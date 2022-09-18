|
Cam Rising throws 4 TD passes, No. 14 Utah routs SDSU 35-7
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Cam Rising threw for 224 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in three quarters to help No. 14 Utah rout San Diego State 35-7 on Saturday night.
Rising is the first Utah quarterback since 2017 to pass for 200 or more yards in the first three games of the season. The Utes (2-1) forced a pair of turnovers and scored touchdowns following both takeaways.
Utah totaled 398 yards and held an opponent to a single touchdown for the second consecutive game. The Utes totaled 309 yards over the final three quarters.
''We just couldn't get in a rhythm offensively (in the first quarter),'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''But once we got going and got momentum, the floodgates kind of opened and we put the game away mid-third quarter.''
San Diego State (1-2) lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister to an eye injury in the first quarter and never got on track offensively. The Aztecs failed to convert a third down until midway through the third quarter and did not surpass 100 total yards of offense until the final minute of the quarter.
''Braxton got a thumb in the eye,'' Aztecs coach Brady Hoke said. ''It was just black for him at one time and blurred for most of the game. He couldn't see.''
Third-string quarterback Kyle Crum directed San Diego State for most of the final three quarters. He threw for 53 yards and touchdown and also had an interception.
Utah roared to life on offense in the second quarter.
Rising threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives to help the Utes take a 21-0 halftime lead. He got Utah on the board with a 30-yard strike to Brant Kuithe. His second touchdown pass was a 13-yard toss to Solomon Enis in the back of the end zone. Rising capped it off with a 15-yard pass to Devaughn Vele with 20 seconds left in the half.
We didn't get the pressure we needed on the QB,'' Aztecs defensive end Jonah Tavai said. ''Obviously, Cam Rising is a great player, and he did a wonderful job.''
Rising ended up completing 10 of 12 passes for 123 yards in the second quarter alone.
Caine Savage recovered a fumble by Justus Tavai at the Aztecs 27 to set up Utah's third touchdown before halftime.
The Utes eventually scored touchdowns on five straight drives, culminating in Rising's fourth touchdown pass - a 3-yard toss to Vele - that gave Utah a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter.
''We just relaxed and started to play our brand of ball,'' Rising said. ''That's when we started to get things going.''
THE TAKEAWAY
San Diego State: The Aztecs cycled through three quarterbacks in the first half, complicating their efforts to generate offensive momentum when the game was still within reach. San Diego State totaled 43 yards and one first down before halftime.
Utah For the second consecutive week, the Utes struggled to move the chains in the first quarter before breaking a close game open. Utah totaled 260 yards and 15 first downs by halftime. But the Utes were held to 89 yards in the first quarter and averaged only 4.0 yards per play before generating 7.1 yards per play in the second quarter.
NO PASSING ZONE
San Diego State tallied just seven yards and two completions on five pass attempts in the first half. The Utes were especially stifling in the second quarter, allowing a single yard through the air.
''We should be good back there (in the secondary) because the guys have played good football for us in the past,'' Whittingham said. ''They're very smart. They study film and they do a good job of knowing sets and personnel groups and what's coming before it happens.''
CURRY OUT
Utah running back Chris Curry suffered a season-ending injury after tallying a single carry for eight yards. Curry ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while appearing in all three games this season for the Utes.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Utah could move up a couple of spots in the AP Top 25 on Monday after another dominating victory.
UP NEXT
San Diego State: Hosts Toledo next Saturday.
Utah: At Arizona State next Saturday.
J. Nicholson
85 WR
5 ReYds, REC
C. Rising
7 QB
224 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|22
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|173
|398
|Total Plays
|55
|68
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|174
|Rush Attempts
|34
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|60
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|7-21
|18-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-65
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.6
|5-38.2
|Return Yards
|7
|85
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|7-71
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|60
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|173
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|5/16
|53
|1
|1
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|1/4
|6
|0
|0
W. Haskell 3 QB
|W. Haskell
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|5
|31
|0
|14
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|29
|0
|18
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|6
|19
|0
|10
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|7
|11
|0
|9
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|3
|10
|0
|7
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|5
|8
|0
|6
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2
|5
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
P. Wesley II 41 WR
|P. Wesley II
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Nicholson 85 WR
|J. Nicholson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. De Los Reyes 84 WR
|D. De Los Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|8
|45.6
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|18/30
|224
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|16
|59
|1
|18
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|9
|34
|0
|9
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|22
|0
|22
C. Curry 24 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|8
|0
|8
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|5
|4
|0
|15
B. Barnes 16 QB
|B. Barnes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|9
|5
|64
|1
|30
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|4
|3
|38
|2
|20
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|3
|3
|38
|0
|25
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|5
|3
|35
|1
|15
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|2
|33
|0
|26
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|5
|38.2
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|5
|12.0
|17
|0
T. Gilmore 15 WR
|T. Gilmore
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
M. Mataele 15 CB
|M. Mataele
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:32 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:27 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 40(13:51 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to UTH 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(13:12 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to SDSU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 48(12:54 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:28 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:15 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:09 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 30 yards to SDSU 8 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 8(12:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 14 - SDGST 4(12:01 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 3.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SDGST 3(11:28 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 1 for -2 yards (K.Reid; V.Fillinger)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - SDGST 1(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 1(10:34 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 10.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 10(9:44 - 1st) J.Browning punts 48 yards to UTH 42 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 42. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(9:33 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 44.
