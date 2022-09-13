|
|
|EMICH
|ARIZST
Arizona State hosts Eastern Michigan ahead of conference tests
With games looming against Utah and USC in the next two weeks, Arizona State and coach Herm Edwards are trying to not look past Eastern Michigan Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils and Eagles are coming off humbling losses after winning their respective season openers the previous week.
Eastern Michigan (1-1) lost 49-21 at Louisiana while Arizona State (1-1) fell 34-17 at Oklahoma State.
"They're very experienced on defense; they've played together for a while," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said of Eastern Michigan. "It's going to be a good football game for us as we come off a tough loss and having to play these guys. It's going to wake us up once we watch the tape."
The Eagles kept Louisiana scoreless in the first half before allowing seven touchdowns in the second half off six turnovers.
"I told the guys, and I mean this, that we played really, really hard," Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton. "It is impossible to win a football game especially against a championship-caliber opponent when you turn the ball over six times. If it's a zero-zero turnover situation, it's probably a fun locker room right now."
Creighton has directed Eastern Michigan to three Power Five wins -- Rutgers in 2017, Purdue in 2018, and Illinois in 2019. Creighton is the only active MAC coach to have multiple wins against Power Five teams.
All of Eastern Michigan's defensive starters are returners from last season, including five seniors.
One of the seniors, defensive end Jose Ramirez, attended nearby Arizona as a freshman in 2017 before transferring to Riverside (Calif.) Community College ahead of his Eastern Michigan career. He had seven tackles, one for loss, against Louisiana.
He will target Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, who completed 12-of-24 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown at Oklahoma State but was under duress consistently. He was sacked three times.
The Sun Devils failed to convert the first nine of their third down chances and finished 2 of 13 overall. They ran 61 plays. Oklahoma State ran 84.
-- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-15
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|468
|355
|Total Plays
|73
|55
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|315
|170
|Rush Attempts
|51
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|153
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|9-84
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|4-48.8
|Return Yards
|11
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|315
|RUSH YDS
|170
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|10/14
|93
|0
|1
|
A. Smith 19 QB
|A. Smith
|4/8
|60
|1
|0
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1/1
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 19 QB
|A. Smith
|8
|55
|0
|20
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|4
|11
|1
|4
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|4
|4
|59
|0
|42
|
A. Paaske 85 TE
|A. Paaske
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|4
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|5
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
A. Jackson 3 TE
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
D. Smith 5 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Howie 68 OL
|A. Howie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|3/3
|40
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|20/32
|185
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|16
|127
|1
|44
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|32
|0
|14
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|3
|7
|1
|3
|
Z. Freeman 14 WR
|Z. Freeman
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|8
|7
|88
|0
|29
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|6
|4
|29
|1
|15
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|5
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
Z. Freeman 14 WR
|Z. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hatch 44 FB
|C. Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Markham 12 DB
|K. Markham
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|4
|48.8
|1
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) ASU kicks 55 yards from ASU 35 to the EMC 10. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(15:00 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(14:54 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 35. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 44(14:31 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 50 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 50(14:08 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 50. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 45(13:50 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 41.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 41(13:04 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 26 for 15 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(12:52 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(12:13 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ASU 23. Catch made by D.Lassiter at ASU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(11:55 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ASU 14. Catch made by T.Knue at ASU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 8.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 8(11:52 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(11:12 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for S.Evans.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - EMICH 17(11:08 - 1st) J.Gomez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(10:57 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 24(10:19 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARIZST 28(9:44 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 28.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 28(9:05 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 72 yards to EMC End Zone Center-J.Ferlmann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(8:55 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - EMICH 18(8:21 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 28.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 28(7:41 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(7:11 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 48(7:03 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - EMICH 47(6:16 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 48(5:53 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by A.Jackson at EMC 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(5:25 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 36(5:03 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 33(4:24 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to ASU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 30.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(3:57 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by A.Paaske at ASU 30. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 4(3:22 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to ASU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Jackson for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(3:18 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at ASU 44. PENALTY on ASU-D.Holmes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 15(3:08 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 15. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZST 22(2:11 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at ASU 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(1:53 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 31(1:48 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 44 yards to EMC 25 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by H.Beydoun.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(1:39 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(1:21 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 34(0:56 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(0:40 - 1st) T.Powell pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 46. Intercepted by K.Markham at ASU 46. Tackled by A.Howie at EMC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(0:29 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 14 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 14. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 7(0:10 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 3(15:00 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 3. Catch made by A.Johnson at EMC 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Johnson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Feely kicks 58 yards from ASU 35 to the EMC 7. Fair catch by S.Evans.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:52 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(14:32 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 40(14:00 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 40. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 40. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(13:23 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 47(13:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(12:18 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 48 for -9 yards (A.Cooper)
|+13 YD
2 & 19 - EMICH 48(11:46 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to ASU 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 39(11:07 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to ASU 39. Catch made by S.Evans at ASU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(10:44 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 27(10:26 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 25.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 25(9:43 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to ASU 9 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 9(9:00 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to ASU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 6(8:17 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to ASU 6. Catch made by H.Beydoun at ASU 6. Gain of 6 yards. H.Beydoun for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:11 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:05 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(7:26 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to EMC 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(6:52 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to EMC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 23(6:14 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(5:35 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:58 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hatch.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 21(4:54 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 21. Catch made by A.Johnson at EMC 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 6(4:18 - 2nd) Z.Freeman rushed to EMC 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 2(3:42 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZST 3(2:59 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to EMC End Zone for 3 yards. E.Jones for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 50 yards from ASU 50 to the EMC End Zone. S.Evans returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at EMC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(2:46 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(2:43 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(2:30 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 35(2:24 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to EMC 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 43(1:52 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at EMC 48.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(1:47 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 48. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 48. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(1:30 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 3(1:16 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to ASU End Zone for 3 yards. S.Evans for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(1:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZST 17(1:07 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZST 17(1:03 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 25(0:20 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 31.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ARIZST 31(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-C.McCullough False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZST 26(0:12 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 48 yards to EMC 15 Center-ASU. H.Beydoun returned punt from the EMC 15. Tackled by ASU at EMC 26. PENALTY on ASU-C.Edmonds Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 25. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 9(14:52 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 16.
