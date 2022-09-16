|
|
|AF
|WYO
Swen's late TD run pushes Wyoming over Air Force 17-14
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Titus Swen ran for 102 yards and a late fourth-quarter touchdown to give Wyoming a 17-14 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West Conference opener on Friday night.
Swen pushed three defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown that capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive for Wyoming (3-1, 1-0) with 6:06 remaining. The Cowboys then forced a three-and-out before running out the clock.
Air Force (2-1, 0-1), which entered leading the nation averaging 508.5 yards rushing, was held to 171 yards on the ground. John Lee Eldridge III carried 13 times for 104 yards.
Andrew Peasley had 162 yards passing for the Cowboys. He tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch, who made a two-handed, over-the-shoulder catch while falling across the goal line in the second quarter.
Haaziq Daniels threw a pair of touchdown passes for Air Force. Daniels lofted a pass from near the midfield logo to Cade Harris in the end zone that gave the Falcons a 14-10 lead with about 10 minutes left. Daniels connected with David Cormier inside the 10 midway through the third.
Air Force had won two straight in the series, each at home, but has lost four straight in Laramie dating to 2012.
---
|
H. Daniels
4 QB
101 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|
T. Swen
2 RB
102 RuYds, RuTD, 8 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|5
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|272
|342
|Total Plays
|54
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|180
|Rush Attempts
|40
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|101
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.8
|4-51.5
|Return Yards
|15
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|180
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|7/14
|101
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|13
|104
|0
|35
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|16
|54
|0
|7
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|9
|6
|0
|6
|
O. Fattah 44 FB
|O. Fattah
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 21 WR
|C. Harris
|3
|2
|45
|1
|41
|
K. Patterson 88 TE
|K. Patterson
|5
|3
|32
|0
|11
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|3
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Mack II 9 CB
|M. Mack II
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sanford 26 LB
|V. Sanford
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bellamy 25 DB
|J. Bellamy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Herrera 49 DE
|C. Herrera
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|5
|42.8
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|18/23
|162
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|19
|102
|1
|23
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|7
|42
|0
|21
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|5
|36
|0
|15
|
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|9
|6
|45
|0
|13
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|3
|2
|33
|0
|24
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|2
|2
|30
|0
|29
|
W. Pelissier 83 WR
|W. Pelissier
|3
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
R. Marquez 20 WR
|R. Marquez
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Driskill 36 FB
|C. Driskill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Siders 86 DE
|B. Siders
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. White 42 S
|I. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Ekeler 31 S
|W. Ekeler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 2 DB
|K. Glinton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Pregnon 76 G
|E. Pregnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeMarzo 25 LB
|C. DeMarzo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 NT
|G. Meyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sunn 45 LB
|R. Sunn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 7 CB
|J. Hawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|20
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|4
|51.5
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cooley 19 WR
|C. Cooley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at WYO 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 31(14:20 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 31. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at WYO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 40(13:49 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs (C.Goff).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 40(13:43 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; C.Herrera at WYO 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 45(13:01 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 45. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at AF 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(12:30 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to AF 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Richter; P.Zdroik at AF 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 48(11:50 - 1st) R.Marquez rushed to AF 42 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff at AF 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 42(11:41 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to AF 42. Catch made by A.Brown at AF 42. Gain of 5 yards. WYO ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(10:56 - 1st) A.Peasley scrambles to AF 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Herrera at AF 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 30(10:14 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to AF 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 23.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23(9:33 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to AF 23. Catch made by J.Cobbs at AF 23. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10(8:54 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to AF 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at AF 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WYO 11(8:11 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.Driskill.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - WYO 11(8:06 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to AF 11. Catch made by W.Wieland at AF 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Mack II at AF 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - WYO 10(7:30 - 1st) J.Hoyland 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.York Holder-C.Stewart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:28 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(7:28 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Glinton; R.Sunn at AF 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30(6:57 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Sunn at AF 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34(6:14 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at AF 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(5:40 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at AF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 37(5:04 - 1st) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Jefferson.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - AF 37(4:55 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 37. Catch made by K.Patterson at AF 37. Gain of 10 yards.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(4:19 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at AF 46.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - AF 46(3:36 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 46. Catch made by A.Terry at AF 46. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Gibbs at WYO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 39(2:55 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to WYO 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at WYO 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AF 39(2:13 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to WYO 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo; R.Sunn at WYO 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - AF 40(1:31 - 1st) H.Daniels pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by C.Harris at WYO 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 36.
|No Good
4 & 7 - AF 43(0:49 - 1st) M.Dapore 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36(0:46 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to AF 43 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(0:11 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to AF 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 36.
|Int
2 & 3 - WYO 36(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at AF 23. Intercepted by T.Taylor at AF 23. Pushed out of bounds by E.Pregnon at AF 38.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(14:52 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole at AF 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(14:20 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to WYO 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at WYO 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 48(13:41 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to WYO 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho; K.Glinton at WYO 44.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - AF 44(12:43 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to WYO 40 for yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 40. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Eldridge rushed to WYO 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at WYO 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - AF 47(12:46 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to WYO 11 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by C.Cooley.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 11(12:32 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at WYO 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23(12:11 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 23. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 23. Gain of 2 yards. J.Cobbs ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 25(11:59 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by R.Marquez at WYO 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at WYO 31.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 31(10:59 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at WYO 31.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 31(10:18 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 66 yards to AF 3 Center-C.York. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 3(10:07 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at AF 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AF 4(9:32 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; J.Bertagnole at AF 6.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 6(8:57 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 6(8:52 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 36 yards to AF 42 Center-B.Bentley. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 42(8:46 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to AF 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; J.Goodwin at AF 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 37(8:09 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to AF 14 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 14(7:26 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to AF 14. Catch made by T.Welch at AF 14. Gain of 14 yards. T.Welch for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(7:21 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at AF 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - AF 30(6:47 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Glinton; E.Gibbs at AF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 36(6:12 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AF 36(6:07 - 2nd) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 36. Catch made by K.Patterson at AF 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.DeMarzo at AF 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(5:24 - 2nd) H.Daniels scrambles to AF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at AF 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 49(4:38 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to WYO 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at WYO 49.
