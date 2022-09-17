|
Allen's 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of New Mexico St.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Braelon Allen rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Wisconsin to a 66-7 victory against New Mexico State Saturday.
The three-TD performance for Allen matched a career high. The sophomore running back finished with 15 carries for 86 yards and three scores for the Badgers (2-1), who rebounded from a 17-14 loss last week to Washington State.
Allen broke away for a 39-yard rush for a score to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead just 90 seconds into the game.
Allen's effort marked just the third time in his last 12 games that he's been held under 100 yards.
Chez Mellusi had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 63-yard yard drive that pushed Wisconsin's lead to 14-0 with 14:56 to go in the first half.
Keontez Lewis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to increase the Badgers' lead to 21-0 with 12:22 left in the first half.
Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta got a pick on an Aggies deflection at New Mexico State's 2-yard line that set up Allen's second TD two plays later, a 1-yard rush that pushed Wisconsin to 28-0.
Quarterback Graham Mertz went 10 of 13 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and 1 interception in three-plus quarters. Mertz threw to six different receivers.
Myles Burkett, a true freshman, replaced Mertz with 5:34 to go in the third quarter. Deacon Hill was inserted with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third.
Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell caught 3 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD catch.
The Aggies (0-4) just had 100 yards of offense in the first half. They collected 82 yards during a 13-play drive with less than 3 minutes remaining.
New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson missed a 29-yard field goal try with 4 seconds left in the first half and its only score was a 1-yard rush for a touchdown by Ahmonte Watkins with 8:10 left in the game.
The Aggies got flagged seven times for 68 yards in the loss.
Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso, who missed 51- and 43-yard field-goal attempts last week in the Badgers' 17-14 loss to Washington State, was sidelined with a right leg injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
New Mexico State: The Aggies have posted two losses to Big Ten Conference opponents this season. New Mexico State suffered a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. First-season Aggies coach Jerry Kill, still searching for his first win, was head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin, which fell out of the Top 25 poll last week, likely won't gain much ground to get back in the rankings.
UP NEXT
New Mexico State: Hosts Hawaii on Saturday.
Wisconsin: The Badgers play at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.
--
A. Watkins
8 RB
27 RuYds, RuTD
B. Allen
0 RB
86 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|242
|594
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|118
|259
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|124
|335
|Comp. - Att.
|10-30
|16-20
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|14.4
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-34.5
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|4
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|3-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|124
|PASS YDS
|335
|118
|RUSH YDS
|259
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|594
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|3/10
|66
|0
|2
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|6/19
|52
|0
|1
|
W. Eget 17 QB
|W. Eget
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|9
|46
|0
|22
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|9
|38
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|7
|28
|0
|12
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|6
|27
|1
|18
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|5
|-21
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Parker 18 WR
|J. Parker
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|6
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|3
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Jones III 87 TE
|J. Jones III
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Elliott 22 LB
|K. Elliott
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dervil 5 ATH
|J. Dervil
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 DB
|B. Sculark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 32 DB
|B. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 DB
|D. Early
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 7 DB
|D. McCullough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heil 49 DB
|J. Heil
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirklin 1 DB
|D. Kirklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Union 15 DB
|T. Union
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 DB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Segura 91 DL
|J. Segura
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 0 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Arinze 42 DL
|N. Arinze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pouncy 18 DL
|A. Pouncy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peleti 40 LB
|B. Peleti
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DL
|S. Webb
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
B. Money 29 K
|B. Money
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|9
|38.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|2
|12.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|12/15
|251
|3
|1
|
M. Burkett 16 QB
|M. Burkett
|4/5
|84
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 10 QB
|D. Hill
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|15
|86
|3
|39
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|11
|73
|2
|30
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|10
|71
|1
|16
|
J. Davis 32 RB
|J. Davis
|5
|45
|0
|33
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|
D. Hill 10 QB
|D. Hill
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
M. Burkett 16 QB
|M. Burkett
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|4
|4
|108
|2
|49
|
D. Engram 6 WR
|D. Engram
|3
|3
|63
|0
|37
|
C. Cundiff 85 TE
|C. Cundiff
|2
|2
|57
|0
|47
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|4
|2
|35
|0
|28
|
J. Franklin 81 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
H. Rucci 87 TE
|H. Rucci
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
J. Acker 34 RB
|J. Acker
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Allen 4 WR
|M. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 27 WR
|H. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 52 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 17 LB
|D. Peterson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Arnett 18 S
|O. Arnett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chaney 36 LB
|J. Chaney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 96 DE
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lofy 12 CB
|M. Lofy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Paez 94 DE
|G. Paez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mullens 99 DE
|I. Mullens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanborn 51 LB
|B. Sanborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hallman 2 CB
|R. Hallman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barten 68 DE
|B. Barten
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|1/1
|27
|9/9
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|3
|48.3
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Albertson kicks 64 yards from NMS 35 to the WIS 1. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.McCullough at NMS 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 49(14:52 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NMS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Heil at NMS 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 43(14:36 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NMS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(13:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to NMS End Zone for 39 yards. B.Allen for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 56 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS 9. Fair catch by J.Brady.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(13:30 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at NMS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:07 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NMEXST 31(12:51 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady. PENALTY on WIS-K.Benton Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(12:45 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at NMS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 43(12:05 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz I.Mullens at NMS 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - NMEXST 45(11:21 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at NMS 48.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 48(10:42 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 43 yards to WIS 9 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 9(10:34 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh B.Sculark at WIS 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - WISC 18(9:54 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 18. Catch made by H.Rucci at WIS 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at WIS 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 29(9:27 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard J.Segura at WIS 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 31(8:55 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 31. Catch made by H.Rucci at WIS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at WIS 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 40(8:24 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Early at WIS 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WISC 45(7:53 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Segura at WIS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WISC 48(7:19 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WISC 48(7:07 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 52 yards to NMS End Zone Center-P.Bowden. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(6:57 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson M.Njongmeta at NMS 23.
