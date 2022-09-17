|
No. 20 Ole Miss runs right through Ga Tech in 42-0 blowout
ATLANTA (AP) No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech, with Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins leading a 316-yard pummeling on the ground that carried the Rebels to a 42-0 victory Saturday.
Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback after Luke Altmyer got the nod the previous week.
It really didn't matter who was taking the snaps. Not the way Ole Miss (3-0) was running the ball.
The game plan was apparent from the very first possession. On third-and-7 from the Georgia Tech 17, Judkins ran for the first down. The freshman then rumbled to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 7.
Ole Miss ran for all six of its touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards on a staggering 62 carries. Evans had scoring runs of 3 and 26 yards while rushing for 134 yards. Judkins gained 98 yards and also scored twice.
Ulysses Bentley added two more TD runs as the Rebels really poured it on the third quarter, doubling their 21-0 halftime lead.
The Ole Miss defense wasn't too shabby, either. The Rebels held Georgia Tech to 214 yards total offense while sacking Jeff Sims seven times. They have allowed just 13 points on the season, albeit against less-than-stellar opposition.
Dart completed 10 of 16 passes for 207 yards with an interception, doing some of his best work on the ground. He rushed for 40 yards and pretty much delivered the exclamation point to this beatdown by lowering his shoulder to send safety Jaylon King flying at the end of a run late in the third.
Georgia Tech (1-2) turned in a miserable performance in front of the home folks, many of them not bothering to hang around for the second half on a warm, sunny day.
The Yellow Jackets surrendered another blocked punt - their third of the young season - to set up a touchdown that pushed Ole Miss to a 14-0 lead with the game barely 5 minutes old.
Georgia Tech certainly did nothing to relieve the pressure on embattled coach Geoff Collins, who increasingly looks to be winding down his tenure in Atlanta.
Dart, a transfer from Southern Cal, started for the second time. Altmyer got the nod last week, only to be forced out of the game with an upper-body injury.
The injury wasn't serious, but Dart got all the significant snaps in this one. Altmyer finally came on in the fourth quarter to handle garbage time.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ole Miss: The defense continues to excel, but it's hard to tell how much of that is due to the lack of quality opponents. Dart did what was asked of him but will eventually need to show more in the passing game. Ole Miss isn't going to be able to run like this once it gets to the Southeastern Conference part of its schedule.
Georgia Tech: There are no signs of this program showing improvement in Collins' fourth season. The Yellow Jackets fell to 10-27 overall and 1-10 against ranked opponents during his tenure. They continue to make the sort of silly mistakes that reflect badly on the coaching staff. Athletic director Todd Stansbury couldn't miss the boos that poured down on the home team as they trotted off the field at halftime - or that most of the fans were long gone by the time the game ended.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss: Rounds out a weak non-conference slate by hosting Tulsa next Saturday.
Georgia Tech: Hits the road for the first time this season for a game at Central Florida.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|13
|Rushing
|18
|5
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-15
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|547
|214
|Total Plays
|81
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|316
|53
|Rush Attempts
|62
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|231
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|11.0
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.0
|9-39.1
|Return Yards
|64
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|4-64
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|316
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|547
|TOTAL YDS
|214
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|10/16
|207
|0
|1
|
L. Altmyer 7 QB
|L. Altmyer
|1/2
|22
|0
|0
|
K. Dent 12 QB
|K. Dent
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|18
|134
|2
|26
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|19
|98
|2
|36
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|10
|40
|0
|20
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|8
|27
|2
|15
|
B. Miller 34 RB
|B. Miller
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Altmyer 7 QB
|L. Altmyer
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|4
|4
|78
|0
|25
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|5
|3
|74
|0
|33
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|2
|45
|0
|38
|
J. Henry 86 WR
|J. Henry
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Q. Davis 84 WR
|Q. Davis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clowney 17 DE
|D. Clowney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Brown 28 CB
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hughes 35 LB
|R. Hughes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. White 30 LB
|T. White
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 92 DE
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 5 S
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniels 16 S
|M. Daniels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Harris 51 DT
|Z. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Banks 34 LB
|T. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 19 S
|D. Jerkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malone 90 DT
|T. Malone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Iton 96 DT
|I. Iton
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|3
|37.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|18/32
|161
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|8
|27
|0
|12
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|22
|0
|9
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|5
|6
|0
|4
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|16
|-2
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|5
|4
|52
|0
|38
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|5
|5
|35
|0
|15
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Norris 5 WR
|K. Norris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|6-6
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Collins 43 DL
|N. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 4 DB
|D. Allen
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 27 DL
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 22 DB
|K. Edwards
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|8
|44.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley kicks 62 yards from GT 35 to the MIS 3. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Knight at MIS 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26(14:55 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at MIS 33.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 33(14:48 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to GT 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 49.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(14:18 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to GT 49. Catch made by J.Watkins at GT 49. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at GT 11.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 11(13:53 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to GT 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 3(13:46 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to GT End Zone for 3 yards. Z.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:34 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; O.Reese at GT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(13:01 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; T.Brown at GT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(12:32 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at GT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(11:47 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts yards to GT 34 Center-H.Freer. C.Johnson blocked the kick. C.Johnson recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 20(11:40 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 20(11:37 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; K.Edwards at GT 17.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 17(11:17 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; K.Edwards at GT 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(10:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to GT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 9(10:21 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; M.Scott at GT 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 7(9:53 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT End Zone for 7 yards. Q.Judkins for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:51 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:51 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:51 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson; O.Reese at GT 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 26(9:23 - 1st) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at GT 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(8:48 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at GT 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(8:25 - 1st) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at GT 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 40(7:55 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by D.McDuffie at GT 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Finley at GT 45.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 45(7:24 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.McDuffie.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 45(7:15 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 34 yards to MIS 21 Center-H.Freer. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(7:09 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; J.King at MIS 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 31(6:46 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 26(6:46 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at MIS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MISS 25(6:15 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|+20 YD
