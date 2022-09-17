|
|
|PSU
|AUBURN
Freshman backs power No. 22 Penn State past Auburn, 41-12
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Penn State cruised to a 41-12 win at Auburn on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions' freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards.
The Penn State defense forced four turnovers by Auburn (2-1) and also held Tigers star running back Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards.
Penn State led by one point late in the second quarter before Allen scored his first of two touchdowns. After Auburn opened the third quarter with a three-and-out, Singleton broke a 54-yard run and found the end zone two plays later.
The Nittany Lions scored 20 points in the second half to pull away for the comfortable win in what was the first game against a Big Ten opponent for Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
THE TAKEAWAY
Penn State: The Nittany Lions dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which is a major step forward for James Franklin's program. Penn State still has time to grow, too, considering the number of newcomers who are playing key roles so far this season.
Auburn: The pressure on Bryan Harsin will only increase after this loss, which was Auburn's fifth straight to a Power Five team. On top of the four turnovers, the Tigers' offense was unable to establish a consistent rushing attack and allowed a large amount of pressure in the passing game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Penn State made its season debut in the poll this week and has a good chance to move up after a statement win on the road.
UP NEXT
Penn State returns home to face Central Michigan next Saturday. Auburn hosts Missouri in its SEC opener next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
N. Singleton
10 RB
124 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
R. Ashford
9 QB
144 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 29 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|477
|415
|Total Plays
|62
|74
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|119
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|232
|296
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|21-38
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-80
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|27
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|296
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|415
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|14/19
|178
|0
|0
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|2/2
|29
|0
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|
C. Veilleux 11 QB
|C. Veilleux
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|10
|124
|2
|54
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|9
|52
|2
|18
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|7
|37
|0
|30
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|15
|1
|8
|
C. Veilleux 11 QB
|C. Veilleux
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|7
|6
|80
|0
|24
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|5
|4
|58
|0
|26
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|4
|3
|47
|0
|34
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|4
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|1
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Romano 48 LB
|C. Romano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. van den Berg 52 DT
|J. van den Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 5 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Costantini 29 S
|S. Costantini
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|48
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|43.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|11/19
|152
|0
|1
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|10/19
|144
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|9
|39
|0
|12
|
R. Ashford 9 QB
|R. Ashford
|11
|29
|0
|28
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|9
|21
|0
|18
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|5
|16
|0
|12
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jackson 11 WR
|S. Jackson
|6
|4
|76
|0
|43
|
J. Johnson 6 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|6
|73
|0
|24
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|6
|2
|38
|0
|37
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|37
|1
|22
|
M. Johnson Jr. 16 WR
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|2
|28
|0
|15
|
L. King 14 WR
|L. King
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Moore 0 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Fromm 85 TE
|T. Fromm
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Worsham 8 WR
|D. Worsham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Alston 22 RB
|D. Alston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Leota 55 LB
|E. Leota
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 13 LB
|C. Riley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 4 CB
|D. James
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 DE
|C. Wooden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steiner 32 LB
|W. Steiner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 99 DL
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bridges 20 S
|C. Bridges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 CB
|J. Simpson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufman 1 S
|D. Kaufman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Puckett 10 S
|Z. Puckett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 48 DL
|M. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Finley 1 QB
|T. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 18 CB
|N. Pritchett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shenker 25 TE
|J. Shenker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 21 S
|C. Wooden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|31
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|3
|43.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 27 RB
|J. Hunter
|3
|18.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Scott 6 CB
|K. Scott
|2
|10.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; O.Pappoe at PSU 30.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - PSU 30(14:29 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-O.Fashanu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 25(14:29 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Kaufman; D.James at PSU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(14:00 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; C.Riley at PSU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 39(13:30 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - PSU 39(13:23 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 47 for 8 yards. S.Clifford FUMBLES forced by O.Pappoe. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-PSU at PSU 47. PSU FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PSU 47(13:08 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at PSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(13:08 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; C.Jacobs at PSU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - AUBURN 40(12:24 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Porter at PSU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(11:55 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by J.Johnson at PSU 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 35(11:18 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to PSU 35. Catch made by J.Hunter at PSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 32.
