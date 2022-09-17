|
|
|CINCY
|MIAOH
Cincinnati takes series lead in Battle for the Victory Bell
CINCINNATI (AP) Ben Bryant threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns and Cincinnati scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat Miami (Ohio) 38-17 on Saturday for a series lead in the Battle for the Victory Bell.
The 126th Battle for the Victory Bell ended in coach Luke Fickell's 50th victory with the program. Cincinnati has won 16 straight against Miami to take its first lead in the series, 60-59-7, since 1915.
Bryant connected with Nick Mardner on a 10-yard pass to put the Bearcats ahead 24-17 with just 13 seconds left before halftime. Bryant found Tyler Scott in stride for a 41-yard touchdown with 9:03 left in the third.
Charles McClelland added 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns, the second coming late in the fourth, for Cincinnati (2-1). Corey Kiner also had a rushing score and 32 yards.
Aveon Smith passed for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (1-2). He was intercepted one and sacked four times.
---
|
C. McClelland
10 RB
101 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 15 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
A. Smith
2 QB
117 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|2-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|473
|182
|Total Plays
|76
|58
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|65
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|335
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|9-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|11-104
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-50.6
|7-47.4
|Return Yards
|34
|45
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|3-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|335
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|473
|TOTAL YDS
|182
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|25/36
|330
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|19
|101
|2
|30
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|7
|32
|1
|9
|
M. Montgomery 26 RB
|M. Montgomery
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7
|-17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|8
|8
|119
|1
|41
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|9
|7
|105
|0
|31
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|4
|3
|47
|1
|21
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|5
|2
|15
|0
|13
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Metayer 18 TE
|C. Metayer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Scott 80 WR
|C. Scott
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|26
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|5
|50.6
|1
|73
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|3
|11.3
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|9/22
|117
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|7
|29
|0
|11
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|9
|25
|0
|6
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|7
|21
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|10
|2
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|8
|5
|70
|1
|36
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|3
|2
|15
|1
|13
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Tracy 33 RB
|K. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|1/1
|36
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|7
|47.4
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|3
|13.7
|35
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 55 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 10. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-J.Briggs Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - MIAOH 30(15:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 31(14:26 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(13:56 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 40(13:23 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(12:45 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 41(12:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(11:40 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at CIN 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Hippenhammer for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 48 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 17. C.McClelland returns the kickoff. C.McClelland ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(11:31 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 13(11:01 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 17.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 17(10:23 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 17. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 17. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(10:01 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by J.Whyle at CIN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 40.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(9:25 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 40. Gain of 10 yards. J.Thompson FUMBLES forced by J.Saunders. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-E.Blakey at CIN 50. Tackled by CIN at CIN 50.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 50(8:50 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to CIN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - MIAOH 43(8:49 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to CIN 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(8:15 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 30.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - MIAOH 30(7:36 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 17(6:56 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 17(6:50 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to CIN 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 19.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIAOH 19(6:06 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MIAOH 26(6:07 - 1st) G.Nicholson 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Beattie Holder-A.Bevelhimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 35 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 30. Fair catch by CIN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 30(5:33 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 34(5:24 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 38.
|+30 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 38(5:17 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 32 for 30 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(4:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 32. Catch made by J.Whyle at MOH 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(4:06 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 15. Catch made by T.Tucker at MOH 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 10(3:32 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 7.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 7(3:01 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 2(2:48 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 2 yards. C.McClelland for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 9. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:44 - 1st) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28(2:02 - 1st) K.Davis rushed to MOH 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 36(1:33 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIAOH 37(0:48 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 37. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 41.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MIAOH 41(0:17 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 38 for -3 yards (I.Pace)
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAOH 38(14:53 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to CIN 22 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Thompson. PENALTY on CIN-J.Sheppard Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(14:51 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 14(14:18 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 14. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 19(13:33 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 20 for 1 yards. C.McClelland FUMBLES forced by MOH. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-Y.McKee at CIN 20. Tackled by CIN at CIN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(13:24 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to CIN 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 16.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAOH 16(12:49 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer. PENALTY on CIN-A.Bush Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 2(12:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by J.Coldiron at CIN 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Coldiron for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 59 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 6. Fair catch by C.McClelland.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(12:38 - 2nd) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(12:09 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 31. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 38(11:59 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 38. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 30(11:22 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(10:48 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 6(10:20 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 1(10:00 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. C.Kiner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:54 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(9:47 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - MIAOH 24(9:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MOH-M.Hippenhammer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAOH 19(9:05 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MIAOH 19(8:27 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 51 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at MOH 47.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(8:27 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 47. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(8:10 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 22(7:42 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(7:16 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 14(7:03 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 9.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 9(6:31 - 2nd) B.Bryant rushed to MOH 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CINCY 16(6:25 - 2nd) R.Coe 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(6:11 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 19 - MIAOH 16(5:26 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - MIAOH 17(4:45 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIAOH 21(4:01 - 2nd) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to CIN 31 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 31. Tackled by MOH at CIN 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(3:47 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 41(3:43 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 46(3:12 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 46(3:07 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 40 yards to MOH 14 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 14. Tackled by CIN at MOH 49.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(2:07 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 27 for 15 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 27(1:46 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 27. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(1:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 40. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49. PENALTY on MOH-Y.McKee Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(1:11 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at MOH 42 for -8 yards (M.Salopek)