3 & 16 - MISS 25(6:10 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MIS 45 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wallace at MIS 45.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(5:38 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to GT 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at GT 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(5:26 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 37(5:05 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to GT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 33(4:46 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 34.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - MISS 34(4:25 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; C.Thomas at GT 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 29(3:58 - 1st) PENALTY on MIS-E.Acker False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 34(3:45 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to GT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MISS 36(3:06 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - MISS 36(2:57 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to GT 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at GT 38.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MISS 38(2:12 - 1st) F.Masin punts yards to GT End Zone Center-J.Lawrence. Touchback. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 14 - MISS 41(2:03 - 1st) J.Cruz 51 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Lawrence Holder-F.Masin. M.Sims blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:58 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Malone; A.Finley at GT 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 37(1:34 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at GT 44.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(1:02 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 44. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(0:33 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 18(0:21 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to MIS 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 10(15:00 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to MIS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 7(14:24 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 7(14:17 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to MIS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at MIS 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 4(13:45 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Sack
4 & Goal - GATECH 4(13:40 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at MIS 13 for -9 yards (T.Robinson)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 13(13:35 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 33 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; L.Brooks at MIS 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33(13:20 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 43 for 10 yards. Z.Evans ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MIS-J.Mingo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 33(13:01 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; D.Douse at MIS 35.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MISS 35(12:29 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 24 for -11 yards (A.Eley)
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - MISS 24(12:27 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at MIS 31.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MISS 31(11:48 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to GT 31 Center-J.Lawrence. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(11:37 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at GT 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - GATECH 28(11:05 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; K.Coleman at GT 33.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 33(10:24 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 33. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Young at GT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(9:53 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pegues at GT 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(9:19 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Battle; T.Washington at MIS 49.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 49(8:26 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at GT 49.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - GATECH 49(7:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-GT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 44(7:45 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 42 yards to MIS 14 Center-H.Freer. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 14. Tackled by GT at MIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(7:34 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers; J.Moore at MIS 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 28(7:16 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; K.White at MIS 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 25(6:51 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Trigg at MIS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at MIS 35.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:36 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 29 for 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Walton at GT 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 29(6:19 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 26(5:50 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to GT End Zone for 26 yards. Z.Evans for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:36 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:36 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at GT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:10 - 2nd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 25 for yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; T.Robinson at GT 34. PENALTY on GT-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - GATECH 15(4:53 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.McDuffie.
|+18 YD
3 & 20 - GATECH 15(4:47 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; A.Finley at GT 33.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - GATECH 33(4:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-T.Brown Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(4:40 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(4:34 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to MIS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Keys at MIS 49.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GATECH 49(3:59 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 43 for -8 yards (C.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 43(3:18 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to MIS 11 Center-H.Freer. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 11(3:10 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Kennard at MIS 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 11(2:49 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 11. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 11. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Sims at MIS 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(2:34 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at MIS 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 24(2:10 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White; D.Douse at MIS 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 27(1:50 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at MIS 35.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(1:27 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 35. Gain of 33 yards. J.Mingo ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 32(1:07 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Z.Evans.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 32(1:01 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; S.Yondjouen at GT 31.
|Int
3 & 9 - MISS 31(0:34 - 2nd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at GT 17. Intercepted by J.King at GT 17. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at GT 14.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(0:24 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to GT 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at GT 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 23(0:04 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIS at GT 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by MIS at GT 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 20(14:33 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; T.Robinson at GT 21.
|+14 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 21(14:01 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 21. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at GT 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(13:36 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at GT 39.
