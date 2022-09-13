|
|
|SIL
|NWEST
Northwestern hopes to balance offense vs. SIU
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for a career-high 435 yards last week against Duke, the first time a Wildcat had topped 400 since Clayton Thorson did it four years ago.
Yet Northwestern couldn't celebrate Hilinkski's achievement because the Wildcats trailed Duke 21-0 and never could catch the visiting Blue Devils in a 31-23 loss.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald hopes Hilinski will be able to hand off more often Saturday when the Wildcats host FCS opponent Southern Illinois in Evanston, Ill.
"He probably doesn't throw the ball 60 times if the game doesn't start out the way it did," Fitzgerald said. "Our guys had great resolve and kept battling, but to sum it up, there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
The final one came with 12 seconds left when Evan Hull came up inches short of scoring on a run up the middle that would have given Northwestern (1-1) a chance at a two-point conversion to force overtime. Instead, he fumbled and Duke recovered to seal the outcome.
That play marred an otherwise terrific performance for Hull, who accounted for 278 yards from scrimmage. The running back did most of his damage as a receiver, hauling in 14 balls for 213 yards and a score.
Hull's receptions tied for fourth in program history, and his yardage is fourth best.
While the Wildcats couldn't complete a comeback, Southern Illinois (0-2) couldn't hold a lead last week.
The Salukis are coming off a 34-31 loss to Southeast Missouri State in Carbondale, Ill., when they twice led in the fourth quarter. SEMO drove the length of the field in the final two minutes to score the deciding touchdown with 11 seconds remaining.
The SIU secondary, which was seen as a strength entering the season, was ripped for 451 yards in the season-opening 64-29 loss to by Incarnate Word, and then SEMO's Paxton DeLaurent threw for 332 last week on 33 of 44 accuracy.
That's a big reason why the Salukis have fallen out of the FCS Top 25 after starting the season No. 9.
"We know we haven't played well the first two games," said SIU coach Nick Hill.
This will be just the second meeting of the schools. Northwestern scored a 33-7 victory in 2008.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
N. Baker
8 QB
241 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|
E. Hull
26 RB
124 RuYds, RuTD, 33 ReYds, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|357
|391
|Total Plays
|72
|88
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|96
|173
|Rush Attempts
|35
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|261
|218
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|27-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-37
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-19
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|261
|PASS YDS
|218
|
|
|96
|RUSH YDS
|173
|
|
|357
|TOTAL YDS
|391
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Baker 8 QB
|N. Baker
|23/34
|241
|3
|1
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|
Z. Zebrowski 12 QB
|Z. Zebrowski
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|11
|47
|0
|18
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
N. Baker 8 QB
|N. Baker
|9
|22
|1
|20
|
D. Cox 2 WR
|D. Cox
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|6
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Strong 6 RB
|J. Strong
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Daniel 3 TE
|T. Daniel
|4
|2
|65
|1
|57
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|4
|4
|48
|0
|22
|
J. Garrett 43 FB
|J. Garrett
|4
|4
|47
|2
|18
|
D. Cox 2 WR
|D. Cox
|7
|4
|38
|0
|12
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|4
|4
|18
|0
|13
|
J. Strong 6 RB
|J. Strong
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
Z. Gibson 14 WR
|Z. Gibson
|4
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|7
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Jules 4 CB
|P. Jules
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 7 S
|A. Fletcher
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 5 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Combs 12 LB
|B. Combs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 9 CB
|D. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Burrola 10 LB
|Z. Burrola
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Hagarty 52 DE
|R. Hagarty
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Davis Jr. 17 CB
|M. Davis Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 3 CB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bush 0 S
|C. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Agnew 56 DT
|K. Agnew
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lee 94 DE
|Q. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lindsey 45 DE
|R. Lindsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Smith 32 LB
|L. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greene 98 DL
|D. Greene
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 20 LB
|D. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilbert 22 LB
|L. Wilbert
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Baumgarte 91 K
|J. Baumgarte
|1/3
|45
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Torney 99 P
|N. Torney
|4
|44.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|
T. Atkins Jr. 81 WR
|T. Atkins Jr.