|Int
2 & 7 - NMEXST 23(6:20 - 1st) D.Pavia pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 42. Intercepted by R.Hallman at WIS 42. Tackled by NMS at WIS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 42(6:13 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard I.Reed at WIS 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 46(5:42 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at WIS 47.
|Sack
3 & 5 - WISC 47(5:04 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 39 for -8 yards (C.Ojoh)
|Punt
4 & 13 - WISC 39(4:27 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 43 yards to NMS 18 Center-P.Bowden. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(4:18 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NMS 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 17(3:42 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz J.Turner at NMS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 22(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 22(2:45 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 42 yards to WIS 36 Center-L.MacGregor. D.Engram returned punt from the WIS 36. Tackled by D.Early at WIS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(2:36 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 47 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Heil at NMS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 47(2:18 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Dike.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 47(1:59 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 31(1:26 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 25(0:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 8 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at NMS 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 8(0:22 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson D.Early at NMS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 2(15:00 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. C.Mellusi for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:56 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:49 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(14:46 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig C.Goetz at NMS 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NMEXST 24(12:22 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 47 yards to WIS 29 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram. PENALTY on NMS-T.Union Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(12:22 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 44. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dumas at NMS 49. PENALTY on NMS-S.Dumas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(13:52 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to NMS 34. Catch made by J.Acker at NMS 34. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at NMS 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 21(13:01 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at NMS 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 18(12:28 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to NMS 18. Catch made by K.Lewis at NMS 18. Gain of 18 yards. K.Lewis for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:22 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Chaney at NMS 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11(12:18 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 11(12:14 - 2nd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NMEXST 11(12:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 15 - NMEXST 6(12:04 - 2nd) G.Frakes pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 8. Intercepted by M.Njongmeta at NMS 8. Tackled by J.Powers at NMS 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 2(11:58 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 1(11:27 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. B.Allen for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:17 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:17 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson J.Thompson at NMS 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 34(10:53 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NMS 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42(10:20 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at NMS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NMEXST 41(9:43 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Sack
3 & 11 - NMEXST 41(9:32 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at NMS 23 for -18 yards (N.Herbig)
|Punt
4 & 29 - NMEXST 23(8:50 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 40 yards to WIS 37 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(8:42 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 37. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Dumas at NMS 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 26(8:07 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Early at NMS 20.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - WISC 20(7:50 - 2nd) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 7 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Elliott at NMS 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 7(7:10 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Early at NMS 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WISC 2(6:15 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. B.Allen for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 2nd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 64 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS 1. Fair catch by J.Brady.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:09 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:04 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Mullens at NMS 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - NMEXST 24(5:20 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at NMS 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 28(4:42 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 33 yards to WIS 39 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 39(4:36 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at WIS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 43(3:56 - 2nd) B.Allen rushed to NMS 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Reed at NMS 33. PENALTY on WIS-J.Tippmann Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+47 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 39(3:56 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 39. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WIS 39. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at NMS 14.
|Int
1 & 10 - WISC 14(3:07 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 2. Intercepted by S.Dumas at NMS 2. Tackled by B.Allen at NMS 6.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WISC 6(2:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 13 - NMEXST 3(2:58 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at NMS 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(2:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by L.Dixon at NMS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at NMS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(1:49 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 36(1:38 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at NMS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(1:04 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 48 for 2 yards. D.Pavia ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NMEXST 48(0:59 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 48(0:55 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 48. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 48. Gain of 13 yards. B.Childress ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(0:50 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to WIS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Paez at WIS 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 34(0:39 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to WIS 16 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at WIS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 16(0:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for NMS.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 16(0:17 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 16(0:13 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to WIS 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chaney at WIS 12.
