Missouri sticking with QB Brady Cook against Abilene Christian
Missouri hopes to get its offense back on track when it hosts Abilene Christian Saturday.
The Tigers (1-1) suffered a 40-12 loss at Kansas State in Week 2. They mustered 222 offensive yards and 14 first downs against their former Big 12 rival.
"We obviously weren't clean in running the ball or in protecting the quarterback and then just didn't make plays," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "There were some plays early that I thought we missed that could have changed the tide, but we didn't get it done."
Now they face the Wildcats (2-0) of the Western Athletic Conference at Faurot Field. Abilene Christian overcame a 13-7 first-half deficit to defeat Prairie View A&M, 21-13, in its previous game.
"We've got an inexperienced young defense," said first-year Wildcats coach Keith Patterson, who was previously defensive coordinator at Texas Tech. "We just have to get these guys to come out of the gate a little earlier. But I like the way that when stuff has happened the last two weeks, we've gone down in both games and our defense just keeps getting better and as the game goes."
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook completed 15-of 27 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State. He also rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries.
Backup quarterback Jack Abraham relieved Cook for two series and went 0-for-3 with two interceptions.
"Brady's our quarterback," Drinkwitz said. "I was just trying to light a spark or get something else going. But Brady's our quarterback."
Missouri rushed for 235 yards and piled up 558 total yards while beating Louisiana Tech 52-24 at home in its season opener.
But at Kansas State, running backs Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader and Elijah Young combined to gain 32 yards on 21 carries for the Tigers. Freshman receiver Luther Burden III, one of the highest-ranked recruits in school history, produced nine yards on one catch and one carry.
"One game doesn't define the season. How we respond will," Drinkwitz said. "There's going to be a lot of negative thoughts and opinions out there about it. But this team's got to stay together. Everything we're trying to accomplish is still out in front of us."
Abilene Christian has opened the season with two victories over Division I foes for the first time in school history. The Wildcats defeated Lamar 28-14 at home in their season opener.
Wildcats quarterback Maverick McIvor, a transfer from Texas Tech, has completed 42 of 72 passes for 483 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in two games. Receiver Kendall Catalon has 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley recorded 10 tackles against Prairie View and earned WAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
-- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|18
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|309
|487
|Total Plays
|59
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|193
|Rush Attempts
|27
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|203
|294
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.1
|5-38.2
|Return Yards
|0
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-111
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|294
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McIvor 1 QB
|M. McIvor
|19/32
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|18
|69
|0
|22
|
A. Smith 20 RB
|A. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Medlock 22 RB
|M. Medlock
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
T. White 24 RB
|T. White
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
M. McIvor 1 QB
|M. McIvor
|3
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Golightly 5 WR
|T. Golightly
|5
|3
|50
|0
|23
|
B. Taylor 13 WR
|B. Taylor
|4
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
K. Catalon 18 WR
|K. Catalon
|6
|4
|42
|0
|30
|
J. Dobbins 21 RB
|J. Dobbins
|4
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
K. Clark 8 WR
|K. Clark
|6
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Johnson 9 WR
|D. Johnson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
N. Caldwell 81 TE
|N. Caldwell
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Scruggs 0 WR
|Z. Scruggs
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Young 42 LB
|R. Young
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 12 DB
|T. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dubar 3 S
|A. Dubar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 0 DL
|T. Bradley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nwankwo 9 LB
|C. Nwankwo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Schultz 95 DL
|J. Schultz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moffett 7 S
|E. Moffett
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coheley 46 LB
|C. Coheley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paup 45 DL
|J. Paup
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moore 24 LB
|D. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Egbo Jr. 4 DB
|A. Egbo Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Taite 35 LB
|E. Taite
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Oke 98 DL
|D. Oke
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hargrove 30 LB
|T. Hargrove
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Morgan 97 DL
|W. Morgan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Golightly 5 WR
|T. Golightly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kelley 25 LB
|I. Kelley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams III 15 DB
|R. Williams III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Duke 13 DL
|A. Duke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Zepeda 37 K
|B. Zepeda
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Burke 27 P
|L. Burke
|9
|39.1
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|21/30
|294
|3
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|10
|54
|0
|20
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|6
|42
|0
|29
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|6
|33
|0
|27
|
M. Cox 35 RB
|M. Cox
|2
|16
|0
|17
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|8
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Jones 22 RB
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
B. Harris 0 RB
|B. Harris
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|9
|7
|132
|2
|79
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|6
|6
|58
|0
|18
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|7
|3
|41
|0
|25
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Chepyator 45 TE
|K. Chepyator
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 5 DL
|T. Hopper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Norris 22 LB
|W. Norris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landry 90 DL
|J. Landry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 55 DL
|A. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 10 LB
|D. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 DB
|J. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 12 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|2/4
|52
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koetting 90 K
|S. Koetting
|3
|30.3
|1
|50
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|2
|50.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|4
|27.8
|78