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - AUBURN 32(10:30 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to PSU 32. Catch made by S.Jackson at PSU 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 8(9:49 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AUBURN 9(9:09 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Sack
3 & Goal - AUBURN 9(9:02 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at PSU 14 for -5 yards (C.Jacobs)
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - AUBURN 21(8:25 - 1st) A.Carlson 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to the PSU 25. Fair catch by N.Singleton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(8:20 - 1st) K.Lee rushed to PSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe; C.Riley at PSU 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 27(8:10 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at PSU 25.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 25(7:14 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Pritchett at PSU 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(7:04 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 39. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Puckett at PSU 41.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 41(6:31 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to AUB 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by Z.Puckett; N.Pritchett at AUB 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43(6:05 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to AUB 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 41.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 41(5:29 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to AUB 41. Catch made by M.Tinsley at AUB 41. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Scott at AUB 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PSU 7(4:59 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to AUB 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 7(4:26 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to AUB End Zone for 7 yards. S.Clifford for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:21 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 22 for yards. Tackled by A.Isaac; K.King at AUB 22. PENALTY on PSU-P.Mustipher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - AUBURN 30(4:01 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Worsham.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(3:55 - 1st) T.Finley scrambles to AUB 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by PSU at AUB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(3:41 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 45 for yards. Tackled by PSU at AUB 45. PENALTY on AUB-A.Troxell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - AUBURN 33(3:18 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - AUBURN 33(3:14 - 1st) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley scrambles to AUB 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King at AUB 33.
|+24 YD
3 & 20 - AUBURN 33(2:27 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 33. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at PSU 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(2:09 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(1:35 - 1st) T.Finley pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by J.Shenker at PSU 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 32(1:08 - 1st) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at PSU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 30(0:31 - 1st) R.Ashford rushed to PSU 28 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Porter at PSU 28.
|Int
3 & 6 - AUBURN 28(0:00 - 1st) T.Finley pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 23. Intercepted by Z.Wheatley at PSU 23. Tackled by AUB at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 23. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Kaufman at PSU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 47(14:29 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 47(14:26 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden; K.Scott at PSU 48.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PSU 48(13:44 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - PSU 43(13:23 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 43. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by K.Scott at AUB 47. PENALTY on PSU-M.Tinsley Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on PSU-C.Wallace Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 24 - PSU 33(12:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by D.Ford at PSU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at PSU 39.
|Punt
4 & 18 - PSU 39(12:26 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 47 yards to AUB 14 Center-C.Stoll. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 14. Tackled by B.Strange at AUB 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(12:13 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to AUB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon; K.King at AUB 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AUBURN 30(11:35 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - AUBURN 30(11:28 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 30. Catch made by L.King at AUB 30. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at PSU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(10:58 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to PSU 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at PSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AUBURN 47(10:20 - 2nd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - AUBURN 47(10:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - AUBURN 48(10:16 - 2nd) T.Finley scrambles to PSU 34 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at PSU 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(9:38 - 2nd) S.Jackson rushed to PSU 22 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at PSU 22.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(9:05 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to PSU 10 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PSU 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 10(8:32 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to PSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at PSU 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AUBURN 7(8:07 - 2nd) J.Hunter rushed to PSU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AUBURN 7(7:52 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to PSU 7. Catch made by S.Jackson at PSU 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley; M.Wilson at PSU 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - AUBURN 12(7:03 - 2nd) A.Carlson 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Quattlebaum Holder-O.Chapman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) A.Carlson kicks 63 yards from AUB 35 to the PSU 2. N.Singleton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Rhym at PSU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 32(6:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-T.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PSU 27(6:52 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at PSU 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - PSU 27(6:16 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to PSU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner; D.Hall at PSU 36.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - PSU 36(5:31 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 36. