Ball State posts first shutout since 2008 with 31-0 victory
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 on Saturday for the Cardinals' first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years.
Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was 27-of-44 passing for 217 yards with an interception.
Ball State's first three scores came on Paddock passes to Brady Hunt, Tanner Koziol and Jayshon Jackson. The Cardinals (1-2) led 14-0 at halftime and 24-0 after three quarters.
The Cardinals outgained the Racers 476-155.
The Cardinals' last shutout came in 2008 against Toledo - also 31-0. In this one, Nic Jones had a pair of interceptions, the first Cardinal with two picks in a game since Amechi Uzodinma II had two versus Miami (Ohio) in 2019.
Isaac McNamee was just 7-of-22 passing for 57 yards and two interceptions for the Racers (0-3). Jawaun Northington rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries.
J. Northington
30 RB
70 RuYds
J. Paddock
5 QB
217 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -9 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|27
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|2
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|154
|476
|Total Plays
|53
|89
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|86
|259
|Rush Attempts
|31
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|68
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|27-44
|Yards Per Pass
|3.1
|4.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-73
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-32.6
|5-38.4
|Return Yards
|20
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|5-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|2-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|68
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|86
|RUSH YDS
|259
|
|
|154
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
I. McNamee 5 QB
|I. McNamee
|7/21
|57
|0
|2
L. Brooks 21 WR
|L. Brooks
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Northington 30 RB
|J. Northington
|18
|70
|0
|20
D. Dallas 6 WR
|D. Dallas
|1
|9
|0
|9
C. Jones 28 RB
|C. Jones
|5
|5
|0
|2
D. Gomes 43 WR
|D. Gomes
|1
|4
|0
|4
L. Brooks 21 WR
|L. Brooks
|5
|2
|0
|5
I. McNamee 5 QB
|I. McNamee
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Dallas 6 WR
|D. Dallas
|8
|2
|26
|0
|21
D. Gomes 43 WR
|D. Gomes
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
T. Shields 18 WR
|T. Shields
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
D. Britten 16 WR
|D. Britten
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Saathoff 87 TE
|J. Saathoff
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
L. Brooks 21 WR
|L. Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Q. Mayes 89 WR
|Q. Mayes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Halton 91 P
|L. Halton
|6
|35.5
|1
|51
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Gomes 43 WR
|D. Gomes
|3
|12.0
|14
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|27/44
|217
|3
|1
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|25
|151
|1
|23
R. Barfield 34 RB
|R. Barfield
|9
|39
|0
|17
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|7
|30
|0
|16
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|26
|0
|26
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|22
|0
|22
R. Lezon 81 TE
|R. Lezon
|1
|3
|0
|3
D. Tate 10 WR
|D. Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|12
|6
|64
|1
|15
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|10
|6
|59
|1
|19
R. Lezon 81 TE
|R. Lezon
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|5
|4
|25
|0
|8
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
D. Tate 10 WR
|D. Tate
|4
|2
|11
|0
|7
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|4
|3
|9
|0
|4
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
A. Abdur-Rahman 11 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
D. Patel 21 WR
|D. Patel
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|5
|38.4
|2
|45
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|8.3
|14
|0
D. Tate 10 WR
|D. Tate
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
N. Jones 1 CB
|N. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 57 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR 8. D.Gomes returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MUR 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 21(14:54 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MURYST 23(14:19 - 1st) L.Brooks pass complete to MUR 23. Catch made by D.Gomes at MUR 23. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 34(13:55 - 1st) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for Q.Mayes.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 34(13:48 - 1st) L.Brooks rushed to MUR 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MURYST 37(13:10 - 1st) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 37. Catch made by D.Gomes at MUR 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 43.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MURYST 43(12:59 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(12:50 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 43. Catch made by T.Koziol at MUR 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 43(12:15 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 43. Catch made by Y.Tyler at MUR 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 35.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 35(12:04 - 1st) W.Jones rushed to MUR 13 for 22 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(11:40 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 13. Catch made by B.Hunt at MUR 13. Gain of 13 yards. B.Hunt for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:40 - 1st) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR 2. D.Gomes returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MUR 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 16(11:29 - 1st) J.Northington rushed to MUR 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - MURYST 24(11:01 - 1st) L.Brooks rushed to MUR 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 22.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MURYST 22(10:31 - 1st) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MURYST 22(9:54 - 1st) L.Halton punts 47 yards to BALL 31 Center-MUR. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 31. Tackled by MUR at BALL 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(9:45 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 45(9:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(9:11 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 40(9:09 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 40. Catch made by D.Tate at MUR 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 36(8:51 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 36. Catch made by D.Patel at MUR 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 35.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - BALLST 35(8:37 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 35(8:34 - 1st) J.Northington rushed to MUR 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 35(8:11 - 1st) J.Northington rushed to MUR 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 34.