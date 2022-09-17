|
Pyne throws for 2 TDs as Notre Dame beats Cal 24-17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Drew Pyne passed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in his first career start and Notre Dame overcame numerous mistakes to beat California 24-17 Saturday to give Irish coach Marcus Freeman his first victory.
The Irish (1-2) outscored Cal (2-1) 10-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid becoming just the third Notre Dame squad to start a season 0-3. The Irish (1-2), who started the season ranked No. 5, had blown leads three times, made sure there was no second-half letdown this time.
But it wasn't over until the last play. On fourth-and-13 from the Notre Dame 35, Cal's Jack Plummer threw the ball into the end zone. The ball bounced off several players and Bears receiver Jeremiah Hunter nearly pulled it in, but the ball landed on the grass.
The Irish opened a 24-17 lead with 9:16 remaining on a 6-yard pass from Pyne to Michael Mayer, just Mayer's second catch of the day. The touchdown was set up when Pyne threw a short pass to tailback Audric Esitime, and he sprinted for a 36-yard gain before tripping at the 6-yard line.
The Bears drove to the Notre Dame 22 midway through the fourth quarter but couldn't get any closer. Plummer threw three straight incompletions, then was sacked by Isaiah Foskey for a 10-yard loss with 6:30 left.
Cal got the ball again on their own 7-yard line, but on third-and-10 Jack Plummer was sacked for a 5-yard loss. It looked as though Notre Dame had put the game away when cornerback Clarence Lewis picked off a pass from Plummer, but the Bears got one more chance when J.D. Bertrant was called for targeting.
Pyne, playing because Tyler Buchner sustained a season-ending shoulder injury last week, was 17-of-23 passing. Chris Tyree rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries and had five catches for 44 yards.
Plummer was 16 of 37 for 184 yards passing.
Pyne struggled some early on. His first pass to Tyree was short, and he overthrew several receivers and had receivers drop some passes. A snap struck Pyne in the facemask, but he recovered and handed off to Estime for a 7-yard gain. On another play, he was signaling for a back to move when the ball was snapped.
The Irish were aided by a Cal mistake. On third-and-4 from the 28, Pyne's pass to Lorenzo Style was incomplete. But Cal linebacker Blake Antzoulatos hit Pyne high after the pass and was ejected for targeting. The Irish ran the ball four straight times and Estime scored on a 1-yard run to take a 14-10 lead.
The Bears drove 75 yards on 10 plays, but the final yard was the hardest to get. After DeCarlos Brooks and Jadynb Ott were stopped for no gain on back-to-back runs, Plummer scored on a quarterback keeper up the middle. The drive was aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty on Irish safety D.J. Brown for pushing Ott after the whistle.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cal: Plummer, a transfer from Purdue who lost his starter's job with the Boilermakers last season following a 27-13 loss to Notre Dame, showed the Bears he can make big plays, but not quite enough for the upset.
Notre Dame: The Irish need to cutdown on mistakes if they're going to be competitive. Receiver Braden Lenzy had a false start on third-and-1, leading to Pyne being sacked on the next play. Right tackle Blake Fisher also was called for a false start on third-and-3. Late in the second quarter, when the Irish drove into Cal territory, linemen Jarrett Patterson and Zeke Correll were called for false starts on back-to-back plays to stall out the drive.
NEXT UP
Cal: The Bears open the Pac-12 season on Saturday at home against Arizona.
Notre Dame: The Irish play at North Carolina on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
J. Plummer
13 QB
184 PaYds, PaTD, 34 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Pyne
10 QB
150 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|296
|297
|Total Plays
|68
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|147
|Rush Attempts
|31
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|184
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|16-37
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-59
|8-66
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.5
|7-45.6
|Return Yards
|16
|22
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|4-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|184
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|296
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|16/37
|184
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|5
|43
|0
|24
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|12
|34
|1
|24
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|13
|33
|0
|13
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|10
|4
|61
|1
|18
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|9
|5
|58
|0
|33
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|6
|4
|46
|0
|16
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|4
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. King 80 WR
|J. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|4-11
|1.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|2-9
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Barth 31 S
|H. Barth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Ikahihifo 16 LB
|H. Ikahihifo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puskas 59 LB
|R. Puskas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Calhoun 95 DE
|A. Calhoun
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|49.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|2
|8.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|17/24
|150
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|5
|5
|44
|1
|21
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|3
|3
|43
|0
|36
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|6
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|4
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|5
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Hart 5 CB
|C. Hart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 65 DL
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|1/1
|47
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|7
|45.6
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|4
|5.5
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ND 25(14:54 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at ND 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ND 34(14:32 - 1st) D.Pyne rushed to ND 34 for yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at ND 34. PENALTY on ND-B.Lenzy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ND 29(14:06 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 20 for -9 yards (J.Sirmon)
|Punt
4 & 15 - ND 20(13:33 - 1st) J.Sot punts 57 yards to CAL 23 Center-M.Vinson. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 23. Tackled by H.Griffith at CAL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:17 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison; J.Bertrand at CAL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CAL 47(12:49 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at CAL 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CAL 47(12:15 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 47(12:10 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 47 yards to ND 6 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 6. Tackled by S.Zellers; M.Williams at ND 7.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 7(11:59 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns; M.Jernigan at ND 5.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - ND 5(11:21 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 5. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ND 9.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - ND 9(10:36 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young; C.Gamble at ND 15.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ND 15(10:00 - 1st) J.Sot punts 44 yards to CAL 41 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 41(9:51 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 41(9:47 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; M.Liufau at CAL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 46(9:07 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 46(9:05 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 54 yards to ND End Zone Center-S.Zellers. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20(8:57 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ND 20(8:54 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to ND 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at ND 27.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ND 27(8:14 - 1st) PENALTY on ND-B.Fisher False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 22(8:05 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ND 22(7:52 - 1st) J.Sot punts 41 yards to CAL 37 Center-M.Vinson. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 37. Tackled by ND at CAL 36. PENALTY on CAL-J.Earby Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 26(7:52 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; I.Foskey at CAL 22.
