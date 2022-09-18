|
|
|FRESNO
|USC
Williams accounts for 4 TDs, No. 7 USC beats Fresno St 45-17
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards and No. 7 Southern California beat Fresno State 45-17 on Saturday night.
Williams completed 25 of 37 passes for the Trojans, who have scored at least 45 points in each of the first three games under Lincoln Riley. Dye had his second straight 100-yard game with 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a score.
It is the first time since 2018 that USC (3-0) has had a pair of running backs reach the century mark in a game.
The Bulldogs (1-2) suffered a bigger loss though than the game. Quarterback Jake Haener was carted off in the third quarter with what coach Jeff Tedford said was high ankle sprain. The Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year had his right leg bend awkwardly while being sacked by Solomon Byrd at the Fresno State 46. Byrd also recovered Haener's fumble.
Haener returned to sideline the on crutches and with his right foot in a boot. The senior was 10 of 17 for 117 yards with a touchdown and interception before the injury. Jordan Mims had 114 yards rushing.
USC scored on its first three drives to build a 21-3 advantage midway through the second quarter. After the Trojans won the coin toss, Williams rolled right and connected with Jordan Addison for a 3-yard TD to complete a 12-play opening possession that took nearly five minutes.
The sophomore then scored his first two rushing TDs in a USC uniform. Williams had an 8-yard scramble late in the first quarter to make it 14-0. Following a field goal by Fresno State's Abraham Montano, Williams capped a 15-play drive with a 1-yard sneak.
Fresno State closed within 21-10 with 6:30 remaining in the first half after Erik Brooks scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass. Brooks caught a quick slant from Haener at the 35, caused Calen Bullock to miss a tackle and then outran the USC defense into the end zone.
RARE DOUBLE
USC tight end Malcolm Epps not only had his first touchdown of the season but also added an interception.
Epps caught a 10-yard strike from Williams 13 seconds into the fourth quarter to extend the Trojans' lead to 42-17. On the last play of the first half, the senior picked off a Hail May attempt from Haener in the end zone. That snapped Haener's streak of 219 passes without an interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Fresno State: Logan Fife completed his first 11 passes and was 11 of 12 for 140 yards, but Haener's loss could put the Bulldogs at a crossroads.
USC: The Trojans had to punt twice in the first half, but shook off an early malaise to cruise comfortably in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Trojans entered the Top 10 for the first time since 2017 last week and should remain there after posting another easy victory.
UP NEXT
Fresno State: Has next week off before a road game against Connecticut on Oct. 1.
USC: Travels to Oregon State next Saturday.
---
|
E. Brooks
3 WR
89 ReYds, ReTD, 6 RECs, 3 RuYds
|
C. Williams
13 QB
284 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|14
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|421
|517
|Total Plays
|62
|75
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|233
|Rush Attempts
|32
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|257
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-17
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|257
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|421
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|15
|114
|0
|40
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|8
|47
|1
|32
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|2
|18
|0
|27
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Fife 10 QB
|L. Fife
|4
|-7
|0
|8
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|3
|-8
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|7
|6
|89
|1
|39
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|8
|8
|62
|0
|14
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|2
|2
|39
|0
|32
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|3
|3
|35
|0
|16
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 33 DB
|B. Lux
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gates 2 DB
|E. Gates
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lightfoot 92 DL
|G. Lightfoot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gordon 24 DB
|C. Gordon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 1 LB
|R. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gandy 94 DL
|J. Gandy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jackson 31 LB
|P. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|1/2
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|2
|35.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|30.8
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|25/37
|284
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|12
|110
|1
|44
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|11
|102
|1
|25
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
M. Moss 7 QB
|M. Moss
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|12
|1
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|12
|6
|77
|0
|32
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|7
|6
|69
|1
|20
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|3
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|5
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|2
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 9 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Brown 16 DB
|P. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|41
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Rose 36 P
|W. Rose
|2
|40.0
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 61 yards from FRE 35 to the USC 4. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dalena at USC 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(14:56 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at USC 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - USC 24(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at USC 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(13:54 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at USC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - USC 44(13:31 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - USC 44(13:23 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 44. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(13:05 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to FRE 25 for 20 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:28 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(12:22 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to FRE 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at FRE 26.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - USC 26(11:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 15. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(11:11 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by B.Rice at FRE 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 12.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 12(10:25 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Epps.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - USC 12(10:20 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on FRE-B.Lux Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(10:14 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 2. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Addison for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the FRE 1. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis at FRE 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(9:59 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at FRE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:18 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:13 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 30(9:07 - 1st) C.King punts 35 yards to USC 35 Center-N.D'Ambra. Fair catch by J.Addison.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(9:04 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 35. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 47(8:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by M.Williams at FRE 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 47.