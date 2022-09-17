|
|
|TXTECH
|NCST
White, defense lead No. 16 NC State past Texas Tech 27-14
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions 84 yards for a touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech, 27-14 on Saturday night.
Facing the Bowl Subdivision's top passing offense, N.C. State's veteran defense harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. The highlight was White's fourth-down pick of Smith's overthrown second-quarter ball, with White taking the interception down the left side with three teammates sprinting to escort him all the way to the end zone.
White also had a sack on a cornerback blitz, one of four for the Wolfpack (3-0). Jakeen Harris came up with a fourth-down interception near midfield with 8:38 left as Texas Tech (2-1) tried to make a late push.
The defensive effort offset a shaky day by the Wolfpack's offense, which had its own troubles with stalled drives and score-negating mistakes. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye - who lost a sure TD catch when he was stripped near the goal line and fumbled out of the end zone - scored twice, the second on a 38-yard catch off a trick-play pass from Thayer Thomas for a 27-7 lead early in the fourth.
Smith ran and threw for scores to lead the Red Raiders, as his 3-yard keeper cut the deficit to 27-14. But after Texas Tech forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, Smith fired incomplete on three straight passes before Harris picked him off over the middle to keep the Wolfpack in control.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders elevated expectations for first-year coach Joey McGuire, whose team was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team Big 12 but upset a ranked Houston team last weekend. The defense made things difficult on the Wolfpack. But the team didn't get its offense going until falling behind and lost a muffed punt to go with its three picks.
N.C. State: Much of the attention has focused on the presence of preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Devin Leary at quarterback. But the defense that returned 10 starters from a unit that ranked 14th in FBS in scoring defense (19.7) and 21st in total defense (331.6 yards) carried this win as N.C. State managed 270 total yards. Lineman C.J. Clark had two sacks while the Wolfpack smothered the Red Raiders' rushing game by allowing 54 yards on 26 carries.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The defensive performance against a power-conference opponent might be enough for some voters to lift the Wolfpack in their AP Top 25 ballots.
RAMIREZ'S INJURY
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter with a serious leg injury.
He was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez's left leg that was planted in the turf.
The leg was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass, with team training staffers using a towel to cover the lower left leg as they began treating him. He was later taken to a hospital trauma center.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders host No. 21 Texas in their Big 12 opener next weekend.
N.C. State: Connecticut visits Raleigh next Saturday in the Wolfpack's final nonconference game.
---
---
|
D. Smith
7 QB
215 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, -9 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye
0 RB
54 RuYds, RuTD, 92 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|14
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|353
|259
|Total Plays
|71
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|111
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|300
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|27-45
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|9-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.2
|7-38.9
|Return Yards
|6
|84
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-84
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|300
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|259
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|9
|39
|0
|13
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|3
|0
|1
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|11
|-9
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|6
|4
|50
|1
|24
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|5
|4
|46
|0
|18
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|6
|5
|45
|0
|18
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|5
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|3
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
N. Floyd 17 WR
|N. Floyd
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|7
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|6-4
|2.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cole 5 DL
|M. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ramirez 54 LB
|B. Ramirez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Minor 3 DB
|K. Minor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Owens 18 DB
|T. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Morris IV 26 DB
|S. Morris IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|6
|41.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|4
|18.5
|25
|0
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hocutt 82 WR
|D. Hocutt
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|13
|57
|0
|16
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|14
|54
|1
|14
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|5
|-12
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|5
|4
|92
|1
|38
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 85 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|2-2
|1.0
|2
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 DB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 2 LB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|7
|38.9
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the TT 1. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Bowles at TT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:48 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson at TT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXTECH 26(14:08 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXTECH 26(14:08 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 46 yards to NCST 28 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(13:59 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Morris; J.Hutchings at NCST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:30 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 46. PENALTY on NCST-J.Gray Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:02 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at NCST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 47(12:42 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 47(12:11 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to NCST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ramirez at NCST 47.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 47(11:26 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to TT 13 Center-J.Shimko. D.Hocutt MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Shimko at TT 13. Tackled by TT at TT 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13(11:14 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by T.Thomas at TT 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 11(10:40 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 5.