|Sack
2 & 3 - UTAH 44(8:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 41 for -15 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UTAH 41(8:09 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|Punt
4 & 18 - UTAH 41(8:01 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 34 yards to SDSU 25 Center-J.Greep. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:53 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:47 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(7:20 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(7:15 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 41(6:42 - 1st) B.Burmeister scrambles to SDSU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 48(5:51 - 1st) J.Browning punts 34 yards to UTH 18 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(5:43 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 21(5:23 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 21(5:14 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 30.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(4:41 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to SDSU 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:14 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 41 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 41. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 42(3:57 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:15 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for UTH.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:08 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by M.Bernard at SDSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UTAH 41(2:24 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(2:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:42 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:27 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:23 - 1st) J.Browning punts 43 yards to UTH 10 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 10. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(0:42 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 28(0:27 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 33.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(14:45 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 36(14:20 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UTAH 36(14:12 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 28 for -8 yards (G.Fountain)
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTAH 28(13:38 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to SDSU 28 Center-J.Greep. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 28. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(13:26 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 37(12:55 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 37(12:17 - 2nd) W.Haskell pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 38.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 38(11:37 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 48 yards to UTH 14 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 14. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 23. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 26(10:58 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 28.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 28(10:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 28. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(9:55 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 30(9:05 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Kuithe for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTH-M.Diabate Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(8:59 - 2nd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 49(8:22 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 49.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 49(7:37 - 2nd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 48(6:52 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 47 yards to UTH 5 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 5. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(6:41 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 19(6:24 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 19.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 19(5:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 27. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(5:12 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 49(4:35 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 27 for 24 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(3:51 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to SDSU 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 12(3:39 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 10.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 10(2:54 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 13(2:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 13. Catch made by S.Enis at SDSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. S.Enis for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 45 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU 20. J.Tavai returns the kickoff. J.Tavai FUMBLES forced by UTH. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-C.Savage at SDSU 27. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(2:01 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SDSU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 22(1:55 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(1:20 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to SDSU 17 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 17. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - UTAH 22(0:57 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 22. Catch made by S.Enis at SDSU 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 15(0:39 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by D.Vele at SDSU 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Vele for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for SDSU. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 20(14:55 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(14:28 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum sacked at SDSU 31 for -7 yards (V.Fillinger)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - SDGST 31(13:58 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|Int
3 & 11 - SDGST 37(13:32 - 3rd) K.Crum pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 44. Intercepted by K.Reid at SDSU 44. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(13:22 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 24(12:45 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 21(12:06 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(11:38 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU End Zone for 18 yards. T.Thomas for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(11:31 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 24 for yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 24. PENALTY on SDSU-A.Uluave Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 15(11:02 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SDGST 18(10:21 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 18(10:15 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 24(9:40 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 48 yards to UTH 28 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 28. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 45.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(9:26 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 45. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 45. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(8:52 - 3rd) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 28.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 28(8:16 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by D.Kincaid at SDSU 28. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 3(7:41 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 3. Catch made by D.Vele at SDSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Vele for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU End Zone. B.Penny returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 16(7:26 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 18(6:45 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 18(6:39 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:09 - 3rd) K.Crum pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by J.Nicholson at SDSU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 33(5:30 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 37(4:48 - 3rd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(4:15 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(4:08 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SDGST 38(3:23 - 3rd) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SDGST 38(3:18 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 55 yards to UTH 7 Center-R.Wintermeyer. T.Gilmore returned punt from the UTH 7. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 18.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(3:03 - 3rd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 26(2:23 - 3rd) C.Curry rushed to UTH 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(1:58 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Parks.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 34(1:52 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to UTH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 36.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 36(1:10 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 36(1:02 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 39 yards to SDSU 25 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(0:54 - 3rd) K.Crum pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(0:22 - 3rd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 43(15:00 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - SDGST 45(14:10 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-K.Crum Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 40(14:01 - 4th) J.Armstead rushed to UTH 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 46. PENALTY on UTH-UTH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(14:00 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 36(13:58 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 36(13:32 - 4th) C.Davis rushed to UTH 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - SDGST 35(12:52 - 4th) K.Crum pass complete to UTH 35. Catch made by P.Wesley at UTH 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 26.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - SDGST 26(12:18 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(12:11 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 27(11:30 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 32(10:50 - 4th) B.Barnes rushed to UTH 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 35.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAH 35(9:57 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-UTH Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 30(9:57 - 4th) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to SDSU 26 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(9:48 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - SDGST 22(9:10 - 4th) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SDGST 26(8:31 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SDGST 26(8:22 - 4th) PENALTY on UTH-UTH Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 31(8:22 - 4th) J.Browning punts 42 yards to UTH 27 Center-R.Wintermeyer. M.Mataele MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by SDSU-M.Shaw at UTH 25. Tackled by UTH at UTH 25.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:11 - 4th) K.Crum rushed to UTH 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 24(8:03 - 4th) K.Christon rushed to UTH 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 21.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 21(7:05 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for J.Nicholson.
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - SDGST 21(6:59 - 4th) K.Crum pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by B.Penny at UTH 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:25 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SDGST 20(6:12 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for D.De Los Reyes.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 20(6:05 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to UTH 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 13.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 13(5:24 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to UTH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 12.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - SDGST 12(4:47 - 4th) K.Crum steps back to pass. K.Crum pass incomplete intended for B.Penny. PENALTY on UTH-F.Marks Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SDGST 5(4:41 - 4th) M.Blake rushed to UTH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at UTH 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SDGST 3(4:08 - 4th) K.Crum pass complete to UTH 3. Catch made by B.Penny at UTH 3. Gain of yards. B.Penny for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SDSU-M.Blake Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 18 - SDGST 18(4:04 - 4th) K.Crum pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by J.Nicholson at UTH 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Nicholson for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 4th) J.Browning extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 4th) J.Reeser kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(3:56 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(3:12 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(2:33 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 40(1:49 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 44(1:03 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to UTH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(0:25 - 4th) J.Glover rushed to SDSU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 49.