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - MURYST 34(7:50 - 1st) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 34. Catch made by T.Shields at MUR 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MURYST 43(7:31 - 1st) L.Halton punts 37 yards to BALL 20 Center-MUR. Downed by MUR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(6:20 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 20(6:10 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 20(6:08 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 20(5:45 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to MUR 40 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(4:54 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 47(4:18 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 49(4:15 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 49(4:13 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 32 yards to MUR 19 Center-D.Seiler. Downed by BALL.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 19(4:07 - 1st) J.Northington rushed to MUR 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - MURYST 28(3:49 - 1st) L.Brooks rushed to MUR 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 27.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - MURYST 27(3:16 - 1st) D.Dallas rushed to MUR 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 36(2:33 - 1st) J.Northington rushed to MUR 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MURYST 40(2:04 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MURYST 40(1:25 - 1st) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 40. Catch made by J.Saathoff at MUR 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 48(1:03 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MURYST 50(15:00 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to BALL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MURYST 45(14:10 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for J.Saathoff.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MURYST 45(14:08 - 2nd) L.Halton punts 11 yards to BALL 34 Center-MUR. N.Jones blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(13:37 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 35(13:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 39(12:55 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by Y.Tyler at BALL 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(12:42 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(12:31 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 44. Catch made by V.Pemberton at MUR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 40(12:13 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BALLST 40(12:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-S.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
3 & 11 - BALLST 45(12:09 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 45 yards to MUR End Zone Center-D.Seiler. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 20(11:38 - 2nd) L.Brooks rushed to MUR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MURYST 25(11:07 - 2nd) C.Jones rushed to MUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MURYST 26(10:31 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MURYST 26(10:19 - 2nd) L.Halton punts 40 yards to BALL 34 Center-MUR. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 34. Tackled by MUR at BALL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(10:08 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 48(9:45 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 48(9:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 48. PENALTY on MUR-J.Bolden Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(9:16 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 31(9:06 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 24.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 24(8:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(8:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 18(8:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 18. Catch made by T.Koziol at MUR 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Koziol for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR End Zone. D.Gomes returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at MUR 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 9(7:54 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 13. PENALTY on BALL-B.Berger Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 31(7:35 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 31(7:31 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MURYST 33(7:05 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for J.Saathoff.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MURYST 33(7:02 - 2nd) L.Halton punts 51 yards to BALL 16 Center-MUR. Downed by MUR.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:48 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 42 for 26 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(6:36 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for D.Tate.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 45(5:43 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for D.Tate.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 45(5:40 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 45. Catch made by Y.Tyler at MUR 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 38.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - BALLST 38(5:06 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 38(4:57 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MURYST 41(4:27 - 2nd) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 41. Catch made by D.Dallas at MUR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 46. PENALTY on MUR-L.Brooks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+20 YD
2 & 17 - MURYST 36(4:02 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to BALL 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MURYST 44(3:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on MUR-J.Northington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MURYST 49(3:06 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MURYST 49(2:51 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for J.Saathoff.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MURYST 49(2:46 - 2nd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MURYST 49(2:35 - 2nd) L.Halton punts 27 yards to BALL 22 Center-MUR. Downed by MUR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(2:33 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 22(2:21 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 28.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 28(1:54 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(1:32 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 38(1:30 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by R.Lezon at BALL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:25 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 46(1:14 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 46(1:12 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 46(1:10 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 36 yards to MUR 10 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by D.Gomes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 10(1:04 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 10.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 10(0:58 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 21(0:47 - 2nd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) MUR kicks 65 yards from MUR 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:49 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(14:43 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 50(14:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 50. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at BALL 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 46(13:49 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 46. Catch made by T.Koziol at MUR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(13:13 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 37.