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at PSU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 50(5:19 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to AUB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; J.Simpson at AUB 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 49(4:38 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to AUB 49. Catch made by B.Strange at AUB 49. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Riley at AUB 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 42(4:04 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to AUB 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(3:40 - 2nd) K.Lee rushed to AUB 35 for 5 yards. K.Lee FUMBLES forced by C.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-K.Lee at AUB 35. Tackled by AUB at AUB 35.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 35(2:58 - 2nd) K.Lambert-Smith pass complete to AUB 35. Catch made by S.Clifford at AUB 35. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Scott; Z.Puckett at AUB 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 10(2:36 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to AUB 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 6(2:00 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to AUB 6. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at AUB 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Simpson at AUB 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 3(1:50 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to AUB End Zone for 3 yards. K.Allen for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) G.Nwosu kicks 60 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB 5. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Ford at AUB 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(1:41 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 15. Catch made by M.Johnson at AUB 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at AUB 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(1:31 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by at AUB 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 43(1:08 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 43. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 43. Gain of 7 yards. S.Jackson FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-J.Sutherland at PSU 50. Tackled by AUB at PSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 50(1:07 - 2nd) S.Clifford scrambles to AUB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wooden at AUB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 49(1:01 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 49(0:56 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 49(0:51 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 46 yards to AUB 3 Center-C.Stoll. K.Scott returned punt from the AUB 3. Tackled by T.Elsdon at AUB 9.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 9(0:42 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Shenker.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 9(0:36 - 2nd) T.Finley scrambles to AUB 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at AUB 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 22(0:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on AUB-B.Council Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 11(0:29 - 2nd) T.Finley pass complete to AUB 11. Catch made by T.Bigsby at AUB 11. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Hardy at AUB 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(0:15 - 2nd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at AUB 39 for -9 yards (C.Robinson) T.Finley FUMBLES forced by C.Robinson. Fumble RECOVERED by AUB-T.Finley at AUB 39. Tackled by at AUB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Carter at AUB 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 21(14:54 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to AUB 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at AUB 19.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AUBURN 19(14:17 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|Sack
3 & 12 - AUBURN 19(14:12 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at AUB 12 for -7 yards (A.Isaac)
|Punt
4 & 19 - AUBURN 12(13:29 - 3rd) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to PSU 42 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 42(13:23 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to AUB 5 for 53 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.James at AUB 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 5(12:59 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to AUB 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 1(12:20 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to AUB End Zone for 1 yards. N.Singleton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:16 - 3rd) D.Alston rushed to AUB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.King at AUB 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - AUBURN 27(11:39 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson. PENALTY on PSU-J.Dixon Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:35 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley pass incomplete intended for AUB.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(11:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-AUB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - AUBURN 32(11:29 - 3rd) T.Finley scrambles to AUB 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ellies at AUB 35.
|Sack
3 & 12 - AUBURN 35(10:46 - 3rd) T.Finley steps back to pass. T.Finley sacked at AUB 30 for -5 yards (J.Brown) T.Finley FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-C.Jacobs at AUB 30. Tackled by AUB at AUB 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 30(10:36 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to AUB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at AUB 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 30(10:02 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to AUB 30. Catch made by M.Tinsley at AUB 30. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Leota at AUB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PSU 31(9:35 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - PSU 38(9:32 - 3rd) J.Pinegar 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak kicks 66 yards from PSU 20 to the AUB 14. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sutherland at AUB 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 38(9:21 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at AUB 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 50(8:52 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 50. Catch made by T.Bigsby at PSU 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - AUBURN 49(8:06 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(7:37 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AUBURN 34(7:12 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for D.Alston.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - AUBURN 34(7:04 - 3rd) T.Bigsby rushed to PSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson at PSU 29.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - AUBURN 29(6:19 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 29. Catch made by J.Johnson at PSU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 23.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(6:01 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by M.Johnson at PSU 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson at PSU 8.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - AUBURN 8(5:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to PSU 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca; M.Wilson at PSU 12.