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 5(9:52 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to TT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NCST 3(9:10 - 1st) T.Thomas pass complete to TT 3. Catch made by T.Baker-Williams at TT 3. Gain of yards. T.Baker-Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 8(9:03 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to TT 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; R.Pearson at TT 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NCST 7(8:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCST 12(7:54 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Sumo-Karngbaye.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NCST 12(7:49 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NCST 19(7:43 - 1st) C.Dunn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the TT End Zone. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poole at TT 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(7:33 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; T.Ingle at TT 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 23(7:20 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at TT 27.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 27(6:47 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; S.Jackson at TT 27.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXTECH 27(6:07 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 29 yards to NCST 44 Center-J.Knotts. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(5:56 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dunlap at TT 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(5:28 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 38.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NCST 38(4:54 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on TT-R.Pearson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 23(4:49 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at TT 30 for -7 yards (T.Wilson)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NCST 30(4:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 24 for yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; K.Merriweather at TT 24. PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 27 - NCST 40(3:52 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Merriweather at TT 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - NCST 37(3:16 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by K.Lesane at TT 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - NCST 37(2:35 - 1st) C.Dunn 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the TT End Zone. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Boykin at TT 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(2:23 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at TT 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(2:01 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-L.Peterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 23(1:47 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson; T.Ingle at TT 18.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - TXTECH 18(1:13 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 18. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 18. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams; C.Fagan at TT 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 30(0:45 - 1st) D.Smith scrambles to TT 32 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at TT 32.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXTECH 32(15:00 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 43 yards to NCST 25 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:52 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:48 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; M.Waters at NCST 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 34(14:13 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at NCST 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 34(13:27 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 46 yards to TT 20 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by D.Hocutt.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(13:18 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; T.Ingle at TT 19.
|Sack
2 & 11 - TXTECH 19(12:49 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 11 for -8 yards (I.Moore)
|No Gain
3 & 19 - TXTECH 11(12:11 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 19 - TXTECH 11(12:04 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 32 yards to TT 43 Center-J.Knotts. Downed by TT.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(11:54 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to TT 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 45(11:20 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by C.Toudle at TT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 40(10:38 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by T.Thomas at TT 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 29. PENALTY on TT-L.Fouonji Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 14(10:18 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to TT End Zone for 14 yards. D.Sumo-Karngbaye for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 62 yards from NCST 35 to the TT 3. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ashford; C.Fordham at TT 28. PENALTY on TT-J.York Personal Foul / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(10:03 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; D.Thomas at TT 15.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 15(9:28 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 15. Catch made by M.Price at TT 15. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at TT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(9:12 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(9:07 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Thomas at TT 29.
|+18 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 29(8:31 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at TT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(8:05 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47(8:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TT-M.Mills False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXTECH 42(8:00 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 42. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.White at TT 50.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 50(7:20 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to NCST 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(6:58 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at NCST 39 for -2 yards (C.Clark)
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 39(6:17 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by M.Tharp at NCST 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 38(5:37 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by J.Bradley at NCST 38. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 28.
