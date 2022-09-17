|
|
|MTST
|OREGST
Oregon State downs Montana State 68-28; Nolan throws 4 TDs.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland's Providence Park on Saturday night.
Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014.
Providence Park is normally home to Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League. Oregon State hadn't played in Portland since 1986.
Montana State is using a two-quarterback system this season, with Tommy Mellott and Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers. Mellott threw for 101 yards with three interceptions, while running for 135 yards. Chambers ran for 35 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bobcats (2-1) - who haven't defeated an FBS team since 2006, when they beat current Pac-12 member Colorado 19-10 - were coming off a 63-13 victory over Morehead State in Bozeman.
Deshawn Fenwick gave the Beavers the early lead with a 25-yard scoring run up the middle. Montana State answered with Chambers' 7-yard keeper on the Bobcats' first series of the game.
Nolan hit Tre'Shaun Harrison with a 6-yard scoring pass to give the Beavers a 14-7 lead.
Mellott was intercepted on Montana State's subsequent drive and Oregon State took advantage, scoring on Nolan's 1-yard keeper. But Marqui Johnson scored for the Bobcats on a 98-yard kickoff return to close the gap to 21-14.
Silas Bolden scored for the Beavers on a 24-yard pass from Nolan midway though the second quarter. Nolan added a 9-yard scoring pass to Gould to make it 34-14 going into halftime.
Gould returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown early in the second half.
Chambers had and 8-yard run to close the gap to 40-21, but Damien Martinez ran for a 7-yard score and Gould caught a 17-yard TD pass from Nolan to extend the lead to 54-21.
Jam Griffin ran for 23 yards for another Oregon State touchdown early in the fourth quarter, after the Beavers pulled many of their starters.
Chambers added a 1-yard keeper for the Bobcats with 7:55 left but Kanoa Shannon ran for a 3-yard Beavers touchdown in the final minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Montana State: Freshman running back Jared White injured his lower leg in the game against Morehead State and won't be available for at least a couple of months. Isaiah Ifanse, who racked up 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, also missed Saturday's game.
Oregon State: Oregon State was without tight end Luke Musgrave and running back Trey Lowe will miss Saturday's game because of unspecified injuries. ... The game at Providence Park was a sellout. ... Gary Payton II, who played at Oregon before winning an NBA title last year with the Golden State Warriors, was at the game. Payton signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in the offseason. ... Gould's touchdown on a punt return was Oregon's first since 2015.
UP NEXT
Montana St: The Bobcats visit Eastern Washington next Saturday.
Oregon State: The Beavers host the USC Trojans next Saturday night.
---
|
S. Chambers
10 QB
35 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
C. Nolan
10 QB
276 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 25 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|30
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|5
|18
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|10-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|269
|544
|Total Plays
|50
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|220
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|101
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|22-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-27
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|10
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|130
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-104
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|324
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|544
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mellott 4 QB
|T. Mellott
|9/18
|101
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mellott 4 QB
|T. Mellott
|18
|135
|0
|19
|
S. Chambers 10 QB
|S. Chambers
|9
|35
|3
|9
|
E. Elliott 13 RB
|E. Elliott
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Johnson 23 WR
|M. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
W. Patterson 11 WR
|W. Patterson
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Snell 8 TE
|D. Snell
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
W. Patterson 11 WR
|W. Patterson
|4
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|4
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
R. Alston 1 WR
|R. Alston
|3
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
T. Pickering 80 TE
|T. Pickering
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Elliott 13 RB
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Johnson 23 WR
|M. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Woodard 9 CB
|S. Woodard
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Askelson 34 LB
|N. Askelson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Short 3 S
|R. Short
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manning Jr. 5 S
|J. Manning Jr.
