P. Stafford 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
R. Byrns 4 43.3 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 303 3 3 151.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 339 4 3 140.2
T. McMahon 25/36 303 3 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Broussard  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 96 3
A. Broussard 19 49 1 8
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 100 0
C. Montgomery 5 32 0 13
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 26 0
L. McCaffrey 2 26 0 23
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 72 0
D. Connors 5 17 0 10
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 20 1
T. McMahon 7 13 0 12
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
U. West 6 9 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 105 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 97 0
L. McCaffrey 14 10 105 2 21
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
I. Esdale 5 4 64 0 39
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 107 2
B. Rozner 5 4 48 1 22
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Campbell 2 2 47 0 32
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
J. Bradley 4 4 36 0 12
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Connors 2 1 3 0 3
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Groen 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Fresch  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Fresch 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 3-1 0.0 0
B. Boenisch  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Boenisch 1-1 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
M. Morrison 1-2 0.5 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Conti 1-2 0.0 0
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Schuman 1-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 1-0 0.0 0
I. Floyd  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Floyd 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
G. Nyakwol 1-0 0.0 1
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Taylor 1-2 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
J. Pearcy 0-4 0.5 0
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Titre  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Q. Titre 0-2 0.0 0
A. Broussard  30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Broussard 0-1 0.0 0
M. Williams  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
A. Siano  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Siano 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 9/9
C. VanSickle 2/2 31 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
C. Hunt 1 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Otoviano 2 22.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Fresch 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
S. Fresch 2 24.0 40 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 25 1:37 3 4 Punt
11:59 UL 20 1:52 3 3 INT
7:17 UL 25 1:45 3 7 Punt
0:47 UL 46 2:31 7 29 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:20 UL 25 2:17 4 6 Punt
2:52 RICE 17 1:28 3 17 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 UL 25 10:20 3 4 Punt
4:58 UL 37 2:26 7 28 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 UL 25 2:08 7 75 TD
2:59 UL 25 0:49 4 7 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 UL 35 1:24 3 -2 Punt
10:07 UL 38 2:50 7 33 FG
5:32 RICE 36 2:45 5 19 INT
2:47 RICE 25 2:00 4 17 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 RICE 17 7:56 13 83 TD
3:03 RICE 22 0:11 1 0 INT
1:24 RICE 28 1:24 9 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 4:40 10 75 TD
9:29 RICE 46 4:31 7 18 Downs
2:32 RICE 35 6:07 9 67 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:17 RICE 25 6:18 10 70 TD
2:10 UL 32 2:10 4 14 Downs

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; J.Pearcy at ULL 31.
Penalty
2 & 4 - UL 31
(14:28 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on ULL-C.Rubio Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - UL 21
(14:24 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 21. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at ULL 29.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29
(13:46 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29
(13:38 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 46 yards to RICE 25 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 25. Tackled by G.Eke; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 35.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(13:23 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; J.Lawson at ULL 32.
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 32
(12:43 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for D.Connors.
Penalty
3 & 7 - RICE 32
(12:39 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by B.Groen at ULL 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 20. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 37
(12:13 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 37
(12:09 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 37 yards to ULL End Zone Center-T.Tholen. Touchback.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Interception (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(11:59 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at ULL 26.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - UL 26
(11:34 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 26. Catch made by E.Rogers at ULL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at ULL 28.
Penalty
3 & 2 - UL 28
(10:47 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-J.Harrington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
3 & 7 - UL 23
(10:23 - 1st) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 37. Intercepted by G.Nyakwol at RICE 37. Tackled by ULL at ULL 38.

RICE
Owls
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 33 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(10:07 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to ULL 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 27.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(9:33 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; K.Gant at ULL 25.
+14 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 25
(9:11 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 11
(8:44 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 11
(8:39 - 1st) U.West rushed to ULL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 10.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 10
(8:01 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 10. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson at ULL 5.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - RICE 13
(7:19 - 1st) C.VanSickle 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:17 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(7:17 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; A.Siano at ULL 26.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UL 26
(6:41 - 1st) PENALTY on RICE-Q.Titre Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 31
(6:23 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at ULL 32.
