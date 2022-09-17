|
|
|BUFF
|CSTCAR
McCall throws 3 TD passes, Coastal Carolina tops Buffalo
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grayson McCall threw three touchdowns, Coastal Carolina had a key special teams touchdown, and the Chanticleers rallied past Buffalo 38-26 on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase what was earlier a 19-14 deficit. Jahmar Brown scooped a fumble by the Buffalo punter and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown to give the Chanticleers the lead at 24-19. McCall added two touchdown passes later in the fourth to help Coastal Carolina (3-0) put the game away.
The Chanticleers piled up 504 yards of offense and faced third down only eight times, converting three. Although Buffalo was 5-for-5 scoring in the red zone, the Bulls struggled on third down (8 of 20) and settled for four field goals by Alex McNulty. Buffalo had 337 yards of offense. Both teams had four turnovers.
Cole Snyder completed 29 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bulls (0-3).
Coastal Carolina's Sam Pinckney caught five passes for 103 yards.
---
|
C. Snyder
15 QB
264 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -23 RuYds
|
G. McCall
10 QB
251 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|20
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-20
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|351
|501
|Total Plays
|91
|52
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|218
|Rush Attempts
|43
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|8.1
|Yards Passing
|276
|283
|Comp. - Att.
|29-48
|17-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-9
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|283
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|29/48
|264
|2
|2
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1/1
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|14
|59
|0
|8
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|13
|42
|0
|15
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
A. Henderson 22 RB
|A. Henderson
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|12
|-23
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|8
|8
|88
|1
|17
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|8
|8
|62
|1
|14
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|4
|4
|48
|0
|18
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|6
|5
|33
|0
|17
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|2
|2
|24
|0
|20
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|4/4
|47
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Baltar 14 K
|J. Baltar
|3
|40.7
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|6
|22.8
|29
|0
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|9
|89
|1
|31
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|2
|77
|0
|67
|
N. Hope II 19 RB
|N. Hope II
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|3
|16
|0
|17
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|3
|13
|0
|10
|
D. Coleman 11 WR
|D. Coleman
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|4
|2
|0
|1
|
T. Lyles 16 RB
|T. Lyles
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|5
|103
|0
|32
|
C. Beasley 27 RB
|C. Beasley
|3
|3
|74
|1
|59
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|47
|1
|34
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Davis 20 WR
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 91 DE
|E. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Strong 2 CB
|D. Strong
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 22 P
|E. Crenshaw
|2
|43.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 30 yards from BUF 35 to the CC 35. Out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(14:14 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 45 for 10 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at CC 45. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(14:04 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by J.Marshall at CC 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(13:48 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 23(13:34 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 23. Catch made by J.Marshall at CC 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(13:16 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 17(13:10 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CC 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUFF 18(12:59 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUFF 26(11:41 - 1st) A.McNulty 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:41 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(11:31 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to BUF 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(11:09 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to BUF 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 43(9:38 - 1st) D.Coleman rushed to BUF 38 for 5 yards. D.Coleman FUMBLES forced by I.Kante. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-I.Kante at BUF 38. Tackled by CC at BUF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(8:57 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 46(8:44 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 50.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(8:35 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 43 for -7 yards (L.Boykin) C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-K.Roberts at BUF 43.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(8:36 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to BUF 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - CSTCAR 46(8:14 - 1st) M.Balthazar rushed to BUF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 45(8:15 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by R.White at BUF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 34.
|+34 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(7:40 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Jenkins at BUF 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Jenkins for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) CC kicks 46 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 19. Q.Williams returns the kickoff. Q.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(7:13 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(6:58 - 1st) A.Henderson rushed to CC 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - BUFF 46(6:23 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 46(6:21 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Punt
4 & 12 - BUFF 46(6:18 - 1st) J.Baltar punts 46 yards to CC End Zone Center-BUF. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(6:05 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(5:58 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 22(5:26 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 22(5:03 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 45 yards to BUF 33 Center-CC. Fair catch by BUF.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(5:03 - 1st) J.Gassett rushed to BUF 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUFF 32(4:40 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 32(4:37 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(4:00 - 1st) R.Cook pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by T.Borland at BUF 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(3:39 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by M.Johnson at CC 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 24.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(3:05 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to CC 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - BUFF 30(2:44 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by J.Marshall at CC 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|Sack
3 & 13 - BUFF 27(2:00 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CC 29 for -2 yards (J.Stewart)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - BUFF 37(1:21 - 1st) A.McNulty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 1st) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+67 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:03 - 1st) R.White rushed to BUF 8 for 67 yards. R.White FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at BUF 8. Tackled by CC at BUF 8.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 8(1:01 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 9.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 9(0:28 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 9. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(15:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 26(14:56 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 33(14:15 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(13:49 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 42(13:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 42. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(13:03 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to CC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 48(12:28 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by J.Marshall at CC 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 33(11:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CC 36 for -3 yards (J.Griffin)
|+20 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 36(10:52 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by R.Cook at CC 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(10:18 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CC 26 for -10 yards (E.Johnson)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - BUFF 26(9:35 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - BUFF 26(9:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by M.Johnson at CC 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BUFF 31(8:47 - 2nd) A.McNulty 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(8:45 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CC 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(8:18 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(8:13 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 43(7:32 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(7:12 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to BUF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 49(6:38 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 49(6:29 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by S.Pinckney at BUF 49. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(5:55 - 2nd) T.Lyles rushed to BUF 33 for -4 yards. T.Lyles FUMBLES forced by BUF. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-C.Offord at BUF 33. Tackled by CC at BUF 33.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(5:48 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to BUF End Zone for 10 yards. C.Beasley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) CC kicks 63 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 2. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(5:41 - 2nd) A.Henderson rushed to BUF 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 28.