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Polidore 2 DB
|D. Polidore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Uluilakepa 30 LB
|D. Uluilakepa
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|
S. Valdez 95 DT
|S. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eiden IV 11 LB
|K. Eiden IV
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mellott 4 QB
|T. Mellott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. D'Agostino 28 S
|J. D'Agostino
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Schmidt 92 DT
|B. Schmidt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Reilly 47 LB
|C. O'Reilly
|1-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okada 7 S
|T. Okada
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 4 CB
|J. Campbell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Black 50 DT
|Z. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Brott 96 DT
|P. Brott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Seymour 98 DE
|B. Seymour
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Price Jr. 8 S
|L. Price Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alston 94 DE
|D. Alston
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Grebe 10 DE
|B. Grebe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Glessner 39 K
|B. Glessner
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Leighton 37 P
|B. Leighton
|4
|36.3
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Johnson 23 WR
|M. Johnson
|5
|38.0
|98
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|19/25
|276
|4
|0
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|3/4
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|9
|63
|1
|25
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|8
|50
|1
|17
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|9
|47
|1
|23
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|4
|25
|1
|14
|
K. Shannon 29 RB
|K. Shannon
|6
|23
|1
|14
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|10
|8
|133
|1
|26
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|7
|5
|77
|2
|25
|
J. Dunmore 14 WR
|J. Dunmore
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|2
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Valsin III 16 WR
|J. Valsin III
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 4 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sio 76 DL
|T. Sio
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 20 LB
|J. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hardge III 21 DB
|R. Hardge III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brownholtz 29 LB
|C. Brownholtz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Saluni 45 LB
|S. Saluni
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|80.0
|80
|0
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|34.7
|80
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 1st) B.Glessner kicks 57 yards from MOS 35 to the ORS 8. D.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.O'Reilly at ORS 25. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(14:53 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 10. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 10. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Manning; D.Uluilakepa at ORS 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(14:31 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Manning; D.Uluilakepa at ORS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OREGST 37(13:56 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Okada; S.Valdez at ORS 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - OREGST 37(12:59 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 37. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 37. Gain of 10 yards. T.Lindsey ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47(12:29 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard; T.Okada at MOS 42.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(12:14 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 42. Catch made by A.Gould at MOS 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; J.Manning at MOS 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(11:32 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS End Zone for 25 yards. D.Fenwick for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. M.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kane at MOS 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 34(11:13 - 1st) S.Chambers rushed to MOS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; K.Fisher-Morris at MOS 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - MTST 43(10:37 - 1st) C.Thomas rushed to MOS 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Wright; J.Grant at MOS 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MTST 41(9:58 - 1st) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; R.Wright at ORS 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 48(9:34 - 1st) T.Mellott pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by C.Thomas at ORS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 38(9:05 - 1st) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 31.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - MTST 31(8:18 - 1st) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 16(7:43 - 1st) S.Chambers rushed to ORS 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 16(6:59 - 1st) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 8.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MTST 8(6:15 - 1st) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Oladapo at ORS 7.
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - MTST 7(5:26 - 1st) S.Chambers rushed to ORS End Zone for 7 yards. S.Chambers for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Glessner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(5:19 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Reilly; B.Schmidt at ORS 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 27(4:41 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard; C.O'Reilly at ORS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(4:13 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 36(4:05 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 36(3:59 - 1st) C.Nolan scrambles to ORS 50 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Okada; B.Grebe at ORS 50.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(3:29 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard at ORS 47.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - OREGST 47(2:52 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 47. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 47. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MOS at MOS 28. PENALTY on MOS-S.Valdez Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(2:43 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 28(2:27 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.O'Reilly; D.Uluilakepa at MOS 25.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 25(1:54 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at MOS 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; D.Uluilakepa at MOS 2. PENALTY on ORS-D.Fenwick Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(1:31 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Okada; S. Woodard at MOS 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 10(0:53 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Reilly; B.Seymour at MOS 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(0:32 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to MOS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Uluilakepa at MOS 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 6(15:00 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 6. Catch made by T.Harrison at MOS 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Harrison for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORS-T.Harrison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 20 to the MOS 15. M.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at MOS 34.
