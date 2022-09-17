|
|
|ODU
|UVA
Virginia rallies in final minute to beat Old Dominion, 16-14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining and Virginia rallied in a frenetic final minute and beat Old Dominion 16-14 on Saturday.
The Cavaliers (2-1), who saw Old Dominion go ahead 14-13 with 1:01 to play, drove 56 yards before Brennan Armstrong took a knee on the next-to-last play to set up the kick. Farrell, who kicked two other field goals but missed a 36-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, split the uprights, throwing his arms in the air as his teammates ran onto the field and mobbed him in celebration.
Old Dominion (1-2) had gone ahead on Hayden Wolff's 18-yard pass to Zack Kuntz, quieting a small crowd at Scott Stadium. Wolff had several big completions in the 80-yard drive, including a 22-yarder to Kuntz on fourth-and-8 from his own 22. Virginia helped, too, with Anthony Johnson Jr. getting called for pass interference on a fourth-and-15 play from the Cavaliers' 33.
''You would have loved in that two minutes at the end of the game to get off the field,'' Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. ''Some great learning moments and it's always nice to have learning moments when it's a win.''
Monarchs defensive back Tobias Harris returned the interference favor on Virginia's winning drive, getting called when Armstrong threw for Dontayvion Wicks in the back left corner of the end zone. That moved the ball to the 5.
The Cavaliers outgained Old Dominion 513-324, but twice fumbled the ball away inside the Monarchs' 5 yard-line, and another time to set up ODU's first points.
Mike Hollins ran for a touchdown for Virginia, but coughed the ball up at the 4 later in the first half. Armstrong lost the other two, once at the ODU 5 when he was hit from behind by Ryan Henry.
Armstrong finished 20 of 37 for 284 yards, including a 30-yard connection with Lavel Davis Jr. to start the winning drive. He also ran for 54 yards, including a 13-yarder to get Virginia to the ODU 20 in the final minute.
''He's dangerous when he's outside the pocket,'' Monarchs safety R'Terriun Johnson said of Armstrong, who carried the ball 14 times. ''He got a huge first down after that big completion and it hurt us.''
Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne didn't mince words with his team afterward.
''I told the truth; it should hurt. I'm not saying it shouldn't hurt. It should hurt, but all losses should hurt,'' he said. ''If the loss doesn't hurt when you lose by a last second field goal or you lose by three touchdowns, you didn't invest enough, you didn't care enough, you gave up too early.''
Wolff was 23-for-37 passing for 235 yards. His other touchdown came on a 29-yard pass to Ali Jennings with 19 second left in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Old Dominion: The Monarchs were bidding to take out their second Power Five opponent of the season, having beaten Virginia Tech in their opener.
Virginia: Tight end Grant Misch, who had seven career receptions in 37 games prior to Saturday, caught four passes for 33 yards.
UP NEXT
The Monarchs return home to face Arkansas State next Saturday.
The Cavaliers go on the road to play at Syracuse on Friday night.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2 (edited)
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
H. Wolff
11 QB
235 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -16 RuYds
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
284 PaYds, 54 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|513
|Total Plays
|69
|82
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|229
|Rush Attempts
|32
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|235
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-60
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.4
|4-37.0
|Return Yards
|10
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|23/37
|235
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|21
|70
|0
|20
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|5
|17
|0
|9
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|3
|-16
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|9
|7
|97
|1
|29
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|10
|6
|83
|1
|22
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|2
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|3
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|4
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 41 DE
|K. Caine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solano 36 LB
|A. Solano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brandt-Epps 97 DT
|D. Brandt-Epps
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morrison 4 DE
|A. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 10 DT
|C. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|8
|41.4
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|20/37
|284
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|9
|88
|0
|38
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|11
|56
|0
|15
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|14
|54
|0
|17
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|8
|29
|1
|10
|
C. Brown 0 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|12
|9
|118
|0
|45
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|12
|4
|85
|0
|28
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|6
|2
|47
|0
|30
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|5
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 41 LB
|D. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 95 DL
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ahern 33 LB
|J. Ahern
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Farrell 40 P
|B. Farrell
|3/4
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|4
|37.0
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks yards from ODU 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 25(14:53 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 25(14:48 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at UVA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(14:22 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at UVA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UVA 42(13:47 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Morrison; D.Harris at UVA 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 42(13:16 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; J.Henderson at UVA 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(12:49 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; S.Williams at ODU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UVA 46(12:25 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 46(12:16 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Solano; D.Lowry at ODU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(11:44 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UVA 35(11:11 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. UVA pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on UVA-S.Wood Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 40(10:39 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 40(10:36 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 40(10:30 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 30 yards to ODU 10 Center-UVA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 10(10:23 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 15(10:23 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Ahern at ODU 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 18(9:56 - 1st) I.Spencer rushed to ODU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at ODU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:31 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Ahern at ODU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 26(8:57 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; D.Perry at ODU 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 30(8:29 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; L.Long at ODU 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(7:35 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; C.King at ODU 48.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 48(7:16 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32(6:47 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Long; B.Smiley at UVA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 28(6:10 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at UVA 34 for -6 yards (UVA) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by N.