|Sack
2 & 10 - BUFF 28(4:25 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 21 for -7 yards (J.Clark)
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - BUFF 21(4:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 19.
|Punt
4 & 19 - BUFF 19(3:38 - 2nd) J.Baltar punts 36 yards to CC 45 Center-BUF. Downed by BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(3:24 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:02 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to BUF 33 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 48(3:02 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to BUF 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(2:21 - 2nd) G.McCall rushed to BUF 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 41.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 41(2:21 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 41(2:14 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 41 yards to BUF End Zone Center-CC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(2:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 20. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(1:46 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 35. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 35. PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 50(1:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 50. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(1:14 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 37. Catch made by R.Cook at CC 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 33.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 33(1:17 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CC 18 for 15 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 18(0:52 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to CC 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 15(0:36 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by J.Marshall at CC 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Marshall for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:36 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(0:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-CC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 34(0:04 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 50.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(0:03 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 50. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 50. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 18.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) CC kicks 59 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 6. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(14:44 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 34(14:18 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 36(13:42 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(13:26 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 44(13:01 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 44.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BUFF 44(12:27 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(12:11 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 49. Catch made by J.Gassett at CC 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by CC at CC 43. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BUFF 41(10:49 - 3rd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 41 for 0 yards. C.Snyder FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-C.Snyder at BUF 40. Tackled by CC at BUF 40.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - BUFF 40(10:04 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - BUFF 40(10:00 - 3rd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 48.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - BUFF 48(9:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 18 - BUFF 43(10:03 - 3rd) J.Baltar punts 40 yards to CC 17 Center-BUF. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 17. Tackled by BUF at CC 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(10:03 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to CC 27 for yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 27. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 14(9:26 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(9:11 - 3rd) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(8:19 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(8:19 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts yards to BUF 35 Center-CC. Out of bounds. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 33(8:08 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(8:00 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to CC 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUFF 24(7:18 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to CC 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(7:06 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to CC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 15(6:36 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to CC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 12(5:58 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to CC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 11(5:42 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to CC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 10(5:37 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to CC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 9(4:55 - 3rd) C.Snyder scrambles to CC 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUFF 7(4:31 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - BUFF 14(4:25 - 3rd) A.McNulty 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 3rd) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:13 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(3:40 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(3:11 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by T.Roberts at BUF 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(2:32 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to BUF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(2:00 - 3rd) M.Balthazar rushed to BUF 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 27.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(1:20 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(1:20 - 3rd) K.Hensley 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 3rd) CC kicks 59 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 6. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:05 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 30.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(0:22 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by BUF at BUF 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(0:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 32(15:00 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BUFF 34(14:33 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BUFF 34(14:30 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - BUFF 34(14:15 - 4th) J.Baltar scrambles to BUF 34 for 0 yards. J.Baltar FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-J.Brown at BUF 34. J.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:42 - 4th) CC kicks 59 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 6. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 21.
|Int
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(13:28 - 4th) C.Snyder pass INTERCEPTED at BUF 21. Intercepted by J.Proche at BUF 21. J.Proche ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(13:45 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to BUF 19 for 31 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:20 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 19. Catch made by C.Beasley at BUF 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 13(12:44 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to BUF 16 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 16. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(12:13 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 4(12:13 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to BUF 4. Catch made by T.Mobley at BUF 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Mobley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 4th) CC kicks 61 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 4. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 29.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 29(11:57 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BUFF 25(11:29 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - BUFF 25(11:16 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(11:01 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(10:49 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 41.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - BUFF 41(10:07 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(9:51 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by Q.Williams at CC 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BUFF 40(9:08 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to CC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - BUFF 36(8:54 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to CC 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(8:31 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 24(8:18 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to CC 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - BUFF 17(8:03 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to CC 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(7:01 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 12(7:01 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 12. Catch made by Q.Williams at CC 12. Gain of 6 yards. Q.Williams ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & Goal - BUFF 6(6:27 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at CC 10 for -4 yards (B.Ryan)
|+10 YD
4 & 8 - BUFF 10(5:38 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by Q.Williams at CC 10. Gain of 10 yards. Q.Williams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 4th) BUF kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(5:32 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Davis at CC 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 34.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(4:57 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(4:22 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at CC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(2:52 - 4th) N.Hope rushed to BUF 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44. PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 41(3:15 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC.
|+59 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 41(3:15 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 41. Gain of 59 yards. C.Beasley for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 4th) CC kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the BUF 5. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at BUF 34.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 34(2:48 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 31(2:13 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at BUF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - BUFF 32(1:56 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - BUFF 32(1:50 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(1:46 - 4th) N.Hope rushed to BUF 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(1:13 - 4th) N.Hope rushed to BUF 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 12(1:06 - 4th) N.Hope rushed to BUF 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 7(0:34 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the BUF 12.
