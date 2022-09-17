|
|
|TULANE
|KSTATE
Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday.
K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns.
The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1 for 5 on fourth down.
It was Tulane's first road victory over a Power-5 conference school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.
The two teams came into the game having allowed a combined total of 22 points in two games. It was the second meeting between the two schools. Tulane came from behind to defeat K-State 20-16 in 1988, the year before coach Bill Snyder took over the Wildcats' program.
Pratt was 13-of-26 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions, but came up big in the clutch for Tulane (3-0).
Adrian Martinez was 21-of-31 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown for Kansas State (2-1). Running back Deuce Vaughn was held to 81 yards on 20 carries, the first time in nine games that he's been held to fewer than 100 yards rushing. He was held out of the end zone for the first time in 10 games.
Tulane grabbed the early lead on a 91-yard, nine-play drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Tyjae Spears. The Green Wave controlled the first quarter, out-gaining the Wildcats 125-46, even going against a strong wind.
Kansas State tied it with 2:43 left in the second quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to his former Nebraska teammate Kade Warner. That touchdown capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive.
Tulane appeared to be marching toward a go-ahead score late in the quarter when Daniel Green picked off Pratt's pass at the KSU 28-yard line. He returned it 49 yards to the Tulane 23. A 22-yard field goal by Chris Tennant on the final play of the half gave K-State a 10-7 lead at the half.
Tulane opened the second half scoring with a 30-yard field goal by Kriston Esnard to tie the score at 10.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulane: The Green Wave proved that their 94-10 point differential in the first two games against lesser opposition was no fluke. They went toe-to-toe against the Wildcats, holding their best player to well below his season average.
Kansas State: The Wildcats hadn't shown much on offense the first two games this season, but the defense was good enough that it didn't matter. But the offensive struggles are very real.
UP NEXT
Tulane: The Green Wave complete the non-conference portion of their schedule by hosting Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
Kansas State: The Wildcats travel to Norman, Okla., to take on undefeated Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
---
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
176 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 87 RuYds
|
A. Martinez
9 QB
150 PaYds, PaTD, 59 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|15
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|2-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-5
|Total Net Yards
|336
|336
|Total Plays
|66
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|186
|Rush Attempts
|40
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|176
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-23
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.9
|7-42.6
|Return Yards
|18
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-49
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|176
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|186
|
|
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|13/26
|176
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|13
|87
|0
|24
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|14
|52
|0
|8
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|9
|26
|1
|8
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|3
|3
|60
|0
|23
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|8
|3
|58
|0
|38
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|4
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|4
|2
|11
|1
|7
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Brown 89 TE
|R. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Platt Jr. 45 LB
|C. Platt Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Esnard 41 K
|K. Esnard
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|7
|41.9
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|9.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|21/31
|150
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|20
|81
|0
|26
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|59
|0
|11
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|9
|46
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|7
|5
|52
|0
|19
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|6
|4
|46
|1
|21
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|8
|8
|30
|0
|8
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 NT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|7
|42.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TUL 39. PENALTY on KST-D.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(14:29 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TUL 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 43(13:43 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 43. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TUL 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(13:20 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(13:14 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Green; J.Brents at TUL 49.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - TULANE 49(12:44 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-T.Spears False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - TULANE 44(12:27 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-R.Hentz Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TULANE 49(12:20 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TULANE 49(12:16 - 1st) C.Glover punts 44 yards to KST 7 Center-TUL. Downed by L.Keys.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 7(12:05 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 7(12:01 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at KST 8.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KSTATE 8(11:24 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-M.Knowles False Start 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 5(11:17 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 5. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 5. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at KST 6.