|Sack
2 & 14 - CAL 22(7:11 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 12 for -10 yards (J.Lacey)
|+16 YD
3 & 24 - CAL 12(6:29 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 12. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; R.Henderson at CAL 28.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 28(5:46 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to ND 21 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 21. Tackled by CAL at ND 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 26(5:37 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ND 26(5:30 - 1st) C.Tyree rushed to ND 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; F.Oladejo at ND 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 31(4:53 - 1st) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ND 31(4:48 - 1st) J.Sot punts 54 yards to CAL 15 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 14(4:42 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 15(4:36 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lewis at CAL 19.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 19(4:31 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 21. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ND at CAL 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 36(3:48 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; H.Cross at CAL 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 38(3:14 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at ND 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 50(2:43 - 1st) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 41 for 9 yards. J.Plummer ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 41(2:03 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 41. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson; B.Joseph at ND 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 30(1:32 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ND 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey; C.Smith at ND 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 30(1:07 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by J.Hunter at ND 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ND 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 27(0:25 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Good
4 & 7 - CAL 35(0:25 - 1st) D.Longhetto 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:16 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 27. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ND 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - ND 35(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to ND 33 for -2 yards. D.Pyne FUMBLES forced by CAL. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-F.Oladejo at ND 33. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld. Tackled by CAL at ND 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 33(14:53 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 33(14:46 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 33(14:39 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 33. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(14:32 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 18. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ND 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Sturdivant for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:27 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(14:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-J.Sturdivant Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(14:27 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 56 yards from CAL 20 to the ND 24. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Barth at ND 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(14:22 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Sirmon at ND 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - ND 46(13:48 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; D.Scott at CAL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 44(13:20 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; F.Oladejo at CAL 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ND 43(12:39 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Ikahihifo; F.Oladejo at CAL 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ND 37(12:04 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by C.Tyree at CAL 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Calhoun; J.Sirmon at CAL 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 32(11:31 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at CAL 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ND 29(11:01 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - ND 26(10:17 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to CAL 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Young; J.Sirmon at CAL 27.
|No Good
4 & 5 - ND 35(9:38 - 2nd) B.Grupe yard field goal attempt is no good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot. PENALTY on CAL-K.Smith Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(9:36 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Long; J.Sirmon at CAL 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - ND 21(9:12 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by C.Tyree at CAL 21. Gain of 21 yards. C.Tyree for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) ND kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(8:54 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey; D.Brown at CAL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 38(8:21 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 40 for yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; J.Kiser at CAL 40. PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 28(7:52 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by J.Terry at CAL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey; B.Morrison at CAL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CAL 36(7:19 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Terry.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - CAL 36(7:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 43 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 43(6:38 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to ND 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at ND 41.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 41(5:58 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 41. Catch made by J.Hunter at ND 41. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 8(5:37 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 8(5:31 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ND 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; M.Liufau at ND 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 10(4:51 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 10. Catch made by M.Anderson at ND 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at ND 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CAL 24(4:13 - 2nd) D.Longhetto 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Zellers Holder-J.Sheahan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 55 yards from CAL 35 to the ND 10. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Young at ND 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 28(4:05 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos at ND 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ND 35(3:45 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at ND 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 39(3:28 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; A.Calhoun at ND 42.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - ND 42(2:56 - 2nd) D.Pyne scrambles to CAL 45 for 13 yards. D.Pyne ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(2:24 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at CAL 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 43(2:01 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to CAL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; H.Barth at CAL 44.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ND 44(1:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-J.Patterson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - ND 49(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on ND-Z.Correll False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 19 - ND 46(0:53 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; J.Sirmon at CAL 45.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ND 45(0:06 - 2nd) J.Sot punts 34 yards to CAL 11 Center-M.Vinson. Downed by C.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) ND kicks 64 yards from ND 35 to the CAL 1. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Watts at CAL 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(14:53 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith at CAL 26.