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|27/43
|213
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|25
|124
|1
|18
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|11
|40
|0
|9
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|7
|4
|1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|7
|4
|76
|0
|32
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|9
|8
|33
|0
|9
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|6
|3
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|2
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|6
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Bacon 13 WR
|P. Bacon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallace 18 DB
|G. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Priebe 68 OL
|J. Priebe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 8 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hollis, Jr. 13 DB
|G. Hollis, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Holmes 90 DL
|T. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|3
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the SIL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at SIL 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SIL 25(14:27 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 25. Catch made by B.Miller at SIL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at SIL 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - SIL 31(14:03 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 31. Catch made by Z.Gibson at SIL 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at SIL 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 39(13:51 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 39. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NW at SIL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SIL 38(13:26 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 38. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at SIL 40.
|Sack
3 & 9 - SIL 40(13:17 - 1st) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 37 for -3 yards (A.Hubbard)
|Punt
4 & 12 - SIL 37(12:44 - 1st) N.Torney punts 31 yards to NW 32 Center-R.Pedro. Downed by SIL.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(12:09 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at NW 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 40(12:00 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at NW 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(11:52 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 46(11:44 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at NW 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NWEST 48(11:09 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NWEST 48(11:04 - 1st) L.Akers punts 52 yards to SIL End Zone Center-W.Halkyard. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 20(10:37 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 20. Catch made by J.Williams at SIL 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NW at SIL 37. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 37(10:08 - 1st) A.Cox rushed to SIL 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at SIL 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - SIL 44(9:34 - 1st) J.Strong rushed to SIL 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at SIL 42.
|-6 YD
3 & 5 - SIL 42(8:37 - 1st) N.Baker scrambles to SIL 36 for -6 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at SIL 36.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SIL 36(8:04 - 1st) N.Torney punts 52 yards to NW 12 Center-R.Pedro. Downed by T.Atkins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(7:54 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Agnew at NW 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 14(7:23 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 14. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at NW 28.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(7:05 - 1st) R.Hilinski scrambles to NW 50 for 22 yards. R.Hilinski ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(6:51 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to SIL 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at SIL 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 42(6:21 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to SIL 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at SIL 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NW-E.Wiederkehr False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 38(5:55 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to SIL 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at SIL 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 25(5:41 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to SIL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z. Burrola at SIL 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(5:16 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 22. Catch made by E.Hull at SIL 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at SIL 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 19(4:42 - 1st) A.Tyus rushed to SIL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at SIL 14.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 14(4:10 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to SIL 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at SIL 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 8(3:51 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to SIL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at SIL 5.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 5(3:19 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to SIL 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z. Burrola at SIL 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 2(2:46 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to SIL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z. Burrola at SIL 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - NWEST 1(2:18 - 1st) R.Hilinski rushed to SIL End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hilinski for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 1st) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the SIL End Zone. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Niro at SIL 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 16(2:08 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 16. Catch made by D.Cox at SIL 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at SIL 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 27(1:32 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 27. Catch made by A.Cox at SIL 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at SIL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SIL 35(1:19 - 1st) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at SIL 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - SIL 35(0:44 - 1st) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 35. Catch made by D.Cox at SIL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at SIL 43.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 43(15:00 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 43. Catch made by T.Daniel at SIL 43. Gain of 57 yards. T.Daniel for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) J.Baumgarte extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) T.Burks kicks 65 yards from SIL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:52 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Jules at NW 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(14:30 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Lindsey at NW 46.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 46(14:00 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 46. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at SIL 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(13:40 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at SIL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NWEST 27(13:18 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 27(13:12 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to SIL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z. Burrola L.Wilbert at SIL 27.
