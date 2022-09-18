|
|
|NEVADA
|IOWA
Johnson's touchdowns lead Iowa past Nevada, 27-0
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Kaleb Johnson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa endured a night of lightning delays for a 27-0 win over Nevada on Saturday night.
The game, which was delayed three times for 3 hours, 56 minutes, started at 6:40 p.m. CDT, and ended at 1:39 a.m.
''Three rain delays and seven hours, and we found a way to win the game,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Johnson, a true freshman, had a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Iowa's first points of the game, then added a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Hawkeyes' final score.
''I've been waiting for this since I got here,'' Johnson said. ''It's just a blessing.''
Iowa (2-1) had scored just 14 points in its first two games, but matched that in the first quarter. Johnson had his run, then quarterback Spencer Petras threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Arland Bruce IV on the Hawkeyes' next possession.
''My heart dropped,'' Johnson said of the touchdown. ''It was so amazing. I was wanting another one.''
The Hawkeyes, ranked 131st in total offense through the first two games after gaining just 316 yards, had 337 yards against the Wolfpack (2-2), who came in ranked 95th in total defense giving up 404.3 yards per game.
Iowa's other points came on two field goals by Drew Stevens - a 43-yarder in the second quarter and a 33-yarder in the third.
Petras completed 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards.
The game, which was played in a steady rain, was finally affected by lightning in the second half.
The first delay lasted 1 hour, 19 minutes. The delay was called at 8:37 p.m. with 10:02 left in the third quarter.
The two teams returned and after a 12-minute warm-up session play started again. Nine minutes later, another lightning delay was called. This one lasted 1 hour, 50 minutes.
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth threw an incompletion on third-and-22 on the first play after that delay. The Wolfpack wouldn't get off their next play, as lightning lit up the sky and referee David Siegle announced there would be another delay.
The stadium was evacuated for all three delays.
''That's a first right there,'' Nevada coach Ken Wilson said. ''First one, we fed them some food. The long one, we let them take their pads off, let them walk around in the hallway. The last one, we knew it wouldn't be too long, so we just put together our plan for the rest of the game.''
''It was a long battle sitting in the locker room for a while,'' Iowa safety Cooper DeJean said. ''I was just kind of hanging out.''
''It was interesting,'' Ferentz said of the delays. ''Guys were doing all kinds of things.''
THE TAKEAWAY
The Hawkeyes' offense showed some life after struggles to start the season. It helped that Petras got back wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Nico Ragaini, who missed the first two games after beginning fall camp at the top of the depth chart at their respective positions. Running back Gavin Williams, also expected to be a starter, missed the first two games of the season, but he returned to rush for 57 yards on 16 carries. ''It was great to see some of these guys back in the huddle,'' Petras said. ''It made us more multiple, less predictable.''
Nevada, which came into the game ranked 105th in total offense nationally, couldn't move the ball against the Hawkeyes, who were ranked sixth in total defense. The Wolfpack, who had 151 yards in the game, head into Mountain West Conference play next Friday against Air Force. ''I don't think our offense got into any rhythm today, at any time,'' Wilson said. ''That left our defense out on the field way too long.''
THE LATE NIGHT
Ragaini couldn't help but make a joke when he arrived for the post-game press conference.
''You're still here?'' he said to the media.
Ragaini said he relaxed during the delay - ''I just laid on the floor, played some games on my phone,'' he said.
Bruce said he avoided the food the team was given during the delays.
''I wanted to stay light,'' he said.
Bruce smiled when he got done answering questions.
''Thanks for staying around,'' he said as he left the room.
UP NEXT
Nevada: At Air Force on Friday.
Iowa: At Rutgers on Saturday.