No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 32
(5:47 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
Punt
4 & 3 - UL 32
(5:39 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 32 yards to RICE 36 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(5:32 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at RICE 35.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 35
(4:49 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Anderson at RICE 41.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 41
(4:07 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at RICE 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(3:35 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Kibodi at ULL 45.
Int
2 & 3 - RICE 45
(2:52 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at ULL 46. Intercepted by C.Anderson at ULL 46. C.Anderson for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:47 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:47 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(2:47 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at RICE 38.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(2:18 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at RICE 47.
Sack
2 & 1 - RICE 47
(1:38 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 42 for -5 yards (S.Hazard)
Int
3 & 6 - RICE 42
(0:54 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 46. Intercepted by A.Jones at RICE 46. Tackled by RICE at RICE 46.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 46
(0:47 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; B.Boenisch at RICE 46.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 46
(0:08 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 46.
+20 YD
3 & 2 - UL 46
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 26 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fresch at RICE 26.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26
(14:38 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 20.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UL 20
(14:07 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to RICE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 17.
No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 17
(13:28 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
No Gain
4 & 1 - UL 17
(13:21 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 83 yards, 7:56 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(13:16 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at RICE 19.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 19
(12:37 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 19. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at RICE 20.
+22 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 20
(11:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at RICE 42.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(11:14 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 42. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; B.Bishop at RICE 49.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 49
(10:40 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; C.Anderson at ULL 49.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 49
(10:00 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; B.Trahan at ULL 42.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(9:25 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; B.Bishop at ULL 38.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 38
(8:49 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(8:12 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; T.Guidry at ULL 20.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 20
(7:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at ULL 23 for -3 yards (Z.Hill-Green; J.Lawson)
+12 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 23
(6:44 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Ossai at ULL 11.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11
(6:09 - 2nd) L.McCaffrey rushed to ULL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; E.Garror at ULL 8.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 8
(5:28 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.McCaffrey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:20 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:20 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(5:20 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; J.Dunbar at ULL 29.
Penalty
2 & 6 - UL 29
(4:51 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson. PENALTY on RICE-Q.Titre Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 44
(4:47 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 36 for -8 yards (M.Morrison; J.Pearcy)
No Gain
2 & 18 - UL 36
(4:06 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at ULL 36.
No Gain
3 & 18 - UL 36
(3:30 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
Penalty
4 & 18 - UL 36
(3:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 23 - UL 31
(3:14 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 55 yards to RICE 14 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 14. Tackled by P.Mensah; T.Lewis at RICE 22.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - RICE 22
(3:03 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 26. Intercepted by N.McGriff at RICE 26. Tackled by J.Bradley; A.Broussard at RICE 17.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 17
(2:52 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to RICE 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd at RICE 20.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - UL 20
(2:10 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by M.Jefferson at RICE 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 11.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - UL 11
(1:31 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by T.Williams at RICE 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:24 - 2nd) P.Stafford extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 60 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:24 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE 3. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at RICE 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(1:19 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at RICE 30.
+21 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 30
(1:08 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; B.Trahan at ULL 49.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(0:57 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; B.Trahan at ULL 38. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(0:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 43
(0:51 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 43. Catch made by D.Connors at ULL 43. Gain of 3 yards. D.Connors ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 12 - RICE 40
(0:46 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - RICE 40
(0:38 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by K.Campbell at ULL 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel; C.Flowers at ULL 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(0:32 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 25
(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 25 for yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at ULL 25. PENALTY on ULL-K.Moncrief Horse Collar Tackle 13 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 12
(0:20 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
Penalty
2 & 10 - RICE 12
(0:16 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 12. Gain of yards. L.McCaffrey for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RICE-L.McCaffrey Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
Field Goal
3 & 10 - RICE 21
(0:05 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-T.McMahon.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror; B.Trahan at RICE 32.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 32
(14:35 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wiser at RICE 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(14:03 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at RICE 41.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 41
(13:21 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at RICE 45. PENALTY on ULL-M.Wiser Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(12:50 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to ULL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 43.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 43
(12:10 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Gant at ULL 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(11:40 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 31
(11:32 - 3rd) L.McCaffrey rushed to ULL 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Ossai at ULL 8.