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 16(14:17 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 16. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(13:43 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 37(13:06 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(12:35 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARIZST 50(11:57 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ARIZST 50(11:53 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 50. Catch made by C.Hall at ASU 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(11:38 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for Z.Freeman.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(11:32 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to EMC 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 36.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - ARIZST 36(11:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on ASU-D.Holmes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZST 41(10:36 - 3rd) E.Jones scrambles to EMC 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARIZST 39(9:49 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(9:45 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 33 for 28 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(9:17 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 26(8:33 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to ASU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(8:06 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 22(8:00 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to ASU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 22(7:16 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - EMICH 30(7:09 - 3rd) J.Gomez 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU 1. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(6:57 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 46(6:22 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 45 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:50 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to EMC 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 43(5:09 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 39(4:26 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by E.Badger at EMC 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32. PENALTY on ASU-E.Badger Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(4:01 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(3:53 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 47. Catch made by C.Hall at EMC 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(3:15 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 33 for yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 33. PENALTY on ASU-I.Glass Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 46(2:48 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 46. Catch made by J.Conyers at EMC 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 41.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARIZST 41(2:09 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for ASU.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARIZST 41(2:04 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARIZST 41(1:58 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 31 yards to EMC 10 Center-J.Ferlmann. Downed by ASU.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(1:58 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 14(1:21 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:35 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(15:00 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(14:40 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to EMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 42.
|Sack
2 & 8 - EMICH 42(14:05 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 35 for -7 yards (M.Robertson)
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - EMICH 35(13:18 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 37.
|Punt
4 & 13 - EMICH 37(12:37 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 43 yards to ASU 20 Center-S.Bird. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(12:22 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 20. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 30. PENALTY on EMC-G.Trueman Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:00 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 47(11:25 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(11:00 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|+44 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 44(10:55 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to EMC End Zone for 44 yards. X.Valladay for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 4th) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 4th) J.Feely kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(10:48 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(10:08 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 34.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 34(9:35 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 34 for 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(8:41 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 25(7:56 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 22.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(7:19 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 9 for 13 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 9(6:43 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - EMICH 7(5:59 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to ASU 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 3(5:13 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to ASU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - EMICH 9(4:26 - 4th) J.Gomez 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-A.Heston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 57 yards from EMC 35 to the ASU 8. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at ASU 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(4:17 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by EMC at ASU 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(4:00 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 41. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(3:50 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 46. Catch made by G.Sanders at EMC 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 41(3:21 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to EMC 19 for 22 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(3:03 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to EMC 16 for yards. E.Jones ran out of bounds. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - ARIZST 34(2:45 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by M.Swinson at EMC 34. Gain of yards. M.Swinson ran out of bounds. PENALTY on EMC-H.Beydoun Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - ARIZST 29(2:42 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - ARIZST 29(2:38 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to EMC 14 for yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 14. PENALTY on ASU-ASU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 30 - ARIZST 39(2:11 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to EMC 39. Catch made by J.Conyers at EMC 39. Gain of 10 yards. J.Conyers FUMBLES forced by EMC. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-EMC at EMC 30. Tackled by ASU at EMC 30. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(2:01 - 4th) EMC FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-A.Smith at EMC 31. A.Smith rushed to EMC 22 for yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - EMICH 22(1:18 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 24.
|+21 YD
3 & 17 - EMICH 24(1:14 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 45 for 21 yards. Tackled by ASU at EMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(0:34 - 4th) A.Smith kneels at the EMC 44.