|+15 YD
4 & 6 - NWEST 27(12:36 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 27. Catch made by M.Lang at SIL 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Bush at SIL 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 12(12:12 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 4(11:38 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 4. Catch made by B.Kirtz at SIL 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at SIL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 1(11:06 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to SIL End Zone for 1 yards. E.Hull for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 59 yards from NW 35 to the SIL 6. T.Atkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Niro at SIL 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 25(10:51 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 25. Catch made by J.Garrett at SIL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Wallace at SIL 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 35(10:34 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NW 47 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Wallace at NW 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 47(10:23 - 2nd) J.Williams pass complete to NW 47. Catch made by J.Strong at NW 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 35(9:48 - 2nd) J.Strong rushed to NW 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - SIL 36(9:19 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by D.Cox at NW 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 24(8:48 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NW 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher X.Mueller at NW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SIL 25(8:02 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Daniel.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SIL 25(7:55 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox.
|No Good
4 & 11 - SIL 32(7:52 - 2nd) J.Baumgarte 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Pedro Holder-N.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-J.Priebe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NWEST 20(7:47 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for C.Mangieri.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NWEST 20(7:44 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at NW 20.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NWEST 20(7:09 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NWEST 20(7:02 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 45 yards to SIL 35 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by O.Adeyi.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 35(6:48 - 2nd) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher S.McLaughlin at SIL 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SIL 40(6:30 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 40. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 40. Gain of 13 yards. R.Elliott ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 47(6:04 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 47. Catch made by D.Cox at NW 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Hollis at NW 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - SIL 40(5:28 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher S.McLaughlin at NW 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SIL 39(4:46 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by J.Strong at NW 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 35.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 35(4:03 - 2nd) N.Baker scrambles to NW 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 37.
|Int
2 & 12 - SIL 37(3:30 - 2nd) N.Baker pass INTERCEPTED at NW 28. Intercepted by X.Mueller at NW 28. Tackled by SIL at NW 28.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(3:19 - 2nd) R.Hilinski rushed to NW 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at NW 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 31(2:52 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Davis at NW 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 35(2:43 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Combs at NW 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(2:29 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 41(2:19 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro. PENALTY on SIL-C.Bush Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Int
3 & 10 - NWEST 41(2:19 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at SIL 48. Intercepted by B.Combs at SIL 48. Pushed out of bounds by J.Priebe at NW 33. PENALTY on NW-R.Hilinski Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 2nd) T.Burks kicks 65 yards from SIL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on NW-E.Hull False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 20(2:04 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at NW 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(1:49 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at NW 37.
|Int
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(1:36 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at NW 36. Intercepted by Z. Burrola at NW 36. Tackled by NW at NW 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 36(1:30 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SIL 36(1:24 - 2nd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by Z.Gibson at NW 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at NW 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SIL 29(1:20 - 2nd) N.Baker scrambles to NW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 27.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - SIL 27(0:34 - 2nd) J.Williams scrambles to NW 17 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lewis at NW 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 17(0:28 - 2nd) N.Baker scrambles to NW 15 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pate at NW 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SIL 15(0:22 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SIL 15(0:17 - 2nd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for Z.Gibson.
4 & 8 - SIL 22(0:13 - 2nd) J.Baumgarte 32 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-R.Pedro Holder-N.Baker. J.Lewis blocked the kick. B.Gallagher recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by C.Evans B.Branyan at SIL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Burks kicks 61 yards from SIL 35 to the NW 4. E.Hull returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Wilbert at NW 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 29(14:55 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 29. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 29. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Harris K.Agnew at NW 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - NWEST 28(14:26 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at NW 29.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NWEST 29(13:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on SIL-R.Hagarty Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 34(13:45 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 34(13:32 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 41 yards to SIL 25 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 25(13:25 - 3rd) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at SIL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SIL 26(13:03 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 26. Catch made by R.Elliott at SIL 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at SIL 30.