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 47(7:41 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - USC 47(7:34 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by A.Jones at FRE 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - USC 39(6:43 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to FRE 34 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Early at FRE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(6:01 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 34(5:56 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - USC 34(5:53 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 34. Catch made by M.Williams at FRE 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(5:29 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by B.Rice at FRE 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 19.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - USC 19(4:46 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to FRE 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(4:04 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to FRE 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - USC 8(3:40 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to FRE End Zone for 8 yards. C.Williams for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(3:35 - 1st) J.Cropper rushed to USC 48 for 27 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(3:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by Z.Pope at USC 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(2:33 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 32. Catch made by N.Remigio at USC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 26(2:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by Z.Pope at USC 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at USC 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(1:35 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 12 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 12(0:55 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:35 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(0:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to USC 5 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gentry at USC 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 5(15:00 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Kelly.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FRESNO 13(14:56 - 2nd) A.Montano 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the USC End Zone. G.Bryant returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dalena at USC 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(14:46 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 21 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Langley at USC 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - USC 21(14:15 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 21. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Gates; E.Williams at USC 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41(13:42 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Scott at USC 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - USC 49(13:13 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 46(12:49 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 46(12:37 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to FRE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - USC 40(11:53 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - USC 40(11:46 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by T.Dye at FRE 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 34.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34(11:11 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to FRE 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - USC 37(10:25 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by T.Dye at FRE 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lockridge at FRE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USC 25(9:53 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - USC 25(9:48 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to FRE 14 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Comstock at FRE 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 14(9:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 14. Catch made by M.Williams at FRE 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge; M.Langley at FRE 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - USC 6(8:20 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 6. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 6. Gain of yards. J.Addison for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Williams pass complete to FRE 6. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 6. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lockridge at FRE 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 1(8:10 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to FRE End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(8:04 - 2nd) J.Haener scrambles to FRE 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Covington at FRE 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(7:32 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at FRE 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(7:07 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to USC 39 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Covington at USC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(6:46 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for R.Pauwels.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 39(6:38 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at USC 39. Gain of 39 yards. E.Brooks for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:30 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at USC 36.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(6:11 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 20 for 44 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 20(5:54 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by L.McREE at FRE 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8. PENALTY on USC-M.Williams Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 25 - USC 35(5:46 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to FRE 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - USC 29(4:50 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Sack
3 & 19 - USC 29(4:43 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at FRE 43 for -14 yards (D.Perales) PENALTY on USC-B.Neilon Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 33 - USC 43(4:23 - 2nd) W.Rose punts 38 yards to FRE 5 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 5(4:05 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at FRE 5.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 5(3:39 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 5. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 5. Gain of 8 yards. J.Cropper ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 13(2:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 13. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 13. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at FRE 14.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 14(2:11 - 2nd) C.King punts 36 yards to USC 50 Center-N.D'Ambra. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - USC 50(2:01 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 46 for -4 yards (D.Johnson)
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - USC 46(1:21 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 48 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Lux at USC 48.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - USC 48(1:10 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington. PENALTY on FRE-A.Fox Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 7 - USC 47(1:05 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 46 for -7 yards (D.Perales)
|Punt
4 & 14 - USC 46(0:53 - 2nd) W.Rose punts 42 yards to FRE 12 Center-J.Casasante. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(0:47 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 12. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 12. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at FRE 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(0:36 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Cropper. PENALTY on USC-S.Tuliaupupu Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(0:34 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 35 for -7 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - FRESNO 35(0:28 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 35(0:23 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at FRE 48.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - FRESNO 48(0:04 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 48. Gain of 8 yards. J.Cropper ran out of bounds.