---
|
D. Lee
2 RB
33 RuYds, 4 ReYds, REC
|
K. Johnson
2 RB
103 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|15
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|3
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-19
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|151
|337
|Total Plays
|64
|61
|Avg Gain
|2.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|162
|Rush Attempts
|36
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|82
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|14-28
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.6
|7-46.7
|Return Yards
|6
|41
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|3-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|82
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|151
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|14/28
|82
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|9
|33
|0
|16
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|17
|31
|0
|6
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Patton 0 RB
|C. Patton
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Illingworth 1 QB
|S. Illingworth
|5
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|5
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|6
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Munro 87 TE
|J. Munro
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|4
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 0 DT
|D. Peterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|10
|44.6
|3
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|3.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|14/26
|175
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|36
|259
|1
|32
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|7
|103
|2
|55
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|16
|57
|0
|12
|
J. Patterson 9 RB
|J. Patterson
|6
|20
|0
|6
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5
|-16
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|5
|2
|56
|0
|46
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|3
|50
|1
|21
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|3
|3
|34
|0
|32
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
K. Johnson 6 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Johnson 27 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|7
|46.7
|4
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 6 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|3
|13.7
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 59 yards from NEV 35 to the IOW 6. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at IOW 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-N.DeJong False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - IOWA 20(14:55 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - IOWA 21(14:20 - 1st) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 23 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at IOW 23.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - IOWA 23(13:46 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 23. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 23. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(13:18 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 47(12:41 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|Sack
3 & 7 - IOWA 47(12:05 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 38 for -9 yards (D.Watts)
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 38(11:21 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 62 yards to NEV End Zone Center-L.Elkin. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(11:12 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 22(10:37 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 28.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NEVADA 28(10:00 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 28(9:56 - 1st) M.Freem punts 37 yards to IOW 35 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by Z.Welch.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:44 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 44(9:14 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(8:43 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 45(8:05 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to NEV 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWA 45(7:24 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWA 45(7:20 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to NEV 3 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by T.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 3(7:11 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 3.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 3(6:30 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 8.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 8(5:48 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 8. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 8. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 11.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEVADA 11(5:08 - 1st) M.Freem punts 42 yards to IOW 47 Center-N.Barcelos. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 47. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(4:54 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(4:47 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NEV End Zone for 40 yards. K.Johnson for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:36 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 33(4:00 - 1st) D.Lee rushed to NEV 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(3:24 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(2:55 - 1st) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|Int
2 & 10 - NEVADA 35(2:51 - 1st) S.Illingworth pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 41. Intercepted by C.DeJean at NEV 41. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(2:43 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to NEV 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 40.
2 & 9 - IOWA(2:06 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson. PENALTY on IOW-G.Dunker Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IOWA 40(1:58 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini. PENALTY on NEV-B.Sanders Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(1:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NEV 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 26(1:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to NEV 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 21.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 21(0:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by A.Bruce at NEV 21. Gain of 21 yards. A.Bruce for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(0:23 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(15:00 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30(14:55 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 28 for -2 yards (L.Van Ness; J.Waggoner)
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 28(14:15 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 66 yards to IOW 6 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by S.Curtis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(14:03 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 6(13:56 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(13:24 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 25(12:45 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(12:12 - 2nd) S.Petras scrambles to IOW 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 40(11:23 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+32 YD
3 & 5 - IOWA 40(11:15 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 40. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 40. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(10:36 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NEV 25 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at NEV 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IOWA 25(10:00 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 25(9:55 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IOWA 33(9:48 - 2nd) D.Stevens 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:42 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(9:09 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 27. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 31(8:30 - 2nd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by J.Munro at NEV 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(7:59 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 42(7:21 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 42(7:14 - 2nd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 42(7:10 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 48 yards to IOW 10 Center-N.Barcelos. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 10. A.Bruce ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(6:57 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 39(6:17 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 39. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 43(5:43 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(5:11 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by K.Johnson at IOW 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IOWA 46(4:28 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 46(4:20 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by A.Bruce at NEV 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 38(4:07 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at NEV 45 for -7 yards (N.Mateialona)
|-5 YD
2 & 17 - IOWA 45(3:16 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by G.Williams at NEV 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 22 - IOWA 50(2:37 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to NEV 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 44.
