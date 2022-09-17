|
|
|SALA
|UCLA
UCLA escapes upset bid by South Alabama with 32-31 victory
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama's upset bid with a 32-31 victory Saturday.
The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat a Power Five team, but were done in when a trick play went awry. The Jaguars tried a fake field goal with 2:52 remaining but Tanner McGee was sacked by Carl Jones Jr., giving the Bruins the ball at the 33.
UCLA drove 61 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Barr-Mira's second field goal of the day.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as the Bruins start 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
La'Damian Webb rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and Carter Bradley passed for 237 yards and two scores for South Alabama (2-1), which was looking to join Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt's hit parade. Last Saturday, Marshall and Appalachian State posted upsets against ranked teams Notre Dame and Texas A&M and Georgia Southern's win over Nebraska got Scott Frost fired.
Webb and Bradley transferred to South Alabama this season. Webb, who spent the past two seasons at Jones Community College in Mississippi, had his first 100-yard game.
Bradley was at Toledo the last four years and nearly led the Rockets to a road upset at Notre Dame last season. He completed 26 of 36 passes, including a 4-yard TD to Caullin Lacy late in the third quarter to put the Jaguars up 31-23 late in the third quarter.
South Alabama led 20-17 at halftime, but UCLA took its first lead on the opening drive of the second half when Thompson-Robinson connected with Kam Brown for an 11-yard touchdown. Barr-Mira's 28-yard field goal extended the lead to 23-17 before South Alabama responded.
Marco Lee's 1-yard run up the middle for his second TD put the Jaguars up by one with 1:43 remaining in the third. South Alabama got the ball back when Thompson-Robinson fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and it was recovered by Ed Smith IV at the UCLA 6. Two plays later, Lacy's score extended the Jaguars lead to eight.
MOMENTUM CHANGE
UCLA appeared to take a 12-10 lead early in the second quarter when Zach Charbonnet scored on a 7-yard pass from Thompson-Robinson, but the call was reversed when instant replay showed Charbonnet was stopped short of the goal line.
On the ensuing play, South Alabama outside linebacker CJ Rias forced Charbonnet to fumble at the 2-yard line and Zeke Chapman recovered it in the end zone.
The Jaguars then went 80 yards in 12 plays, including Webb's 9-yard TD run up the middle to put them up 17-6 with 5:54 remaining in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Alabama: The Jaguars drop to 1-11 against Power Five teams since moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2013. Their lone victory was against Mississippi State to open the 2016 season.
UCLA: Not many people viewed the Bruins' escape. The game drew 29,344, the second-worst crowd since they moved to the stadium in 1982.
UP NEXT
South Alabama: Hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.
UCLA: Begins Pac-12 play next Saturday at Colorado.
---
|
L. Webb
3 RB
121 RuYds, RuTD, 42 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
266 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 27 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|428
|Total Plays
|70
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|162
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|237
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|26-36
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|4-42
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-50.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|162
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|26/36
|237
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|16
|121
|1
|47
|
T. Avery 7 RB
|T. Avery
|5
|29
|0
|14
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|4
|6
|2
|3
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
O. Wells 22 RB
|O. Wells
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|9
|7
|76
|0
|16
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|9
|7
|64
|0
|19
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|4
|4
|49
|1
|37
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|6
|6
|42
|0
|12
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|38
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|50.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|24.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|21/31
|266
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|13
|77
|0
|20
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|15
|60
|0
|25
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7
|27
|0
|11
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|5
|5
|89
|1
|34
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|3
|51
|0
|44
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|4
|3
|47
|0
|29
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|4
|3
|37
|1
|28
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|4
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
C. Ryan 20 TE
|C. Ryan
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones Jr. 35 LB
|C. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Lopez 93 K
|R. Lopez
|3/3
|49
|2/2
|11
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|4
|24.0
|29
|0
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Loya 17 WR
|L. Loya
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB 1. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(14:53 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 22(14:19 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 28(13:49 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:33 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 35. Intercepted by J.Vaughns at SAB 35. Tackled by SAB at SAB 21.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(13:14 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:46 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCLA 28(12:21 - 1st) R.Lopez 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 40 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB 25. Fair catch by SAB.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:15 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 29(11:44 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 34(11:07 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(10:39 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 36(10:33 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(10:10 - 1st) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 50(9:36 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+47 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 50(9:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 3 for 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 3(9:09 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 1(8:57 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. M.Lee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 1. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 21. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(8:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 10. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 10. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at UCLA 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 13(8:33 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 12.