|Sack
2 & 6 - GATECH 39(13:05 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 35 for -4 yards (A.Keys)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 35(12:28 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 35(12:22 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 50 yards to MIS 15 Center-H.Freer. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 15. J.Watkins ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 37(12:09 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at MIS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 37(11:40 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 37 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Walton at MIS 37.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 37(11:18 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 37. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45(11:03 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to GT 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45(10:41 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to GT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 35.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(10:04 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by M.Heath at GT 35. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Walton at GT 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(9:12 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to GT 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 5. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. Z.Evans rushed to GT 1 for 9 yards. Z.Evans FUMBLES forced by A.Eley. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-C.Warren at GT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(8:56 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. Q.Judkins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:51 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 18 for -7 yards (O.Reese)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - GATECH 18(8:18 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|+10 YD
3 & 17 - GATECH 18(8:13 - 3rd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 28 for 10 yards. J.Sims ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(7:41 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 41 yards to MIS 31 Center-H.Freer. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 31(7:32 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.King; Z.Biggers at MIS 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 36(7:17 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; D.Allen at MIS 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(6:58 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; J.King at MIS 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 43(6:36 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 50(6:19 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to GT 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.King at GT 39.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(5:45 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to GT 39. Catch made by M.Heath at GT 39. Gain of 24 yards. M.Heath ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(5:31 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT End Zone for 15 yards. U.Bentley for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:20 - 3rd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; Z.Harris at GT 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(4:55 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; Z.Harris at GT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GATECH 28(4:17 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(4:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-T.McCawley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GATECH 23(4:10 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to MIS 32 Center-H.Freer. Fair catch by J.Mingo.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(4:02 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; L.Brooks at MIS 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 46(3:35 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 46. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 46. Gain of 27 yards. J.Mingo ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 27(3:13 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Henry.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 27(3:09 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MISS 26(2:38 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to GT 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.King at GT 18.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 18(2:13 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers; C.Thomas at GT 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 17(2:08 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Wallace at GT 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 10(1:41 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 9.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 9(1:21 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Stone at GT 10.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - MISS 10(0:47 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to GT 10. Catch made by J.Watkins at GT 10. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.King at GT 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 3(0:29 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 1(0:05 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. U.Bentley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 3rd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:02 - 3rd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for K.Norris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for K.Norris.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:54 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:48 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 43 yards to MIS 32 Center-H.Freer. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 32. Pushed out of bounds by T.McCawley at GT 49.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 49(14:36 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 49 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at MIS 49.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MISS 49(14:10 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 49 for yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 40. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - MISS 39(13:54 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for Q.Judkins. PENALTY on MIS-K.Heath Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-2 YD
3 & 22 - MISS 39(13:53 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at MIS 37.
|Punt
4 & 24 - MISS 37(13:10 - 4th) F.Masin punts 42 yards to GT 21 Center-J.Lawrence. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(13:04 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Clowney at GT 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 19(12:40 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 19. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jerkins; A.Cistrunk at GT 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 26(12:14 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by R.King at GT 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at GT 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(11:48 - 4th) J.Sims scrambles to GT 36 for 1 yards. J.Sims ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 36(11:16 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 36. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Brown at GT 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(10:45 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 40 for -7 yards (D.Clowney)
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - GATECH 40(10:03 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Banks; I.Iton at GT 44.
|+15 YD
3 & 13 - GATECH 44(9:27 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hughes at MIS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(8:55 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(8:47 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at MIS 45 for -4 yards (I.Iton; M.Daniels)
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 45(8:07 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by D.Leonard at MIS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.White; R.Hughes at MIS 36.
|Sack
4 & 5 - GATECH 36(7:22 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at MIS 42 for -6 yards (J.Hawkins)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 42(7:16 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; T.Tatum at MIS 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 41(6:54 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Henry at MIS 41. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thomas; T.Tatum at GT 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 37(6:16 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by J.Henry at GT 37. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 37. PENALTY on MIS-K.Heath Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - MISS 47(6:06 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to GT 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 42.
|-6 YD
2 & 15 - MISS 42(5:30 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to GT 48 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at GT 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - MISS 48(4:52 - 4th) L.Altmyer rushed to GT 43 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Powell-Lee at GT 43.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISS 43(4:07 - 4th) F.Masin punts 31 yards to GT 12 Center-J.Lawrence. Downed by M.Trigg.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(3:55 - 4th) J.Sims pass complete to GT 12. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at GT 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 15(3:32 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.White at GT 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(3:07 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.White; T.Washington at GT 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(2:44 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Iton; J.Ivey at GT 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - GATECH 33(2:16 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.White; D.Jerkins at GT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 37(1:44 - 4th) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GATECH 37(1:36 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 51 yards to MIS 12 Center-H.Freer. Downed by L.Benson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(1:22 - 4th) K.Dent pass complete to MIS 12. Catch made by Q.Davis at MIS 12. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Edwards; D.Allen at MIS 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 14(1:13 - 4th) B.Miller rushed to MIS 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Allen at MIS 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:32 - 4th) I.Woullard rushed to MIS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at MIS 30.