|No Good
4 & 6 - NMEXST 19(0:08 - 2nd) E.Albertson 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-L.MacGregor Holder-J.Carlson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NMS 28.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(14:36 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at NMS 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(14:20 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 40. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at NMS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NMEXST 49(13:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NMEXST 44(13:31 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 44(12:42 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Parker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 44(12:40 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 38 yards to WIS 18 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 18(12:31 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to WIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at WIS 20.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 20(11:53 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 20. Catch made by C.Cundiff at WIS 20. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sculark at WIS 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(10:11 - 3rd) G.Mertz rushed to WIS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at WIS 33. PENALTY on NMS-K.Elliott Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(10:25 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 49(10:05 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by S.Bell at NMS 49. Gain of 49 yards. S.Bell for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(10:21 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at NMS 24.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 24(9:39 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson P.Zachman at NMS 21.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NMEXST 21(8:50 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NMEXST 21(8:54 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 27 yards to NMS 48 Center-L.MacGregor. M.Lofy blocked the kick. Downed by J.Dervil.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(8:43 - 3rd) C.Mellusi rushed to NMS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott at NMS 47.
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 47(8:08 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Dike at NMS 47. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 19(7:47 - 3rd) B.Allen rushed to NMS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Arinze at NMS 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 18(7:03 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to NMS 18. Catch made by S.Bell at NMS 18. Gain of 18 yards. S.Bell for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(6:53 - 3rd) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at NMS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 27(6:06 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at NMS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(5:47 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(5:46 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 40 yards to WIS 30 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 30(5:37 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at WIS 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 32(5:06 - 3rd) M.Burkett pass complete to WIS 32. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at WIS 36.
|+37 YD
3 & 4 - WISC 36(4:15 - 3rd) M.Burkett pass complete to WIS 36. Catch made by D.Engram at WIS 36. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 27(3:36 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WISC 19(3:15 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 16(2:35 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS End Zone for yards. I.Guerendo for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WIS-J.Eschenbach Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 19 - WISC 25(2:15 - 3rd) M.Burkett pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by D.Engram at NMS 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WISC 3(1:45 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS End Zone for 3 yards. I.Guerendo for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 3rd) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 3rd) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(1:41 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Lofy at NMS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(0:59 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to NMS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NMS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NMEXST 30(0:32 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for T.Gans.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(14:28 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 35 yards to WIS 35 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Engram. PENALTY on WIS-C.Jarvis Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 25 - WISC 20(0:16 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at WIS 20.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 20(13:51 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at WIS 17. PENALTY on WIS-J.Benzschawel Chop Block 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WISC 17(14:02 - 4th) D.Hill steps back to pass. D.Hill sacked at WIS 7 for -10 yards (B.Peleti; S.Webb)
|Punt
4 & 23 - WISC 7(13:55 - 4th) A.Vujnovich punts 50 yards to NMS 43 Center-P.Bowden. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 43(13:50 - 4th) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 43. Catch made by J.Jones at NMS 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by WIS at NMS 1. PENALTY on NMS-G.Preciado Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 20 - NMEXST 33(13:27 - 4th) G.Frakes pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 41. Intercepted by J.Chaney at NMS 41. Tackled by T.Whitford at NMS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 37(13:16 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at NMS 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 33(12:41 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Union at NMS 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - WISC 30(12:01 - 4th) I.Guerendo rushed to NMS End Zone for 30 yards. I.Guerendo for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 4th) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 64 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS 1. Fair catch by J.Brady.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(11:48 - 4th) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WIS at NMS 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(11:06 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to WIS 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at WIS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 42(10:42 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to WIS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Arnett at WIS 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(10:05 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to WIS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at WIS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEXST 37(9:36 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to WIS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Sanborn at WIS 37.
|+36 YD
3 & 7 - NMEXST 37(8:52 - 4th) G.Frakes pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by J.Parker at WIS 37. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by WIS at WIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 1(8:15 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. A.Watkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 4th) B.Money extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 4th) B.Money kicks 61 yards from NMS 35 to the WIS 4. Fair catch by J.Acker.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(8:10 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to WIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at WIS 27.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - WISC 27(7:33 - 4th) M.Burkett pass complete to WIS 27. Catch made by J.Franklin at WIS 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil at WIS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 48(7:11 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to NMS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Union at NMS 48.
|+33 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 48(6:31 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to NMS 15 for 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kirklin at NMS 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 15(5:27 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to NMS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Kirklin at NMS 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - WISC 11(4:54 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to NMS 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dervil A.Pouncy at NMS 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WISC 9(4:13 - 4th) M.Burkett steps back to pass. M.Burkett pass incomplete intended for H.Anderson.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WISC 17(4:02 - 4th) N.Van Zelst 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Bowden Holder-G.Meyers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 4th) G.Lahm kicks 60 yards from WIS 35 to the NMS 5. J.Brady returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Sanborn at NMS 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(3:54 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Peterson at NMS 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 23(3:34 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass B.Barten at NMS 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 24(2:48 - 4th) W.Eget pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 24. Gain of 6 yards. T.Warner ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(2:17 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NMS 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 34(1:39 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Arnett at NMS 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 39(1:14 - 4th) A.Watkins rushed to NMS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grass at NMS 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(1:11 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by O.Arnett at NMS 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NMEXST 49(0:43 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to WIS 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson D.Peterson at WIS 45.