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-C.Bennett at UVA 34. Tackled by ODU at UVA 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 28(6:05 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to UVA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; N.Jackson at UVA 24.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 24(5:51 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to UVA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(5:42 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to ODU 39 for 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(5:12 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at ODU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(4:34 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 18.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 18(4:22 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(4:02 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UVA 1(3:50 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at ODU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 1(3:22 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Hollins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 1st) B.Farrell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(3:13 - 1st) I.Paige rushed to ODU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Jackson at ODU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(2:48 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at ODU 35.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - ODU 35(2:21 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Long at ODU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49(1:59 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 47(1:22 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at UVA 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 47(0:48 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by J.Bly at UVA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 42.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ODU 42(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 47(15:00 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 43 yards to UVA 4 Center-ODU. Downed by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 4(14:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 6(14:14 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at UVA 8.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 8(13:28 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UVA 9. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 9(12:58 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 39 yards to UVA 48 Center-UVA. D.Charity MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-P.Jones at ODU 49. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:42 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to ODU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 44(12:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UVA 44(12:06 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on ODU-M.Haynes Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29(12:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by D.Wicks at ODU 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 4.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UVA 4(11:46 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at ODU 14 for -10 yards (D.Lowry)
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UVA 14(11:07 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 8(10:29 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Hollins.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UVA 16(10:27 - 2nd) B.Farrell 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.King at ODU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 34(10:00 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; L.Long at ODU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(9:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36(9:29 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at ODU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 37(8:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 37(8:39 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 46 yards to UVA 17 Center-ODU. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 17. Tackled by L.James at UVA 17.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17(8:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 17. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 25(8:21 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UVA 35.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(8:00 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(7:41 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by G.Misch at ODU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; T.Hawkins at ODU 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26(7:25 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; D.Lowry at ODU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UVA 22(6:51 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to ODU 18 for yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 18. PENALTY on UVA-J.Flores Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - UVA 37(6:40 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by G.Misch at ODU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; R.Henry at ODU 32.
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - UVA 32(6:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 15 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15(5:33 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at ODU 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 16(4:58 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 16. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 7.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 7(4:21 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 4 for 3 yards. M.Hollins FUMBLES forced by D.Lowry. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-D.Lowry at ODU 4. Tackled by UVA at ODU 4.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 4(4:14 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at ODU 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 5(3:49 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 5. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at ODU 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 11(3:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 11. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Long; A.Faumui at ODU 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(2:53 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; C.King at ODU 20.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 20(2:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ODU 15(2:19 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - ODU 15(2:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 15. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; A.Johnson at ODU 19.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 19(2:07 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to UVA 34 Center-ODU. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34(2:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34(1:56 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at UVA 40.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UVA 40(1:27 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ODU at UVA 49. PENALTY on ODU-D.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 50(1:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 50. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 42(1:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 36 for 6 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by R.Kennedy. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 36. Tackled by UVA at ODU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(0:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ahern at UVA 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(0:46 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by A.Granger at UVA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 39(0:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at UVA 39. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at UVA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 24(0:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 24(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - ODU 39(0:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by A.Jennings at UVA 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 29.