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - SIL 30(12:33 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 30. Catch made by J.Williams at SIL 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 48(12:06 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 48. Catch made by Z.Gibson at NW 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis G.Hollis at NW 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SIL 48(11:23 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to NW 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - SIL 48(10:42 - 3rd) N.Baker scrambles to NW 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 40.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - SIL 40(9:54 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to NW 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher X.Mueller at NW 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 37(9:33 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to NW 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SIL 36(9:06 - 3rd) N.Baker pass complete to NW 36. Catch made by T.Daniel at NW 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis B.Gallagher at NW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SIL 28(8:25 - 3rd) J.Williams steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - SIL 35(8:10 - 3rd) J.Baumgarte 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Pedro Holder-N.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 3rd) T.Burks kicks 55 yards from SIL 35 to the NW 10. Fair catch by R.Niro.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:05 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:58 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at NW 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(7:17 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at NW 31. Intercepted by B.Combs at NW 31. B.Combs for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SIL-M.Davis Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(7:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on SIL-SIL Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(7:05 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SIL 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 43(6:50 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hagarty at SIL 38.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 38(6:29 - 3rd) C.Porter rushed to SIL 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Douglas at SIL 40.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - NWEST 40(5:51 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 40. Catch made by E.Hull at SIL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 38.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 38(5:25 - 3rd) R.Elliott rushed to SIL 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher T.Holmes at SIL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SIL 36(4:57 - 3rd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox.
|Sack
3 & 12 - SIL 36(4:48 - 3rd) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker sacked at SIL 28 for -8 yards (R.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - SIL 28(4:15 - 3rd) N.Torney punts 35 yards to NW 37 Center-R.Pedro. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(4:04 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 37. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Fletcher at NW 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 41(3:54 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 41. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Miller at NW 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 45(3:09 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at SIL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(2:50 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 45.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 45(2:13 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 45. Catch made by M.Washington at SIL 45. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(1:43 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.Lee at SIL 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 10(1:13 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to SIL 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Okeke at SIL 11.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 11(0:36 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 11. Catch made by M.Lang at SIL 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at SIL 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NWEST 16(15:00 - 4th) A.Stage 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Halkyard Holder-L.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 61 yards from NW 35 to the SIL 4. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Williams at SIL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SIL 26(14:48 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SIL 26(14:48 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Daniel.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SIL 26(14:39 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox. PENALTY on NW-R.Heard Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 41(14:34 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 41. Catch made by J.Williams at SIL 41. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at SIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SIL 39(14:03 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for A.Cox.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - SIL 39(13:58 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 39. Catch made by J.Garrett at SIL 39. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at SIL 49.
|+20 YD
4 & 2 - SIL 49(13:53 - 4th) N.Baker scrambles to NW 31 for 20 yards. N.Baker ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 31(13:46 - 4th) D.Cox rushed to NW 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 24.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - SIL 24(13:07 - 4th) A.Cox rushed to NW 9 for 15 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - SIL 9(12:35 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to NW 9. Catch made by J.Garrett at NW 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Garrett for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 4th) J.Baumgarte extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 4th) T.Burks kicks 65 yards from SIL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:28 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to NW 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(12:03 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 31(11:59 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 31. Catch made by J.Gill at NW 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at NW 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(11:39 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at NW 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(11:19 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 40. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 40. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at NW 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(10:56 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to SIL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Okeke at SIL 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NWEST 46(10:22 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to SIL 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Hagarty at SIL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NWEST 46(10:06 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to SIL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at SIL 44.