|Sack
2 & 12 - AUBURN 12(5:08 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at PSU 23 for -11 yards (A.Carter)
|Int
3 & 23 - AUBURN 23(4:22 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass INTERCEPTED at PSU 10. Intercepted by J.Brown at PSU 10. Tackled by J.Shenker at PSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(4:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-J.Shenker Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(4:14 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to AUB 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at AUB 47.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - PSU 47(3:33 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton. PENALTY on PSU-H.Wallace Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 19 - PSU 38(3:29 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 38. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at AUB 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(2:55 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to AUB 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 31.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 31(2:18 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to AUB 13 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.James at AUB 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 13(1:50 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to AUB 9 for yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 9. PENALTY on PSU-T.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - PSU 23(1:34 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to AUB 23. Catch made by P.Washington at AUB 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Scott; N.Pritchett at AUB 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 6(1:12 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to AUB End Zone for 6 yards. K.Allen for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) S.Sahaydak kicks 63 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB 2. Out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(1:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford scrambles to PSU 37 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(0:50 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by J.Johnson at PSU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at PSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - AUBURN 32(0:11 - 3rd) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - AUBURN 32(0:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on AUB-K.Stutts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - AUBURN 37(0:07 - 3rd) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by K.Moore at PSU 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 24(15:00 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to PSU 22 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.King at PSU 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - AUBURN 22(14:33 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 22. Catch made by J.Hunter at PSU 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Hunter for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:27 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. R.Ashford rushed to PSU 3 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ellis at PSU 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 4th) A.Carlson kicks 56 yards from AUB 35 to the PSU 9. Fair catch by D.Ford.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(14:27 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at PSU 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 27(13:33 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 27. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at PSU 33.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 33(12:49 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 33. Gain of 13 yards. K.Lambert-Smith ran out of bounds.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(12:12 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to AUB End Zone for 54 yards. N.Singleton for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) G.Nwosu kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(12:03 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Bigsby.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 25(11:58 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 31 for 6 yards. R.Ashford ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AUBURN 31(11:23 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AUBURN 31(11:18 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 38 yards to PSU 31 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(11:08 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to PSU 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at PSU 32.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 32(10:23 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 32. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Riley at PSU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(9:41 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to PSU 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at PSU 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 50(8:57 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 50. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by O.Pappoe at AUB 37.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 37(8:07 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to AUB 7 for 30 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 7(7:38 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to AUB 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges; J.Jones at AUB 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 5(6:58 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to AUB 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bridges at AUB 1.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 1(6:13 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to AUB 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Leota at AUB 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PSU 12(5:26 - 4th) J.Pinegar 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 4th) G.Nwosu kicks 64 yards from PSU 35 to the AUB End Zone. J.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at AUB 23. PENALTY on AUB-B.Lester Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 13(5:13 - 4th) R.Ashford rushed to AUB 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Van Den Berg at AUB 10.
|Sack
2 & 13 - AUBURN 10(4:36 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford sacked at AUB 6 for -4 yards (D.Dennis-Sutton)
|No Gain
3 & 17 - AUBURN 6(4:05 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 17 - AUBURN 6(3:50 - 4th) O.Chapman punts 46 yards to PSU 48 Center-J.Quattlebaum. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(3:40 - 4th) D.Ford rushed to AUB 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at AUB 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 47(2:31 - 4th) C.Veilleux rushed to AUB 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Steiner at AUB 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 44(2:16 - 4th) C.Veilleux steps back to pass. C.Veilleux pass incomplete intended for M.Meiga.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PSU 44(2:10 - 4th) B.Amor punts 36 yards to AUB 8 Center-C.Stoll. Fair catch by J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AUBURN 8(2:02 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for S.Jackson.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - AUBURN 8(1:55 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 8. Catch made by J.Johnson at AUB 8. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by S.Costantini at AUB 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(1:37 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to AUB 39 for 9 yards. R.Ashford ran out of bounds.
|+43 YD
2 & 1 - AUBURN 39(1:34 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to AUB 39. Catch made by S.Jackson at AUB 39. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by M.Wilson at PSU 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(1:12 - 4th) R.Ashford scrambles to PSU 14 for 4 yards. R.Ashford ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AUBURN 14(1:08 - 4th) R.Ashford pass complete to PSU 14. Catch made by T.Fromm at PSU 14. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at PSU 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AUBURN 9(1:04 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford pass incomplete intended for T.Fromm.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AUBURN 9(1:00 - 4th) R.Ashford steps back to pass. R.Ashford scrambles to PSU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Romano at PSU 9.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 9(0:54 - 4th) C.Veilleux kneels at the PSU 7.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 7(0:27 - 4th) C.Veilleux kneels at the PSU 5.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 13:17 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 13:20 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:14 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:19 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 10:57 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
28
1st 1:10 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 14:30 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:14 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
6
1st 2:35 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 6:21
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 12:13 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 9:29 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 10:48 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 9:32 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1