Daniels' 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30
HOUSTON (AP) Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday.
Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards. He had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards.
''I thought Jalon was excellent today,'' Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. ''He made some big plays, scrambling, keeping drives alive, saw some things, didn't hesitate. Statistically, he probably didn't get off to a great start, but I think again, a very solid day.''
He found 11 different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Torry Locklin, Jared Casey and Luke Grimm.
''We have a lot of people who are able to make plays with the ball in their hands in our offense,'' Daniels said. ''I feel like (offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki) realizes that, so I feel like he does a great job of being able to put guys in situations to be able to get the ball.''
Kansas finished with 438 yards, including 280 rushing yards. The Jayhawks won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2007.
''It's huge for this program,'' Leipold said about the undefeated start. ''It's huge for these players for everything they've gone through, the ones who have persevered through it all.''
After Houston opened up a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Kansas answered with 28 straight points on a 12-yard touchdown run by Daniels, an 8-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hishaw Jr. and touchdown passes of 5 yards and 60 yards by Daniels to open up a 14-point lead with a minute left in the first half.
Clayton Tune was 22 of 31 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Houston (1-2) finished with 446 total yards.
''There's plenty of blame to go around,'' Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''I got out-coached. . We got out-coached offensively, defensively. Put it on me. We have a lot of work to do.''
Brandon Campbell had 48 rushing yards and a score, and Ta'Zhawn Henry finished with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and five catches for 107 yards and a score for Houston. Nathaniel Dell caught six passes for 76 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The Jayhawks started slow but couldn't be stopped for the final 3 1/2 quarters. Kansas continued to excel on third downs finishing 7 of 12 after entering 17 of 23, which leads the nation. The Jayhawks had just two penalties for 25 yards.
Houston: The Cougars entered the season with hopes of making a New Year's six bowl, but that accomplishment looks slim following consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas, two Big 12 teams that Houston will face regularly next season when they join the conference. The loss snaps a streak of seven straight home openers the Cougars had won.
DELAY OF GAME
With 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the game was delayed due to lightning. Play resumed after a 70-minute delay. Halftime was shortened to 15 minutes due to the delay.
UP NEXT
Kansas hosts Duke next Saturday in an unexpected matchup of 3-0 teams.
Houston hosts Rice next Saturday.
J. Daniels
6 QB
158 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 123 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
T. Henry
4 RB
56 RuYds, RuTD, 107 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|14
|12
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|446
|Total Plays
|66
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|280
|174
|Rush Attempts
|43
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|158
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|26
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|158
|PASS YDS
|272
|280
|RUSH YDS
|174
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|14/23
|158
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|123
|2
|37
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|14
|54
|0
|26
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|11
|51
|1
|16
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|30
|0
|30
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|18
|0
|18
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|1
|60
|1
|60
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|5
|3
|24
|0
|10
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
S. Morrison 28 RB
|S. Morrison
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|2
|1
|8
|1
|8
T. Scott 3 WR
|T. Scott
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|4
|2
|6
|1
|5
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
K. Thomas 8 RB
|K. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|7-0
|1.0
|0
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|7-2
|0.0
|0
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|1
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|4-0
|0.0
|0
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
E. Wilson 11 DL
|E. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Gilliom 10 S
|J. Gilliom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Paul 9 CB
|J. Paul
|1-0
|0.0
|0
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|2/2
|33
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|2
|43.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|22/31
|272
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|16
|63
|1
|20
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|15
|56
|1
|10
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|5
|48
|1
|40
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|2
|4
|0
|3
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|5
|5
|107
|1
|39
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|9
|6
|76
|0
|20
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|2
|26
|0
|14
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|4
|3
|26
|0
|15
J. Manjack IV 18 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|5
|3
|25
|0
|12
B. Campbell 20 RB
|B. Campbell
|4
|3
|12
|0
|12
C. Jackson 15 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|7-2
|0.0
|0
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
A. Hogan 19 DB
|A. Hogan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|4-2
|0.0
|0
D. Parish 0 DL
|D. Parish
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Nwankwo 10 DL
|C. Nwankwo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Brooks 20 DB
|A. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|1-2
|0.0
|0
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Baxa 41 K
|B. Baxa
|1/1
|20
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|3
|41.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Green at KAN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:41 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:38 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 29(14:22 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 53 yards to HOU 18 Center-KAN. Downed by L.Hosford.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(14:08 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 18. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 26(13:37 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt; T.Berryhill at HOU 27.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 27(13:15 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(12:59 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 35.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 35(12:32 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to KAN 45 for 20 yards. C.Tune ran out of bounds. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(12:21 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by N.Dell at KAN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 37(11:52 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to KAN 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; R.Miller at KAN 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(11:45 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to KAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 34(11:31 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 34. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 34. Gain of 34 yards. T.Henry for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:01 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at KAN 20.