4 & 2 - NWEST(9:09 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW. PENALTY on SIL-P.Jules Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on NW-R.Hilinski Intentional Grounding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - NWEST 44(8:58 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 44. Catch made by E.Hull at SIL 44. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 42. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(8:42 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to SIL 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NWEST 33(8:19 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to SIL 29 for 4 yards. E.Hull FUMBLES forced by R.Hagarty. Fumble RECOVERED by SIL-C.Harris at SIL 29. Tackled by NW at SIL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 29(8:15 - 4th) N.Baker pass complete to SIL 29. Catch made by J.Williams at SIL 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NW at SIL 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 40(7:43 - 4th) N.Baker scrambles to SIL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at SIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SIL 42(7:05 - 4th) A.Cox rushed to SIL 42 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at SIL 42.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SIL 42(6:25 - 4th) N.Baker steps back to pass. N.Baker pass incomplete intended for D.Cox.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SIL 42(6:16 - 4th) N.Torney punts 58 yards to NW End Zone Center-R.Pedro. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(6:07 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NWEST 20(6:03 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at NW 10 for -10 yards (P.Jules) R.Hilinski FUMBLES forced by P.Jules. Fumble RECOVERED by SIL-N.Okeke at NW 10. Tackled by NW at NW 10.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 10(5:54 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NW 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke at NW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SIL 1(5:11 - 4th) N.Baker rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. N.Baker for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:09 - 4th) J.Baumgarte extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:09 - 4th) T.Burks kicks 65 yards from SIL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:09 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SIL at NW 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(4:46 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at NW 41 for -2 yards (D.Greene)
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 41(4:23 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 41. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jules at NW 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 45(3:54 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Fletcher at SIL 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(3:38 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 46. Catch made by E.Hull at SIL 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at SIL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - NWEST 38(3:16 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 38. Catch made by E.Hull at SIL 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at SIL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(3:00 - 4th) R.Hilinski rushed to SIL 32 for 0 yards. R.Hilinski FUMBLES forced by SIL. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-R.Hilinski at SIL 38. Tackled by SIL at SIL 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - NWEST 38(2:26 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 38. Catch made by NW at SIL 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 30(2:18 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 30. Catch made by B.Kirtz at SIL 30. Gain of 12 yards. B.Kirtz ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NWEST 18(2:11 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski sacked at SIL 28 for -10 yards (SIL) PENALTY on NW-R.Hilinski Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - NWEST 28(2:02 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+14 YD
3 & 20 - NWEST 28(2:00 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 28. Catch made by A.Clair at SIL 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 14. PENALTY on SIL-M.Calhoun Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NWEST 7(1:53 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for P.Bacon.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 7(1:45 - 4th) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 7(1:40 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 7. Catch made by A.Clair at SIL 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SIL at SIL 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - NWEST 3(1:20 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to SIL 3. Catch made by M.Washington at SIL 3. Gain of 3 yards. M.Washington for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 4th) A.Stage extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 4th) A.Stage kicks onside 13 from NW 35 to NW 48. B.Miller returns the kickoff. Tackled by NW at NW 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 47(1:18 - 4th) R.Elliott rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at NW 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - SIL 46(1:14 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NW 41 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Gallagher at NW 41.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SIL 41(1:09 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to NW 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Wallace N.Story at NW 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SIL 32(0:56 - 4th) N.Baker kneels at the NW 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SIL 33(0:55 - 4th) N.Baker kneels at the NW 36.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - SIL 36(0:24 - 4th) N.Baker kneels at the NW 38.
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
4th 0:06 ESPU
-
PURDUE
CUSE
22
25
4th 2:30 ESP2
-
WKY
IND
30
28
4th 0:47 BTN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
20
4th 12:32 ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
16
14
3rd 4:31 ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
51
3rd 3:35 ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
3
24
2nd 3:02 ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
17
13
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
CAL
ND
7
0
2nd 10:17 NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
7
9
1st 4:11 MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
0
1st 3:33 ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
0
1st 14:37 ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
0
1st 13:53 CBSSN
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
059 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
062.5 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
045.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
047.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
044 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
058 O/U
-8.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-25
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
050 O/U
+17
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
053 O/U
-30.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
064 O/U
-14.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
062.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
059.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
050.5 O/U
-33
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
051.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062.5 O/U
-31
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
048 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
048 O/U
+11
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
058 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
052 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
048.5 O/U
+3
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN