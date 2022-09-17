|
|
|PURDUE
|CUSE
Shrader's late TD pass lifts Syracuse past Purdue 32-29
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Garrett Shrader connected with Oronde Gadsden II on a 25-yard touchdown with seven seconds left to lift Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue on Saturday.
''They threw a corner route, completed it in the corner against man-to-man coverage. It was in the end zone and they scored on it,'' Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. ''They did a good job of executing.''
That touchdown capped a wild fourth quarter of dramatic lead changes. Syracuse led 10-9 after three quarters and outscored the Boilermakers 22-20 in the final period. The Orange improved to 3-0, its best start since 2018. Purdue fell to 1-2.
''This is a spiritual-type game here,'' said Syracuse coach Dino Babers, who compared the end of the game to a rollercoaster ride. ''To win a game like that, to have the scoreboard go back and forth from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, through the highs and lows. . there were turns, there were deep valleys and then there were big climbs.''
Aidan O'Connell's 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Payne Durham with 51 seconds left in the game gave the Boilermakers a 29-25 advantage and seemed to seal it for Purdue.
O'Connell, who completed 38 of 54 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns in the game, threw for two fourth quarter scores to rescue the Boilermakers from a 10-point deficit.
But before those O'Connell heroics, Syracuse scored two touchdowns within nine seconds and led 25-15 midway through the fourth quarter.
A scrambling 46-yard touchdown pass from Shrader to Gadsden on a fourth-and-one play gave Syracuse an 18-15 advantage after Shrader ran for a 2-point conversion. That touchdown happened with 8:17 left in the game.
On Purdue's next possession, SU's Jatius Geer wrapped up O'Connell as the Purdue QB attempted a pass. The ball wobbled into the hands of Orange defensive end Caleb Okechukwu, who trotted 17 yards into the end zone.
''Just trying to get back there,'' said Okechukwu, who believed Geer would sack O'Connell. ''He threw the ball and I just caught it and scored.''
Syracuse led 25-15 at that point, but O'Connell hooked up with favorite receiver Charlie Jones for a 55-yard touchdown that moved the Boilermakers within 25-22 with 6:41 left. A missed 41-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran with 2:54 left could have tied it.
The teams had met only once before, when in 2004 Purdue beat the Orange 51-0 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: The Boilermakers were without running back King Doerue, who is nursing a calf injury. Doerue rushed for 68 yards on 18 attempts with three touchdowns in Purdue's first two games. Without him, the Boilermakers struggled to get much going on the ground, but typically got plenty in the air from O'Connell. The Purdue quarterback had lots of time in the first half and threw for 175 yards on 21 of 27 attempts. Syracuse applied more pressure on him in the second half, but O'Connell still managed to successfully throw deep. Jones, a transfer from Iowa, caught 11 passes for 188 yards, both career highs.
Syracuse: Shrader had been one of the nation's most accurate passers through his first two games this season (38-48, .792), but Purdue put sustained pressure early on him, forcing Shrader to scramble and mostly abandon an air attack. He completed 4 of 10 passes for just 35 yards in the first half. He was much more effective in the second half, completing 9 of 19 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Purdue locked up SU running back Sean Tucker, who rushed 18 times for 42 yards after starting the season with a pair of 100-yard games.
UP NEXT
Purdue hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
Syracuse continues a four-game homestand when ACC foe Virginia visits on Friday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
A. O'Connell
16 QB
424 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 7 RuYds
|
G. Shrader
6 QB
181 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 83 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|22
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|486
|306
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|125
|Rush Attempts
|22
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|424
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|39-55
|13-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|12-138
|10-90
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|6-43.5
|Return Yards
|21
|38
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|424
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|486
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|39/55
|424
|3
|1
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|10
|22
|0
|5
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|8
|22
|1
|15
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Lewis 25 RB
|K. Lewis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|15
|11
|188
|1
|55
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|9
|8
|71
|1
|18
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|5
|5
|45
|0
|13
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|5
|3
|38
|0
|30
|
M. Rice 9 WR
|M. Rice
|6
|2
|31
|0
|22
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|5
|5
|24
|0
|10
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|3
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jenkins 44 DE
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/2
|41
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|3
|40.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|13/29
|181
|3
|0
|
I. Johnson 20 DB
|I. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|17
|83
|0
|15
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|18
|42
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|8
|6
|112
|2
|46
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|7
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
I. Jones 80 WR
|I. Jones
|4
|2
|12
|1
|9
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wax 2 LB
|M. Wax
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Okechukwu 93 DL
|C. Okechukwu
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|6
|43.5
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|6.5
|12
|0
|
B. Oliver 21 DB
|B. Oliver
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(14:56 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 29(14:22 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 29(14:17 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to PUR 26 Center-SYR. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 26. Tackled by SYR at PUR 25.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(14:09 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 33(13:35 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 34(12:56 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 35. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:50 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:41 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 46(10:57 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(10:19 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-D.Chestnut Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(10:00 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 24 for -6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - PURDUE 24(9:36 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|+13 YD
3 & 16 - PURDUE 24(9:23 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 24. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SYR at SYR 11.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - PURDUE 11(9:04 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to SYR 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 9(8:55 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CUSE 11(8:24 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(8:01 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(7:29 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 39(6:57 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(6:26 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones. PENALTY on PUR-R.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:20 - 1st) I.Johnson steps back to pass. I.Johnson pass incomplete intended for G.Shrader.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 36(6:14 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CUSE 32(5:43 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CUSE 40(5:37 - 1st) A.Szmyt 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 27(5:02 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(4:26 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(2:49 - 1st) T.Sheffield steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for SYR. T.Sheffield sacked at PUR 32 for -6 yards (M.Wax) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
2 & 16 - PURDUE 32(2:49 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by M.Rice at PUR 32. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(2:48 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 46. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 45(2:47 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:35 - 1st) PENALTY on PUR-PUR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PURDUE 34(2:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by T.Sheffield at SYR 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 28(1:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 15(0:39 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR End Zone for 15 yards. D.Mockobee for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:39 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:39 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(0:26 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 44(14:31 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CUSE 43(13:59 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 41 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 41. PENALTY on SYR-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - CUSE 47(13:46 - 2nd) C.Del Rio-Wilson pass complete to PUR 43. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 33. PENALTY on SYR-C.Del Rio-Wilson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - CUSE 42(13:11 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 48 yards to PUR 10 Center-SYR. Downed by K.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(12:59 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 10. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 28. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(12:30 - 2nd) T.Tracy rushed to PUR 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(11:57 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 41. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(11:23 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(10:37 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 47(10:31 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 47. Catch made by P.Piferi at SYR 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PURDUE 45(9:54 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(9:21 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 32(9:14 - 2nd) D.Downing rushed to SYR 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PURDUE 27(8:40 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by D.Burks at SYR 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PURDUE 31(8:00 - 2nd) M.Fineran 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 2nd) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(7:54 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at SYR 25. Intercepted by R.Taylor at SYR 25. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25. PENALTY on PUR-C.Jefferson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(7:24 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 49(6:58 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CUSE 46(6:32 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 38 for 8 yards. G.Shrader ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(5:50 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CUSE 37(5:17 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(4:42 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CUSE 24(4:08 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 23.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CUSE 23(3:18 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|No Good
4 & 5 - CUSE 31(3:14 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:09 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 23. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:38 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Mockobee.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:33 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 29(2:30 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 42 yards to SYR 29 Center-PUR. C.Jackson returned punt from the SYR 29. Tackled by PUR at SYR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(2:22 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CUSE 36(1:55 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 36. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(1:33 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(1:27 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 35 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 35. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 20 - CUSE 33(0:57 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 37.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CUSE 37(0:22 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 37(0:22 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 45 yards to PUR 18 Center-SYR. PUR returned punt from the PUR 18. Tackled by SYR at PUR 40. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:13 - 2nd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Downing.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:05 - 2nd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 50.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - PURDUE 22(14:28 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 22. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:52 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 29(13:43 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 44 yards to SYR 27 Center-PUR. C.Jackson returned punt from the SYR 27. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(13:30 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader sacked at SYR 38 for -1 yards (K.Jenkins)
|-9 YD