|+44 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 12(8:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 12. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(7:53 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 43(7:39 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 38(7:08 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by H.Habermehl at SAB 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(6:13 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to SAB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 31(5:55 - 1st) M.Sykes rushed to SAB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 31(4:40 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCLA 39(4:27 - 1st) R.Lopez 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:22 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(4:01 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 42(3:33 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(3:21 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 48. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 41.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 41(2:48 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:08 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to UCLA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 20(1:34 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 20(1:26 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SALA 28(1:22 - 1st) D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 60 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 5. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:11 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 40(0:59 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(0:20 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to SAB 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 40(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at SAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(14:29 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 26(14:08 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(13:31 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(12:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at SAB 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(12:41 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 1 for 0 yards. Z.Charbonnet FUMBLES forced by C.Rias. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Rias at SAB 1. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20(11:40 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20(11:30 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(11:13 - 2nd) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 50 for 14 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50(10:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(10:05 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to UCLA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 33(9:45 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 33(9:36 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Wayne at UCLA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 21(8:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 21(8:20 - 2nd) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 18(7:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by J.Wayne at UCLA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 9(7:26 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SALA 4(6:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 9(6:50 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA End Zone for 9 yards. L.Webb for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(5:48 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCLA 32(5:05 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+34 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 32(5:01 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 34.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:39 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 9 for 25 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(4:04 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(3:35 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by J.Bobo at SAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Bobo for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 27(2:56 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 29(2:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40(1:45 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 42(1:11 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at SAB 48.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 48(1:03 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SALA 48(0:17 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 52 yards to UCLA End Zone Center-SAB. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Guajardo kicks 47 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 18. Fair catch by T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 25. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(14:23 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 46(14:09 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 26 for 20 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(13:32 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 11(13:28 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 11. Catch made by K.Brown at SAB 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.Brown for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 3rd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(13:22 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 30(12:40 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - SALA 31(12:06 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 41(11:47 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 41(11:33 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 44(10:59 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 44. Catch made by L.Webb at UCLA 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SALA 36(10:11 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 36 for 0 yards. L.Webb FUMBLES forced by C.Bryant-Strother. Fumble RECOVERED by UCLA-D.Kirkwood at UCLA 33. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(9:57 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 34(9:30 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 34. Catch made by K.Brown at UCLA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UCLA 42(9:14 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(8:52 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 45(8:09 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 46.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UCLA 46(7:30 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala. PENALTY on SAB-R.Fletcher Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(7:24 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 44. Catch made by J.Bobo at SAB 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(7:02 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 19(6:55 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 18.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 18(6:08 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 18. Catch made by J.Bobo at SAB 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(5:32 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 13(5:29 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 11 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at SAB 11.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 11(4:54 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for H.Habermehl.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCLA 18(4:50 - 3rd) R.Lopez 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) R.Lopez kicks 60 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB 5. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 33(4:34 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for SAB.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SALA 33(4:34 - 3rd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - SALA 33(4:28 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 33. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at SAB 46.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(3:52 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 46. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 17(3:17 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 17. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SALA 12(3:09 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 4(2:10 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to UCLA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 1(1:58 - 3rd) M.Lee rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. M.Lee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:43 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 3rd) D.Guajardo kicks 56 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 9. K.Allen returns the kickoff. K.Allen ran out of bounds.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(1:37 - 3rd) K.Jones rushed to UCLA 25 for -5 yards. K.Jones FUMBLES forced by SAB. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-E.Smith at UCLA 6. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 6.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 6(1:27 - 3rd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 4(1:11 - 3rd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 4. Catch made by C.Lacy at UCLA 4. Gain of 4 yards. C.Lacy for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 3rd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 3rd) D.Guajardo kicks 42 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 23. T.Mokiao-Atimalala returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:51 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for L.Loya.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:47 - 3rd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 35.
|+28 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 35(0:00 - 3rd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 35. Catch made by L.Loya at UCLA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at SAB 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 37(15:00 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(14:47 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 26. Catch made by C.Ryan at SAB 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 18(14:20 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 14(13:32 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCLA 13(12:59 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for UCLA.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 13(12:52 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 8.
|+8 YD
4 & Goal - UCLA 8(12:35 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 8. Catch made by L.Loya at SAB 8. Gain of 8 yards. L.Loya for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to SAB 3 for yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 1. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 4th) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:25 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by B.McReynolds at SAB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 26(11:50 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SALA 26(11:39 - 4th) T.Avery rushed to SAB 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SALA 32(11:00 - 4th) J.Brooks punts 48 yards to UCLA 20 Center-SAB. L.Loya returned punt from the UCLA 20. L.Loya ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(10:44 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 39(10:40 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 39. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 39. Gain of 4 yards. K.Allen ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UCLA 43(10:04 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCLA 44(9:18 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira punts 46 yards to SAB 10 Center-UCLA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(9:08 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to SAB 21 for 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(8:44 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 21. Gain of 2 yards. L.Webb ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 23(8:10 - 4th) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 25(7:34 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 32(6:54 - 4th) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 47(6:49 - 4th) O.Wells rushed to SAB 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 49(6:12 - 4th) M.Lee rushed to UCLA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 50.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 50(5:30 - 4th) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by D.Thomas-Jones at UCLA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 45. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 30(5:16 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 28(4:29 - 4th) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 26.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 26(3:45 - 4th) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 22.
|Sack
4 & 2 - SALA 22(2:58 - 4th) T.McGee steps back to pass. C.Bradley sacked at UCLA 33 for -11 yards (C.Jones)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(2:52 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 33(2:47 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at UCLA 33. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 38(2:25 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at SAB 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 29(0:50 - 4th) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by K.Jones at SAB 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 26. PENALTY on SAB-SAB Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 24(1:54 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UCLA 17(1:02 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 16(0:59 - 4th) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 13(0:54 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 12(0:32 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UCLA 10(0:23 - 4th) K.Jones rushed to SAB 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UCLA 14(0:02 - 4th) N.Barr-Mira 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