|Punt
4 & 11 - KSTATE 6(10:39 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 43 yards to KST 49 Center-KST. J.Jackson returned punt from the KST 49. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(10:24 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.James.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(10:19 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to KST 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 37(9:43 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to KST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 35.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 35(9:03 - 1st) C.Glover punts 35 yards to KST End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(8:55 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at KST 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - KSTATE 25(8:36 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at KST 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(8:08 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at KST 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 38(7:33 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at KST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KSTATE 41(6:58 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 41(6:53 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 50 yards to TUL 9 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 9(6:45 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at TUL 16.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TULANE 16(6:21 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 16 for yards. Tackled by KST at TUL 16. PENALTY on KST-J.Brents Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(6:10 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 21. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 21. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(5:51 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to KST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 37(5:20 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to KST 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hentz at KST 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(4:51 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at KST 31 for -3 yards (A.Moore)
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - TULANE 31(4:11 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to KST 18 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(3:49 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for TUL.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 18(3:42 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to KST 18. Catch made by S.Wyatt at KST 18. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 1(3:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to KST End Zone for 1 yards. T.Spears for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 1st) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(3:13 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - KSTATE 20(3:13 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at KST 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(2:55 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Young at KST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(2:37 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(2:31 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at KST 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 37(1:55 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at KST 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 43(1:13 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 57 yards to TUL End Zone Center-KST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(1:04 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TUL 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 24(0:30 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TUL 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(15:00 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at TUL 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 36(14:30 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TUL 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 38(13:57 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by KST at TUL 39.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TULANE 39(13:15 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 61 yards to KST End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(13:03 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich; E.Hicks at KST 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(12:32 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at KST 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 21(11:55 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at KST 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 29(11:09 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at KST 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(10:50 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at KST 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 40(10:13 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at KST 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(9:57 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 49(9:21 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by K.Warner at TUL 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(9:05 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TUL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(8:30 - 2nd) A.Martinez scrambles to TUL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 37(7:47 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by M.Knowles at TUL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 30.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KSTATE 30(7:07 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TUL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(7:00 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for L.Keys.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(6:53 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; A.Moore at TUL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 31(6:19 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 31(6:13 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 44 yards to KST 25 Center-TUL. Downed by J.Machado.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(6:06 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at KST 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(5:31 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at KST 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(5:09 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Young at KST 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 45(4:29 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at KST 46.
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 46(4:05 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to TUL 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(3:47 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by M.Knowles at TUL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 29(3:10 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 29. Catch made by M.Knowles at TUL 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 21. Tulane challenged the fumble and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by TUL.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(2:50 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 21. Catch made by K.Warner at TUL 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Warner for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:43 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35 to the TUL 1. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Sonner at TUL 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(2:39 - 2nd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TUL 28. PENALTY on TUL-S.Wyatt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 18(2:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by T.James at TUL 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KST at TUL 25.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 25(1:56 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TUL 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(1:17 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to KST 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 48(0:48 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to KST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(0:41 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at KST 28. Intercepted by D.Green at KST 28. Tackled by S.Wyatt at TUL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(0:28 - 2nd) A.Martinez rushed to TUL 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 20(0:24 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TUL 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(0:19 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 13. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TUL 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 7(0:14 - 2nd) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 7. Catch made by B.Sinnott at TUL 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KSTATE 4(0:07 - 2nd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for KST.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - KSTATE 12(0:02 - 2nd) C.Tennant 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35 to the KST 2. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Young; D.Williams at KST 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:55 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at KST 31.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(14:20 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TUL 43 for 26 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(13:48 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 43(13:39 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TUL 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - KSTATE 48(13:02 - 3rd) A.Martinez scrambles to TUL 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 41.
|+7 YD
4 & 8 - KSTATE 41(12:23 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to TUL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 34.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 34(12:11 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 34. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(11:43 - 3rd) D.Watts rushed to KST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 43.