2 & 11 - CUSE 38(12:55 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 29 for -9 yards. S.Tucker FUMBLES forced by PUR. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-S.Tucker at SYR 29. Tackled by PUR at SYR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - CUSE 29(12:49 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|Punt
4 & 20 - CUSE 29(12:30 - 3rd) M.Von Marburg punts 36 yards to PUR 35 Center-SYR. Fair catch by R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(12:26 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 38(11:51 - 3rd) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 42(11:09 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PURDUE 44(10:26 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to PUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(9:54 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(9:48 - 3rd) K.Lewisq rushed to PUR 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PURDUE 50(9:05 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PURDUE 50(8:59 - 3rd) J.Ansell punts 34 yards to SYR 16 Center-PUR. B.Oliver MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SYR-J.Wilson at SYR 20. Tackled by PUR at SYR 16.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(8:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 24.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CUSE 24(8:02 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 24(7:22 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 27.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(6:58 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 27. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(6:26 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CUSE 43(5:58 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - CUSE 43(5:50 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 43. Catch made by I.Jones at SYR 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:25 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:19 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CUSE 48(5:13 - 3rd) G.Shrader rushed to PUR 48 for yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 48. PENALTY on PUR-J.Sullivan Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:04 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 13(4:25 - 3rd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 13(4:21 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 13. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 13. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PUR at PUR 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CUSE 5(3:41 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 5. Intercepted by O.Brothers at PUR 5. Tackled by SYR at PUR End Zone. PENALTY on PUR-C.Allen Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 2(3:32 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CUSE 2(3:00 - 3rd) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 3(2:16 - 3rd) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 3. Catch made by I.Jones at PUR 3. Gain of 3 yards. I.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:11 - 3rd) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:11 - 3rd) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(2:11 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PURDUE 26(1:36 - 3rd) A.O'Connell rushed to PUR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 33(0:58 - 3rd) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(0:22 - 3rd) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on SYR-J.Geer Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(0:17 - 3rd) D.Downing rushed to SYR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 36(15:00 - 4th) D.Mockobee rushed to SYR 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 35.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - PURDUE 35(14:24 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell sacked at SYR 35 for yards (S.Linton) PENALTY on SYR-S.Linton Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PURDUE 30(13:56 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to SYR 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:25 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 28(13:19 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 28. Catch made by D.Burks at SYR 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 24.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 24(12:43 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 24. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(12:27 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to SYR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 11(11:30 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 11. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 11. Gain of 11 yards. P.Durham for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(11:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:25 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:25 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 34(10:55 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 34. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(10:24 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(9:53 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 46(9:06 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to PUR 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at PUR 46.
|+46 YD
4 & 1 - CUSE 46(8:30 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 46. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 46. Gain of 46 yards. O.Gadsden for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:17 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Shrader rushed to PUR 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 40 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR 25. Fair catch by D.Burks.
|Int
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:17 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 25. Intercepted by C.Okechukwu at PUR 25. C.Okechukwu for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:08 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by P.Piferi at PUR 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 31(7:42 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 31(7:13 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 31. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 45.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(6:44 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 45. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 45. Gain of 55 yards. C.Jones for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 30 yards from PUR 35 to the SYR 35. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:41 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 35. Catch made by C.Jackson at SYR 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:21 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(5:46 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 48.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CUSE 48(5:09 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for S.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CUSE 48(5:01 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 52 yards to PUR End Zone Center-SYR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(4:53 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 20. Catch made by T.Tracy at PUR 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PURDUE 26(4:28 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for PUR.
|+51 YD
3 & 4 - PURDUE 26(4:18 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 26. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 26. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:52 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 23. Catch made by D.Mockobee at SYR 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:15 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PURDUE 23(3:03 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 10 - PURDUE 31(2:57 - 4th) M.Fineran 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PUR Holder-PUR.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:53 - 4th) G.Shrader rushed to SYR 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 18.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CUSE 18(2:40 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 15 - CUSE 18(2:42 - 4th) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by PUR at SYR 26.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CUSE 26(2:37 - 4th) M.Von Marburg punts 35 yards to PUR 39 Center-SYR. Fair catch by PUR. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 44(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-PUR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - PURDUE 39(2:30 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 39. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 48(2:08 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by C.Jones at SYR 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(1:55 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for M.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 44(1:50 - 4th) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 44(1:46 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 44. Catch made by D.Burks at SYR 44. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(1:21 - 4th) D.Downing rushed to SYR 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 12(0:56 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to SYR 12. Catch made by P.Durham at SYR 12. Gain of 12 yards. P.Durham for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 4th) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:51 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
|(0:51 - 4th) PENALTY on SYR-SYR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 4th) C.Van Eekeren kicks 67 yards from PUR 10 to the SYR 23. C.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by PUR at SYR 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(0:45 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 50(0:40 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 50(0:36 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR. PENALTY on PUR-C.Trice Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:27 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for SYR.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:25 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CUSE 40(0:17 - 4th) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for I.Jones. PENALTY on PUR-M.Alaimo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(0:12 - 4th) G.Shrader pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by O.Gadsden at PUR 25. Gain of 25 yards. O.Gadsden for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - CUSE 1(0:07 - 4th) PENALTY on PUR-PUR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 4th) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 4th) A.Szmyt kicks 35 yards from PUR 35 to the PUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(0:07 - 4th) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at PUR 34.