|Int
1 & 10 - MTST 34(14:44 - 2nd) T.Mellott pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 42. Intercepted by R.Cooper at ORS 42. Tackled by MOS at ORS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(14:37 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 42. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Manning at MOS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(13:59 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Seymour; C.O'Reilly at MOS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREGST 32(13:24 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Askelson at MOS 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 32(12:48 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 32. Catch made by T.Lindsey at MOS 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Okada at MOS 22.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(12:12 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 22. Catch made by J.Overman at MOS 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Askelson at MOS 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 7(11:37 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MOS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 1(11:17 - 2nd) C.Nolan rushed to MOS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Nolan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 2nd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 25(10:53 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Uluilakepa at ORS 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 42(10:28 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Short at MOS 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 45(9:48 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 45. Catch made by T.Harrison at MOS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Alston; D.Uluilakepa at MOS 39.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - MTST 39(9:06 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Valdez at MOS 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MTST 42(8:26 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Uluilakepa; B.Seymour at MOS 36.
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - MTST 36(7:46 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 19 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Short at MOS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 19(7:12 - 2nd) S.Bolden rushed to MOS End Zone for yards. S.Bolden for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - MTST 29(7:01 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard at MOS 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - MTST 24(6:27 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 24. Catch made by S.Bolden at MOS 24. Gain of 24 yards. S.Bolden for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(6:19 - 2nd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at MOS 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(5:37 - 2nd) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 25. Catch made by T.Pickering at MOS 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at MOS 40. PENALTY on MOS-C.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OREGST 23(5:14 - 2nd) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for C.Thomas.
|Int
3 & 12 - OREGST 23(5:11 - 2nd) T.Mellott pass INTERCEPTED at MOS 38. Intercepted by R.Wright at MOS 38. Tackled by T.Mellott at MOS 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 12(5:01 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard; D.Uluilakepa at MOS 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MTST 9(4:20 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 9. Catch made by A.Gould at MOS 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Gould for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:14 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. M.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Arnold; R.Sharp at MOS 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:08 - 2nd) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 18. Catch made by C.Thomas at MOS 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at MOS 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 24(3:26 - 2nd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; C.Stover at MOS 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 26(2:46 - 2nd) S.Chambers rushed to MOS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sio at MOS 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OREGST 27(1:49 - 2nd) B.Leighton punts 37 yards to ORS 36 Center-MOS. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 36. Tackled by T.Pottenger at ORS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 27(1:39 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard at MOS 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 47(1:17 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 47. Catch made by T.Harrison at MOS 47. Gain of 7 yards. MOS ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MTST 40(1:11 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Overman.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MTST 40(1:06 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to MOS 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Schmidt at MOS 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTST 35(0:49 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Dunmore. PENALTY on MOS-S. Woodard Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 23(0:49 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for D.Fenwick.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTST 23(0:45 - 2nd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 23. Catch made by D.Fenwick at MOS 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard at MOS 23.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MTST 23(0:28 - 2nd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez. PENALTY on ORS-C.Nolan Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 15 - MTST 36(0:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at MOS 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 39(14:27 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; K.Fisher-Morris at MOS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MTST 43(13:50 - 3rd) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MTST 43(13:38 - 3rd) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 43. Catch made by E.Elliott at MOS 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at MOS 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MTST 44(13:00 - 3rd) B.Leighton punts 36 yards to ORS 20 Center-MOS. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 20. A.Gould for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(12:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORS-ORS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(12:41 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:41 - 3rd) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for R.Alston.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(12:38 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at MOS 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(12:10 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Sio; I.Hodgins at MOS 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 42(11:30 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; S.Lolohea at MOS 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 44(10:50 - 3rd) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 44. Catch made by C.Thomas at MOS 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(10:22 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 29 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 29.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(9:29 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; A.Austin at ORS 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(8:57 - 3rd) S.Chambers rushed to ORS 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 11(8:14 - 3rd) S.Chambers rushed to ORS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; O.Speights at ORS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREGST 8(7:29 - 3rd) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for W.Patterson.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 8(7:25 - 3rd) S.Chambers rushed to ORS End Zone for 8 yards. S.Chambers for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 3rd) B.Glessner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 3rd) B.Glessner kicks 65 yards from MOS 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thomas at MOS 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 20(7:09 - 3rd) C.Nolan scrambles to MOS 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by S. Woodard; C.O'Reilly at MOS 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MTST 12(6:36 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to MOS 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.O'Reilly at MOS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MTST 7(5:58 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to MOS End Zone for 7 yards. D.Martinez for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. M.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Arnold; J.Miller at MOS 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:45 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at MOS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:10 - 3rd) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for D.Snell.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:07 - 3rd) W.Patterson rushed to MOS 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at MOS 28.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - OREGST 28(4:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on MOS-J. Reed False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - OREGST 23(4:06 - 3rd) T.Mellott rushed to MOS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; J.McCartan at MOS 25.