|+24 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 43(11:05 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to KST 19 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KST 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(10:13 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at KST 26 for -7 yards (F.Anudike-Uzomah)
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - TULANE 26(9:38 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to KST 26. Catch made by R.Brown at KST 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 21.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - TULANE 21(9:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to KST 21. Catch made by D.McDougle at KST 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TULANE 20(8:54 - 3rd) K.Esnard 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(8:51 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Deal; N.Taliancich at KST 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 27(8:18 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at KST 33.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 33(7:37 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 32 for -1 yards. A.Martinez FUMBLES forced by D.Deal. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-A.Martinez at KST 32. Tackled by TUL at KST 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 32(7:01 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 28 yards to TUL 40 Center-KST. Downed by N.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:49 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at TUL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:20 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:13 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:10 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 40 yards to KST 20 Center-TUL. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:02 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 20(5:56 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at KST 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - KSTATE 28(5:29 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Anderson at KST 29.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - KSTATE 29(5:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KSTATE 24(4:51 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 39 yards to TUL 37 Center-KST. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 37. Tackled by J.Hayes at TUL 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(4:39 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.James.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(4:35 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at TUL 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULANE 48(3:56 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULANE 48(3:51 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 32 yards to KST 20 Center-TUL. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(3:44 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at KST 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - KSTATE 22(3:20 - 3rd) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at KST 29.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - KSTATE 29(2:47 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at KST 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(2:15 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(2:07 - 3rd) A.Martinez rushed to KST 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at KST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:30 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:25 - 3rd) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:21 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TUL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at TUL 45.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - KSTATE 45(0:47 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TUL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Despanie at TUL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(0:36 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TUL 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 48(0:16 - 3rd) I.Celestine rushed to KST 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TULANE 49(15:00 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to KST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 41.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(14:33 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to KST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Mott; A.Moore at KST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(13:54 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to KST 28 for yards. Tackled by KST at KST 28. PENALTY on TUL-W.Wallace Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULANE 43(13:38 - 4th) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|Int
3 & 12 - TULANE 43(13:29 - 4th) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at KST 33. Intercepted by K.Savage at KST 33. Tackled by TUL at KST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(13:23 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at KST 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 37(12:55 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at KST 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - KSTATE 35(12:21 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at KST 41.
|Punt
4 & 2 - KSTATE 41(11:41 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 44 yards to TUL 15 Center-KST. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(11:32 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 15. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TUL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(11:06 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TUL 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 30(10:33 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TUL 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 28(10:01 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to TUL 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Hayes at TUL 34.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TULANE 34(9:22 - 4th) C.Glover punts 37 yards to KST 29 Center-TUL. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(9:05 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to KST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at KST 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 37(8:38 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 37. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at KST 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(8:09 - 4th) A.Martinez scrambles to TUL 47 for 6 yards. A.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 47(7:57 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to TUL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 46(7:20 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TUL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 44.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 44(6:43 - 4th) A.Martinez rushed to TUL 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(6:38 - 4th) M.Pratt scrambles to KST 41 for 11 yards. M.Pratt ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(6:11 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by D.Watts at KST 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 26.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(5:31 - 4th) M.Pratt scrambles to KST 5 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 5(5:10 - 4th) I.Celestine rushed to KST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at KST 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 4(4:35 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to KST 4. Catch made by T.James at KST 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.James for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:27 - 4th) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:27 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Young at KST 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(4:05 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 31. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at KST 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(3:48 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 50. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Platt at TUL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KSTATE 49(3:14 - 4th) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - KSTATE 49(3:06 - 4th) A.Martinez pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TUL 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at KST 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KSTATE 48(2:24 - 4th) T.Zentner punts 37 yards to TUL 15 Center-KST. Downed by R.Plattner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(2:18 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TUL 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 19(2:13 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TUL 22.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 22(2:09 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TUL 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 24(2:03 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TUL 26.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(1:40 - 4th) TUL kneels at the TUL 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - TULANE 24(1:01 - 4th) TUL kneels at the TUL 22.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - TULANE 22(0:32 - 4th) TUL kneels at the TUL 20.
-