-4 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 8
(10:33 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 5 for yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 5. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. A.Broussard rushed to ULL 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 12.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 12
(10:25 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 12. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Rozner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(10:20 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 10:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:20 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(10:20 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; G.Taylor at ULL 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 29
(9:49 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 29
(9:45 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
Punt
4 & 6 - UL 29
(9:40 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 40 yards to RICE 26 Center-H.Sims. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 26. Tackled by J.Lawson at RICE 31. PENALTY on ULL-J.Peterson Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (7 plays, 18 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(9:29 - 3rd) U.West rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at RICE 46.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46
(8:49 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at ULL 47.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 47
(8:16 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; C.Anderson at ULL 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(7:38 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to ULL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Jones at ULL 39.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 39
(6:44 - 3rd) T.McMahon scrambles to ULL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ULL 38.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 38
(6:13 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 36.
No Gain
4 & 3 - RICE 36
(5:27 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(4:58 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre; J.Pearcy at ULL 35.
No Gain
2 & 12 - UL 35
(4:46 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
+16 YD
3 & 12 - UL 35
(4:39 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 35. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 49.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 49
(4:27 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson. PENALTY on RICE-J.Pearcy Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 34
(4:20 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy; Q.Titre at RICE 26.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 26
(3:49 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - UL 26
(3:44 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart; C.Conti at RICE 25.
No Gain
4 & 1 - UL 25
(3:06 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to RICE 10 for yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 10. PENALTY on ULL-J.Lumpkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Good
4 & 11 - UL 42
(2:35 - 3rd) P.Stafford 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 67 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(2:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 30 for -5 yards (T.Skipper)
+12 YD
2 & 15 - RICE 30
(1:48 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at RICE 42.
No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 42
(1:05 - 3rd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 42 for yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 49. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+39 YD
3 & 13 - RICE 32
(0:39 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 32. Gain of 39 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 29.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-L.McCaffrey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 34
(15:00 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; K.Ossai at ULL 33.
Penalty
2 & 14 - RICE 33
(14:14 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+15 YD
2 & 19 - RICE 38
(13:56 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 23.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 23
(13:19 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15
(12:37 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 11.
Penalty
2 & 6 - RICE 11
(12:27 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-J.Quibodeaux Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 6
(12:11 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; B.Trahan at ULL 6.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6
(11:33 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 6. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at ULL 6. Gain of 6 yards. L.McCaffrey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(11:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-A.Jones Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 1 - RICE 2
(11:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. Catch made by B.Rozner at ULL 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:25 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(11:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at ULL 29.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - UL 29
(10:58 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 29. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by RICE at ULL 45.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(10:25 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 35
(10:03 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UL 35
(9:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by P.Migl at RICE 35. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at RICE 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 22
(9:33 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - UL 22
(9:26 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 22 yards. C.Smith for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:17 - 4th) P.Stafford extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 70 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:17 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:17 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 60 yards from ULL 30 to the RICE 10. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Mensah; K.Ossai at RICE 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(9:13 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; K.Gant at RICE 30.
+32 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30
(8:45 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 30. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 38.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(8:08 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by J.Bradley at ULL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Garror; K.Gant at ULL 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(7:29 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 28.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 28
(6:46 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by I.Esdale at ULL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 20.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 20
(6:06 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 21.
4 & 3 - RICE
(5:29 - 4th) C.VanSickle yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes. PENALTY on ULL-E.Garror Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(5:24 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 6 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ULL 6.
No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 6
(4:40 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; J.Lawson at ULL 6.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 6
(3:55 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Nelson at ULL 2.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2
(3:05 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(2:59 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:59 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(2:59 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 25
(2:52 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - UL 25
(2:48 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at ULL 32.
No Gain
4 & 3 - UL 32
(2:13 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.

RICE
Owls
 - Downs (4 plays, 14 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(2:10 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Moncrief at ULL 28.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 28
(2:05 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; K.Moncrief at ULL 27.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 27
(1:19 - 4th) U.West rushed to ULL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Riley; J.Quibodeaux at ULL 23.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 23
(0:31 - 4th) A.Broussard rushed to ULL 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; J.St.Andre at ULL 18.