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - CINCY 42(1:00 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by L.Taylor at MOH 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 26(0:47 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(0:36 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 22(0:34 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 22(0:30 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 10(0:17 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 10. Catch made by N.Mardner at MOH 10. Gain of 10 yards. N.Mardner for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 28 yards from MOH 35 to the CIN 37. CIN returns the kickoff. Tackled by MOH at CIN 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(14:57 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 42(14:30 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for L.Taylor. PENALTY on MOH-K.Hilton Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(14:24 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 48(14:22 - 3rd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CINCY 48(14:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOH-K.Hilton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 43(14:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant scrambles to MOH 43 for 0 yards. B.Bryant FUMBLES forced by C.Woullard. Fumble RECOVERED by CIN-D.O'Quinn at MOH 43. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 43(13:24 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to MOH 5 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Downed by CIN.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 5(13:09 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 16(13:20 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 16(13:02 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 20.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MIAOH 20(12:26 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 16 for -4 yards (J.Briggs)
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 16(11:46 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 40 yards to CIN 44 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by A.Caldwell.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 44(11:31 - 3rd) T.Scott rushed to MOH 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - CINCY 48(11:03 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to MOH 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 45.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(10:44 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at MOH 45. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(10:10 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26(9:35 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 25. PENALTY on CIN-J.Whyle Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+41 YD
2 & 25 - CINCY 41(9:03 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to MOH 41. Catch made by T.Scott at MOH 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Scott for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 62 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH 3. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(8:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-W.Huber Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40(8:51 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - MIAOH 40(8:50 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 44(8:10 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 41 for -3 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 41(7:53 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 55 yards to CIN 4 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by MOH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 4(7:21 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 4.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 4(6:48 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 5.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 5(6:09 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 5. Catch made by C.Scott at CIN 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 6.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CINCY 6(5:31 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 73 yards to MOH 21 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 21. Tackled by CIN at MOH 22.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 22(5:07 - 3rd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAOH 27(4:37 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 27(3:59 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to MOH 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 27.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 27(3:25 - 3rd) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to CIN 25 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by J.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:21 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(3:00 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49.
|Int
2 & 4 - CINCY 49(2:24 - 3rd) B.Bryant pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 35. Intercepted by J.Warren at MOH 35. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 39(2:13 - 3rd) A.Smith scrambles to MOH 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 39(1:33 - 3rd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIAOH 42(0:53 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Coldiron. PENALTY on CIN-E.Phillips Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 43(0:49 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 43(0:40 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at CIN 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 37.
|+28 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 37(15:00 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by J.Walker at CIN 37. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAOH 9(14:28 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - MIAOH 6(13:44 - 4th) K.Davis rushed to CIN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIAOH 1(13:27 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MIAOH 1(12:35 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to CIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 1(12:32 - 4th) B.Bryant rushed to CIN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 2.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 2(11:58 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for C.McClelland.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 2(11:51 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 2. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 2. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(11:21 - 4th) B.Bryant rushed to CIN 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 18(10:56 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for CIN. PENALTY on MOH-B.Ugwu Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(10:56 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by N.Mardner at CIN 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(10:31 - 4th) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 49(10:07 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to MOH 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 47.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CINCY 47(9:33 - 4th) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 36 for -17 yards (C.Woullard)
|Punt
4 & 23 - CINCY 36(8:46 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to MOH 15 Center-C.Pfeiffer. J.Walker returned punt from the MOH 15. Tackled by CIN at MOH 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 20(8:38 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 22(8:06 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 22(8:01 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 22. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIAOH 29(7:33 - 4th) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MIAOH 24(7:10 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(7:02 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 18(6:19 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 15(5:41 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to MOH End Zone for 15 yards. C.McClelland for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(5:33 - 4th) K.Tracy rushed to MOH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CIN at MOH 24.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MIAOH 24(4:55 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 20 for -4 yards (J.Hardaway)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIAOH 20(3:57 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for K.Tracy.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIAOH 20(4:02 - 4th) D.Dzioban punts 50 yards to CIN 30 Center-B.Beattie. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 30. Tackled by MOH at CIN 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(3:53 - 4th) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 31. Catch made by C.Metayer at CIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 36. PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - CINCY 26(3:44 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - CINCY 21(3:01 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-J.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 25 - CINCY 16(3:01 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 22 - CINCY 19(2:11 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to CIN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 23.
|+15 YD
3 & 18 - CINCY 23(1:30 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to CIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 38. PENALTY on CIN-C.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. End Game
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - CINCY 27(1:12 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at CIN 32.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CINCY 32(0:06 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CINCY 27(0:06 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 53 yards to MOH 20 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by J.Walker.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 14:26 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 14:52 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:19 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 11:39 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
27
1st 1:18 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:52 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 3:52 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 7:41
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 12:46 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:18 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:12 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:08 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:07 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1