|-5 YD
2 & 15 - KANSAS 20(9:58 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell; D.Parish at KAN 15.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - KANSAS 15(9:13 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Punt
4 & 20 - KANSAS 15(8:40 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 33 yards to KAN 48 Center-KAN. Fair catch by N.Dell.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(8:26 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 48. Catch made by J.Manjack at KAN 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 41(8:04 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to KAN 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 40.
|+40 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 40(7:28 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to KAN End Zone for 40 yards. B.Campbell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(7:18 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at KAN 25.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:42 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by D.Hishaw at KAN 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; G.Owens at KAN 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(6:15 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at KAN 45.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45(5:44 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on HOU-J.Rogers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(5:35 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 37(5:00 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 34.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 34(4:22 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 12 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan; M.Nunnery at HOU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(3:41 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at HOU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(2:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - KANSAS 12(2:48 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to HOU End Zone for 12 yards. J.Daniels for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 1st) J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Fair catch by P.Sawyer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:43 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(2:05 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at HOU 26.
|Int
3 & 9 - HOU 26(1:23 - 1st) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 43. Intercepted by K.Logan at HOU 43. Tackled by C.Tune at HOU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 17(1:11 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-A.Gangi Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 8(1:11 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU End Zone for 8 yards. D.Hishaw for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) J.Borcila kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:06 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at HOU 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(0:30 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 28. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at HOU 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(0:12 - 1st) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at HOU 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 38(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gilliom at HOU 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 41(14:30 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at HOU 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 44(14:14 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 40 yards to KAN 16 Center-HOU. Downed by N.Guzman.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(14:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 47 for 37 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(13:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at HOU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 40(12:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 42(12:08 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 35(11:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by T.Scott at HOU 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 27(10:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Brooks at HOU 21.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(10:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by T.Kardell at HOU 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 4(9:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 4. Catch made by Q.Skinner at HOU 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 5(9:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 5. Catch made by L.Grimm at HOU 5. Gain of 5 yards. L.Grimm for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 41 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU 24. M.Byrnes returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Russell at HOU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30(8:57 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 39(8:21 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Young at HOU 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(7:42 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KAN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 41(7:24 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 49 for -10 yards (C.Sampson)
|Penalty
2 & 18 - HOU 49(6:40 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 32. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - HOU 46(6:02 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|+12 YD
3 & 23 - HOU 46(5:57 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 42.
|Punt
4 & 11 - HOU 42(5:15 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 39 yards to KAN 3 Center-HOU. Downed by C.Nelson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 3(5:07 - 2nd) K.Thomas rushed to KAN 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Green at KAN 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 4(4:31 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at KAN 6.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - KANSAS 6(3:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at KAN 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(3:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by S.Morrison at KAN 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at KAN 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(2:40 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; A.Bell at KAN 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 35(1:59 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at KAN 40.
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by T.Locklin at KAN 40. Gain of 60 yards. T.Locklin for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:16 - 2nd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. M.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dabney at HOU 21. PENALTY on HOU-S.Brown Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 9(1:09 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 11 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at HOU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 11(1:02 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for B.Campbell.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 11(0:57 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 11. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 11. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:41 - 2nd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at HOU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 24(0:36 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|-7 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 24(0:34 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 24. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at HOU 17.