|Int
1 & 10 - FRESNO 44(0:01 - 2nd) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at USC End Zone. Intercepted by J.Smith at USC End Zone. Tackled by FRE at USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at FRE 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(14:22 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by USC at FRE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(14:13 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36(14:07 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at FRE 38.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - FRESNO 38(13:25 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks. PENALTY on USC-C.Bullock Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(13:17 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 46 for -7 yards (S.Byrd) J.Haener FUMBLES forced by S.Byrd. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-S.Byrd at FRE 46. Tackled by FRE at FRE 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:08 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 46. Catch made by J.Addison at FRE 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at FRE 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(12:36 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to FRE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - USC 22(12:09 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by M.Williams at FRE 22. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Bailey at FRE 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(11:03 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 5. PENALTY on FRE-B.Nelson Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USC 3(11:18 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to FRE End Zone for 3 yards. A.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the FRE End Zone. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.McCutchin; A.Stadthaus at FRE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(11:08 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 29(11:05 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at FRE 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 34(10:24 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 34. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at FRE 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(9:49 - 3rd) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 42. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(9:12 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to USC End Zone for 32 yards. M.Sherrod for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 3rd) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(9:04 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Lux at USC 33.
|+32 YD
2 & 2 - USC 33(8:32 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 33. Gain of 32 yards. M.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:59 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to FRE 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Early; R.Scott at FRE 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(7:24 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to FRE End Zone for 25 yards. T.Dye for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the FRE 1. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Smith at FRE 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(7:05 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at FRE 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 40(6:30 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to USC 20 for 40 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 20.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:46 - 3rd) J.Cropper rushed to USC 29 for -9 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 19 - FRESNO 29(5:01 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 28.
|Sack
3 & 18 - FRESNO 28(4:20 - 3rd) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at USC 30 for -2 yards (B.Pili)
|No Good
4 & 20 - FRESNO 38(3:38 - 3rd) A.Montano 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.D'Ambra Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 30(3:30 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at USC 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USC 34(3:01 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at USC 39.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - USC 39(2:25 - 3rd) T.Dye rushed to USC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at USC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 47(1:46 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USC 47(1:39 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at FRE 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - USC 49(0:56 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Gates at FRE 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(0:46 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to FRE 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 26.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(0:01 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by T.Washington at FRE 26. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - USC 5(15:00 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum. PENALTY on USC-A.Vorhees Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 10(14:52 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - USC 10(14:49 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to FRE 10. Catch made by M.Epps at FRE 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Epps for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 63 yards from USC 35 to the FRE 2. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.McCutchin at FRE 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(14:36 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to FRE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at FRE 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 35(13:59 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USC at FRE 39.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 39(13:19 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at FRE 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(12:57 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to USC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 44(12:38 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to USC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at USC 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 41(12:13 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to USC 41. Catch made by E.Brooks at USC 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at USC 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 31(11:52 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by E.Brooks at USC 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nomura at USC 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(11:31 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by E.Brooks at USC 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 17(11:05 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at USC 15.
|Sack
3 & 5 - FRESNO 15(10:20 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at USC 22 for -7 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|+7 YD
4 & 12 - FRESNO 22(9:38 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by M.Sherrod at USC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(9:29 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 15. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 15. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Sanders at USC 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - USC 17(8:59 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at USC 19.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - USC 19(8:22 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by T.Bynum at USC 19. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at USC 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(8:01 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Lightfoot at FRE 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - USC 44(7:18 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to FRE 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Gordon at FRE 29.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(6:33 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to FRE 41 for -12 yards. C.Williams FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-C.Williams at FRE 41. Tackled by FRE at FRE 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 22 - USC 41(5:49 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to FRE 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; C.Gordon at FRE 35.
|+11 YD
3 & 16 - USC 35(4:57 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to FRE 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at FRE 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - USC 31(4:13 - 4th) D.Lynch 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-W.Rose.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to the FRE 25. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(4:09 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at FRE 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(3:48 - 4th) L.Fife steps back to pass. L.Fife sacked at FRE 33 for -6 yards (S.Ta'ufo'ou)
|+32 YD
2 & 16 - FRESNO 33(3:12 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by M.Sherrod at FRE 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by P.Brown; L.McCutchin at USC 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(2:53 - 4th) L.Fife pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by Z.Pope at USC 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 21.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(2:37 - 4th) L.Fife scrambles to USC 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at USC 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 13(2:15 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at USC 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 7(2:03 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at USC 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(1:57 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 1(1:27 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - FRESNO 1(0:49 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to USC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at USC 1.