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ACU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ABIL 30(14:43 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at ACU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ABIL 32(14:07 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for K.Clark.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ABIL 32(14:03 - 1st) L.Burke punts 46 yards to MIZ 22 Center-ACU. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 22. L.Burden for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(13:43 - 1st) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 25. Catch made by K.Clark at ACU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at ACU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ABIL 29(13:12 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for K.Catalon.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ABIL 29(13:06 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for K.Catalon.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ABIL 29(13:00 - 1st) L.Burke punts 46 yards to MIZ 25 Center-ACU. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 25. Tackled by I.Kelley at MIZ 35.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(12:46 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Schultz at MIZ 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 38(12:22 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett; R.Young at MIZ 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 44(11:55 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Dubar at MIZ 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(11:30 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 50 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Anderson at MIZ 50.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 50(11:05 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 50. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Young at MIZ 49.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 49(10:29 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 49(10:20 - 1st) S.Koetting punts 50 yards to ACU 1 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by K.Catalon.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 1(10:10 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at ACU 7.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ABIL 7(9:34 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for K.Clark.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - ABIL 7(9:27 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 29 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at ACU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 29(9:11 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ACU 31.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - ABIL 31(8:35 - 1st) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 31. Catch made by T.Golightly at ACU 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ABIL 46(7:59 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for Z.Scruggs.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - ABIL 46(7:53 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to MIZ 26 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Robinson at MIZ 26.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 26(7:29 - 1st) M.Medlock rushed to MIZ 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; C.Bailey at MIZ 17.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ABIL 17(7:11 - 1st) PENALTY on ACU-ACU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ABIL 22(6:46 - 1st) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIZ 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 21.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ABIL 21(6:03 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for B.Taylor.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ABIL 28(5:59 - 1st) B.Zepeda 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ACU Holder-L.Burke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:54 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 28 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Egbo at MIZ 28. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 15(5:34 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 15. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Young at MIZ 21.
|+79 YD
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(5:01 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 21. Gain of 79 yards. D.Lovett for 79 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(4:47 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ACU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ABIL 26(4:10 - 1st) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for N.Caldwell.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - ABIL 26(4:05 - 1st) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell; T.Hopper at ACU 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ABIL 29(3:24 - 1st) L.Burke punts 40 yards to MIZ 31 Center-ACU. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 31. Tackled by L.Burke at ACU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(3:09 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-Z.Powell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 48(3:09 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coheley at MIZ 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 50(2:27 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 50. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 50. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Moffett at ACU 39.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 39(1:45 - 1st) E.Young rushed to ACU 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by W.Morgan at ACU 42.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 42(1:02 - 1st) S.Koetting punts 21 yards to ACU 21 Center-J.Hoffman. Downed by M.Walters.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 21(0:50 - 1st) M.Medlock rushed to ACU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ACU 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ABIL 26(0:14 - 1st) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 26. Catch made by T.Golightly at ACU 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at ACU 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 37(15:00 - 2nd) M.Medlock rushed to ACU 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ACU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ABIL 34(14:19 - 2nd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at ACU 34.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - ABIL 34(13:35 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 34. Catch made by D.Johnson at ACU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at ACU 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ABIL 44(12:49 - 2nd) L.Burke punts 15 yards to MIZ 41 Center-ACU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(12:38 - 2nd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coheley at MIZ 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(12:06 - 2nd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at MIZ 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(11:43 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Dubar at MIZ 50.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(10:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(10:41 - 2nd) S.Koetting punts 20 yards to ACU 35 Center-J.Hoffman. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(10:35 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 35. Catch made by K.Clark at ACU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Abrams-Draine at ACU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ABIL 36(9:57 - 2nd) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for T.Golightly.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - ABIL 36(9:50 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 36. Catch made by T.Golightly at ACU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Charleston at MIZ 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(9:13 - 2nd) T.White rushed to MIZ 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ABIL 46(8:35 - 2nd) T.White rushed to MIZ 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - ABIL 42(7:57 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by Z.Scruggs at MIZ 42. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 39.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ABIL 39(7:34 - 2nd) M.McIvor rushed to MIZ 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel; D.Robinson at MIZ 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(7:26 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Young at MIZ 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 40(6:50 - 2nd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 43 for yards. Tackled by T.Hargrove at MIZ 43. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 30(6:36 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 30. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at MIZ 49.