|Punt
4 & 17 - HOU 18(0:27 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 46 yards to KAN 36 Center-HOU. Downed by T.Mwaniki.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(0:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 36. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at KAN 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 40(0:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at KAN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(0:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 47(0:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by HOU at KAN 50.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Russell at HOU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(14:53 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher at HOU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 37(14:32 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(13:58 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 44. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:41 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 40. Catch made by N.Dell at KAN 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(13:04 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 19(12:25 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 19. Catch made by J.Manjack at KAN 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(11:37 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 4 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 4. PENALTY on KAN-R.Dotson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on HOU-S.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(11:41 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at KAN 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(11:01 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to KAN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 1(10:33 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Henry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(10:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 49 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at KAN 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(9:58 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at HOU 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 49(9:22 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 49. Catch made by K.Thomas at HOU 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 47(8:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.Arnold at HOU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(8:04 - 3rd) K.Thomas rushed to HOU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at HOU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KANSAS 32(7:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to HOU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 32(6:37 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; J.Rogers at HOU 30.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - KANSAS 30(5:53 - 3rd) Q.Skinner rushed to HOU 12 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at HOU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(5:12 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; M.Nunnery at HOU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 9(4:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to HOU End Zone for 9 yards. J.Daniels for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:24 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Sack
2 & 10 - HOU 23(4:20 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 23 for 0 yards (J.Robinson) C.Tune FUMBLES forced by J.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-J.Robinson at HOU 23. Tackled by HOU at HOU 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:12 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 22.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KANSAS 22(3:30 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Kardell. PENALTY on HOU-H.Hypolite Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on HOU-C.Nwankwo Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 7 - KANSAS 11(3:25 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to HOU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KANSAS 8(3:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 8(2:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 8. Catch made by J.Casey at HOU 8. Gain of 8 yards. J.Casey for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 3rd) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:39 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Potter at HOU 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - HOU 28(2:01 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 25 for -3 yards (T.Berryhill)
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 25(1:13 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 25. Gain of 12 yards. J.Manjack ran out of bounds. Tackled by R.Dotson at HOU 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 37(0:40 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden. PENALTY on HOU-HOU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+39 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 32(0:31 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 32. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 29. PENALTY on KAN-T.Berryhill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(0:00 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to KAN End Zone for 14 yards. C.Tune for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 4th) S.Morrison rushed to HOU 45 for 30 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(14:26 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to HOU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 40(13:51 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to HOU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(13:17 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 23(12:38 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 7 for 16 yards. D.Hishaw FUMBLES forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-D.Hishaw at HOU 7. Tackled by HOU at HOU 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 7(11:56 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; J.Rogers at HOU 3.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 3(11:12 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to HOU 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at HOU 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KANSAS 5(10:32 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KANSAS 12(10:27 - 4th) J.Borcila 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KAN Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. M.Golden returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.McCaskill at HOU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(10:21 - 4th) N.Dell rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; H.Hatcher at HOU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(9:52 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by KAN at HOU 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 32(9:08 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at HOU 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(8:37 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to HOU 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Lee; K.Logan at HOU 47.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47(8:22 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(7:50 - 4th) K.Walker rushed to KAN 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 30. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(7:25 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 15(6:57 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to KAN 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Wilson at KAN 15.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 15(6:21 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 15. Catch made by T.Henry at KAN 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 3(6:04 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to KAN 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 4(5:23 - 4th) K.Walker rushed to KAN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Burt; R.Miller at KAN 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 3(5:06 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 10(4:59 - 4th) B.Baxa 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-L.Wilkins.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 4th) B.Baxa kicks onside 12 from HOU 35 to HOU 47. Q.Skinner returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at HOU 47.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(4:55 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to HOU 21 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 21(4:23 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-C.Nwankwo Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 5 - KANSAS 16(4:01 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to HOU 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KANSAS 17(3:20 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to HOU 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at HOU 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 17(3:16 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 17. Catch made by L.Grimm at HOU 17. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KANSAS 23(3:10 - 4th) J.Borcila 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KAN Holder-R.Vernon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:05 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Bryant at HOU 37.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(2:38 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 37. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 47(2:24 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU. PENALTY on HOU-P.Paul Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOU 43(2:19 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|+17 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 43(2:15 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 40(1:51 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to KAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Paul at KAN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:46 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|Sack
2 & 10 - HOU 35(1:40 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at KAN 37 for -2 yards (C.Young)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - HOU 37(1:07 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - HOU 37(1:06 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-N.Dell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
4 & 17 - HOU 42(1:09 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by K.Carter at KAN 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 30.