|Sack
3 & 6 - AF 49(4:02 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 49 for -2 yards (D.Harris)
|Punt
4 & 8 - AF 49(3:23 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 41 yards to WYO 10 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by C.Cooley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10(3:17 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 10. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; P.Zdroik at WYO 12.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 12(2:41 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 25 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at WYO 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:03 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at WYO 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28(1:24 - 2nd) W.Pelissier rushed to WYO 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; V.Sanford at WYO 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 29(0:40 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at WYO 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 30(0:35 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 43 yards to AF 27 Center-C.York. Downed by M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harris; C.Godbout at AF 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 29(14:24 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at AF 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - AF 34(13:52 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at AF 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(13:13 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at AF 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - AF 39(12:39 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.White at AF 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - AF 46(11:58 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at AF 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 50(11:23 - 3rd) O.Fattah rushed to WYO 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Siders at WYO 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 46(10:45 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to WYO 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 43(9:57 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to WYO 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Omotosho at WYO 41.
|+35 YD
4 & 1 - AF 41(9:16 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to WYO 6 for 35 yards. Tackled by I.White at WYO 6.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - AF 6(8:45 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to WYO 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout at WYO 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - AF 9(7:59 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Eldridge (S.Suiaunoa). PENALTY on AF-AF Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - AF 9(7:52 - 3rd) H.Daniels pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by D.Cormier at WYO 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Cormier for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 3rd) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 3rd) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:45 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at WYO 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 25(7:13 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at WYO 32. PENALTY on WYO-J.Cobbs Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - WYO 22(6:38 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 22. Catch made by W.Pelissier at WYO 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at WYO 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WYO 30(6:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 25(4:43 - 3rd) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; B.Richter at WYO 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - WYO 26(5:02 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 46 yards to AF 28 Center-C.York. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(4:59 - 3rd) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Ekeler at AF 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - AF 31(4:20 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Meyer at AF 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - AF 33(3:39 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs; C.Godbout at AF 36.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AF 36(3:01 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 48 yards to WYO 16 Center-B.Bentley. C.Cooley returned punt from the WYO 16. Tackled by T.Taylor at WYO 16.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 16(2:52 - 3rd) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at WYO 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(2:12 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at WYO 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 38(1:40 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; M.Mack II at WYO 46.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:04 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 41 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at WYO 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 41(0:20 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by W.Pelissier at WYO 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at WYO 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 46(15:00 - 4th) A.Peasley scrambles to AF 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at AF 46.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - WYO 46(14:19 - 4th) PENALTY on WYO-WYO Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 49(13:53 - 4th) C.Stewart punts 51 yards to AF End Zone Center-C.York. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 20(13:53 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout; I.White at AF 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - AF 29(13:14 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Suiaunoa at AF 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 32(12:45 - 4th) H.Daniels rushed to AF 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbs at AF 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AF 38(12:01 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 47 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Ekeler at AF 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(11:23 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertagnole; R.Sunn at AF 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - AF 48(10:44 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Harris.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - AF 48(10:41 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 48. Catch made by K.Patterson at AF 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Glinton at WYO 41.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(10:07 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by C.Harris at WYO 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Harris for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 4th) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) L.Wieland kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(9:58 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at WYO 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 26(9:19 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland (C.Goff).
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - WYO 26(9:12 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 26. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 26. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at WYO 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 50(8:27 - 4th) A.Peasley scrambles to AF 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at AF 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 45(7:51 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to AF 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford at AF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35(7:13 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to AF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at AF 34.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 34(6:35 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to AF 34. Catch made by P.Christensen at AF 34. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - WYO 5(6:13 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to AF End Zone for 5 yards. T.Swen for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 4th) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 4th) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(6:06 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Hawkins; J.Bertagnole at AF 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(5:38 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Godbout; J.Bertagnole at AF 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AF 47(5:07 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AF 47(5:00 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Patterson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 47(4:54 - 4th) C.Bay punts 53 yards to WYO End Zone Center-B.Bentley. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(4:47 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at WYO 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 21(4:08 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Sanford; C.Herrera at WYO 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 24(3:21 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by W.Pelissier at WYO 24. Gain of 8 yards.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32(2:41 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at WYO 29.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WYO 29(2:37 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - WYO 29(2:31 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 46 for 17 yards. T.Swen ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:42 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to AF 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 44. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. T.Swen rushed to AF 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Goff at AF 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 45(1:42 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to AF 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at AF 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 46(0:57 - 4th) D.McNeely rushed to AF 43 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Mack II at AF 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 43(0:51 - 4th) A.Peasley kneels at the AF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WYO 46(0:19 - 4th) A.Peasley kneels at the AF 50.