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 37(12:45 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to MUR 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 21(12:29 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 21. Catch made by T.Koziol at MUR 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BALLST 9(12:00 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to MUR 7 for yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 7. PENALTY on BALL-J.Boggs Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 19 - BALLST 19(11:54 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 14(11:28 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 14. Catch made by J.Jackson at MUR 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Jackson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR 25. Fair catch by D.Gomes.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(10:57 - 3rd) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 25. Catch made by L.Brooks at MUR 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 25(10:29 - 3rd) D.Gomes rushed to MUR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MURYST 29(9:32 - 3rd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MURYST 29(9:32 - 3rd) MUR punts 44 yards to BALL 27 Center-MUR. J.Jackson returned punt from the BALL 27. Tackled by MUR at BALL 27. PENALTY on BALL-B.Evans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14(9:25 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 19(8:59 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(8:46 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 31.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 31(8:27 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 41.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(8:16 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 36 for 23 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(7:58 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 36. Catch made by T.Koziol at MUR 36. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(7:39 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to MUR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 15(7:17 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to MUR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BALLST 10(6:14 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BALLST 17(5:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Seiler Holder-C.Wyatt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR 2. Fair catch by D.Gomes.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(5:21 - 3rd) L.Brooks rushed to MUR 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - MURYST 22(4:57 - 3rd) J.Northington rushed to MUR 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 23.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MURYST 23(4:15 - 3rd) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for D.Dallas. PENALTY on MUR-MUR Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MURYST 18(4:06 - 3rd) MUR punts 36 yards to BALL 46 Center-MUR. D.Tate returned punt from the BALL 46. Tackled by MUR at BALL 47.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(4:05 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49(3:40 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by R.Lezon at BALL 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 36(3:06 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 30(2:42 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(2:20 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 22(1:46 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 22. Catch made by D.Tate at MUR 22. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MUR at MUR 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 15(1:14 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to MUR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(0:53 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to MUR 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 8(0:06 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to MUR 8. Catch made by C.Steele at MUR 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 6.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BALLST 6(15:00 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to MUR 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 1(14:29 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to MUR End Zone for 1 yards. C.Steele for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 4th) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 4th) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(14:13 - 4th) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 25. Catch made by D.Dallas at MUR 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 46(13:42 - 4th) J.Northington rushed to MUR 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - MURYST 45(13:27 - 4th) I.McNamee pass complete to MUR 45. Catch made by D.Britten at MUR 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 47.
|Int
3 & 3 - MURYST 47(12:50 - 4th) I.McNamee pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 42. Intercepted by N.Jones at BALL 42. Tackled by MUR at BALL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(12:23 - 4th) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 33 for -9 yards (N.Walker)
|+3 YD
2 & 21 - BALLST 33(11:56 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 36.
|Int
3 & 16 - BALLST 16(9:52 - 4th) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 36. Intercepted by C.Brown at BALL 36. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 16(9:45 - 4th) J.Northington rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MURYST 14(9:30 - 4th) J.Northington rushed to BALL 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 12.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MURYST 12(9:31 - 4th) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for MUR.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MURYST 12(9:32 - 4th) I.McNamee steps back to pass. I.McNamee pass incomplete intended for MUR.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(9:27 - 4th) C.Steele rushed to BALL 30 for 18 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(9:06 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 31(8:04 - 4th) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 32(7:47 - 4th) D.Tate rushed to BALL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at BALL 32.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 32(6:52 - 4th) L.Borrow punts 39 yards to MUR 29 Center-D.Seiler. Fair catch by J.Jackson. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 44(6:47 - 4th) J.Northington rushed to MUR 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at MUR 44.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 44(6:28 - 4th) I.McNamee rushed to MUR 40 for -4 yards. I.McNamee FUMBLES forced by BALL. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-B.Berger at MUR 40. Tackled by MUR at MUR 40.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(6:20 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 41(6:09 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 40.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - BALLST 40(5:29 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23(4:46 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 20(3:49 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 17(2:55 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 7(2:18 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 4(1:15 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 1(0:39 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to MUR 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 1.