|Sack
2 & 8 - CAL 26(14:12 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 16 for -10 yards (J.Ademilola)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CAL 16(13:27 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for CAL.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAL 16(13:25 - 3rd) J.Sheahan punts 54 yards to ND 30 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the ND 30. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos; J.Sturdivant at ND 40.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40(13:14 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gamble at ND 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - ND 45(12:50 - 3rd) D.Pyne scrambles to CAL 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 48(12:22 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(12:09 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; C.Gamble at CAL 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ND 32(11:23 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by M.Salerno at CAL 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 28.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ND 28(10:38 - 3rd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles. PENALTY on CAL-B.Antzoulatos Roughing the Passer 14 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 14(10:30 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Croteau; J.Sirmon at CAL 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ND 6(10:06 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns; A.Calhoun at CAL 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ND 3(9:45 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; R.Puskas at CAL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ND 1(9:20 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. A.Estime for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 3rd) B.Grupe kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(9:14 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at CAL 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 32(8:45 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ND at CAL 34. PENALTY on ND-D.Brown Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 49(8:15 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 49(8:09 - 3rd) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 41 for 10 yards. J.Plummer ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 41(7:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-K.Latu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - CAL 46(7:28 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ND 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey; H.Cross at ND 36.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 36(6:41 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ND 12 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; B.Joseph at ND 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(6:17 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ND 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; B.Joseph at ND 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 1(5:54 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ND 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bracy; H.Cross at ND 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CAL 1(5:27 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ND 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Lacey at ND 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CAL 1(4:54 - 3rd) J.Plummer rushed to ND End Zone for 1 yards. J.Plummer for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(4:48 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; D.Scott at ND 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ND 32(4:20 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to ND 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; F.Oladejo at ND 36.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(3:45 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 36. Gain of 19 yards. L.Styles ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(2:55 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ND 38(2:21 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - ND 36(2:07 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to CAL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; R.Correia at CAL 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(1:19 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by C.Tyree at CAL 34. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Hearns at CAL 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ND 33(0:46 - 3rd) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ND 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for B.Lenzy.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ND 37(14:52 - 4th) B.Grupe 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Vinson Holder-J.Sot.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) B.Grupe kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 25(14:48 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 17 for -8 yards (J.Lacey)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - CAL 17(13:59 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson. PENALTY on CAL-J.Hunter Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - CAL 17(13:56 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to CAL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola; H.Cross at CAL 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAL 21(13:08 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 45 yards to ND 34 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 34(13:02 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at ND 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ND 37(12:22 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 37. Catch made by C.Tyree at ND 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ND 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45(11:37 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CAL 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ND 50(11:10 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to CAL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ND 48(10:40 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by L.Styles at CAL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 42.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(9:57 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by A.Estime at CAL 42. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ND 6(9:18 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to CAL 6. Catch made by M.Mayer at CAL 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Mayer for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:16 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 4th) B.Grupe kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 25(9:16 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant. PENALTY on ND-C.Hart Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 36(9:11 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 36(9:07 - 4th) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 40 for 24 yards. J.Plummer ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(8:25 - 4th) J.Sturdivant rushed to ND 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Hart; J.Ademilola at ND 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAL 38(7:47 - 4th) J.Ott rushed to ND 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; H.Cross at ND 38.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 38(7:15 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+16 YD
4 & 8 - CAL 38(7:12 - 4th) J.Plummer scrambles to ND 22 for 16 yards. Tackled by H.Cross at ND 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 22(6:47 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 22(6:44 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 22(6:40 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Sack
4 & 10 - CAL 22(6:36 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at ND 30 for -8 yards (I.Foskey)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(6:30 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by B.Lenzy at ND 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; F.Oladejo at ND 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ND 37(5:51 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to ND 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; F.Oladejo at ND 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41(5:07 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to ND 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ND 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ND 43(4:56 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to ND 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; R.Correia at ND 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ND 46(4:49 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; F.Oladejo at ND 47.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ND 47(3:58 - 4th) J.Sot punts 46 yards to CAL 7 Center-M.Vinson. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 7(3:53 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 7(3:48 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 7(3:41 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 2 for -5 yards (J.Ademilola; I.Foskey)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 2(2:54 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to CAL 48 Center-S.Zellers. B.Joseph returned punt from the CAL 48. Tackled by N.Rutchena at CAL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(2:44 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CAL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; J.Sirmon at CAL 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ND 41(2:40 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CAL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - ND 40(1:56 - 4th) A.Estime rushed to CAL 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Jernigan at CAL 38.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ND 38(1:09 - 4th) PENALTY on ND-ND Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ND 43(1:09 - 4th) J.Sot punts 43 yards to CAL End Zone Center-M.Vinson. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 20(1:03 - 4th) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 32. Intercepted by C.Lewis at CAL 32. Tackled by CAL at CAL 32. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 32. Intercepted by C.Lewis at CAL 32. Tackled by CAL at CAL 33. PENALTY on ND-J.Bertrand Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(0:56 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 35. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis; J.Kiser at CAL 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(0:38 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - CAL 40(0:25 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 40. Catch made by J.Ott at ND 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson; J.Kiser at ND 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 24 - CAL 32(0:07 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ND 32. Catch made by J.Ott at ND 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 29(0:07 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CAL 29(0:06 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at ND 35 for -6 yards (J.Ademilola)
|No Gain
4 & 13 - CAL 35(0:05 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