|+29 YD
3 & 15 - ODU 29(0:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by A.Jennings at UVA 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Jennings for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Gaffney; D.Perry at ODU 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(14:53 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; A.Johnson at ODU 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(14:39 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Cypress at UVA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 46(13:55 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to UVA 44 for 2 yards. B.Watson FUMBLES forced by C.Bennett. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-ODU at UVA 44. ODU FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 44(13:14 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to UVA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 43.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 43(12:35 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to UVA 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; K.Butler at UVA 47.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ODU 47(12:24 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to UVA End Zone Center-ODU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(12:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by X.Brown at UVA 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UVA 21. PENALTY on UVA-G.Misch Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - UVA 11(12:09 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for G.Misch.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - UVA 11(12:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+45 YD
3 & 19 - UVA 11(11:57 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 11. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 11. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 44.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(11:40 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by D.Wicks at ODU 44. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(11:15 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by G.Misch at ODU 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; T.Hawkins at ODU 4.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 4(10:59 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to ODU 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; J.Henderson at ODU 6.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UVA 6(10:20 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at ODU 16 for -10 yards (R.Henry) B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by R.Henry. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-S.Asbury at ODU 16. Tackled by UVA at ODU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 26(10:09 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.King; F.Cypress at ODU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 35(9:41 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by T.Sims at ODU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress; N.Jackson at ODU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(9:11 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; P.Akere at ODU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 43(8:45 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by T.Sims at ODU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ODU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ODU 49(8:16 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Long; A.Faumui at ODU 49.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ODU 49(7:38 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 34 yards to UVA 17 Center-ODU. Fair catch by J.Baker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17(7:33 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; K.Trinidad at UVA 20.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 20(7:02 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UVA 20(6:58 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UVA 20(6:53 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 40 yards to ODU 40 Center-UVA. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 40. Tackled by C.Chalmers at UVA 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 50(6:42 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 50(6:36 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at ODU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ODU 46(5:53 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ODU 46(5:47 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 28 yards to UVA 26 Center-ODU. Downed by ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26(5:37 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; S.Asbury at UVA 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 34(5:12 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Solano at UVA 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(4:52 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 47 for 7 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 47(4:11 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; D.Brandt-Epps at UVA 49.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 49(3:47 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at UVA 49.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UVA 49(3:02 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 39 yards to ODU 12 Center-UVA. Fair catch by T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 12(2:51 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 12. Catch made by T.Sims at ODU 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ODU 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 12(2:10 - 3rd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Smiley at ODU 13.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - ODU 13(1:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at ODU 21. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at ODU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 23(1:02 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at ODU 26.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ODU 26(0:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 19 for -7 yards (K.Butler)
|Penalty
3 & 14 - ODU 19(15:00 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Dutton. PENALTY on UVA-B.Smiley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 34(14:56 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 34(14:50 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ODU 34(14:36 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-K.Kounta False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 15 - ODU 29(14:36 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 26 for -3 yards (A.Faumui)
|Punt
4 & 18 - ODU 26(13:54 - 4th) E.Duane punts 42 yards to UVA 32 Center-ODU. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 32. Tackled by J.Harvey; L.James at UVA 42.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(13:46 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to UVA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Green at UVA 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 49(13:16 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins; D.Brandt-Epps at ODU 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(12:45 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at ODU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 34(12:09 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 34(12:04 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Caine at ODU 30. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 30(11:28 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(11:19 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at ODU 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12(10:30 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallace; T.Ra-El at ODU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UVA 9(9:53 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 6 for yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 6. PENALTY on UVA-D.Devine Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - UVA 19(9:23 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at ODU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 12(8:44 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UVA 20(8:41 - 4th) B.Farrell 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 4th) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:37 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(8:33 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ODU 31.
|Sack
3 & 4 - ODU 31(7:56 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 25 for -6 yards (C.Bennett)
|Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 25(7:33 - 4th) E.Duane punts 44 yards to UVA 31 Center-ODU. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 31(7:25 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at UVA 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 32(6:52 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 32. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; A.Ford at UVA 39.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UVA 39(6:16 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-P.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 34(6:15 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at UVA 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 43(5:09 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 43. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(4:45 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at ODU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(4:09 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to ODU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; J.Henderson at ODU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 20(3:27 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to ODU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 18(3:17 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Good
4 & 5 - UVA 26(3:11 - 4th) B.Farrell 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(3:07 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 20(3:03 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 20. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at ODU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ODU 22(2:37 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+22 YD
4 & 8 - ODU 22(2:35 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 22. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at ODU 44.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(2:22 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(2:01 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 38. Catch made by A.Jennings at UVA 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; L.Long at UVA 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(1:50 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to UVA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long; S.Agunloye at UVA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 25(1:29 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ODU 25(1:23 - 4th) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 30(1:23 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at UVA 30. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at UVA 33.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - ODU 33(1:17 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings. PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 18(1:11 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 18(1:06 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 18. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at UVA 18. Gain of 18 yards. Z.Kuntz for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:01 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ra-El at UVA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 37(0:55 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 37(0:51 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 37. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 33(0:37 - 4th) B.Armstrong scrambles to ODU 20 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 20.
1 & 10 - UVA(0:21 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UVA 5(0:16 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 5(0:12 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 7.
|Field Goal
3 & 7 - UVA 16(0:02 - 4th) B.Farrell 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 13:17 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:33 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 12:50 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
35
3rd 12:29 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:05 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
14
7
2nd 10:05 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
28
1st 1:10 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 14:13 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:00 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
6
1st 2:29 ESP2
-
ME
BC
3
0
1st 6:15
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 11:56 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
3
1st 8:12 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 9:32 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 9:15 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 8:44 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1