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(6:02 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 49. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Moore at ACU 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(5:46 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley at ACU 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 21(5:16 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley; D.Moore at ACU 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(4:46 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley at ACU 8.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 8(4:19 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to ACU 14 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at ACU 14.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 14(3:32 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 22(3:26 - 2nd) H.Mevis 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(3:21 - 2nd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ACU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ABIL 28(2:46 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 28. Catch made by K.Catalon at ACU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at ACU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ABIL 34(2:21 - 2nd) M.McIvor rushed to ACU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ACU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ABIL 34(2:18 - 2nd) L.Burke punts 45 yards to MIZ 21 Center-ACU. Downed by C.Coheley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(2:03 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 21. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 21. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jolly at MIZ 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 22(1:31 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Schultz at MIZ 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 26(1:02 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 26(0:57 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 53 yards to ACU 21 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by K.Catalon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ABIL 21(0:48 - 2nd) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for T.Golightly.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ABIL 21(0:43 - 2nd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 21. Catch made by J.Dobbins at ACU 21. Gain of 9 yards. J.Dobbins ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ABIL 30(0:38 - 2nd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ACU 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ABIL 30(0:32 - 2nd) L.Burke punts 49 yards to MIZ 21 Center-ACU. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 21. Tackled by J.Brannon at MIZ 22.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(0:19 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 22. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by P.Jolly at MIZ 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:13 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(0:06 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at MIZ 45.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett at MIZ 29.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(14:35 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to ACU 44 for 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Dubar at ACU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(12:53 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 36 for 0 yards. C.Schrader FUMBLES forced by ACU. Fumble RECOVERED by ACU-ACU at ACU 36. Tackled by MIZ at ACU 36. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. C.Schrader rushed to ACU 36 for yards. Tackled by ACU at ACU 36. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 46(13:57 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - MIZZOU 46(13:44 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by E.Young at MIZ 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Jolly at ACU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIZZOU 47(13:12 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MIZZOU 47(13:03 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 47 yards to ACU End Zone Center-J.Hoffman. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 20(12:53 - 3rd) A.Smith rushed to ACU 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at ACU 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(12:18 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass INTERCEPTED at ACU 32. Intercepted by E.Rakestraw at ACU 32. Tackled by T.Golightly at ACU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(12:12 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to ACU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley; W.Morgan at ACU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 31(11:40 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for K.Chepyator.
|+25 YD
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 31(11:34 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 31. Catch made by B.Banister at ACU 31. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by E.Taite at ACU 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 6(10:53 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 6. Catch made by N.Peat at ACU 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.Peat for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(10:47 - 3rd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.George at ACU 27.
|+30 YD
2 & 8 - ABIL 27(10:11 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 27. Catch made by K.Catalon at ACU 27. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 43(9:51 - 3rd) J.Dobbins rushed to MIZ 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ABIL 40(9:20 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by N.Caldwell at MIZ 40. Gain of 5 yards. N.Caldwell FUMBLES forced by C.Bailey. Fumble RECOVERED by MIZ-C.Bailey at MIZ 35. Tackled by ACU at MIZ 35.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(9:12 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by ACU at ACU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(8:45 - 3rd) D.Lovett rushed to ACU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Young at ACU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 41(8:06 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 41. Catch made by L.Burden at ACU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Egbo at ACU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 35(7:29 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|No Good
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 42(7:24 - 3rd) H.Mevis 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(7:19 - 3rd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell; J.Williams at ACU 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - ABIL 39(6:39 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 39. Catch made by K.Clark at ACU 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; C.Bailey at MIZ 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 48(6:09 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 48. Catch made by J.Dobbins at MIZ 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Bailey at MIZ 41.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - ABIL 41(5:37 - 3rd) J.Dobbins rushed to MIZ 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ABIL 43(4:54 - 3rd) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 43. Catch made by J.Dobbins at MIZ 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell at MIZ 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ABIL 41(4:12 - 3rd) L.Burke punts 32 yards to MIZ 9 Center-ACU. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 3rd) B.Zepeda extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 3rd) B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:55 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Dubar at MIZ 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(3:33 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett at MIZ 48. PENALTY on MIZ-Z.Powell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 17 - MIZZOU 38(3:26 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Duke; E.Moffett at MIZ 39.