|Int
4 & 1 - TXTECH 28(4:54 - 2nd) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 16. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 16. A.White for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-TT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the TT 1. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Johnson; S.Brown at TT 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on TT-TT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TXTECH 8(4:33 - 2nd) D.Smith scrambles to TT 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Scott at TT 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - TXTECH 8(3:55 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 8. Catch made by M.Price at TT 8. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at TT 12.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 12(3:13 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; I.Moore at TT 18.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 18(2:36 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 50 yards to NCST 32 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 32(2:27 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 32(2:20 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at NCST 28.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NCST 28(2:15 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NCST 28(2:11 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 32 yards to TT 40 Center-J.Shimko. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(2:04 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at TT 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 44(1:41 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to NCST 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Price at NCST 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(1:31 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by M.Price at NCST 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 40. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - TXTECH 40(1:07 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland. PENALTY on NCST-D.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:58 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by M.Price at NCST 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Price for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:50 - 2nd) J.Gray rushed to NCST 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; T.Matthews at NCST 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 32(0:27 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at NCST 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; J.Pierre at NCST 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(14:23 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; T.Bradford at NCST 30.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NCST 30(13:42 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 26 for -4 yards (T.Wilson)
|Punt
4 & 9 - NCST 26(13:02 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 59 yards to TT 15 Center-J.Shimko. D.Hocutt returned punt from the TT 15. Tackled by C.Scott at TT 21.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(12:54 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; T.Ingle at TT 19.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 19(12:20 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 19. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NCST at TT 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(11:46 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at TT 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 42(11:16 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at TT 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(10:39 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 38 for -8 yards (C.Clark)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - TXTECH 38(10:04 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - TXTECH 38(9:57 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.White; P.Wilson at TT 43.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TXTECH 43(9:16 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 47 yards to NCST 10 Center-J.Knotts. Downed by TT.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 10(9:03 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson; J.Pierre at NCST 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 17(8:20 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at NCST 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 19(7:36 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 19. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NCST 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; D.Taylor-Demerson at NCST 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 23(6:52 - 3rd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at NCST 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 28(6:13 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at NCST 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(5:54 - 3rd) D.Leary rushed to NCST 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by V.Scott at NCST 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NCST 36(5:18 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 36. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews at NCST 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 42(4:15 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 42. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi; R.Williams at TT 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:32 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to TT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; K.Merriweather at TT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 37(3:18 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 37(3:09 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by C.Toudle at TT 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 30.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 30(2:33 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to TT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Blidi at TT 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(1:51 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Owens at TT 26.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 26(1:30 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at TT 26. Gain of 25 yards. D.Sumo-Karngbaye FUMBLES forced by D.Taylor-Demerson. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-TT at TT 1. Tackled by NCST at TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(1:23 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; A.White at TT 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(0:51 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at TT 25 for -8 yards (A.White)
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - TXTECH 25(0:19 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts; D.Thomas at TT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 40(15:00 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - TXTECH 35(14:35 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at TT 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:20 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:15 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at TT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(13:54 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 35(13:49 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 35(13:34 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; P.Wilson at TT 39.
|+17 YD
4 & 6 - TXTECH 39(13:04 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 39. Catch made by N.Floyd at TT 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:45 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by M.Tharp at NCST 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(12:25 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by T.Brooks at NCST 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 25(12:04 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by N.Martinez at NCST 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(11:44 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to NCST 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 6. PENALTY on NCST-T.Ingle Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 3(11:24 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to NCST 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 3(10:53 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to NCST End Zone for 3 yards. D.Smith for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:46 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at NCST 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NCST 31(10:09 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; T.Wilson at NCST 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NCST 30(9:39 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 25(9:15 - 4th) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 25(9:09 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 35 yards to TT 40 Center-J.Shimko. Downed by NCST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(9:01 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:55 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:48 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|Int
4 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:43 - 4th) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 50. Intercepted by J.Harris at NCST 50. Tackled by TT at NCST 50.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 50(8:38 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-J.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 25 - NCST 35(8:38 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Minor at NCST 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - NCST 42(7:59 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at NCST 44.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 44(7:20 - 4th) D.Leary rushed to NCST 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at NCST 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46(6:38 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Matthews; T.Wilson at NCST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 48(5:52 - 4th) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by TT at NCST 48.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 48(5:00 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at NCST 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(4:05 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to TT 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 44(3:30 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by D.Jones at TT 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 40.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 40(2:51 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by J.Gray at TT 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 44.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - NCST 44(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on NCST-NCST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NCST 49(2:00 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 34 yards to TT 15 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by D.Hocutt.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(1:53 - 4th) B.Morton scrambles to TT 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at TT 22.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 22(1:28 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin at TT 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(1:28 - 4th) B.Morton scrambles to NCST 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(1:19 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47(1:09 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 20 - TXTECH 43(1:06 - 4th) B.Morton pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 47. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 47. Tackled by TT at NCST 47.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(1:00 - 4th) D.Jones rushed to NCST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rodriguez at NCST 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 48(0:53 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to TT 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Cole at TT 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 47(0:47 - 4th) D.Mimms rushed to TT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Scott at TT 46.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NCST 46(0:43 - 4th) S.McDonough punts 26 yards to TT 20 Center-J.Shimko. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(0:35 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NCST at TT 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(0:21 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at TT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(0:08 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 49. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 49(0:02 - 4th) B.Morton pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by X.White at TT 49. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 13.