|Punt
4 & 16 - OREGST 25(3:24 - 3rd) B.Leighton punts 41 yards to ORS 34 Center-MOS. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 34. Tackled by M.Jackson at MOS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 33(3:07 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Manning at MOS 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - MTST 25(2:30 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 25. Catch made by J.Velling at MOS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Short at MOS 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 18(1:58 - 3rd) S.Bolden rushed to MOS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Reilly; R.Short at MOS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTST 17(1:20 - 3rd) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - MTST 17(1:15 - 3rd) C.Nolan pass complete to MOS 17. Catch made by A.Gould at MOS 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Gould for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) J.McCormick kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS 25. Out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(1:09 - 3rd) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 35. Catch made by R.Alston at MOS 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at MOS 49.
|Int
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(0:27 - 3rd) T.Mellott pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 46. Intercepted by J.Grant at ORS 46. Tackled by MOS at ORS 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 46(0:21 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Askelson at ORS 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MTST 49(15:00 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Polidore at MOS 48.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - MTST 48(14:23 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to MOS 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Eiden; J.Manning at MOS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 34(13:50 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to MOS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Brott; D.Uluilakepa at MOS 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MTST 31(13:16 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to MOS 31. Catch made by J.Valsin at MOS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Polidore at MOS 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 23(12:43 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to MOS End Zone for 23 yards. J.Griffin for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 4th) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 4th) J.McCormick kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS 2. Out of bounds.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:33 - 4th) T.Mellott pass complete to MOS 35. Catch made by D.Snell at MOS 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; R.Hardge at ORS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(11:56 - 4th) T.Mellott pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by R.Alston at ORS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hardge at ORS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 35(11:17 - 4th) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 33.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 33(10:32 - 4th) T.Mellott pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by W.Patterson at ORS 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 9.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 9(10:07 - 4th) S.Chambers rushed to ORS 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins; T.Sio at ORS 11.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 11(9:20 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to ORS 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ORS 12.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - OREGST 12(8:38 - 4th) T.Mellott rushed to ORS 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; C.Brownholtz at ORS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 1(7:58 - 4th) S.Chambers rushed to ORS End Zone for 1 yards. S.Chambers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 4th) B.Glessner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) B.Glessner kicks onside 29 from MOS 35 to ORS 36. T.Miller returns the kickoff. T.Miller ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 36(7:53 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ORS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Eiden at ORS 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MTST 36(7:37 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 36. Catch made by J.Irish at ORS 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Askelson; L.Price at ORS 50.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 50(6:44 - 4th) B.Gulbranson rushed to MOS 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by MOS at MOS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTST 40(6:13 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Irish.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MTST 40(6:11 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to MOS 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Eiden; Z.Black at MOS 40.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - MTST 40(5:34 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to MOS 40. Catch made by J.Dunmore at MOS 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; L.Price at MOS 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTST 14(5:17 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to MOS 11 for 3 yards. FUMBLES forced by J.D'Agostino. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - MTST 13(5:12 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Price; D.Alston at MOS 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - MTST 10(4:49 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to MOS 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Short; N.Askelson at MOS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MTST 3(3:06 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to MOS End Zone for 3 yards. K.Shannon for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:02 - 4th) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 4th) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the MOS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(3:02 - 4th) E.Elliott rushed to MOS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Saluni; S.Lolohea at MOS 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 26(2:23 - 4th) E.Elliott rushed to MOS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; S.Saluni at MOS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREGST 29(1:42 - 4th) T.Mellott steps back to pass. T.Mellott pass incomplete intended for E.Elliott.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 29(1:37 - 4th) B.Leighton punts 31 yards to ORS 40 Center-MOS. Out of bounds.