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 44(2:31 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to NEV 2 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by T.Roberts.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 2(2:22 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 1.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 1(1:40 - 2nd) S.Illingworth rushed to NEV 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 5.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 5(1:33 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(1:10 - 2nd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 19(0:27 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 21(0:21 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 20.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 20(0:17 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 50 yards to IOW 30 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by M.Camat.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 62 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV 3. J.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by IOW at NEV 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:53 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 42(14:19 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 44(14:01 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(13:26 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Lee at NEV 46. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at NEV 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 50(12:57 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to IOW 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 47(12:24 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Lee.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 47(12:19 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 38 yards to IOW 9 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(12:11 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 14(11:33 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 14. Catch made by B.Brecht at IOW 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 18.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IOWA 18(11:01 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 18.
|Punt
4 & 1 - IOWA 18(10:13 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 51 yards to NEV 31 Center-L.Elkin. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 31. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at NEV 38.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(10:02 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 39(9:34 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by J.Munro at NEV 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 45(9:05 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(8:50 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to IOW 42 for yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 42. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 48(8:31 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to IOW 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 43(8:06 - 3rd) S.Illingworth pass complete to IOW 43. Catch made by D.Campbell at IOW 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 35(7:30 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to IOW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - NEVADA 34(6:47 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to IOW 32 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IOW at IOW 32. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(6:22 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at IOW 38 for -6 yards (L.Van Ness) PENALTY on NEV-J.Capra Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|-6 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 38(5:55 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to IOW 44 for -6 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 44.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - NEVADA 44(5:39 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|Penalty
4 & 22 - NEVADA 44(5:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 17 - NEVADA 47(5:24 - 3rd) B.Talton 57 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(5:18 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 39. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 39. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(4:49 - 3rd) G.Williams rushed to NEV 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|Sack
2 & 10 - IOWA 15(4:08 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at NEV 22 for -7 yards (D.Peterson)
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - IOWA 22(3:25 - 3rd) S.Petras pass complete to NEV 22. Catch made by G.Williams at NEV 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWA 23(2:44 - 3rd) D.Stevens 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(2:40 - 3rd) D.Lee rushed to NEV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(2:12 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 22 for -5 yards (A.Graves)
|Sack
3 & 13 - NEVADA 22(1:29 - 3rd) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth sacked at NEV 19 for -3 yards (D.Craig)
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 19(0:54 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to IOW 34 Center-N.Barcelos. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 34. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at IOW 37.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37(0:39 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IOWA 36(0:09 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IOWA 36(0:06 - 3rd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IOWA 36(15:00 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to NEV 22 Center-L.Elkin. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 22. Tackled by IOW at NEV 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(14:47 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21(14:43 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 26(14:14 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 26(14:05 - 4th) M.Freem punts yards to IOW 36 Center-N.Barcelos. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 36. Tackled by NEV at IOW 48. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(13:51 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 33.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(13:31 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass INTERCEPTED at NEV 50. Intercepted by T.Roberts at NEV 50. T.Roberts for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 38(13:14 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:40 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 37(12:29 - 4th) M.Freem punts 39 yards to IOW 24 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 24(12:16 - 4th) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - IOWA 21(11:39 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IOWA 25(11:03 - 4th) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(10:27 - 4th) G.Williams rushed to IOW 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:49 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:42 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:36 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 52 yards to NEV 13 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(9:26 - 4th) D.Lee rushed to NEV 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 15(8:57 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NEVADA 15(8:49 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NEVADA 15(8:44 - 4th) M.Freem punts 40 yards to IOW 45 Center-N.Barcelos. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(8:22 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 31(7:54 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(7:28 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 39. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 42.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NEVADA 42(6:44 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell. PENALTY on IOW-IOW Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 47(6:43 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 46.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 46(6:20 - 4th) S.Illingworth steps back to pass. S.Illingworth pass incomplete intended for D.Lee.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 46(6:14 - 4th) M.Freem punts 39 yards to IOW 15 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(6:04 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 16. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(5:47 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 34(5:13 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 40(4:43 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(4:12 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 47(3:42 - 4th) J.Patterson rushed to IOW 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IOW 50.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IOWA 50(3:01 - 4th) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IOWA 50(2:55 - 4th) T.Taylor punts 36 yards to NEV 14 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(2:46 - 4th) C.Patton rushed to NEV 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 19(2:07 - 4th) C.Patton rushed to NEV 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 18(1:23 - 4th) S.Illingworth pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 26(0:52 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33(0:19 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to NEV 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEV 37.