|+14 YD
2 & 16 - MIZZOU 39(2:44 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 39. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 39. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ACU at ACU 47.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 47(2:14 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to ACU 18 for 29 yards. Tackled by R.Young at ACU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(1:45 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Egbo at ACU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(1:10 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to ACU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at ACU 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 13(0:29 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 13. Catch made by D.Lovett at ACU 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Lovett for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(0:22 - 3rd) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at ACU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ABIL 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at ACU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ABIL 25(14:26 - 4th) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for B.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ABIL 25(14:20 - 4th) L.Burke punts 37 yards to MIZ 38 Center-ACU. Downed by R.Stafford.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(14:07 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at MIZ 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 46(13:20 - 4th) B.Banister rushed to ACU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson at ACU 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(13:00 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to ACU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley at ACU 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 47(12:05 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 47. Catch made by B.Banister at ACU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ACU at ACU 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(11:34 - 4th) E.Young rushed to ACU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Coheley at ACU 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 36(10:52 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 36. Catch made by L.Burden at ACU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ACU at ACU 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(10:29 - 4th) E.Young rushed to ACU 12 for 10 yards. E.Young for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIZ-B.Banister Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 22(10:29 - 4th) E.Young rushed to ACU 26 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Hargrove at ACU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 26(9:49 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 26. Catch made by L.Burden at ACU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by P.Jolly at ACU 19.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 19(9:13 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 19. Catch made by D.Lovett at ACU 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett; J.Paup at ACU 21.
|No Good
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 29(8:26 - 4th) H.Mevis 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ABIL 21(8:24 - 4th) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for B.Taylor.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ABIL 21(8:17 - 4th) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 21. Catch made by K.Catalon at ACU 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at ACU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ABIL 26(7:32 - 4th) M.McIvor steps back to pass. M.McIvor pass incomplete intended for K.Clark.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ABIL 26(7:26 - 4th) L.Burke punts 42 yards to MIZ 32 Center-ACU. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(7:16 - 4th) M.Cox rushed to MIZ 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Bradley at MIZ 31.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 31(6:41 - 4th) M.Cox rushed to MIZ 48 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Paup at MIZ 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(6:03 - 4th) M.Cox rushed to ACU 46 for yards. Tackled by ACU at ACU 46. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Ndoma-Ogar Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - MIZZOU 38(6:01 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Paup at MIZ 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 41(5:14 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to ACU 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett at ACU 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 45(4:51 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to ACU 45. Catch made by B.Banister at ACU 45. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ACU at ACU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(4:27 - 4th) B.Harris rushed to ACU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Schultz at ACU 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(3:54 - 4th) B.Harris rushed to ACU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Taite at ACU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 34(3:21 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for B.Banister.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 42(3:16 - 4th) H.Mevis 52 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-S.Koetting.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 4th) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ACU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 25(3:11 - 4th) J.Dobbins rushed to ACU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Landry at ACU 23. PENALTY on ACU-ACU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - ABIL 23(3:00 - 4th) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 23. Catch made by J.Dobbins at ACU 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Norris at ACU 30.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - ABIL 30(2:10 - 4th) M.McIvor scrambles to ACU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Norris at ACU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 35(1:49 - 4th) M.McIvor pass complete to ACU 35. Catch made by K.Catalon at ACU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at ACU 36. PENALTY on MIZ-A.Walker Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - ABIL 49(1:46 - 4th) M.McIvor pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by B.Taylor at MIZ 49. Gain of 49 yards. B.Taylor for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 4th) B.Zepeda extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 4th) B.Zepeda kicks 65 yards from ACU 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:33 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to MIZ 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at MIZ 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(1:26 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to MIZ 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Kelley at MIZ 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 37(0:41 - 4th) T.Jones rushed to MIZ 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Moffett; C.Coheley at MIZ 38.
